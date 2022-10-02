All the Horror You Need to Stream in October 2022

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving from your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to watch in October 2022:
I’m not going to waste your time with idle chatter! There’s far too much ooky spooky content to get to. Many streaming services really stepped up to the plate this month. You won’t be disappointed. But you will need a strategy to make the most of this bananapants month. Be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in October 2022.
Please keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.
Cheat Sheet: October 2022 Horror Streaming
- Scream Factory is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with “31 Nights of Horror.” From the 1st to the 31st of the month at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET, tune in for a FREE fan-picked double feature. Tune in here!
- Hulu’s Bite Size Halloween will be back for a third season with twenty spooky shorts in conjunction with Huluween. Check it out on October 1st.
- If you’re a fan of Ari Aster, you may want to tune in to The Criterion Channel on October 15th for Adventures in Moviegoing with the Hereditary and Midsommar director.
- Guillermo del Toro‘s Cabinet of Curiosities is hitting Netflix on October 25th. Talent includes everyone from David Prior (The Empty Man) to Jennifer Kent (The Babadook)!
- … and there’s a new Netflix series from Mike Flanagan hitting the service on October 7th: The Midnight Club.
- Terror on Tubi is back, and it’s exactly what it sounds like. The celebration of all things spooky boasts “13,000 spooky, eerie, thrilling, creepy, and terrifying titles,” including six Tubi Originals. In related news Tubi (which, as a reminder: is free) continues to be the best streaming service.
- Shudder series worth knowing about that are continuing through October include The 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time (new eps. on Wednesdays); Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror (new eps. on Fridays); Joe Bob’s Haunted Halloween Hangout (premieres on October 21st), and finally: The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans (premieres on October 25th).
- Franchise double bills you can make out of films leaving HBO Max on October 31st:
- 28 Days Later and its sequel, 28 Weeks Later
- The Blair Witch Project and Book of the Shadows: Blair Witch 2
- House of 1,000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects
- Franchise double bills you can make out of films leaving Hulu on October 31st:
- Alien v. Predator and Alien v. Predator: Requiem
- The Blair Witch Project and Book of the Shadows: Blair Witch 2
- Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II
- Hostel and Hostel: Part II
- Predator, Predator II, Predators
The streaming service champion of the month is the Criterion Channel. Not only did they add a whole lot of incredible horror content to their platform this month, but they also struck a great balance between class and camp.
The streaming service dunce of the month is Disney+. Stay losing, suckers. Other than Werewolf by Night, ya’ll aren’t bringing much to the table.
Collection Corner: October 2022 Horror Streaming
- The Criterion Channel — ’80s Horror
- Inferno (1980, dir. Dario Argento); The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Miss Osbourne (1981, dir. Walerian Borowczyk); Dead & Buried (1981, dir. Gary Sherman); The House by the Cemetery (1981, Lucio Fulci); The Funhouse (1981, Tobe Hooper); Strange Behavior (1981, Michael Laughlin); Wolfen (1981, dir. Michael Wadleigh); Scanners (1981, dir. David Cronenberg); Road Games (1981, dir. Richard Franklin); The Fan (1981, dir. Ed Bianchi); Basket Case (1982, dir. Frank Henenlotter); Next of Kin (1982, dir. Tony Williams); Cat People (1982, dir. Paul Schrader); Q: The Winged Serpent (1982, dir. Larry Cohen); The Slumber Party Massacre (1982, dir. Amy Holden Jones); The Keep (1983, dir. Michael Mann); The Hunger (1983, dir. Tony Scott); Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer (1986, dir. John McNaughton); The Hidden (1987, dir. Jack Sholder); Prince of Darkness (1987, dir. John Carpenter); White of the Eye (1987, dir. Donald Cammell); Near Dark (1987, Kathryn Bigelow); The Vanishing, George Sluizer, 1988; Brain Damage (1988, dir. Frank Henenlotter); Dream Demon (1988, dir. Harley Cokeliss); The Blob (1988, dir. Chuck Russell); The Lair of the White Worm (1988, dir. Ken Russell); Vampire’s Kiss (1989, dir. Robert Bierman); Society (1989, dir. Brian Yuzna); Tetsuo: The Iron Man (1989, dir. Shinya Tsukamoto).
- The Criterion Channel — Vampires
- Dracula (1931, dir. Tod Browning); Dracula (1931, dir. George Melford); Vampyr (1932, dir. Carl Theodor Dreyer); Isle of the Dead (1945, dir. Mark Robson); The Velvet Vampire (1971, dir. Stephanie Rothman); Daughters of Darkness (1971, dir. Harry Kümel); Blacula (1972, dir. William Crain); Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979, dir. Werner Herzog); Fascination (1979, dir. Jean Rollin); The Living Dead Girl (1982, dir. Jean Rollin); The Hunger (1983, dir. Tony Scott); Near Dark (1987, dir. Kathryn Bigelow); Vampire’s Kiss (1988, dir. Robert Bierman); Cronos (1993, dir. Guillermo del Toro); Blood & Donuts (1995, dir. Holly Dale); Dracula: Pages from a Virgin’s Diary (2002, dir. Guy Maddin); Let the Right One In (2008, dir. Tomas Alfredson); Thirst (2009, dir. Park Chan-wook); A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014, dir. Ana Lily Amirpour).
- The Criterion Channel — Universal Horror Classics
- Dracula (1931, dir. Tod Browning); Dracula (1931, dir. George Melford); Frankenstein (1931, dir. James Whale); The Mummy (1932, dir. Karl Freund); The Invisible Man (1933, dir. James Whale); The Black Cat (1934, dir. Edgar G. Ulmer); Bride of Frankenstein (1935, dir. James Whale); The Raven (1935, dir. Lew Landers); Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954, dir. Jack Arnold).
- The Criterion Channel — Ishiro Honda: King of the Monsters
- Godzilla, 1954; Godzilla, King of the Monsters, 1956; Rodan, 1956; The Mysterians, 1957; Varan the Unbelievable, 1958; Atragon, 1963; Matango, 1963; Dogora, 1964; Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster, 1964; Mothra vs. Godzilla, 1964; Frankenstein vs. Baragon, 1965; Invasion of Astro-Monster, 1965; The War of the Gargantuas, 1966; Destroy All Monsters, 1968; All Monsters Attack, 1969; Space Amoeba, 1970; Terror of Mechagodzilla, 1975.
- ARROW — The Season of the Witch (as of Oct. 7)
- Two Witches (2021, dir. Pierre Tsigaridis); The Witch Who Came from the Sea (1976, dir. Matt Cimber); The Snake Girl and the Silver-Haired Witch (1968, dir. Noriaki Yuasa); Hagazussa (2017, dir. Lukas Feigelfeld).
- ARROW — Why Can’t A Girl Walk Home Alone At Night? (as of Oct. 10)
- Take Back the Night (2021, dir. Gia Elliot); Unsafe Spaces (2021, dir. Connor Sandheinrich); The Wind (1986, Nico Mastorakis); Bed Bug (2021, Neil D’Monte); Irezumi (1966, Yasuzô Masumura).
- ARROW — Ghastly Gothic (as of Oct. 14)
- The Blancheville Monster (1963, dir. Alberto De Martino); The Witch (1966, dir. Damiano Damiani); The Third Eye (1966, dir. Mino Guerrini); Lady Morgan’s Vengeance (1965, dir. Massimo Pupillo); Mill of the Stone Women (1960, dir. Giorgio Ferroni); … and many more!
- ARROW — Co-Ed Carnage (as of Oct. 21)
- Hell High (1989, dir. Douglas Grossman); Girls Nite Out (1982, Robert Deubel); Dude Bro Party Massacre III (2015, dir. Tomm Jacobsen, Michael Rousselet, Jon Salmon); Sorority Babes in the Slimeball Bowl-O-Rama (1988, dir. David DeCoteau); Torso (1973, dir. Sergio Martino); .. and many more!
- ARROW — The Mutilator Watch along Collection (as of Oct. 28)
- The Mutilator (1984, dir. Buddy Cooper) watchalong; The Stylist (2020, dir. Jill Gevargizian); Threshold (1981, dir. Richard Pearce); A Ghost Waits (2020, dir. Adam Stovall); Dementer (2019, dir. Chad Crawford Kinkle); Satanic Panic (2019, dir. Chelsea Stardust); Man Under Table (2021, dir. Noel David Taylor); a collection of short films from Brian Lonano.
- Netflix — Streams & Screams
- Just go over to netflix.com/halloween, and you’ll be greeted with all the ooky spooky content that the platform has to offer in one easy place.
- Shudder — “All Hail Argento”
- The director’s newest film, Dark Glasses, arrives on October 13
- New additions: Opera, The Stendhal Syndrome (October 10th)
- Existing films: Deep Red, Tenebrae, Inferno, Trauma, The Cato’ Nine Tails, Demons, Demons 2.
- Shudder — House of Psychotic Women
- This collection is a celebration of the 10th anniversary of Kier-La Janisse’s groundbreaking and influential dive into female neuroses onscreen and in horror.
- Collection includes new additions and existing titles: I Like Bats, Footprints, Identikit, The Rats are Coming! The Werewolves Are Here!, The Stendhal Syndrome, May, Santa Sangre, Alone with You, American Mary, Asylum, The Babadook, The Baby, Bleed with Me, Butcher Baker Nightmare Maker, Carnival of Souls, The Corruption of Chris Miller, Darling, Il Demonio, Dream No Evil, I Blame Society, Forbidden Photos of a Lady Above Suspicion, Knife of Ice, Knocking, The Midnight Swim, May, Ms. 45, Next of Kin, Orgasmo, Phenomena, Prevenge, and Resurrection.
Horror Streaming Highlights for October 2022
Pick of the Month: Deadstream (2022)
Synopsis: Popular live stream host and permanently canceled influencer Shawn Ruddy is about to make one last-ditch attempt to assure sponsors (and his dwindling audience) that he’s still got it. The stunt: he’s going to spend the night in a haunted house. Armed with a backpack full of go-pros and an arsenal of ghosthunting paraphernalia, Shawn’s apology tour quickly takes a turn when it turns out that the house is indeed haunted as fuck.
Co-directed and co-written by husband-wife duo Joseph and Vanessa Winter, Deadstream is a genuinely hilarious and tension-filled found-footage gem that, at under 90-minutes (!), is a must-watch for horror fans. Deadstream is as much an ode to Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead films as it is an innovative take on the live-stream horror genre (easily pummeling the low bar set by its abysmal competitors). It’s fun, it’s freaky, and the Winters are clearly a horror director duo worth keeping an eye on (and you can do just that by checking out their segment in V/H/S/99 when it premieres on Shudder on October 20).
Available on Shudder on October 6
The final entry in the “H40 Trilogy”
Synopsis: It’s been four years since the events of Halloween Kills, and eternal final girl Laurie Strode is determined to live, laugh, love, and finish her memoir. But the arrival of a young accused killer, Corey, threatens to bring violence, mayhem, and who knows, maybe even Michael Myers, back into Laurie’s life.
David Gordon Green‘s Halloween trilogy is coming to a close. And if the sinister late-promo trailer is to be believed, DGG might be of a mind to give us some conclusive answers to the ultimate fates of Laurie and Michael. Which probably means that we’re going to get another reboot trilogy in, oh, I don’t know, three years?
Available on Peacock on October 14
A Henry Selick and Jordan Peele joint? Hell yeah.
Synopsis: A troubled goth teenager with supernatural talents summons two demon brothers, who must put their long-time dream of defying their demon dad on hold when they find themselves swept up in a local conspiracy to turn the teen’s hometown into a private prison.
Henry Selick is in the director’s chair (his first feature since Coraline!). He is sharing the screenwriting sofa with Jordan Peele (Nope). The likes of James Hong, Ving Rames, Keegan-Michael Key, and Angela Bassett. By all accounts dark, imaginative, and a joyful carnivalesque experience, Wendell & Wild deserves a spot on your watchlist this month.
Available on Netflix on October 28
The best Hellraiser film since ‘Hellbound’ (a low bar, but let me have this, please!)
Synopsis: Through a series of improbable events, a young recently-recovered drug addict named Riley comes into possession of a very evil-looking puzzle box that definitely, almost assuredly, will summon a bunch of S&M demons. But with her recent relapse, can Riley really trust what she’s seeing?
Yeah, yeah, yeah. Saying a film is the “best Hellraiser sequel since Hellbound” is like saying that sugar tastes sweeter than sand. But still: we have a new Hellraiser film that has a balance of pleasure and pain (most of the franchise is just the latter). We’ve got a new Pinhead in Jamie Clayton, and with The Night House director David Bruckner at the helm, we’ll be in good, goopy hands, methinks. Only one way to find out! … now where did we put that obviously evil puzzle box, uh, I mean remote.
Available on Hulu on October 7th.
Streamable Horror Incoming This MonthFresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in October 2022.
|Streaming Service
|Movie
|Date
|ARROW
|Two Witches (2021)
|October 1
|ARROW
|Brain Dead (1990)
|October 1
|ARROW
|Wrong Turn (2003)
|October 1
|ARROW
|Countess Dracula (1971)
|October 7
|ARROW
|Vampire Circus (1972)
|October 7
|ARROW
|The Descent (2005)
|October 7
|ARROW
|Take Back the Night (2021)
|October 10
|ARROW
|The Blancheville Monster (1963)
|October 14
|ARROW
|The Witch (1966)
|October 14
|ARROW
|The Third Eye (1966)
|October 14
|ARROW
|Lady Morgan’s Vengeance (1965)
|October 14
|ARROW
|Sorority House Massacre (1986)
|October 21
|ARROW
|The Slumber Party Massacre (1982)
|October 21
|ARROW
|The Cottage (2008)
|October 21
|ARROW
|Night of the Demons (1988)
|October 28
|ARROW
|Evil Dead Trap (1988)
|October 28
|ARROW
|Severance (2006)
|October 28
|ARROW
|Creep (2004)
|October 28
|The Criterion Channel
|Basket Case (1982)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|The Blob (1988)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Brain Damage (1988)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Cat People (1982)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Dead & Buried, Gary Sherman (1981)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Dream Demon (1988)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|The Funhouse (1981)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|The Hidden (1987)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|The House by the Cemetery (1981)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Inferno (1980)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|White of the Eye (1987)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Wolfen (1981)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Vampire’s Kiss (1989)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|The Fan (1981)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|The Keep (1983)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Road Games (1981)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Slumber Party Massacre (1982)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Society (1989)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Prince of Darkness (1987)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Q: The Winged Serpent (1982)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Next of Kin (1982)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|The Lair of the White Worm (1988)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Strange Behavior (1981)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Miss Osbourne (1981)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Tetsuo: The Iron Man (1989)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Blacula (1972)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Dracula (1931)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Dracula: Pages from a Virgin’s Diary (2002)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Dracula (Spanish-language, 1931)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Let the Right One In (2008)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Thirst (2009)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|The Velvet Vampire (1971)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|The Living Dead Girl (1982)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|The Black Cat (1934)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Blackenstein (1973)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|The Wolf Man (1941)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Frankenstein (1931)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|The Mummy (1932)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|The Invisible Man (1933)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Island of Lost Souls (1932)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Astragon (1963)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Matango (1963)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|The Mysterians (1957)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|The Raven (1935)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Space Amoeba (1970)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Varan the Unbelievable (1958)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Dogora (1964)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Isle of the Dead (1945)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Fascination (1979)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Blood & Donuts, (1995)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Frankenstein vs. Baragon (1965)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Lady in a Cage (1964)
|October 15
|The Criterion Channel
|Near Dark (1987)
|October 19
|The Criterion Channel
|Celia (1989)
|October 26
|The Criterion Channel
|Hush . . . Hush, Sweet Charlotte (1964)
|October 31
|The Criterion Channel
|The House of the Devil (2009)
|October 31
|Disney+
|Werewolf by Night (2022)
|October 7
|Disney+
|The New Mutants (2020)
|October 14
|Disney+
|Hall of Villains (2022)
|October 21
|Disney+
|Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell (2022)
|October 28
|Freevee
|Child’s Play (2019)
|October 1
|Freevee
|Case 39 (2009)
|October 1
|Freevee
|Monster House (2006)
|October 1
|Freevee
|Oculus (2013)
|October 1
|Freevee
|The Prodigy (2019)
|October 1
|Freevee
|The Shape of Water (2017)
|October 1
|Freevee
|Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)
|October 1
|Freevee
|Warm Bodies (2013)
|October 16
|HBO Max
|District 9 (2009)
|October 1
|HBO Max
|Nothing But Trouble (1991)
|October 1
|HBO Max
|Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob! (2021)
|October 1
|HBO Max
|Silent Hill: Revelation 3D (2012)
|October 1
|HBO Max
|The Eye (2008)
|October 1
|HBO Max
|The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)
|October 1
|HBO Max
|The Witch (2015)
|October 1
|HBO Max
|Straight Out of Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog (2021)
|October 8
|HBO Max
|Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! (2022)
|October 15
|Hulu
|Huluween Dragstravaganza (2022)
|October 1
|Hulu
|The ABCs Of Death (2012)
|October 1
|Hulu
|The ABCs Of Death 2 (2014)
|October 1
|Hulu
|As Above, So Below (2014)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Blade (1998)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Blade 2 (2002)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Blade: Trinity (2004)
|October 1
|Hulu
|The Covenant (2006)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Dark Shadows (2012)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Don't Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Evil Dead (2013)
|October 1
|Hulu
|The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Fright Night (2011)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah (2000)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (2000)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2003)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)
|October 1
|Hulu
|I Saw The Devil (2010)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Let Me In (2010)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Marrowbone (2017)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Piranha 3-D (2010)
|October 1
|Hulu
|The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Satanic (2016)
|October 1
|Hulu
|The Skin I Live In (2011)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Splinter (2008)
|October 1
|Hulu
|V/H/S (2012)
|October 1
|Hulu
|V/H/S 2 (2013)
|October 1
|Hulu
|V/H/S: Viral (2014)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Vanishing On 7th Street (2010)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Winchester (2018)
|October 1
|Hulu
|XX (2017)
|October 1
|Hulu
|A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special (2022)
|October 3
|Hulu
|Hellraiser (2022)
|October 7
|Hulu
|Grimcutty (2022)
|October 10
|Hulu
|Antlers (2021)
|October 11
|Hulu
|Dashcam (2021)
|October 14
|Hulu
|Sinister 2 (2015)
|October 16
|Hulu
|The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! (2022)
|October 17
|Hulu
|Annabelle: Creation (2017)
|October 20
|Hulu
|Matriarch (2022)
|October 21
|Hulu
|Abandoned (2022)
|October 21
|Hulu
|Crimes of the Future (2022)
|October 21
|Netflix
|Scooby-Doo (2002)
|October 1
|Netflix
|Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
|October 1
|Netflix
|Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022)
|October 1
|Netflix
|Old People (2022)
|October 7
|Netflix
|The Curse of Bridge Hollow (2022)
|October 14
|Netflix
|Dracula Untold (2014)
|October 16
|Netflix
|Wendell & Wild (2022)
|October 28
|Paramount+
|Angel Heart (1987)
|October 1
|Paramount+
|Annihilation (2018)
|October 1
|Paramount+
|Bloodrunners (2017)
|October 1
|Paramount+
|Burnt Offerings (1976)
|October 1
|Paramount+
|Cursed (unclear which version)
|October 1
|Paramount+
|Event Horizon (1997)
|October 1
|Paramount+
|I Know What You Did Last Summer (unclear which version)
|October 1
|Paramount+
|I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
|October 1
|Paramount+
|Invasion of the Body Snatchers (unclear which version)
|October 1
|Paramount+
|Jacob's Ladder (unclear which version)
|October 1
|Paramount+
|Jennifer's Body (2009)
|October 1
|Paramount+
|Phantoms (1998)
|October 1
|Paramount+
|Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)
|October 1
|Paramount+
|The Addams Family (1991)
|October 1
|Paramount+
|The Devil Inside (2012)
|October 1
|Paramount+
|The Last Exorcism Part II (2013)
|October 1
|Paramount+
|The Unraveling (2015)
|October 1
|Paramount+
|The Woman in Black (unclear which version)
|October 1
|Paramount+
|Fire In The Sky (1993)
|October 3
|Paramount+
|Murder Bury Win (2020)
|October 3
|Paramount+
|Necropath (2018)
|October 3
|Paramount+
|Psychopomp (2020)
|October 3
|Paramount+
|Ryde (2017)
|October 3
|Paramount+
|Scream (unclear which version)
|October 3
|Paramount+
|Scream 2 (1997)
|October 3
|Paramount+
|Scream 3 (2000)
|October 3
|Paramount+
|The Monster Squad (1987)
|October 3
|Paramount+
|Where the Scary Things Are (2022)
|October 11
|Paramount+
|The Grudge (unclear which version)
|October 17
|Paramount+
|Torn Hearts (2022)
|October 20
|Paramount+
|Unhuman (2022)
|October 31
|Peacock
|Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Arachnophobia (1990)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Child’s Play 2 (1990)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Child’s Play 3 (1991)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Bride of Chucky (1998)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Seed of Chucky (2004)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Curse of Chucky (2013)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Cult of Chucky (2017)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant (2009)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Clown (2014)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Curve (2015)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Dead Silence (2007)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Delirium (2018)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Ghost Rider (2007)
|October 1
|Peacock
|The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Insidious (2010)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Knock Knock (2015)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Krampus (2015)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Last Witch Hunter (2015)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Leatherface (2017)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Leprechaun (1993)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Leprechaun II (1994)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Leprechaun III (1995)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Leprechaun IV: Lost in Space (1997)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Leprechaun V: In the Hood (2000)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood (2003)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Leprechaun Origins (2014)
|October 1
|Peacock
|My Soul to Take (2010)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Pitch Black (2000)
|October 1
|Peacock
|The Return (2006)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Saw (2004)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Seven (1995)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Stephanie (2018)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Tremors (1990)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Tremors 2: Aftershocks (1996)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Tremors 3: Back to Perfection (2001)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (2004)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Tremors 5: Bloodlines (2015)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell (2018)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Unfriended: Dark Web (2018)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Van Helsing (2004)
|October 1
|Peacock
|The Veil (2016)
|October 1
|Peacock
|The Visit (2015)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Zombieland (2009)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1992)
|October 2
|Peacock
|Halloween In Hollywood (2022)
|October 2
|Peacock
|Halloween Ends (2022)
|October 14
|Peacock
|Don’t Breathe (2016)
|October 15
|Peacock
|Mid-Century (2022)
|October 24
|Prime Video
|Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
|October 1
|Prime Video
|Audrey Rose (1977)
|October 1
|Prime Video
|Bloodrunners (2017)
|October 1
|Prime Video
|Burnt Offerings (1976)
|October 1
|Prime Video
|Edward Scissorhands (1990)
|October 1
|Prime Video
|Fire In The Sky (1993)
|October 1
|Prime Video
|Hannibal (2001)
|October 1
|Prime Video
|Hellbenders (2013)
|October 1
|Prime Video
|Hostel (2006)
|October 1
|Prime Video
|Jennifer’s Body (2009)
|October 1
|Prime Video
|My Bloody Valentine (2009)
|October 1
|Prime Video
|Murder Bury Win (2020)
|October 1
|Prime Video
|Piranha 3D (2010)
|October 1
|Prime Video
|Teen Wolf (1985)
|October 1
|Prime Video
|Teen Wolf Too (1987)
|October 1
|Prime Video
|The Divorce Party (2019)
|October 1
|Prime Video
|Ryde (2017
|October 1
|Prime Video
|The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
|October 1
|Prime Video
|Winchester (2018)
|October 1
|Prime Video
|Torn Hearts (2022)
|October 20
|Prime Video
|Run Sweetheart Run (2022)
|October 28
|Prime Video
|Unhuman (2022)
|October 31
|Shout! Factory Tv
|Croc (2007)
|October 1
|Shout! Factory Tv
|In The Spider's Web (2007)
|October 1
|Shout! Factory Tv
|The Lawnmower Man (1992)
|October 1
|Shout! Factory Tv
|Rabid (1977)
|October 1
|Shout! Factory Tv
|Sabrina The Teenage Witch (1996)
|October 1
|Shudder
|Mad God Ghoul Log (2022)
|October 1
|Shudder
|May (2002)
|October 1
|Shudder
|The Descent (2005)
|October 1
|Shudder
|The Descent Part 2 (2009)
|October 1
|Shudder
|The Gate (1987)
|October 1
|Shudder
|The Collingswood Story (2002)
|October 3
|Shudder
|Dark Night of the Scarecrow (1981)
|October 3
|Shudder
|I Like Bats (1986)
|October 4
|Shudder
|Footprints (1975)
|October 4
|Shudder
|The Rats are Coming and the Werewolves are Here (1972)
|October 4
|Shudder
|The Other Side of the Underneath (1972)
|October 4
|Shudder
|Deadstream (2022)
|October 6
|Shudder
|Identikit (1974)
|October 10
|Shudder
|Lux Aeterna (2019)
|October 11
|Shudder
|Dark Glasses (2022)
|October 13
|Shudder
|She Will (2022)
|October 13
|Shudder
|V/H/S/99 (2022)
|October 20
|Shudder
|Joe Bob’s Haunted Halloween Hangout (2022)
|October 21
|Shudder
|Manhattan Baby (1982)
|October 24
|Shudder
|Demonia (1990)
|October 24
|Shudder
|Aenigma (1987)
|October 24
|Shudder
|Fulci for Fake (2019)
|October 24
|Shudder
|Resurrection (2022)
|October 28
|Tubi
|Alone in the Dark (2022)
|October 1
|Tubi
|Battle of the Beasts: Bigfoot vs. Yeti (2022)
|October 1
|Tubi
|The Devil Inside (2012)
|October 1
|Tubi
|The Final Rose (2022)
|October 1
|Tubi
|Howling II (1985)
|October 1
|Tubi
|Lights, Camera, Murder: Scream (2022)
|October 1
|Tubi
|Nurse 3-D (2013)
|October 1
|Tubi
|A Party to Die For (2022)
|October 1
|Tubi
|Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)
|October 1
|Tubi
|Poltergeist III (1988)
|October 1
|Tubi
|Relic (2020)
|October 1
|Tubi
|Seance: The Summoning (2011)
|October 1
|Tubi
|Special Effects (1984)
|October 1
|Tubi
|Tales from the Darkside: The Movie (1990)
|October 1
|Tubi
|Teen Wolf Too (1987)
|October 1
|Tubi
|Terror Train (2022)
|October 1
|Tubi
|Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
|October 1
Horror Titles Expiring from Streaming Soon
|Streaming Service
|Movie
|Date
|Criterion Channel
|The Alchemist Cookbook (2016)
|October 31
|Criterion Channel
|Lord Shango (1975)
|October 31
|HBO Max
|Annabelle: Creation (2017)
|October 19
|HBO Max
|28 Days Later (2002)
|October 31
|HBO Max
|28 Weeks Later (2007)
|October 31
|HBO Max
|Book of the Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000)
|October 31
|HBO Max
|Hostel (2005)
|October 31
|HBO Max
|House of 1,000 Corpses (2003)
|October 31
|HBO Max
|Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)
|October 31
|HBO Max
|Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye (1985)
|October 31
|HBO Max
|The Blair Witch Project (1999)
|October 31
|HBO Max
|The Dark Half (1993)
|October 31
|HBO Max
|The Devil’s Rejects (2005)
|October 31
|HBO Max
|The Hunger (1983)
|October 31
|HBO Max
|The Satanic Rites of Dracula (1973)
|October 31
|HBO Max
|What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1991)
|October 31
|Hulu
|Friend Request (2016)
|17th October
|Hulu
|Alien v. Predator (2004)
|31st October
|Hulu
|Alien v. Predator: Requiem (2007)
|31st October
|Hulu
|Black Swan (2010)
|31st October
|Hulu
|The Blair Witch Project (1999)
|31st October
|Hulu
|Book Of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2 (2000)
|31st October
|Hulu
|Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)
|31st October
|Hulu
|Duplicity (2009)
|31st October
|Hulu
|Ghostbusters (1984)
|31st October
|Hulu
|Ghostbusters II (1989)
|31st October
|Hulu
|Hostel (2006)
|31st October
|Hulu
|Hostel: Part II (2007)
|31st October
|Hulu
|Hotel Transylvania (2012)
|31st October
|Hulu
|Let Me In (2010)
|31st October
|Hulu
|Nurse 3-D (2014)
|31st October
|Hulu
|Predator (1987)
|31st October
|Hulu
|Predator II (1990)
|31st October
|Hulu
|Predators (2010)
|31st October
|Netflix
|Scary Movie 4 (2006)
|October 14
|Netflix
|From Within (2008)
|October 14
|Netflix
|Sinister 2 (2015)
|October 16
Related Topics: Horrorscope