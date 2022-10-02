Home
Features and Columns · Movies · Streaming Guides

All the Horror You Need to Stream in October 2022

It’s showtime boils and ghouls!
Streaming Horror October
Published on October 2nd, 2022

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving from your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to watch in October 2022:

I’m not going to waste your time with idle chatter! There’s far too much ooky spooky content to get to. Many streaming services really stepped up to the plate this month. You won’t be disappointed. But you will need a strategy to make the most of this bananapants month. Be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in October 2022.

Please keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

Cheat Sheet: October 2022 Horror Streaming

The streaming service champion of the month is the Criterion Channel. Not only did they add a whole lot of incredible horror content to their platform this month, but they also struck a great balance between class and camp.

The streaming service dunce of the month is Disney+. Stay losing, suckers. Other than Werewolf by Night, ya’ll aren’t bringing much to the table.

Collection Corner: October 2022 Horror Streaming

Horror Streaming Highlights for October 2022

Pick of the Month: Deadstream (2022)

Deadstream

Synopsis: Popular live stream host and permanently canceled influencer Shawn Ruddy is about to make one last-ditch attempt to assure sponsors (and his dwindling audience) that he’s still got it. The stunt: he’s going to spend the night in a haunted house. Armed with a backpack full of go-pros and an arsenal of ghosthunting paraphernalia, Shawn’s apology tour quickly takes a turn when it turns out that the house is indeed haunted as fuck.

Co-directed and co-written by husband-wife duo Joseph and Vanessa WinterDeadstream is a genuinely hilarious and tension-filled found-footage gem that, at under 90-minutes (!), is a must-watch for horror fans. Deadstream is as much an ode to Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead films as it is an innovative take on the live-stream horror genre (easily pummeling the low bar set by its abysmal competitors). It’s fun, it’s freaky, and the Winters are clearly a horror director duo worth keeping an eye on (and you can do just that by checking out their segment in V/H/S/99 when it premieres on Shudder on October 20).

Available on Shudder on October 6

The final entry in the “H40 Trilogy”

Halloween Ends

Synopsis: It’s been four years since the events of Halloween Kills, and eternal final girl Laurie Strode is determined to live, laugh, love, and finish her memoir. But the arrival of a young accused killer, Corey, threatens to bring violence, mayhem, and who knows, maybe even Michael Myers, back into Laurie’s life. 

David Gordon Green‘s Halloween trilogy is coming to a close. And if the sinister late-promo trailer is to be believed, DGG might be of a mind to give us some conclusive answers to the ultimate fates of Laurie and Michael. Which probably means that we’re going to get another reboot trilogy in, oh, I don’t know, three years?

Available on Peacock on October 14

A Henry Selick and Jordan Peele joint? Hell yeah.

Wendell and Wild

Synopsis: A troubled goth teenager with supernatural talents summons two demon brothers, who must put their long-time dream of defying their demon dad on hold when they find themselves swept up in a local conspiracy to turn the teen’s hometown into a private prison.

Henry Selick is in the director’s chair (his first feature since Coraline!). He is sharing the screenwriting sofa with Jordan Peele (Nope). The likes of James HongVing RamesKeegan-Michael Key, and Angela Bassett. By all accounts dark, imaginative, and a joyful carnivalesque experience, Wendell & Wild deserves a spot on your watchlist this month.

Available on Netflix on October 28

The best Hellraiser film since ‘Hellbound’ (a low bar, but let me have this, please!)

Hellraiser

Synopsis: Through a series of improbable events, a young recently-recovered drug addict named Riley comes into possession of a very evil-looking puzzle box that definitely, almost assuredly, will summon a bunch of S&M demons. But with her recent relapse, can Riley really trust what she’s seeing?

Yeah, yeah, yeah. Saying a film is the “best Hellraiser sequel since Hellbound” is like saying that sugar tastes sweeter than sand. But still: we have a new Hellraiser film that has a balance of pleasure and pain (most of the franchise is just the latter). We’ve got a new Pinhead in Jamie Clayton, and with The Night House director David Bruckner at the helm, we’ll be in good, goopy hands, methinks. Only one way to find out! … now where did we put that obviously evil puzzle box, uh, I mean remote.

Available on Hulu on October 7th.

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in October 2022.
Streaming ServiceMovieDate
ARROWTwo Witches (2021)October 1
ARROWBrain Dead (1990)October 1
ARROWWrong Turn (2003)October 1
ARROWCountess Dracula (1971)October 7
ARROWVampire Circus (1972)October 7
ARROWThe Descent (2005)October 7
ARROWTake Back the Night (2021)October 10
ARROWThe Blancheville Monster (1963)October 14
ARROWThe Witch (1966)October 14
ARROWThe Third Eye (1966)October 14
ARROWLady Morgan’s Vengeance (1965)October 14
ARROWSorority House Massacre (1986)October 21
ARROWThe Slumber Party Massacre (1982)October 21
ARROWThe Cottage (2008)October 21
ARROWNight of the Demons (1988)October 28
ARROWEvil Dead Trap (1988)October 28
ARROWSeverance (2006)October 28
ARROWCreep (2004)October 28
The Criterion ChannelBasket Case (1982)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Blob (1988)October 1
The Criterion ChannelBrain Damage (1988)October 1
The Criterion ChannelCat People (1982)October 1
The Criterion ChannelDead & Buried, Gary Sherman (1981)October 1
The Criterion ChannelDream Demon (1988)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Funhouse (1981)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Hidden (1987)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThe House by the Cemetery (1981)October 1
The Criterion ChannelInferno (1980)October 1
The Criterion ChannelWhite of the Eye (1987)October 1
The Criterion ChannelWolfen (1981)October 1
The Criterion ChannelVampire’s Kiss (1989)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Fan (1981)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Keep (1983)October 1
The Criterion ChannelRoad Games (1981)October 1
The Criterion ChannelSlumber Party Massacre (1982)October 1
The Criterion ChannelSociety (1989)October 1
The Criterion ChannelPrince of Darkness (1987)October 1
The Criterion ChannelQ: The Winged Serpent (1982)October 1
The Criterion ChannelNext of Kin (1982)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Lair of the White Worm (1988)October 1
The Criterion ChannelStrange Behavior (1981)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Miss Osbourne (1981)October 1
The Criterion ChannelTetsuo: The Iron Man (1989)October 1
The Criterion ChannelBlacula (1972)October 1
The Criterion ChannelDracula (1931)October 1
The Criterion ChannelDracula: Pages from a Virgin’s Diary (2002)October 1
The Criterion ChannelDracula (Spanish-language, 1931)October 1
The Criterion ChannelA Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014)October 1
The Criterion ChannelLet the Right One In (2008)October 1
The Criterion ChannelNosferatu the Vampyre (1979)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThirst (2009)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Velvet Vampire (1971)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Living Dead Girl (1982)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Black Cat (1934)October 1
The Criterion ChannelBlackenstein (1973)October 1
The Criterion ChannelBride of Frankenstein (1935)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Wolf Man (1941)October 1
The Criterion ChannelCreature from the Black Lagoon (1954)October 1
The Criterion ChannelFrankenstein (1931)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Mummy (1932)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Invisible Man (1933)October 1
The Criterion ChannelIsland of Lost Souls (1932)October 1
The Criterion ChannelAstragon (1963)October 1
The Criterion ChannelMatango (1963)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Mysterians (1957)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Raven (1935)October 1
The Criterion ChannelSpace Amoeba (1970)October 1
The Criterion ChannelVaran the Unbelievable (1958)October 1
The Criterion ChannelDogora (1964)October 1
The Criterion ChannelIsle of the Dead (1945)October 1
The Criterion ChannelFascination (1979)October 1
The Criterion ChannelBlood & Donuts, (1995)October 1
The Criterion ChannelFrankenstein vs. Baragon (1965)October 1
The Criterion ChannelLady in a Cage (1964)October 15
The Criterion ChannelNear Dark (1987)October 19
The Criterion ChannelCelia (1989)October 26
The Criterion ChannelHush . . . Hush, Sweet Charlotte (1964)October 31
The Criterion ChannelThe House of the Devil (2009)October 31
Disney+Werewolf by Night (2022)October 7
Disney+The New Mutants (2020)October 14
Disney+Hall of Villains (2022)October 21
Disney+Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell (2022) October 28
FreeveeChild’s Play (2019)October 1
FreeveeCase 39 (2009)October 1
FreeveeMonster House (2006)October 1
FreeveeOculus (2013)October 1
FreeveeThe Prodigy (2019)October 1
FreeveeThe Shape of Water (2017)October 1
FreeveeWallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)October 1
FreeveeWarm Bodies (2013)October 16
HBO MaxDistrict 9 (2009)October 1
HBO MaxNothing But Trouble (1991)October 1
HBO Max​​Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob! (2021)October 1
HBO MaxSilent Hill: Revelation 3D (2012)October 1
HBO MaxThe Eye (2008)October 1
HBO MaxThe Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)October 1
HBO MaxThe Witch (2015)October 1
HBO MaxStraight Out of Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog (2021)October 8
HBO MaxTrick or Treat Scooby-Doo! (2022)October 15
HuluHuluween Dragstravaganza (2022)October 1
HuluThe ABCs Of Death (2012)October 1
HuluThe ABCs Of Death 2 (2014)October 1
HuluAs Above, So Below (2014)October 1
HuluBlade (1998)October 1
HuluBlade 2 (2002)October 1
HuluBlade: Trinity (2004)October 1
HuluThe Covenant (2006)October 1
HuluDark Shadows (2012)October 1
HuluDon't Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)October 1
HuluDouble, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)October 1
HuluEvil Dead (2013)October 1
HuluThe Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)October 1
HuluFright Night (2011)October 1
HuluGodzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)October 1
HuluGodzilla Vs. Destoroyah (2000)October 1
HuluGodzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (2000)October 1
HuluGodzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2003)October 1
HuluGodzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003)October 1
HuluGodzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)October 1
HuluI Saw The Devil (2010)October 1
HuluLet Me In (2010)October 1
HuluMarrowbone (2017)October 1
HuluMary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)October 1
HuluPiranha 3-D (2010)October 1
HuluThe Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)October 1
HuluSatanic (2016)October 1
HuluThe Skin I Live In (2011)October 1
HuluSplinter (2008)October 1
HuluV/H/S (2012)October 1
HuluV/H/S 2 (2013)October 1
HuluV/H/S: Viral (2014)October 1
HuluVanishing On 7th Street (2010)October 1
HuluWinchester (2018)October 1
HuluXX (2017)October 1
HuluA Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special (2022)October 3
HuluHellraiser (2022)October 7
HuluGrimcutty (2022)October 10
HuluAntlers (2021)October 11
HuluDashcam (2021)October 14
HuluSinister 2 (2015)October 16
HuluThe Paloni Show! Halloween Special! (2022)October 17
HuluAnnabelle: Creation (2017)October 20
HuluMatriarch (2022)October 21
HuluAbandoned (2022)October 21
HuluCrimes of the Future (2022)October 21
NetflixScooby-Doo (2002)October 1
NetflixScooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)October 1
NetflixMr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022)October 1
NetflixOld People (2022)October 7
NetflixThe Curse of Bridge Hollow (2022)October 14
NetflixDracula Untold (2014)October 16
NetflixWendell & Wild (2022)October 28
Paramount+Angel Heart (1987)October 1
Paramount+Annihilation (2018)October 1
Paramount+Bloodrunners (2017)October 1
Paramount+Burnt Offerings (1976)October 1
Paramount+Cursed (unclear which version)October 1
Paramount+Event Horizon (1997)October 1
Paramount+I Know What You Did Last Summer (unclear which version)October 1
Paramount+I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)October 1
Paramount+Invasion of the Body Snatchers (unclear which version)October 1
Paramount+Jacob's Ladder (unclear which version)October 1
Paramount+Jennifer's Body (2009)October 1
Paramount+Phantoms (1998)October 1
Paramount+Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)October 1
Paramount+The Addams Family (1991)October 1
Paramount+The Devil Inside (2012)October 1
Paramount+The Last Exorcism Part II (2013)October 1
Paramount+The Unraveling (2015)October 1
Paramount+The Woman in Black (unclear which version)October 1
Paramount+Fire In The Sky (1993)October 3
Paramount+Murder Bury Win (2020)October 3
Paramount+Necropath (2018)October 3
Paramount+Psychopomp (2020)October 3
Paramount+Ryde (2017)October 3
Paramount+Scream (unclear which version)October 3
Paramount+Scream 2 (1997)October 3
Paramount+Scream 3 (2000)October 3
Paramount+The Monster Squad (1987)October 3
Paramount+Where the Scary Things Are (2022)October 11
Paramount+The Grudge (unclear which version)October 17
Paramount+Torn Hearts (2022)October 20
Paramount+Unhuman (2022)October 31
PeacockAbraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)October 1
PeacockArachnophobia (1990)October 1
PeacockChild’s Play 2 (1990)October 1
PeacockChild’s Play 3 (1991)October 1
PeacockBride of Chucky (1998)October 1
PeacockSeed of Chucky (2004)October 1
PeacockCurse of Chucky (2013)October 1
PeacockCult of Chucky (2017)October 1
PeacockCirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant (2009)October 1
PeacockClown (2014)October 1
PeacockCurve (2015)October 1
PeacockDead Silence (2007)October 1
PeacockDelirium (2018)October 1
PeacockGhost Rider (2007)October 1
PeacockThe Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007)October 1
PeacockInsidious (2010)October 1
PeacockInsidious: Chapter 3 (2015)October 1
PeacockKnock Knock (2015)October 1
PeacockKrampus (2015)October 1
PeacockLast Witch Hunter (2015)October 1
PeacockLeatherface (2017)October 1
PeacockLeprechaun (1993)October 1
PeacockLeprechaun II (1994)October 1
PeacockLeprechaun III (1995)October 1
PeacockLeprechaun IV: Lost in Space (1997)October 1
PeacockLeprechaun V: In the Hood (2000)October 1
PeacockLeprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood (2003)October 1
PeacockLeprechaun Origins (2014)October 1
PeacockMy Soul to Take (2010)October 1
PeacockPitch Black (2000)October 1
PeacockThe Return (2006)October 1
PeacockSaw (2004)October 1
PeacockSeven (1995)October 1
PeacockStephanie (2018)October 1
PeacockTremors (1990)October 1
PeacockTremors 2: Aftershocks (1996)October 1
PeacockTremors 3: Back to Perfection (2001)October 1
PeacockTremors 4: The Legend Begins (2004)October 1
PeacockTremors 5: Bloodlines (2015)October 1
PeacockTremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell (2018)October 1
PeacockUnfriended: Dark Web (2018)October 1
PeacockVan Helsing (2004)October 1
PeacockThe Veil (2016)October 1
PeacockThe Visit (2015)October 1
PeacockZombieland (2009)October 1
PeacockBuffy The Vampire Slayer (1992)October 2
PeacockHalloween In Hollywood (2022)October 2
PeacockHalloween Ends (2022)October 14
PeacockDon’t Breathe (2016)October 15
PeacockMid-Century (2022)October 24
Prime VideoAbraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)October 1
Prime VideoAudrey Rose (1977)October 1
Prime VideoBloodrunners (2017)October 1
Prime VideoBurnt Offerings (1976)October 1
Prime VideoEdward Scissorhands (1990)October 1
Prime VideoFire In The Sky (1993)October 1
Prime VideoHannibal (2001)October 1
Prime VideoHellbenders (2013)October 1
Prime VideoHostel (2006)October 1
Prime VideoJennifer’s Body (2009)October 1
Prime VideoMy Bloody Valentine (2009)October 1
Prime VideoMurder Bury Win (2020)October 1
Prime VideoPiranha 3D (2010)October 1
Prime VideoTeen Wolf (1985)October 1
Prime VideoTeen Wolf Too (1987)October 1
Prime VideoThe Divorce Party (2019)October 1
Prime VideoRyde (2017October 1
Prime VideoThe Silence of the Lambs (1991)October 1
Prime VideoWinchester (2018)October 1
Prime VideoTorn Hearts (2022)October 20
Prime VideoRun Sweetheart Run (2022)October 28
Prime VideoUnhuman (2022)October 31
Shout! Factory TvCroc (2007)October 1
Shout! Factory TvIn The Spider's Web (2007)October 1
Shout! Factory TvThe Lawnmower Man (1992)October 1
Shout! Factory TvRabid (1977)October 1
Shout! Factory TvSabrina The Teenage Witch (1996)October 1
ShudderMad God Ghoul Log (2022)October 1
ShudderMay (2002)October 1
ShudderThe Descent (2005)October 1
ShudderThe Descent Part 2 (2009)October 1
ShudderThe Gate (1987)October 1
ShudderThe Collingswood Story (2002)October 3
ShudderDark Night of the Scarecrow (1981)October 3
ShudderI Like Bats (1986)October 4
ShudderFootprints (1975)October 4
ShudderThe Rats are Coming and the Werewolves are Here (1972)October 4
ShudderThe Other Side of the Underneath (1972)October 4
ShudderDeadstream (2022)October 6
ShudderIdentikit (1974)October 10
ShudderLux Aeterna (2019)October 11
ShudderDark Glasses (2022)October 13
ShudderShe Will (2022)October 13
ShudderV/H/S/99 (2022)October 20
ShudderJoe Bob’s Haunted Halloween Hangout (2022)October 21
ShudderManhattan Baby (1982)October 24
ShudderDemonia (1990)October 24
ShudderAenigma (1987)October 24
ShudderFulci for Fake (2019)October 24
ShudderResurrection (2022)October 28
TubiAlone in the Dark (2022)October 1
TubiBattle of the Beasts: Bigfoot vs. Yeti (2022)October 1
TubiThe Devil Inside (2012)October 1
TubiThe Final Rose (2022)October 1
TubiHowling II (1985)October 1
TubiLights, Camera, Murder: Scream (2022)October 1
TubiNurse 3-D (2013)October 1
TubiA Party to Die For (2022)October 1
TubiPoltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)October 1
TubiPoltergeist III (1988)October 1
TubiRelic (2020)October 1
TubiSeance: The Summoning (2011)October 1
TubiSpecial Effects (1984)October 1
TubiTales from the Darkside: The Movie (1990)October 1
TubiTeen Wolf Too (1987)October 1
TubiTerror Train (2022)October 1
TubiVampire in Brooklyn (1995)October 1

Horror Titles Expiring from Streaming Soon

Streaming ServiceMovieDate
Criterion ChannelThe Alchemist Cookbook (2016)October 31
Criterion ChannelLord Shango (1975)October 31
HBO MaxAnnabelle: Creation (2017)October 19
HBO Max28 Days Later (2002)October 31
HBO Max28 Weeks Later (2007)October 31
HBO MaxBook of the Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000)October 31
HBO MaxHostel (2005)October 31
HBO MaxHouse of 1,000 Corpses (2003)October 31
HBO MaxJason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)October 31
HBO MaxStephen King’s Cat’s Eye (1985)October 31
HBO MaxThe Blair Witch Project (1999)October 31
HBO MaxThe Dark Half (1993)October 31
HBO MaxThe Devil’s Rejects (2005)October 31
HBO MaxThe Hunger (1983)October 31
HBO MaxThe Satanic Rites of Dracula (1973)October 31
HBO MaxWhat Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1991)October 31
HuluFriend Request (2016)17th October
HuluAlien v. Predator (2004)31st October
HuluAlien v. Predator: Requiem (2007)31st October
HuluBlack Swan (2010)31st October
HuluThe Blair Witch Project (1999)31st October
HuluBook Of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2 (2000)31st October
HuluDon’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)31st October
HuluDuplicity (2009)31st October
HuluGhostbusters (1984)31st October
HuluGhostbusters II (1989)31st October
HuluHostel (2006)31st October
HuluHostel: Part II (2007)31st October
HuluHotel Transylvania (2012)31st October
HuluLet Me In (2010)31st October
HuluNurse 3-D (2014)31st October
HuluPredator (1987)31st October
HuluPredator II (1990)31st October
HuluPredators (2010)31st October
NetflixScary Movie 4 (2006)October 14
NetflixFrom Within (2008)October 14
NetflixSinister 2 (2015)October 16

Meg Shields is the humble farm boy of your dreams and a senior contributor at Film School Rejects. She currently runs three columns at FSR: The Queue, How'd They Do That?, and Horrorscope. She is also a curator for One Perfect Shot and a freelance writer for hire. Meg can be found screaming about John Boorman's 'Excalibur' on Twitter here: @TheWorstNun. (She/Her).

