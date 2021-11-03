Home
Features and Columns · Movies · Streaming Guides

All the Horror You Need to Stream in November 2021

Whether you celebrate Thanksgiving or Noirvember, we’ve got you covered.
Streaming Horror November
By  · Published on November 3rd, 2021

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving from your favorite streaming services. Here’s all the horror streaming in November 2021.

Believe it or not, it is, in fact, November. Time sure flies when you’re constantly crossing horror gems off your watchlist, amirite? While the pumpkins rot on our front porches and leftover sample-sized candy becomes more of a meal than a sneaky treat, a new month brings new streaming offerings!

Be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in November 2021. Keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the United States.

November 2021 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

Horror Streaming Highlights for November 2021

Pick of the Month: Addams Family Values

Addams Family Values

Synopsis: While a black widow nanny named Debbie attempts to add Uncle Fester to her sizeable collection of dead husbands, pallid siblings Wednesday and Pugsley attempt to survive their own personal hell: sleepaway camp.

There are only a handful of “definitive” Thanksgiving horror films. And of that handful, very few actually confront the ritual of the holiday outright. The pickings are slim. Sometimes The Texas Chain Saw Massacre having a protracted family dinner scene is enough!

But, if you want to watch something freaky and festive — and you don’t want to dip your toe into fare liable to make you lose your leftovers (i.e. Blood FreakBlood RageThanksKilling, etc.). The sequel to The Addams Family is exactly what you want to watch while succumbing to a food coma. Let it take you in its sweet, campy embrace.

Barry Sonnenfeld’s ghoulish genre goulash offers up a heartfelt celebration of family that still rakes the holiday’s core colonial mythos over the coals. And that’s exactly what a good Thanksgiving film needs to be. As always, the Addamses know exactly what direction to punch in.

Available on Netflix and Paramount+ November 1st.

(Jean) Rollin in the deep with this collection of frightfully fantastique gems

Shiver Of The Vampire streaming horror november 2021

Synopsis: This season of films includes a smattering of spooky subjects from cult director Jean Rollin, from vampires to hitchhikers, to demonic cults. This psychedelic blood-drenched spooktacular is spooky, sexy, psychedelic, and unapologetically French.

Are you feeling adventurous? Looking to broaden your cinematic horizons? Well, you’ve come to the right place. This month the fine folks at ARROW are unleashing not one but two collections dedicated to the work of the maverick French director Jean Rollin.

In “Jean Rollin: The Fantastique Collection Part 1,” subscribers will be treated to the director’s penchant for sumptuous, dreamlike erotic horror, gothic tales, blood-drenched psychedelia, and a seldom-screened debut feature Rollin made when he was just 20 years old. Part 1 includes The Shiver of the Vampires, The Rape of the Vampire, The Yellow Lovers, The Far Country, and The Nude Vampire.

In the season’s second half, the lineup dives deeper with brutish pirates and a neat twist on the criminal caper. Part 2 includes The Demoniacs, The Iron Rose, Schoolgirl Hitchhikers, and Requiem for a Vampire.

Part 1 and Part 2 arrive on ARROW November 1st and 15th, respectively.

Ease into Christmas fear with the best Exorcist sequel

The Exorcist Iii

Synopsis: Set 15 years after little Regan MacNeil fell prey to Pazuzu, Lieutenant William F. Kinderman battles his own demons, including a baffling series of murders carrying hallmarks of a deceased serial killer. When a formerly catatonic patient in a psychiatric hospital claims to be the killer, Kinderman is horrified to find the man bears a striking resemblance to Father Damien Karras.

You know how it goes. November 1st shows up, and suddenly Christmas decorations are everywhere. Is there no respect for the dead? For the spooky season? Halloween is barely half in the grave and you corporations are all out here peddling advent calendars and wrapping paper!

Well, horror freaks. If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. Embrace the spirit of the season. Boot up one of the greatest Christmas horror films out there: The Exorcist IIIDirected by William Peter Blatty (the writer of the novel The Exorcist), the film revels in the traumatic after-glow of religious reckonings, more than holding its own against William Friedkin’s 1973 original.

With a legendary, unmatched supporting performance by Brad Dourif and an affecting lead turn from George C. Scott, The Exorcist III is an incredible way to lean into the impending jingle bells, ding-a-ling-ing just around the corner.

Arriving on Shudder November 22nd.

One of the most haunting and perverse noir films of the 1940s

Nightmare Alley

Synopsis: A dark, unsettling atmosphere hangs over the neon lights of a traveling carnival. Stanton Carlisle, a small-time carny whose undeniable charm leads him down a dark, degrading path. Unfortunately for Stanton, doom is in the cards.

Film noir is like horror’s older, cooler cousin. Or that single, childless aunt full of mystique who always wears couture suits to thanksgiving. Somewhere under all of that cigar smoke, nestled within the folds of trenchcoats, and hiding between the glassware of discrete liquor cabinets, noir and horror are fast friends. There’s a dark, forbidding, menace that makes noir, well, noir. There’s an unshakable sense of violence, corpses galore, and enough genre conventions to give a giallo nerd a headrush.

That said, while I firmly believe that all film noir is horrific in some unplaceable, subliminal way, some noir films are more horrific than others. Case and point: 1947’s Nightmare Alley. Directed by Edmund Goulding (the man behind the likes of Grand Hotel and The Razor’s Edge), it not only boasts a supernatural bent but one of the most grisly conclusions the genre has to offer. Noir has a healthy relationship with ambiguity and final act bloodbath, but this … this is something else.

If Nightmare Alley gets you going, The Criterion Channel has no shortage of film noir offerings this month, including 31 Robert Mitchum titles (arriving November 1st) and 12 noir offerings from the dearly departed Twentieth Century Fox (including Nightmare Alley), also arriving on November 1st.

 Arriving on The Criterion Channel November 1st.

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in November 2021.
Streaming ServiceMovieDate
Amazon Prime VideoAlien (1979)November 1
Amazon Prime VideoAlien 3 (1992)November 1
Amazon Prime VideoAlien Resurrection (1997)November 1
Amazon Prime VideoAlien Vs. Predator (2004)November 1
Amazon Prime VideoPredator 2 (1990)November 1
Amazon Prime VideoThe Black Dahlia (2006)November 1
ARROWSleep (2020)November 1
ARROWThe Shiver of the Vampires (1971)November 1
ARROWThe Rape of the Vampire (1968)November 1
ARROWThe Nude Vampire (1970)November 1
ARROW The Far Countries (1965)November 1
ARROWThe Yellow Lovers (1958)November 1
ARROWDaniel Isn’t Real (2019)November 8
ARROWThe Demoniacs (1974)November 15
ARROWThe Iron Rose (1973)November 15
ARROWRequiem for a Vampire (1972)November 15
ARROWSchoolgirl Hitchhikers (1973)November 15
ARROWDude Bro Party Massacre III (2015)November 19
ARROWBody at Brighton Rock (2019)November 22
ARROWPhantom of the Mall: Eric’s Revenge (1989)November 22
The Criterion ChannelNightmare Alley (1947)November 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Night of the Hunter (1955)November 1
HBO MaxDead Heat (1988)November 1
HBO MaxDisturbing Behavior (1998)November 1
HBO MaxLady In White (1988)November 1
HBO MaxPractical Magic (1998)November 1
HuluDark Shadows (2012)November 1
HuluDr. Phibes Rises Again! (1972)November 1
HuluThe Fly (1986)November 1
HuluResident Evil (2002)November 1
HuluSweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)November 1
HuluTexas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)November 1
HuluTroll 2 (1991)November 1
HuluVampire in Brooklyn (1995)November 1
HuluAbraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)November 30
IMDb TVCasper and Wendy’s Ghostly Adventures (2002)November 1
IMDb TVHellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)November 1
IMDb TVMonsters vs. Aliens (2009)November 1
IMDb TVPredator (1987)November 1
IMDb TVGoosebumps (2015)November 11
NetflixAddams Family Values (1993)November 1
NetflixBram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)November 1
NetflixIt Follows (2014)November 1
NetflixThe Nightingale (2018)November 1
NetflixComing Home in the Dark (2021)November 30
Paramount+Addams Family Values (1993)November 1
Paramount+Candyman: Farewell To The Flesh (1995)November 1
Paramount+Dr. Phibes Rises Again! (1972)November 1
Paramount+Friday The 13th Part II (1981)November 1
Paramount+Friday The 13th Part V: A New Beginning (1985)November 1
Paramount+Friday The 13th Part VI : Jason Lives (1986)November 1
Paramount+Friday The 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)November 1
Paramount+Friday The 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)November 1
Paramount+Resident Evil (2002)November 1
Paramount+Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)November 1
Paramount+Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986)November 1
Paramount+The Fly (1986)November 1
Paramount+The Uninvited (unclear which version)November 1
Paramount+Troll 2 (1990)November 1
PeacockThe Addams Family (1991)November 1
PeacockBlade (1998)November 1
PeacockBlade 2 (2002)November 1
PeacockBoo! A Madea Halloween (2016)November 1
PeacockCasper’s Scare School (2006)November 1
PeacockMurder Manual (2019)November 1
PeacockOpen Water (2004)November 1
PeacockOpen Water 2: Adrift (2006)November 1
PeacockPitch Black (2000)November 1
PeacockSeven (1995)November 1
PeacockBeast Mode (2020)November 4
PeacockLast Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf (2014)November 5
PeacockDaylight’s End (2016)November 8
PeacockDead Heist (2007)November 14
Peacock​​High School Exorcism (2014)November 18
ShudderWait Until Dark (1967)November 1
ShudderBlood on Satan’s Claw (1971)November 1
ShudderThe Velvet Vampire (1971)November 1
ShudderThe Dark (2019)November 1
ShudderThe Closet (2001)November 1
ShudderProm Night (1980)November 1
ShudderHello Mary Lou: Prom Night II (1987)November 1
ShudderLeatherface (2017)November 1
ShudderTailgate (2015)November 8
ShudderThe World of Kanako (2014)November 8
ShudderThe Visitor (2007)November 8
ShudderHenry: Portrait of a Serial Killer (1986)November 8
ShudderDarlin’ (2019)November 8
ShudderHoneydew (2020)November 11
ShudderKill List (2011)November 15
ShudderA Dark Song (2016)November 15
ShudderThe Hollow (2015)November 15
ShudderPyewacket (2017)November 15
ShudderThe Isle (2000)November 15
ShudderFender Bender (2016)November 15
ShudderBlood Rage (1987)November 16
ShudderExorcist III (1990)November 22
ShudderWake in Fright (1971)November 29
TubiDead In Tombstone (2013)November 1
TubiDead In Tombstone Again (2017)November 1
TubiDeep Blue Sea (1999)November 1
TubiThe Disappointments Room (2016)November 1
TubiFriday the 13th (1980)November 1
TubiGothika (2003)November 1
TubiIt Follows (2014)November 1
TubiLeatherface (2017)November 1
TubiVacancy (2007)November 1
TubiCirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (2009)November 15
TubiHellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)November 15

Horror Titles Expiring from Streaming Soon

Streaming ServiceMovieDate
The Criterion ChannelThe Fall of the House of Usher (1942)November 30
The Criterion ChannelEye of the Devil (1966)November 30
HBO MaxBlade: Trinity (2004)November 25
HBO MaxAliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)November 30
HBO MaxAnnabelle: Creation (2017)November 30
HBO MaxThe Curse Of Frankenstein (1957)November 30
HBO MaxDracula Has Risen From The Grave (1969)November 30
HBO MaxGhost Rider (2007)November 30
HBO MaxGhost Rider: Spirit Of Vengeance (2011)November 30
HBO MaxHellbenders (2013)November 30
HBO MaxHorror Of Dracula (1958)November 30
HBO MaxThe Mummy (1959)November 30
HBO MaxA Nightmare On Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)November 30
HBO MaxThe Phantom Of The Opera (2004)November 30
HBO MaxPractical Magic (1998)November 30
HBO MaxRepentance (2014)November 30
HuluDr. Phibes Rises Again! (1972)November 30
HuluThe Possession (2012)November 30
HuluPriest (2011)November 30
HuluQueen of the Damned (2002)November 30
HuluResident Evil (2002)November 30
HuluStephen King's It (1990)November 30
HuluSweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)November 30
HuluTexas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)November 30
HuluTroll 2 (1991)November 30
HuluThe Vatican Tapes (2015)November 30
NetflixJaws (1975)November 1
NetflixJaws 2 (1978)November 1
NetflixJaws 3 (1983)November 1
NetflixJaws: The Revenge (1987)November 1
NetflixPremonition (2007)November 1

Meg Shields is the humble farm boy of your dreams and a senior contributor at Film School Rejects. She currently runs three columns at FSR: The Queue, How'd They Do That?, and Horrorscope. She is also a curator for One Perfect Shot and a freelance writer for hire. Meg can be found screaming about John Boorman's 'Excalibur' on Twitter here: @TheWorstNun. (She/Her).

