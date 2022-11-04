Home
About
Features
Search
Features and Columns · Movies · Streaming Guides

All the Horror You Need to Stream in November 2022

Pick your poison: worms, clowns, or knife-happy Santas.
Streaming Horror November
By  · Published on November 4th, 2022

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to watch in November 2022:

A moment of silence for another spooky season over and done with. Luckily, as most horror fans are keenly aware, being a horror fan is a full-time job. And as we pivot into darker and darker days (depending on your hemisphere), the designated movie-watching part grows too. What better way to stave off seasonal depression than some good old-fashioned genre films, right? Cozy up, make some hot apple cider and get ready for another great month of horror fare.

All that said: be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in November 2022.

Please keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

November 2022 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

The streaming service champion of the month is Hulu, which had no reason to go so hard this November, but here we are.

The streaming service dunce of the month is repeat-offender Disney+ which continues to disappoint. Big “I hope you’re hungry … for nothing” energy, boys.

Collection Corner: November 2022 Horror Streaming

Horror Streaming Highlights for November 2022

Pick of the Month: Terrifier 2

Art the clown in Terrifier 2

Synopsis: Somehow, Art the Clown returned. Back from this decisive death at the end of Terrifier 1, everyone’s favorite murderous clown returns to end the lives of two innocent teenagers.

As our own Mary Beth McAndrews put it, while 2016’s Terrifier was an … acquired taste (if we’re being generous), there was no denying the star power of Art the Clown. Just look at that face. This evil-ass circus reject was destined for sequel city. And good news: Terrifier 2 is a wild improvement on its predecessor. Boasting creative carnage and more than enough practical gore effects to satisfy your local barbarian, director/special effects artist Damien Leone has certainly upped the ante. Something tells me that we haven’t seen the last of our good friend Art. Also, mad props to Bloody Disgusting (the madmen behind Screambox) for submitting Terrifier 2 for Oscar Consideration. Incredible bit. Five stars.

Available on Screambox November 1

Ho-ho-horrible mutilations abound!

Silent Night, Deadly Night Iii

Synopsis: Shudder is adding a whole whack of holiday-themed slashers and genre-fare to its collection. From the zombie-coming-of-age musical Anna and the Apocalypse to a whole smattering of murderous Santas (To All A Good Night and four films from the Silent Night Deadly Night franchise), Shudder is decking the halls this November, and we’re here for it.

Listen. If I see any holiday-themed garbage at the grocery store or the pharmacy in October, I turn into a supervillain. Get that shit out of here. October is the designated spooky season. That said. As soon as November hits, it’s a different story. And Shudder is here to get you in the right mood. If you find that you’re blood pressure is being tested by the encroaching festive spirit — reclaim it! Don’t let the end of Halloween get you down; tilt your head the right way, and Christmas can have a horror bent to it. And it’s got a knife! Oh no!

Available on Shudder November 1

A weekend of Godzilla movies hosted by John Carpenter

Ghidorah The Three Headed Monster

Synopsis: Join the Horror Master himself, John Carpenter, for a weekend of movies by the great Ishirō Honda. Celebrate Godzilla Day the right way by tuning in for Carpenter’s presentation of four kaiju classics: Gojira, The Uncut Japanese OriginalRodanGhidorah, The Three-Headed Monster; and The War of the Gargantuas.

Join the coolest cat in horror for a weekend watch party of big monsters wreaking carnage on anyone foolish enough to get in their way. There’s so much to enjoy: from the goofy cult-classic delights of The War of the Gargantuas to the metaphor-rich 1954 original that introduced audiences to the man, uh, lizard of the hour. If you’ve ever wanted to get into the Godzilla franchise but needed a push, let the always-iconic John Carpenter be your guide.

Available on Shout Factory TV November 3-6 from 6 pm PT/9 pm ET. Check out the announcement video for details on what’s playing when (and where to watch it).

Boy howdy, that sure is a lot of worms.

All Jacked Up and Full of Worms

Synopsis: Roscoe, a janitor at a dingy love motel, isn’t having the best go of things. Luckily, a chance encounter with a local weirdo named Benny introduces Roscoe to the new, hottest drug: worms! While Roscoe struggles with his driftless significance and Benny attempts to manifest a child via a sex doll, the duo finds themselves on a bad trip full of murder, soul-searching, worms … more worms. 

Oozing onto the small screen, put your lack of hands together for All Jacked Up and Full of Worms, easily the best-named film of 2022. If the phrase “hallucinogenic horror-comedy” piques your interest, consider checking out the film that Fantasia programmer Celia Pouzet described as “Trainspotting meets Brain Damage with a dash of Videodrome.” Patently bananas and strangely bittersweet, All Jacked Up and Full of Worms is one hell of a midnight movie. Come for the worms. Stay for the worms.

Available on Screambox November 8

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in November 2022.
Streaming ServiceMovieDate
ARROWFascination (1979)November 1
ARROWLips of Blood (1975)
November 1
ARROWThe Grapes of Death (1978)November 1
ARROWThe Night of the Hunted (1980)November 1
ARROWThe Escapees (1981)November 1
ARROWZombie Lake (1981)November 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Hunger (1983)November 1
The Criterion ChannelSuicide by Sunlight (2019)November 1
FreeveeAnnihilation (2018)November 1
FreeveeJennifer’s Body (2009)November 1
FreeveeParanormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015)November 1
FreeveeTim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)November 1
FreeveeThe Green Inferno (2013)November 16
HBO MaxDevil’s Due (2014)November 1
HBO MaxFrom Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money (1999)November 1
HBO MaxFrom Dusk Till Dawn 3: Hangman’s Daughter (1999)November 1
HBO MaxLeatherface (2017)November 1
HBO MaxLegion (2010)November 1
HBO MaxLizzie (2018)November 1
HBO MaxProm Night (2008)November 1
HBO MaxSe7en (1995)November 1
HBO MaxShutter (2008)November 1
Hulu28 Weeks Later (2007)November 1
HuluBlack Christmas (2006)November 1
HuluDawn of the Dead (2004)November 1
HuluI Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)November 1
HuluI Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)November 1
HuluMama (2013)November 1
HuluMy Bloody Valentine (2009)November 1
HuluNight Of The Living Dead (1990)November 1
HuluSecret Window (2004)November 1
HuluShaun Of The Dead (2004)November 1
HuluSilent Hill (2006)November 1
HuluUnderworld (2003)November 1
HuluUnderworld Evolution (2006)November 1
HuluUnderworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)November 1
HuluUnderworld Awakening (2012)November 1
HuluSaw (2004)November 2
HuluSaw 2 (2005)November 2
HuluSaw 3 (2006)November 2
HuluSaw 4 (2007)November 2
HuluSaw 5 (2008)November 2
HuluSaw 6 (2009)November 2
HuluSaw 3D (2010)November 2
HuluNektronic (2018)November 7
HuluWarm Bodies (2013)November 10
HuluA Banquet (2021)November 26
NetflixGoosebumps (2015)November 11
NetflixR.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned (2022)
November 15
NetflixThe Boxtrolls (2014)November 23
Paramount+Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)November 1
Paramount+Paranormal Activity (2007)November 1
Paramount+Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015)November 1
Paramount+The Crow (1994)November 1
Paramount+The Crow: City of Angels (1996)November 1
Paramount+The Relic (1997)November 1
Paramount+Cujo (1983)November 2
PeacockDeath Becomes Her (1992) November 1
PeacockGremlins (1984) November 1
PeacockGremlins 2: The New Batch (1990) November 1
PeacockTyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017) November 1
PeacockWallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005) November 1
PeacockNope (2022)November 18
Prime VideoInvasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)November 1
Prime VideoJacob’s Ladder (1990)November 1
Prime VideoTales From The Darkside: The Movie (1990)November 1
Prime VideoThe Relic (1997)November 1
Prime VideoCujo (1983)November 2
Prime VideoThe Cabin in the Woods (2012)November 3
Prime VideoWarm Bodies (2013)November 10
ScreamboxDeep Fear (2022)November 1
ScreamboxI Am Liza (2020)November 1
ScreamboxTerrifier 2 (2022)November 1
ScreamboxUnearthed & Untold (2017)November 1
ScreamboxVietnamese Horror Story (2022)November 1
ScreamboxAll Jacked Up and Full of Worms (2022)November 8
ShudderAnna and the Apocalypse (2017)November 1
ShudderTo All A Good Night (1980)November 1
ShudderSilent Night Deadly Night 3: Better Watch Out (1989)November 1
ShudderSilent Night Deadly Night 4: The Initiation (1990)November 1
ShudderSilent Night Deadly Night 5: The Toymaker (1991)November 1
ShudderSilent Night (2012)November 1
ShudderCreepshow (1982)November 1
ShudderAlone in the Dark (1982)November 1
ShudderSatan’s Slaves: Communion (2022)November 4
ShudderEvil Dead Trap (1988)November 7
ShudderEvil Dead Trap 2 (1992)November 7
ShudderBloody Muscle Body Builder in Hell (1995)November 7
ShudderMandrake (2022)November 10
ShudderSlash/Back (2022)November 13
ShudderDr. Tarr’s Torture Dungeon (1973)November 14
ShudderThe Last Broadcast (1998)November 14
ShudderSweetie, You Won’t Believe It (2020)November 21
ShudderBlood Relatives (2022)November 22
TubiUnderworld (franchise)November 1
TubiThe Night of the Hunter (1955)November 1
Tubi28 Days Later (franchise)November 1
TubiCabin Fever (2003)November 1
TubiCabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)November 1
TubiCabin in the Woods (2012)November 1
TubiFreddy vs. Jason (2003)November 1
TubiFriday the 13th (franchise)November 1
TubiDeath Proof (2007)November 1
TubiPlanet Terror (2007)November 1
TubiHalloween 2 (unclear which version)November 1
TubiHalloween 3: Season of the Witch (1982)November 1
TubiThe Conjuring (2013)November 1
TubiThe Crazies (unclear which version)November 1
TubiThe Nightmare on Elm Street (franchise)November 1
TubiThe Shallows (2016)November 1
TubiThirteen Ghosts (unclear which version)November 1

Horror Titles Expiring from Streaming Soon

Streaming ServiceMovieDate
The Criterion ChannelPrince of Darkness (1987)November 30
The Criterion ChannelThe Funhouse (1981)November 30
The Criterion ChannelVampire's Kiss (1988)November 30
The Criterion ChannelThirst (2009)November 30
The Criterion ChannelSeconds (1966)November 30
HBO MaxExorcist II: The Heretic (1977)November 30
HBO MaxFreddy vs. Jason (2003)November 30
HBO MaxFreddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)November 30
HBO MaxFriday the 13th (1980)November 30
HBO MaxGaslight (1944)November 30
HBO MaxA Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge (1985)November 30
HBO MaxA Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)November 30
HBO MaxA Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)November 30
HBO MaxA Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)November 30
HBO MaxA Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)November 30
Poltergeist (1982)November 30
HBO MaxR.I.P.D. (2013) November 30
HBO MaxReturn To House On Haunted Hill (2007)November 30
HBO MaxTim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)November 30
HBO MaxThe Night House (2020)November 30
HBO MaxWes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994)November 30
HuluAs Above So Below (2014)November 30
HuluDawn of the Dead (2004)November 30
HuluMary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)November 30
HuluMonster House (2006)November 30
HuluPiranha 3-D (2010)November 30
HuluThe Skin I Live In (2011)November 30
HuluWinchester (2018)November 30
NetflixScary Movie 5 (2013)November 13
NetflixThe Green Inferno (2015)November 15

Related Topics: ,

Meg Shields is the humble farm boy of your dreams and a senior contributor at Film School Rejects. She currently runs three columns at FSR: The Queue, How'd They Do That?, and Horrorscope. She is also a curator for One Perfect Shot and a freelance writer for hire. Meg can be found screaming about John Boorman's 'Excalibur' on Twitter here: @TheWorstNun. (She/Her).

Recommended Reading

  • All the Horror You Need to Stream in October 2022

    It’s showtime boils and ghouls!

  • All the Horror You Need to Stream in September 2022

    Fall is just around the corner — so get those ooky spooky watchlists ready!

  • All the Horror You Need to Stream in August 2022

    Here’s our monthly rundown of all the horror flicks dropping and departing from your favorite streaming services in August 2022.

  • All the Horror You Need to Stream in July 2022

    From ‘Jaws’ marathons to summer camp slashers, get ready for a spooky summer with our horror streaming guide.