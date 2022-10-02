All the Horror You Need to Stream in October 2022

It’s showtime boils and ghouls!

By Meg Shields · Published on October 2nd, 2022

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving from your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to watch in October 2022:

I’m not going to waste your time with idle chatter! There’s far too much ooky spooky content to get to. Many streaming services really stepped up to the plate this month. You won’t be disappointed. But you will need a strategy to make the most of this bananapants month. Be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in October 2022.

Please keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

Cheat Sheet: October 2022 Horror Streaming

Scream Factory is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with “31 Nights of Horror.” From the 1st to the 31st of the month at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET, tune in for a FREE fan-picked double feature. Tune in here!

is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with “31 Nights of Horror.” From the 1st to the 31st of the month at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET, tune in for a fan-picked double feature. Tune in here! Hulu’s Bite Size Halloween will be back for a third season with twenty spooky shorts in conjunction with Huluween. Check it out on October 1st.

will be back for a third season with twenty spooky shorts in conjunction with Huluween. Check it out on October 1st. If you’re a fan of Ari Aster , you may want to tune in to The Criterion Channel on October 15th for Adventures in Moviegoing with the Hereditary and Midsommar director.

, you may want to tune in to The Criterion Channel on October 15th for Adventures in Moviegoing with the Hereditary and Midsommar director. Guillermo del Toro ‘s Cabinet of Curiosities is hitting Netflix on October 25th. Talent includes everyone from David Prior (The Empty Man) to Jennifer Kent (The Babadook)!

‘s is hitting Netflix on October 25th. Talent includes everyone from (The Empty Man) to (The Babadook)! … and there’s a new Netflix series from Mike Flanagan hitting the service on October 7th: The Midnight Club .

hitting the service on October 7th: . Terror on Tubi is back, and it’s exactly what it sounds like. The celebration of all things spooky boasts “13,000 spooky, eerie, thrilling, creepy, and terrifying titles,” including six Tubi Originals. In related news Tubi (which, as a reminder: is free) continues to be the best streaming service.

is back, and it’s exactly what it sounds like. The celebration of all things spooky boasts “13,000 spooky, eerie, thrilling, creepy, and terrifying titles,” including six Tubi Originals. In related news Tubi (which, as a reminder: is free) continues to be the best streaming service. Shudder series worth knowing about that are continuing through October include The 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time (new eps. on Wednesdays); Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror (new eps. on Fridays); Joe Bob’s Haunted Halloween Hangout (premieres on October 21st), and finally: The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans (premieres on October 25th).

Franchise double bills you can make out of films leaving HBO Max on October 31st : 28 Days Later and its sequel, 28 Weeks Later The Blair Witch Project and Book of the Shadows: Blair Witch 2 House of 1,000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects

you can make out of :

Franchise double bills you can make out of films leaving Hulu on October 31st : Alien v. Predator and Alien v. Predator: Requiem The Blair Witch Project and Book of the Shadows: Blair Witch 2 Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II Hostel and Hostel: Part II Predator, Predator II, Predators

you can make out of :

The streaming service champion of the month is the Criterion Channel. Not only did they add a whole lot of incredible horror content to their platform this month, but they also struck a great balance between class and camp.

The streaming service dunce of the month is Disney+. Stay losing, suckers. Other than Werewolf by Night, ya’ll aren’t bringing much to the table.

Collection Corner: October 2022 Horror Streaming

The Criterion Channel — ’80s Horror Inferno (1980, dir. Dario Argento); The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Miss Osbourne (1981, dir. Walerian Borowczyk); Dead & Buried (1981, dir. Gary Sherman); The House by the Cemetery (1981, Lucio Fulci); The Funhouse (1981, Tobe Hooper); Strange Behavior (1981, Michael Laughlin); Wolfen (1981, dir. Michael Wadleigh); Scanners (1981, dir. David Cronenberg); Road Game s (1981, dir. Richard Franklin); The Fan (1981, dir. Ed Bianchi); Basket Case (1982, dir. Frank Henenlotter); Next of Kin (1982, dir. Tony Williams); Cat People (1982, dir. Paul Schrader); Q: The Winged Serpent (1982, dir. Larry Cohen); The Slumber Party Massacre (1982, dir. Amy Holden Jones); The Keep (1983, dir. Michael Mann); The Hunger (1983, dir. Tony Scott); Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer (1986, dir. John McNaughton); The Hidden (1987, dir. Jack Sholder); Prince of Darkness (1987, dir. John Carpenter); White of the Eye (1987, dir. Donald Cammell); Near Dark (1987, Kathryn Bigelow); The Vanishing , George Sluizer, 1988; Brain Damage (1988, dir. Frank Henenlotter); Dream Demon (1988, dir. Harley Cokeliss); The Blob (1988, dir. Chuck Russell); The Lair of the White Worm (1988, dir. Ken Russell); Vampire’s Kiss (1989, dir. Robert Bierman); Society (1989, dir. Brian Yuzna); Tetsuo: The Iron Man (1989, dir. Shinya Tsukamoto).



The Criterion Channel — Vampires Dracula (1931, dir. Tod Browning); Dracula (1931, dir. George Melford); Vampyr (1932, dir. Carl Theodor Dreyer); Isle of the Dead (1945, dir. Mark Robson); The Velvet Vampire (1971, dir. Stephanie Rothman); Daughters of Darkness (1971, dir. Harry Kümel); Blacula (1972, dir. William Crain); Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979, dir. Werner Herzog); Fascination (1979, dir. Jean Rollin); The Living Dead Girl (1982, dir. Jean Rollin); The Hunger (1983, dir. Tony Scott); Near Dark (1987, dir. Kathryn Bigelow); Vampire’s Kiss (1988, dir. Robert Bierman); Cronos (1993, dir. Guillermo del Toro); Blood & Donuts (1995, dir. Holly Dale); Dracula: Pages from a Virgin’s Diary (2002, dir. Guy Maddin); Let the Right One In (2008, dir. Tomas Alfredson); Thirst (2009, dir. Park Chan-wook); A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014, dir. Ana Lily Amirpour).



The Criterion Channel — Universal Horror Classics Dracula (1931, dir. Tod Browning); Dracula (1931, dir. George Melford); Frankenstein (1931, dir. James Whale); The Mummy (1932, dir. Karl Freund); The Invisible Man (1933, dir. James Whale); The Black Cat (1934, dir. Edgar G. Ulmer); Bride of Frankenstein (1935, dir. James Whale); The Raven (1935, dir. Lew Landers); Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954, dir. Jack Arnold).



The Criterion Channel — Ishiro Honda: King of the Monsters Godzilla , 1954; Godzilla, King of the Monsters , 1956; Rodan , 1956; The Mysterians , 1957; Varan the Unbelievable , 1958; Atragon , 1963; Matango , 1963; Dogora , 1964; Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster , 1964; Mothra vs. Godzilla , 1964; Frankenstein vs. Baragon , 1965; Invasion of Astro-Monster , 1965; The War of the Gargantuas , 1966; Destroy All Monsters , 1968; All Monsters Attack , 1969; Space Amoeba , 1970; Terror of Mechagodzilla , 1975.



ARROW — The Season of the Witch (as of Oct. 7) Two Witches (2021, dir. Pierre Tsigaridis); The Witch Who Came from the Sea (1976, dir. Matt Cimber); The Snake Girl and the Silver-Haired Witch (1968, dir. Noriaki Yuasa); Hagazussa (2017, dir. Lukas Feigelfeld).



ARROW — Why Can’t A Girl Walk Home Alone At Night? (as of Oct. 10) Take Back the Night (2021, dir. Gia Elliot); Unsafe Spaces (2021, dir. Connor Sandheinrich); The Wind (1986, Nico Mastorakis); Bed Bug (2021, Neil D’Monte); Irezumi (1966, Yasuzô Masumura).



ARROW — Ghastly Gothic (as of Oct. 14) The Blancheville Monster (1963, dir. Alberto De Martino); The Witch (1966, dir. Damiano Damiani); The Third Eye (1966, dir. Mino Guerrini); Lady Morgan’s Vengeance (1965, dir. Massimo Pupillo); Mill of the Stone Women (1960, dir. Giorgio Ferroni); … and many more!



ARROW — Co-Ed Carnage (as of Oct. 21) Hell High (1989, dir. Douglas Grossman); Girls Nite Out (1982, Robert Deubel); Dude Bro Party Massacre III (2015, dir. Tomm Jacobsen, Michael Rousselet, Jon Salmon); Sorority Babes in the Slimeball Bowl-O-Rama (1988, dir. David DeCoteau); Torso (1973, dir. Sergio Martino); .. and many more!



ARROW — The Mutilator Watch along Collection (as of Oct. 28) The Mutilator (1984, dir. Buddy Cooper) watchalong; The Stylist (2020, dir. Jill Gevargizian); Threshold (1981, dir. Richard Pearce); A Ghost Waits (2020, dir. Adam Stovall); Dementer (2019, dir. Chad Crawford Kinkle); Satanic Panic (2019, dir. Chelsea Stardust); Man Under Table (2021, dir. Noel David Taylor); a collection of short films from Brian Lonano .



Netflix — Streams & Screams Just go over to netflix.com/halloween, and you’ll be greeted with all the ooky spooky content that the platform has to offer in one easy place.



Shudder — “All Hail Argento” The director’s newest film, Dark Glasses , arrives on October 13 New additions: Opera, The Stendhal Syndrome (October 10th) Existing films: Deep Red, Tenebrae, Inferno, Trauma, The Cato’ Nine Tails, Demons, Demons 2.



Shudder — House of Psychotic Women This collection is a celebration of the 10th anniversary of Kier-La Janisse’s groundbreaking and influential dive into female neuroses onscreen and in horror. Collection includes new additions and existing titles: I Like Bats, Footprints, Identikit, The Rats are Coming! The Werewolves Are Here!, The Stendhal Syndrome, May, Santa Sangre, Alone with You, American Mary, Asylum, The Babadook, The Baby, Bleed with Me, Butcher Baker Nightmare Maker, Carnival of Souls, The Corruption of Chris Miller, Darling, Il Demonio, Dream No Evil, I Blame Society, Forbidden Photos of a Lady Above Suspicion, Knife of Ice, Knocking, The Midnight Swim, May, Ms. 45, Next of Kin, Orgasmo, Phenomena, Prevenge, and Resurrection.



Horror Streaming Highlights for October 2022

Pick of the Month: Deadstream (2022)

Synopsis: Popular live stream host and permanently canceled influencer Shawn Ruddy is about to make one last-ditch attempt to assure sponsors (and his dwindling audience) that he’s still got it. The stunt: he’s going to spend the night in a haunted house. Armed with a backpack full of go-pros and an arsenal of ghosthunting paraphernalia, Shawn’s apology tour quickly takes a turn when it turns out that the house is indeed haunted as fuck.

Co-directed and co-written by husband-wife duo Joseph and Vanessa Winter, Deadstream is a genuinely hilarious and tension-filled found-footage gem that, at under 90-minutes (!), is a must-watch for horror fans. Deadstream is as much an ode to Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead films as it is an innovative take on the live-stream horror genre (easily pummeling the low bar set by its abysmal competitors). It’s fun, it’s freaky, and the Winters are clearly a horror director duo worth keeping an eye on (and you can do just that by checking out their segment in V/H/S/99 when it premieres on Shudder on October 20).

Available on Shudder on October 6

The final entry in the “H40 Trilogy”

Synopsis: It’s been four years since the events of Halloween Kills, and eternal final girl Laurie Strode is determined to live, laugh, love, and finish her memoir. But the arrival of a young accused killer, Corey, threatens to bring violence, mayhem, and who knows, maybe even Michael Myers, back into Laurie’s life.

David Gordon Green‘s Halloween trilogy is coming to a close. And if the sinister late-promo trailer is to be believed, DGG might be of a mind to give us some conclusive answers to the ultimate fates of Laurie and Michael. Which probably means that we’re going to get another reboot trilogy in, oh, I don’t know, three years?

Available on Peacock on October 14

A Henry Selick and Jordan Peele joint? Hell yeah.

Synopsis: A troubled goth teenager with supernatural talents summons two demon brothers, who must put their long-time dream of defying their demon dad on hold when they find themselves swept up in a local conspiracy to turn the teen’s hometown into a private prison.

Henry Selick is in the director’s chair (his first feature since Coraline!). He is sharing the screenwriting sofa with Jordan Peele (Nope). The likes of James Hong, Ving Rames, Keegan-Michael Key, and Angela Bassett. By all accounts dark, imaginative, and a joyful carnivalesque experience, Wendell & Wild deserves a spot on your watchlist this month.

Available on Netflix on October 28

The best Hellraiser film since ‘Hellbound’ (a low bar, but let me have this, please!)

Synopsis: Through a series of improbable events, a young recently-recovered drug addict named Riley comes into possession of a very evil-looking puzzle box that definitely, almost assuredly, will summon a bunch of S&M demons. But with her recent relapse, can Riley really trust what she’s seeing?

Yeah, yeah, yeah. Saying a film is the “best Hellraiser sequel since Hellbound” is like saying that sugar tastes sweeter than sand. But still: we have a new Hellraiser film that has a balance of pleasure and pain (most of the franchise is just the latter). We’ve got a new Pinhead in Jamie Clayton, and with The Night House director David Bruckner at the helm, we’ll be in good, goopy hands, methinks. Only one way to find out! … now where did we put that obviously evil puzzle box, uh, I mean remote.

Available on Hulu on October 7th.

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in October 2022.

Streaming Service Movie Date ARROW Two Witches (2021) October 1 ARROW Brain Dead (1990) October 1 ARROW Wrong Turn (2003) October 1 ARROW Countess Dracula (1971) October 7 ARROW Vampire Circus (1972) October 7 ARROW The Descent (2005) October 7 ARROW Take Back the Night (2021) October 10 ARROW The Blancheville Monster (1963) October 14 ARROW The Witch (1966) October 14 ARROW The Third Eye (1966) October 14 ARROW Lady Morgan’s Vengeance (1965) October 14 ARROW Sorority House Massacre (1986) October 21 ARROW The Slumber Party Massacre (1982) October 21 ARROW The Cottage (2008) October 21 ARROW Night of the Demons (1988) October 28 ARROW Evil Dead Trap (1988) October 28 ARROW Severance (2006) October 28 ARROW Creep (2004) October 28 The Criterion Channel Basket Case (1982) October 1 The Criterion Channel The Blob (1988) October 1 The Criterion Channel Brain Damage (1988) October 1 The Criterion Channel Cat People (1982) October 1 The Criterion Channel Dead & Buried, Gary Sherman (1981) October 1 The Criterion Channel Dream Demon (1988) October 1 The Criterion Channel The Funhouse (1981) October 1 The Criterion Channel The Hidden (1987) October 1 The Criterion Channel The House by the Cemetery (1981) October 1 The Criterion Channel Inferno (1980) October 1 The Criterion Channel White of the Eye (1987) October 1 The Criterion Channel Wolfen (1981) October 1 The Criterion Channel Vampire’s Kiss (1989) October 1 The Criterion Channel The Fan (1981) October 1 The Criterion Channel The Keep (1983) October 1 The Criterion Channel Road Games (1981) October 1 The Criterion Channel Slumber Party Massacre (1982) October 1 The Criterion Channel Society (1989) October 1 The Criterion Channel Prince of Darkness (1987) October 1 The Criterion Channel Q: The Winged Serpent (1982) October 1 The Criterion Channel Next of Kin (1982) October 1 The Criterion Channel The Lair of the White Worm (1988) October 1 The Criterion Channel Strange Behavior (1981) October 1 The Criterion Channel The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Miss Osbourne (1981) October 1 The Criterion Channel Tetsuo: The Iron Man (1989) October 1 The Criterion Channel Blacula (1972) October 1 The Criterion Channel Dracula (1931) October 1 The Criterion Channel Dracula: Pages from a Virgin’s Diary (2002) October 1 The Criterion Channel Dracula (Spanish-language, 1931) October 1 The Criterion Channel A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014) October 1 The Criterion Channel Let the Right One In (2008) October 1 The Criterion Channel Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979) October 1 The Criterion Channel Thirst (2009) October 1 The Criterion Channel The Velvet Vampire (1971) October 1 The Criterion Channel The Living Dead Girl (1982) October 1 The Criterion Channel The Black Cat (1934) October 1 The Criterion Channel Blackenstein (1973) October 1 The Criterion Channel Bride of Frankenstein (1935) October 1 The Criterion Channel The Wolf Man (1941) October 1 The Criterion Channel Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954) October 1 The Criterion Channel Frankenstein (1931) October 1 The Criterion Channel The Mummy (1932) October 1 The Criterion Channel The Invisible Man (1933) October 1 The Criterion Channel Island of Lost Souls (1932) October 1 The Criterion Channel Astragon (1963) October 1 The Criterion Channel Matango (1963) October 1 The Criterion Channel The Mysterians (1957) October 1 The Criterion Channel The Raven (1935) October 1 The Criterion Channel Space Amoeba (1970) October 1 The Criterion Channel Varan the Unbelievable (1958) October 1 The Criterion Channel Dogora (1964) October 1 The Criterion Channel Isle of the Dead (1945) October 1 The Criterion Channel Fascination (1979) October 1 The Criterion Channel Blood & Donuts, (1995) October 1 The Criterion Channel Frankenstein vs. Baragon (1965) October 1 The Criterion Channel Lady in a Cage (1964) October 15 The Criterion Channel Near Dark (1987) October 19 The Criterion Channel Celia (1989) October 26 The Criterion Channel Hush . . . Hush, Sweet Charlotte (1964) October 31 The Criterion Channel The House of the Devil (2009) October 31 Disney+ Werewolf by Night (2022) October 7 Disney+ The New Mutants (2020) October 14 Disney+ Hall of Villains (2022) October 21 Disney+ Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell (2022) October 28 Freevee Child’s Play (2019) October 1 Freevee Case 39 (2009) October 1 Freevee Monster House (2006) October 1 Freevee Oculus (2013) October 1 Freevee The Prodigy (2019) October 1 Freevee The Shape of Water (2017) October 1 Freevee Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005) October 1 Freevee Warm Bodies (2013) October 16 HBO Max District 9 (2009) October 1 HBO Max Nothing But Trouble (1991) October 1 HBO Max ​​Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob! (2021) October 1 HBO Max Silent Hill: Revelation 3D (2012) October 1 HBO Max The Eye (2008) October 1 HBO Max The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013) October 1 HBO Max The Witch (2015) October 1 HBO Max Straight Out of Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog (2021) October 8 HBO Max Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! (2022) October 15 Hulu Huluween Dragstravaganza (2022) October 1 Hulu The ABCs Of Death (2012) October 1 Hulu The ABCs Of Death 2 (2014) October 1 Hulu As Above, So Below (2014) October 1 Hulu Blade (1998) October 1 Hulu Blade 2 (2002) October 1 Hulu Blade: Trinity (2004) October 1 Hulu The Covenant (2006) October 1 Hulu Dark Shadows (2012) October 1 Hulu Don't Be Afraid of the Dark (2011) October 1 Hulu Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993) October 1 Hulu Evil Dead (2013) October 1 Hulu The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) October 1 Hulu Fright Night (2011) October 1 Hulu Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993) October 1 Hulu Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah (2000) October 1 Hulu Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (2000) October 1 Hulu Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2003) October 1 Hulu Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003) October 1 Hulu Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004) October 1 Hulu I Saw The Devil (2010) October 1 Hulu Let Me In (2010) October 1 Hulu Marrowbone (2017) October 1 Hulu Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994) October 1 Hulu Piranha 3-D (2010) October 1 Hulu The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) October 1 Hulu Satanic (2016) October 1 Hulu The Skin I Live In (2011) October 1 Hulu Splinter (2008) October 1 Hulu V/H/S (2012) October 1 Hulu V/H/S 2 (2013) October 1 Hulu V/H/S: Viral (2014) October 1 Hulu Vanishing On 7th Street (2010) October 1 Hulu Winchester (2018) October 1 Hulu XX (2017) October 1 Hulu A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special (2022) October 3 Hulu Hellraiser (2022) October 7 Hulu Grimcutty (2022) October 10 Hulu Antlers (2021) October 11 Hulu Dashcam (2021) October 14 Hulu Sinister 2 (2015) October 16 Hulu The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! (2022) October 17 Hulu Annabelle: Creation (2017) October 20 Hulu Matriarch (2022) October 21 Hulu Abandoned (2022) October 21 Hulu Crimes of the Future (2022) October 21 Netflix Scooby-Doo (2002) October 1 Netflix Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004) October 1 Netflix Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022) October 1 Netflix Old People (2022) October 7 Netflix The Curse of Bridge Hollow (2022) October 14 Netflix Dracula Untold (2014) October 16 Netflix Wendell & Wild (2022) October 28 Paramount+ Angel Heart (1987) October 1 Paramount+ Annihilation (2018) October 1 Paramount+ Bloodrunners (2017) October 1 Paramount+ Burnt Offerings (1976) October 1 Paramount+ Cursed (unclear which version) October 1 Paramount+ Event Horizon (1997) October 1 Paramount+ I Know What You Did Last Summer (unclear which version) October 1 Paramount+ I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) October 1 Paramount+ Invasion of the Body Snatchers (unclear which version) October 1 Paramount+ Jacob's Ladder (unclear which version) October 1 Paramount+ Jennifer's Body (2009) October 1 Paramount+ Phantoms (1998) October 1 Paramount+ Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990) October 1 Paramount+ The Addams Family (1991) October 1 Paramount+ The Devil Inside (2012) October 1 Paramount+ The Last Exorcism Part II (2013) October 1 Paramount+ The Unraveling (2015) October 1 Paramount+ The Woman in Black (unclear which version) October 1 Paramount+ Fire In The Sky (1993) October 3 Paramount+ Murder Bury Win (2020) October 3 Paramount+ Necropath (2018) October 3 Paramount+ Psychopomp (2020) October 3 Paramount+ Ryde (2017) October 3 Paramount+ Scream (unclear which version) October 3 Paramount+ Scream 2 (1997) October 3 Paramount+ Scream 3 (2000) October 3 Paramount+ The Monster Squad (1987) October 3 Paramount+ Where the Scary Things Are (2022) October 11

Paramount+ The Grudge (unclear which version) October 17 Paramount+ Torn Hearts (2022) October 20 Paramount+ Unhuman (2022) October 31 Peacock Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012) October 1 Peacock Arachnophobia (1990) October 1 Peacock Child’s Play 2 (1990) October 1 Peacock Child’s Play 3 (1991) October 1 Peacock Bride of Chucky (1998) October 1 Peacock Seed of Chucky (2004) October 1 Peacock Curse of Chucky (2013) October 1 Peacock Cult of Chucky (2017) October 1 Peacock Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant (2009) October 1 Peacock Clown (2014) October 1 Peacock Curve (2015) October 1 Peacock Dead Silence (2007) October 1 Peacock Delirium (2018) October 1 Peacock Ghost Rider (2007) October 1 Peacock The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007) October 1 Peacock Insidious (2010) October 1 Peacock Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015) October 1 Peacock Knock Knock (2015) October 1 Peacock Krampus (2015) October 1 Peacock Last Witch Hunter (2015) October 1 Peacock Leatherface (2017) October 1 Peacock Leprechaun (1993) October 1 Peacock Leprechaun II (1994) October 1 Peacock Leprechaun III (1995) October 1 Peacock Leprechaun IV: Lost in Space (1997) October 1 Peacock Leprechaun V: In the Hood (2000) October 1 Peacock Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood (2003) October 1 Peacock Leprechaun Origins (2014) October 1 Peacock My Soul to Take (2010) October 1 Peacock Pitch Black (2000) October 1 Peacock The Return (2006) October 1 Peacock Saw (2004) October 1 Peacock Seven (1995) October 1 Peacock Stephanie (2018) October 1 Peacock Tremors (1990) October 1 Peacock Tremors 2: Aftershocks (1996) October 1 Peacock Tremors 3: Back to Perfection (2001) October 1 Peacock Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (2004) October 1 Peacock Tremors 5: Bloodlines (2015) October 1 Peacock Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell (2018) October 1 Peacock Unfriended: Dark Web (2018) October 1 Peacock Van Helsing (2004) October 1 Peacock The Veil (2016) October 1 Peacock The Visit (2015) October 1 Peacock Zombieland (2009) October 1 Peacock Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1992) October 2 Peacock Halloween In Hollywood (2022) October 2 Peacock Halloween Ends (2022) October 14 Peacock Don’t Breathe (2016) October 15 Peacock Mid-Century (2022) October 24 Prime Video Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012) October 1 Prime Video Audrey Rose (1977) October 1 Prime Video Bloodrunners (2017) October 1 Prime Video Burnt Offerings (1976) October 1 Prime Video Edward Scissorhands (1990) October 1 Prime Video Fire In The Sky (1993) October 1 Prime Video Hannibal (2001) October 1 Prime Video Hellbenders (2013) October 1 Prime Video Hostel (2006) October 1 Prime Video Jennifer’s Body (2009) October 1 Prime Video My Bloody Valentine (2009) October 1 Prime Video Murder Bury Win (2020) October 1 Prime Video Piranha 3D (2010) October 1 Prime Video Teen Wolf (1985) October 1 Prime Video Teen Wolf Too (1987) October 1 Prime Video The Divorce Party (2019) October 1 Prime Video Ryde (2017 October 1 Prime Video The Silence of the Lambs (1991) October 1 Prime Video Winchester (2018) October 1 Prime Video Torn Hearts (2022) October 20 Prime Video Run Sweetheart Run (2022) October 28 Prime Video Unhuman (2022) October 31 Shout! Factory Tv Croc (2007) October 1 Shout! Factory Tv In The Spider's Web (2007) October 1 Shout! Factory Tv The Lawnmower Man (1992) October 1 Shout! Factory Tv Rabid (1977) October 1 Shout! Factory Tv Sabrina The Teenage Witch (1996) October 1 Shudder Mad God Ghoul Log (2022) October 1 Shudder May (2002) October 1 Shudder The Descent (2005) October 1 Shudder The Descent Part 2 (2009) October 1 Shudder The Gate (1987) October 1 Shudder The Collingswood Story (2002) October 3 Shudder Dark Night of the Scarecrow (1981) October 3 Shudder I Like Bats (1986) October 4 Shudder Footprints (1975) October 4 Shudder The Rats are Coming and the Werewolves are Here (1972) October 4 Shudder The Other Side of the Underneath (1972) October 4 Shudder Deadstream (2022) October 6 Shudder Identikit (1974) October 10 Shudder Lux Aeterna (2019) October 11 Shudder Dark Glasses (2022) October 13 Shudder She Will (2022) October 13 Shudder V/H/S/99 (2022) October 20 Shudder Joe Bob’s Haunted Halloween Hangout (2022) October 21 Shudder Manhattan Baby (1982) October 24 Shudder Demonia (1990) October 24 Shudder Aenigma (1987) October 24 Shudder Fulci for Fake (2019) October 24 Shudder Resurrection (2022) October 28 Tubi Alone in the Dark (2022) October 1 Tubi Battle of the Beasts: Bigfoot vs. Yeti (2022) October 1 Tubi The Devil Inside (2012) October 1 Tubi The Final Rose (2022) October 1 Tubi Howling II (1985) October 1 Tubi Lights, Camera, Murder: Scream (2022) October 1 Tubi Nurse 3-D (2013) October 1 Tubi A Party to Die For (2022) October 1 Tubi Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986) October 1 Tubi Poltergeist III (1988) October 1 Tubi Relic (2020) October 1 Tubi Seance: The Summoning (2011) October 1 Tubi Special Effects (1984) October 1 Tubi Tales from the Darkside: The Movie (1990) October 1 Tubi Teen Wolf Too (1987) October 1 Tubi Terror Train (2022) October 1 Tubi Vampire in Brooklyn (1995) October 1

Horror Titles Expiring from Streaming Soon

Streaming Service Movie Date Criterion Channel The Alchemist Cookbook (2016) October 31 Criterion Channel Lord Shango (1975) October 31 HBO Max Annabelle: Creation (2017) October 19 HBO Max 28 Days Later (2002) October 31 HBO Max 28 Weeks Later (2007) October 31 HBO Max Book of the Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000) October 31 HBO Max Hostel (2005) October 31 HBO Max House of 1,000 Corpses (2003) October 31 HBO Max Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993) October 31 HBO Max Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye (1985) October 31 HBO Max The Blair Witch Project (1999) October 31 HBO Max The Dark Half (1993) October 31 HBO Max The Devil’s Rejects (2005) October 31 HBO Max The Hunger (1983) October 31 HBO Max The Satanic Rites of Dracula (1973) October 31 HBO Max What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1991) October 31 Hulu Friend Request (2016) 17th October Hulu Alien v. Predator (2004) 31st October Hulu Alien v. Predator: Requiem (2007) 31st October Hulu Black Swan (2010) 31st October Hulu The Blair Witch Project (1999) 31st October Hulu Book Of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2 (2000) 31st October Hulu Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2011) 31st October Hulu Duplicity (2009) 31st October Hulu Ghostbusters (1984) 31st October Hulu Ghostbusters II (1989) 31st October Hulu Hostel (2006) 31st October Hulu Hostel: Part II (2007) 31st October Hulu Hotel Transylvania (2012) 31st October Hulu Let Me In (2010) 31st October Hulu Nurse 3-D (2014) 31st October Hulu Predator (1987) 31st October Hulu Predator II (1990) 31st October Hulu Predators (2010) 31st October Netflix Scary Movie 4 (2006) October 14 Netflix From Within (2008) October 14 Netflix Sinister 2 (2015) October 16

Related Topics: Horrorscope