All the Horror You Need to Stream in November 2022

Pick your poison: worms, clowns, or knife-happy Santas.

By Meg Shields · Published on November 4th, 2022

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to watch in November 2022:

A moment of silence for another spooky season over and done with. Luckily, as most horror fans are keenly aware, being a horror fan is a full-time job. And as we pivot into darker and darker days (depending on your hemisphere), the designated movie-watching part grows too. What better way to stave off seasonal depression than some good old-fashioned genre films, right? Cozy up, make some hot apple cider and get ready for another great month of horror fare.

All that said: be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in November 2022.

Please keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

November 2022 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans — the show that asks, “what if drag and practical horror makeup effects got in a fender bender? — will have new episodes every Tuesday this month on Shudder;

— the show that asks, “what if drag and practical horror makeup effects got in a fender bender? — will have new episodes every Tuesday this month on Shudder; I Know What You Did Last Summer, and its 1998 sequel are streaming on Hulu as of the first of the month;

and its 1998 sequel are streaming on Hulu as of the first of the month; The Underworld franchise is available in its entirety on Hulu … and for free on Tubi. (The vast majority of the Saw franchise is also hitting Hulu this month). If anyone knows why the Underworld franchise gets passed around like a hot potato every month please let me know! It legitimately keeps me up at night!

franchise is available in its entirety on Hulu … and for free on Tubi. (The vast majority of the franchise is also hitting Hulu this month). If anyone knows why the Underworld franchise gets passed around like a hot potato every month please let me know! It legitimately keeps me up at night! If you want to get in the Christmas spirit early, Shudder has you covered with a good chunk of the Silent Night Deadly Night franchise arriving on the platform on November 1st.

franchise arriving on the platform on November 1st. FYI: The Night House (2020) is leaving HBO Max at the end of the month!

(2020) is leaving HBO Max at the end of the month! New-ish releases this month include: 2021’s A Banquet (Hulu, Nov. 26); 2022’s R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned (Netflix, Nov. 15); 2022’s Nope (Peacock, Nov. 18); 2022’s Deep Fear; 2020’s I am Liza ; 2022’s Terrifier 2 , and 2022’s Vietnamese Horror Story (Screambox, Nov. 1); 2022’s All Jacked Up and Full of Worms (Screambox, Nov. 8); 2022’s Satan’s Slaves: Communion (Shudder, Nov. 4); 2022’s Mandrake (Shudder, Nov. 10); 2022’s Slash/Back (Shudder, Nov. 13); 2020’s Sweetie, You Won’t Believe It (Shudder, Nov. 21), and 2022’s Blood Relatives (Shudder, Nov. 22).



The streaming service champion of the month is Hulu, which had no reason to go so hard this November, but here we are.

The streaming service dunce of the month is repeat-offender Disney+ which continues to disappoint. Big “I hope you’re hungry … for nothing” energy, boys.

Collection Corner: November 2022 Horror Streaming

ARROW — Jean Rollin Vol. III (as of Nov. 4) Includes: Fascination (1979), Lips of Blood (1975), The Grapes of Death (1978), The Night of the Hunted (1980), The Escapees (1981), and Zombie Lake (1981). “Deeply misunderstood and widely misrepresented during his decades-long career as a film director (1958-2009), Rollin’s work received absolutely no recognition in his native country of France and was completely unknown anywhere else. In the nineties, because of home video, Rollin attained a marginal cult status in niche English-speaking genre circles. Otherwise, he has remained completely obscure to many audiences” — ARROW. “Jean Rollin” is also what some bisexuals do to let each other know they’re queer. I am allotted at least one bad dad joke per month — worth it!



Horror Streaming Highlights for November 2022

Pick of the Month: Terrifier 2

Synopsis: Somehow, Art the Clown returned. Back from this decisive death at the end of Terrifier 1, everyone’s favorite murderous clown returns to end the lives of two innocent teenagers.

As our own Mary Beth McAndrews put it, while 2016’s Terrifier was an … acquired taste (if we’re being generous), there was no denying the star power of Art the Clown. Just look at that face. This evil-ass circus reject was destined for sequel city. And good news: Terrifier 2 is a wild improvement on its predecessor. Boasting creative carnage and more than enough practical gore effects to satisfy your local barbarian, director/special effects artist Damien Leone has certainly upped the ante. Something tells me that we haven’t seen the last of our good friend Art. Also, mad props to Bloody Disgusting (the madmen behind Screambox) for submitting Terrifier 2 for Oscar Consideration. Incredible bit. Five stars.

Available on Screambox November 1

Ho-ho-horrible mutilations abound!

Synopsis: Shudder is adding a whole whack of holiday-themed slashers and genre-fare to its collection. From the zombie-coming-of-age musical Anna and the Apocalypse to a whole smattering of murderous Santas (To All A Good Night and four films from the Silent Night Deadly Night franchise), Shudder is decking the halls this November, and we’re here for it.

Listen. If I see any holiday-themed garbage at the grocery store or the pharmacy in October, I turn into a supervillain. Get that shit out of here. October is the designated spooky season. That said. As soon as November hits, it’s a different story. And Shudder is here to get you in the right mood. If you find that you’re blood pressure is being tested by the encroaching festive spirit — reclaim it! Don’t let the end of Halloween get you down; tilt your head the right way, and Christmas can have a horror bent to it. And it’s got a knife! Oh no!

Available on Shudder November 1

A weekend of Godzilla movies hosted by John Carpenter

Synopsis: Join the Horror Master himself, John Carpenter, for a weekend of movies by the great Ishirō Honda. Celebrate Godzilla Day the right way by tuning in for Carpenter’s presentation of four kaiju classics: Gojira, The Uncut Japanese Original; Rodan; Ghidorah, The Three-Headed Monster; and The War of the Gargantuas.

Join the coolest cat in horror for a weekend watch party of big monsters wreaking carnage on anyone foolish enough to get in their way. There’s so much to enjoy: from the goofy cult-classic delights of The War of the Gargantuas to the metaphor-rich 1954 original that introduced audiences to the man, uh, lizard of the hour. If you’ve ever wanted to get into the Godzilla franchise but needed a push, let the always-iconic John Carpenter be your guide.

Available on Shout Factory TV November 3-6 from 6 pm PT/9 pm ET. Check out the announcement video for details on what’s playing when (and where to watch it).

Boy howdy, that sure is a lot of worms.

Synopsis: Roscoe, a janitor at a dingy love motel, isn’t having the best go of things. Luckily, a chance encounter with a local weirdo named Benny introduces Roscoe to the new, hottest drug: worms! While Roscoe struggles with his driftless significance and Benny attempts to manifest a child via a sex doll, the duo finds themselves on a bad trip full of murder, soul-searching, worms … more worms.

Oozing onto the small screen, put your lack of hands together for All Jacked Up and Full of Worms, easily the best-named film of 2022. If the phrase “hallucinogenic horror-comedy” piques your interest, consider checking out the film that Fantasia programmer Celia Pouzet described as “Trainspotting meets Brain Damage with a dash of Videodrome.” Patently bananas and strangely bittersweet, All Jacked Up and Full of Worms is one hell of a midnight movie. Come for the worms. Stay for the worms.

Available on Screambox November 8

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in November 2022.

Streaming Service Movie Date ARROW Fascination (1979) November 1 ARROW Lips of Blood (1975)

November 1 ARROW The Grapes of Death (1978) November 1 ARROW The Night of the Hunted (1980) November 1 ARROW The Escapees (1981) November 1 ARROW Zombie Lake (1981) November 1 The Criterion Channel The Hunger (1983) November 1 The Criterion Channel Suicide by Sunlight (2019) November 1 Freevee Annihilation (2018) November 1 Freevee Jennifer’s Body (2009) November 1 Freevee Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015) November 1 Freevee Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) November 1 Freevee The Green Inferno (2013) November 16

HBO Max Devil’s Due (2014) November 1 HBO Max From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money (1999) November 1 HBO Max From Dusk Till Dawn 3: Hangman’s Daughter (1999) November 1 HBO Max Leatherface (2017) November 1 HBO Max Legion (2010) November 1 HBO Max Lizzie (2018) November 1 HBO Max Prom Night (2008) November 1 HBO Max Se7en (1995) November 1 HBO Max Shutter (2008) November 1 Hulu 28 Weeks Later (2007) November 1 Hulu Black Christmas (2006) November 1 Hulu Dawn of the Dead (2004) November 1 Hulu I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) November 1 Hulu I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) November 1 Hulu Mama (2013) November 1 Hulu My Bloody Valentine (2009) November 1 Hulu Night Of The Living Dead (1990) November 1 Hulu Secret Window (2004) November 1 Hulu Shaun Of The Dead (2004) November 1 Hulu Silent Hill (2006) November 1 Hulu Underworld (2003) November 1 Hulu Underworld Evolution (2006) November 1 Hulu Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009) November 1 Hulu Underworld Awakening (2012) November 1 Hulu Saw (2004) November 2 Hulu Saw 2 (2005) November 2 Hulu Saw 3 (2006) November 2 Hulu Saw 4 (2007) November 2 Hulu Saw 5 (2008) November 2 Hulu Saw 6 (2009) November 2 Hulu Saw 3D (2010) November 2 Hulu Nektronic (2018) November 7 Hulu Warm Bodies (2013) November 10 Hulu A Banquet (2021) November 26 Netflix Goosebumps (2015) November 11 Netflix R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned (2022)

November 15 Netflix The Boxtrolls (2014) November 23 Paramount+ Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992) November 1 Paramount+ Paranormal Activity (2007) November 1 Paramount+ Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015) November 1 Paramount+ The Crow (1994) November 1 Paramount+ The Crow: City of Angels (1996) November 1 Paramount+ The Relic (1997) November 1 Paramount+ Cujo (1983) November 2 Peacock Death Becomes Her (1992) November 1 Peacock Gremlins (1984) November 1 Peacock Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990) November 1 Peacock Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017) November 1 Peacock Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005) November 1 Peacock Nope (2022) November 18 Prime Video Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956) November 1 Prime Video Jacob’s Ladder (1990) November 1 Prime Video Tales From The Darkside: The Movie (1990) November 1 Prime Video The Relic (1997) November 1 Prime Video Cujo (1983) November 2 Prime Video The Cabin in the Woods (2012) November 3 Prime Video Warm Bodies (2013) November 10 Screambox Deep Fear (2022) November 1 Screambox I Am Liza (2020) November 1 Screambox Terrifier 2 (2022) November 1 Screambox Unearthed & Untold (2017) November 1 Screambox Vietnamese Horror Story (2022) November 1 Screambox All Jacked Up and Full of Worms (2022) November 8 Shudder Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) November 1 Shudder To All A Good Night (1980) November 1 Shudder Silent Night Deadly Night 3: Better Watch Out (1989) November 1 Shudder Silent Night Deadly Night 4: The Initiation (1990) November 1 Shudder Silent Night Deadly Night 5: The Toymaker (1991) November 1 Shudder Silent Night (2012) November 1 Shudder Creepshow (1982) November 1 Shudder Alone in the Dark (1982) November 1 Shudder Satan’s Slaves: Communion (2022) November 4 Shudder Evil Dead Trap (1988) November 7 Shudder Evil Dead Trap 2 (1992) November 7 Shudder Bloody Muscle Body Builder in Hell (1995) November 7 Shudder Mandrake (2022) November 10 Shudder Slash/Back (2022) November 13 Shudder Dr. Tarr’s Torture Dungeon (1973) November 14 Shudder The Last Broadcast (1998) November 14 Shudder Sweetie, You Won’t Believe It (2020) November 21 Shudder Blood Relatives (2022) November 22 Tubi Underworld (franchise) November 1 Tubi The Night of the Hunter (1955) November 1 Tubi 28 Days Later (franchise) November 1 Tubi Cabin Fever (2003) November 1 Tubi Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009) November 1 Tubi Cabin in the Woods (2012) November 1 Tubi Freddy vs. Jason (2003) November 1 Tubi Friday the 13th (franchise) November 1 Tubi Death Proof (2007) November 1 Tubi Planet Terror (2007) November 1 Tubi Halloween 2 (unclear which version) November 1 Tubi Halloween 3: Season of the Witch (1982) November 1 Tubi The Conjuring (2013) November 1 Tubi The Crazies (unclear which version) November 1 Tubi The Nightmare on Elm Street (franchise) November 1 Tubi The Shallows (2016) November 1 Tubi Thirteen Ghosts (unclear which version) November 1

Horror Titles Expiring from Streaming Soon

Streaming Service Movie Date The Criterion Channel Prince of Darkness (1987) November 30 The Criterion Channel The Funhouse (1981) November 30 The Criterion Channel Vampire's Kiss (1988) November 30 The Criterion Channel Thirst (2009) November 30 The Criterion Channel Seconds (1966) November 30 HBO Max Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977) November 30 HBO Max Freddy vs. Jason (2003) November 30 HBO Max Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991) November 30 HBO Max Friday the 13th (1980) November 30 HBO Max Gaslight (1944) November 30 HBO Max A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge (1985) November 30 HBO Max A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987) November 30 HBO Max A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989) November 30 HBO Max A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) November 30 HBO Max A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) November 30 Poltergeist (1982) November 30 HBO Max R.I.P.D. (2013) November 30 HBO Max Return To House On Haunted Hill (2007) November 30 HBO Max Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) November 30 HBO Max The Night House (2020) November 30 HBO Max Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994) November 30 Hulu As Above So Below (2014) November 30 Hulu Dawn of the Dead (2004) November 30 Hulu Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994) November 30 Hulu Monster House (2006) November 30 Hulu Piranha 3-D (2010) November 30 Hulu The Skin I Live In (2011) November 30 Hulu Winchester (2018) November 30 Netflix Scary Movie 5 (2013) November 13 Netflix The Green Inferno (2015) November 15

Related Topics: Horror, Horrorscope