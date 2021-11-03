All the Horror You Need to Stream in November 2021

Whether you celebrate Thanksgiving or Noirvember, we’ve got you covered.

By Meg Shields · Published on November 3rd, 2021

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving from your favorite streaming services. Here’s all the horror streaming in November 2021.

Believe it or not, it is, in fact, November. Time sure flies when you’re constantly crossing horror gems off your watchlist, amirite? While the pumpkins rot on our front porches and leftover sample-sized candy becomes more of a meal than a sneaky treat, a new month brings new streaming offerings!

Be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in November 2021. Keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the United States.

November 2021 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

Good news if you’re an Alien/Predator completionist: Amazon Prime Video has got you covered this month. Alien , Alien 3 , Alien Resurrection , Alien Vs. Predator , and Predator 2 .

, , , , and . Likewise, Friday the 13th fans should check out Paramount+, which is adding the second and the fifth through the eighth entries in the franchise.

fans should check out Paramount+, which is adding the second and the fifth through the eighth entries in the franchise. ARROW has a bunch of enticing new seasons this November: Nightmares and Scary Tales (Sleep, Ringu, Dream Demon, The Snake Girl and the Silver-haired Witch, Empathy Inc.); Six Shooters vs Straight Razors (Don’t Torture a Ducking, Massacre Time, The Fifth Cord, Two Men Alone, Double Face); ΑΓΓΟΨ (Dude Bro Massacre III, The Initiation, The Violent Years, Sting of Death); Out of Your Element (Body at Brighton Rock, Winter’s Bone, The Wind, Force Majeure, Stormy Monday), and A Place To Shop And A Place To Die (Phantom of the Mall: Eric’s Revenge, The Gruesome Twosome, Crow hand!!!, Sister Street Fighter: Fifth Level Fist).

(Sleep, Ringu, Dream Demon, The Snake Girl and the Silver-haired Witch, Empathy Inc.); (Don't Torture a Ducking, Massacre Time, The Fifth Cord, Two Men Alone, Double Face); (Dude Bro Massacre III, The Initiation, The Violent Years, Sting of Death); (Body at Brighton Rock, Winter's Bone, The Wind, Force Majeure, Stormy Monday), and (Phantom of the Mall: Eric's Revenge, The Gruesome Twosome, Crow hand!!!, Sister Street Fighter: Fifth Level Fist). Let's face it, noir is basically a horror-adjacent genre. For all your Noirvember needs, head on over to The Criterion Channel. There you'll find a Robert Mitchum collection and 12 mid-century noirs from Twentieth Century Fox (RIP).

Horror Streaming Highlights for November 2021

Pick of the Month: Addams Family Values

Synopsis: While a black widow nanny named Debbie attempts to add Uncle Fester to her sizeable collection of dead husbands, pallid siblings Wednesday and Pugsley attempt to survive their own personal hell: sleepaway camp.

There are only a handful of “definitive” Thanksgiving horror films. And of that handful, very few actually confront the ritual of the holiday outright. The pickings are slim. Sometimes The Texas Chain Saw Massacre having a protracted family dinner scene is enough!

But, if you want to watch something freaky and festive — and you don’t want to dip your toe into fare liable to make you lose your leftovers (i.e. Blood Freak, Blood Rage, ThanksKilling, etc.). The sequel to The Addams Family is exactly what you want to watch while succumbing to a food coma. Let it take you in its sweet, campy embrace.

Barry Sonnenfeld’s ghoulish genre goulash offers up a heartfelt celebration of family that still rakes the holiday’s core colonial mythos over the coals. And that’s exactly what a good Thanksgiving film needs to be. As always, the Addamses know exactly what direction to punch in.

Available on Netflix and Paramount+ November 1st.

(Jean) Rollin in the deep with this collection of frightfully fantastique gems

Synopsis: This season of films includes a smattering of spooky subjects from cult director Jean Rollin, from vampires to hitchhikers, to demonic cults. This psychedelic blood-drenched spooktacular is spooky, sexy, psychedelic, and unapologetically French.

Are you feeling adventurous? Looking to broaden your cinematic horizons? Well, you’ve come to the right place. This month the fine folks at ARROW are unleashing not one but two collections dedicated to the work of the maverick French director Jean Rollin.

In “Jean Rollin: The Fantastique Collection Part 1,” subscribers will be treated to the director’s penchant for sumptuous, dreamlike erotic horror, gothic tales, blood-drenched psychedelia, and a seldom-screened debut feature Rollin made when he was just 20 years old. Part 1 includes The Shiver of the Vampires, The Rape of the Vampire, The Yellow Lovers, The Far Country, and The Nude Vampire.

In the season’s second half, the lineup dives deeper with brutish pirates and a neat twist on the criminal caper. Part 2 includes The Demoniacs, The Iron Rose, Schoolgirl Hitchhikers, and Requiem for a Vampire.

Part 1 and Part 2 arrive on ARROW November 1st and 15th, respectively.

Ease into Christmas fear with the best Exorcist sequel

Synopsis: Set 15 years after little Regan MacNeil fell prey to Pazuzu, Lieutenant William F. Kinderman battles his own demons, including a baffling series of murders carrying hallmarks of a deceased serial killer. When a formerly catatonic patient in a psychiatric hospital claims to be the killer, Kinderman is horrified to find the man bears a striking resemblance to Father Damien Karras.

You know how it goes. November 1st shows up, and suddenly Christmas decorations are everywhere. Is there no respect for the dead? For the spooky season? Halloween is barely half in the grave and you corporations are all out here peddling advent calendars and wrapping paper!

Well, horror freaks. If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. Embrace the spirit of the season. Boot up one of the greatest Christmas horror films out there: The Exorcist III. Directed by William Peter Blatty (the writer of the novel The Exorcist), the film revels in the traumatic after-glow of religious reckonings, more than holding its own against William Friedkin’s 1973 original.

With a legendary, unmatched supporting performance by Brad Dourif and an affecting lead turn from George C. Scott, The Exorcist III is an incredible way to lean into the impending jingle bells, ding-a-ling-ing just around the corner.

Arriving on Shudder November 22nd.

One of the most haunting and perverse noir films of the 1940s

Synopsis: A dark, unsettling atmosphere hangs over the neon lights of a traveling carnival. Stanton Carlisle, a small-time carny whose undeniable charm leads him down a dark, degrading path. Unfortunately for Stanton, doom is in the cards.

Film noir is like horror’s older, cooler cousin. Or that single, childless aunt full of mystique who always wears couture suits to thanksgiving. Somewhere under all of that cigar smoke, nestled within the folds of trenchcoats, and hiding between the glassware of discrete liquor cabinets, noir and horror are fast friends. There’s a dark, forbidding, menace that makes noir, well, noir. There’s an unshakable sense of violence, corpses galore, and enough genre conventions to give a giallo nerd a headrush.

That said, while I firmly believe that all film noir is horrific in some unplaceable, subliminal way, some noir films are more horrific than others. Case and point: 1947’s Nightmare Alley. Directed by Edmund Goulding (the man behind the likes of Grand Hotel and The Razor’s Edge), it not only boasts a supernatural bent but one of the most grisly conclusions the genre has to offer. Noir has a healthy relationship with ambiguity and final act bloodbath, but this … this is something else.

If Nightmare Alley gets you going, The Criterion Channel has no shortage of film noir offerings this month, including 31 Robert Mitchum titles (arriving November 1st) and 12 noir offerings from the dearly departed Twentieth Century Fox (including Nightmare Alley), also arriving on November 1st.

Arriving on The Criterion Channel November 1st.

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in November 2021.

Streaming Service Movie Date Amazon Prime Video Alien (1979) November 1 Amazon Prime Video Alien 3 (1992) November 1 Amazon Prime Video Alien Resurrection (1997) November 1 Amazon Prime Video Alien Vs. Predator (2004) November 1 Amazon Prime Video Predator 2 (1990) November 1 Amazon Prime Video The Black Dahlia (2006) November 1 ARROW Sleep (2020) November 1 ARROW The Shiver of the Vampires (1971) November 1 ARROW The Rape of the Vampire (1968) November 1 ARROW The Nude Vampire (1970) November 1 ARROW The Far Countries (1965) November 1 ARROW The Yellow Lovers (1958) November 1 ARROW Daniel Isn’t Real (2019) November 8 ARROW The Demoniacs (1974) November 15 ARROW The Iron Rose (1973) November 15 ARROW Requiem for a Vampire (1972) November 15 ARROW Schoolgirl Hitchhikers (1973) November 15 ARROW Dude Bro Party Massacre III (2015) November 19 ARROW Body at Brighton Rock (2019) November 22 ARROW Phantom of the Mall: Eric’s Revenge (1989) November 22 The Criterion Channel Nightmare Alley (1947) November 1 The Criterion Channel The Night of the Hunter (1955) November 1 HBO Max Dead Heat (1988) November 1 HBO Max Disturbing Behavior (1998) November 1 HBO Max Lady In White (1988) November 1 HBO Max Practical Magic (1998) November 1 Hulu Dark Shadows (2012) November 1 Hulu Dr. Phibes Rises Again! (1972) November 1 Hulu The Fly (1986) November 1 Hulu Resident Evil (2002) November 1 Hulu Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) November 1 Hulu Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986) November 1 Hulu Troll 2 (1991) November 1 Hulu Vampire in Brooklyn (1995) November 1 Hulu Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012) November 30 IMDb TV Casper and Wendy’s Ghostly Adventures (2002) November 1 IMDb TV Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) November 1 IMDb TV Monsters vs. Aliens (2009) November 1 IMDb TV Predator (1987) November 1 IMDb TV Goosebumps (2015) November 11

Netflix Addams Family Values (1993) November 1 Netflix Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) November 1 Netflix It Follows (2014) November 1 Netflix The Nightingale (2018) November 1 Netflix Coming Home in the Dark (2021) November 30

Paramount+ Addams Family Values (1993) November 1 Paramount+ Candyman: Farewell To The Flesh (1995) November 1 Paramount+ Dr. Phibes Rises Again! (1972) November 1 Paramount+ Friday The 13th Part II (1981) November 1 Paramount+ Friday The 13th Part V: A New Beginning (1985) November 1 Paramount+ Friday The 13th Part VI : Jason Lives (1986) November 1 Paramount+ Friday The 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988) November 1 Paramount+ Friday The 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989) November 1 Paramount+ Resident Evil (2002) November 1 Paramount+ Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) November 1 Paramount+ Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986) November 1 Paramount+ The Fly (1986) November 1 Paramount+ The Uninvited (unclear which version) November 1 Paramount+ Troll 2 (1990) November 1 Peacock The Addams Family (1991) November 1 Peacock Blade (1998) November 1 Peacock Blade 2 (2002) November 1 Peacock Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) November 1 Peacock Casper’s Scare School (2006) November 1 Peacock Murder Manual (2019) November 1 Peacock Open Water (2004) November 1 Peacock Open Water 2: Adrift (2006) November 1 Peacock Pitch Black (2000) November 1 Peacock Seven (1995) November 1 Peacock Beast Mode (2020) November 4 Peacock Last Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf (2014) November 5 Peacock Daylight’s End (2016) November 8 Peacock Dead Heist (2007) November 14 Peacock ​​High School Exorcism (2014) November 18 Shudder Wait Until Dark (1967) November 1 Shudder Blood on Satan’s Claw (1971) November 1 Shudder The Velvet Vampire (1971) November 1 Shudder The Dark (2019) November 1 Shudder The Closet (2001) November 1 Shudder Prom Night (1980) November 1 Shudder Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night II (1987) November 1 Shudder Leatherface (2017) November 1 Shudder Tailgate (2015) November 8 Shudder The World of Kanako (2014) November 8 Shudder The Visitor (2007) November 8 Shudder Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer (1986) November 8 Shudder Darlin’ (2019) November 8 Shudder Honeydew (2020) November 11 Shudder Kill List (2011) November 15 Shudder A Dark Song (2016) November 15 Shudder The Hollow (2015) November 15 Shudder Pyewacket (2017) November 15 Shudder The Isle (2000) November 15 Shudder Fender Bender (2016) November 15 Shudder Blood Rage (1987) November 16 Shudder Exorcist III (1990) November 22 Shudder Wake in Fright (1971) November 29 Tubi Dead In Tombstone (2013) November 1 Tubi Dead In Tombstone Again (2017) November 1 Tubi Deep Blue Sea (1999) November 1 Tubi The Disappointments Room (2016) November 1 Tubi Friday the 13th (1980) November 1 Tubi Gothika (2003) November 1 Tubi It Follows (2014) November 1 Tubi Leatherface (2017) November 1 Tubi Vacancy (2007) November 1 Tubi Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (2009) November 15 Tubi Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) November 15

Horror Titles Expiring from Streaming Soon

Streaming Service Movie Date The Criterion Channel The Fall of the House of Usher (1942) November 30 The Criterion Channel Eye of the Devil (1966) November 30 HBO Max Blade: Trinity (2004) November 25 HBO Max Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007) November 30 HBO Max Annabelle: Creation (2017) November 30 HBO Max The Curse Of Frankenstein (1957) November 30 HBO Max Dracula Has Risen From The Grave (1969) November 30 HBO Max Ghost Rider (2007) November 30 HBO Max Ghost Rider: Spirit Of Vengeance (2011) November 30 HBO Max Hellbenders (2013) November 30 HBO Max Horror Of Dracula (1958) November 30 HBO Max The Mummy (1959) November 30 HBO Max A Nightmare On Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988) November 30 HBO Max The Phantom Of The Opera (2004) November 30 HBO Max Practical Magic (1998) November 30 HBO Max Repentance (2014) November 30 Hulu Dr. Phibes Rises Again! (1972) November 30 Hulu The Possession (2012) November 30 Hulu Priest (2011) November 30 Hulu Queen of the Damned (2002) November 30 Hulu Resident Evil (2002) November 30 Hulu Stephen King's It (1990) November 30 Hulu Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) November 30 Hulu Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986) November 30 Hulu Troll 2 (1991) November 30 Hulu The Vatican Tapes (2015) November 30 Netflix Jaws (1975) November 1 Netflix Jaws 2 (1978) November 1 Netflix Jaws 3 (1983) November 1 Netflix Jaws: The Revenge (1987) November 1 Netflix Premonition (2007) November 1

