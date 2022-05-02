Home
All the Horror You Need to Stream in May 2022

From pre-code nightmare fuel to hot new horrifying releases, here’s the streamable horror to keep an eye on this May.
Streaming Horror May 2022
By  · Published on May 2nd, 2022

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving from your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to watch in May 2022.

If you’re invested in the ever-changing landscape of streaming, the past month or so has been a good reminder that hedging your bets is a good idea. You never know when a service is going to change things up and alienate audiences, so it’s best to play the field a little bit if you can afford it.

After cracking down on password sharing and raising their prices, Netflix has decided that the best course of action is to create a subscription tier with ad breaks. (It’s also worth mentioning that the unexpected layoff of a good chunk of Tudum’s editorial staff is, uh, a bad look). Here in this column, we bring together a handful of streaming services under one roof. A good chunk of our readership has fingers in a number of different streaming pies. But seeing what’s going on elsewhere on the net is also a fun way to see if the grass is greener elsewhere.

A reminder, my friends: Freevee, formerly known as IMDb TV, is as its name suggests, free! I will also go to bat for Tubi, which is (1) free and (2) home to an unbelievable and ever-changing library.

So all that said, be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in May 2022. Keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

May 2022 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

Horror Streaming Highlights for May 2022

Pick of the Month: The Sadness (2021)

The Sadness from Fantasia

Synopsis: Young lovers Kat and Jim have their whole lives ahead of them … that is if they can survive the pandemic that has mutated into a virological tidal wave of homicidal maniacs. What begins as just another quiet quarantined day in Taipei erupts into a very literal bloodbath as the couple attempt to locate one another in the chaos.

The Sadness has been called “a rage-filled manifesto that aims to tick off every cinematic taboo possible” (Bloody Disgusting), a  “strangely cathartic” (Dread Central) blood bath that can be described with words like “explosive” “mean-spirited,” and “tasteless.”

If all of that sounds a-okay to you dear reader then strap on in for what promises to be one of the most savage gore-fests in recent memory. It’s wild to think that this is director Rob Jabbaz’s feature film debut. God knows what this maniac has in store for us down the line. All that said: this exclusive streaming premiere is the perfect opportunity to test the limits of your gag reflex.

Available on Shudder on May 12th.

An egg-cellent slice of Finnish body horror

Hatching Egg

Synopsis: A teenage girl named Tinja brings an abandoned crow’s egg home with the intent of hatching it. The egg swells and a horrifying person-sized bird emerges. Despite being a movie featuring a horrifying, Mr. Burns-looking-ass bird creature, this film’s real monster is Tinja’s mother, a perfection-seeking mommy blogger.

As our own Rob Hunter put it in his review out of Sundance, Hanna Bergholm‘s feature debut Hatching is an effective creature feature about how monsters beget monsters featuring incredible practical effects: “like a Jim Henson creation circa his Labyrinth days.”

If you love icky body horror monsters and cower in fear at those cursed vlogger family YouTube channels, Hatching may not have the subtlest thesis, but, hear me out: it has a giant, psychically-linked, goopy bird doppelgänger. (It’s also under 90-minutes, a huge plus around these parts!).

Available on Hulu on May 6th.

It’s time to celebrate the three Bs: Blood, Boobs, and Beelzebub

Satan's Slave

Synopsis: Leave it to the depraved dorks at ARROW to curate a collection centered around the great Norman J. Warren, a British director known for his racy exploitation films during the 1970s. Featuring an early example of Warren’s more erotic exploits and two delightful picks from his subsequent pivot into the horror genre, these three films offer a mico introduction to one of Britain’s spiciest genre directors.

Britsploitation: The Norman J. Warren Collection” features three delightfully depraved titles that paint a ghoulishly perverse portrait of one of Britain’s greatest genre exports. In 1968’s Her Private Hell, a naive Italian model named Marisa (Lucia Modugno) arrives in London only to be manipulated into posing nude for saucy magazine spreads. Billed as “Britain’s first narrative sex film” Her Private Hell is a very low-budget time capsule that now plays as rather twee. How times have changed!

The two other films in the collection demonstrate Warren’s strengths in the horror genre: 1976’s Satan’s Slave and 1987’s Bloody New Year. The former tells of a young girl who winds up in the thrall of a cult while the latter follows a gaggle of shipwrecked teens who take shelter in a haunted hotel decorated for New Year’s Eve. There’s a little something for everyone!

Available on ARROW on May 2nd.

They just don’t make ’em like they used to (in pre-Code Hollywood)

Murders In The Zoo

Synopsis: While affluent zoologist Dr. Gorman bushwacks through the jungle in search of interesting animals, his hot young wife entertains herself in the embrace of other men. Unhappy with being cucked all the time, the not-so-good doctor uses his knowledge of animal behavior to dispatch his wife’s lovers. 

Disturbing and perverse, even by the standards of pre-Code Hollywood (which we’ll remind you were famously defined by having no standards at all), 1933’s Murders in the Zoo was directed by the British-born filmmaker-actor A. Edward Sutherland. While Sutherland is best remembered for his war romances, it makes sense that a man who was married five times would make a film about a killer cuckold.

Speaking of which, besides its appeal as an especially twisted slice of 1930s horror, the big reason to check this gem out is for Lionel Atwill‘s delightfully unhinged performance as the wealthy Dr. Eric Gorman. (Readers may recognize Atwill for his other performance as a demented M.D. in 1932’s Doctor X). Featured in the Criterion Channel’s “Pre-Code Paramount” collection, Murders in the Zoo exemplifies the boundary-pushing that was possible before the enforcement of the Hollywood Production Code.

Leaving the Criterion Channel on May 31.

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in May 2022.
Streaming ServiceMovieDate
ARROWPuppet Master (1989)May 1
ARROWRunaway Nightmare (1982)May 2
ARROWPuppet Master II (1990)May 2
ARROWSatan’s Slave (1976)May 2
ARROWPuppet Master III: Toulon's Revenge (1991)May 3
ARROWPuppet Master 4 (1993)May 4
ARROWPuppet Master 5 (1994)May 5
ARROWAnatomia Extinction (1995)May 6
ARROWCurse of the Puppet Master (1998)May 6
ARROWRetro Puppet Master (1999)May 7
ARROWPuppet Master: The Legacy (2003)May 8
ARROWDemonic Toys (1992)May 9
ARROWPuppet Master: Axis of Evil (2010)May 10
ARROWPuppet Master X: Axis Rising (2012)May 11
ARROWPuppet Master: Axis Termination (2017)May 12
ARROWBlade: The Iron Cross (2020)May 13
ARROWThe Devil Bat (1940)May 13
ARROWNew York Ripper (1982)May 16
ARROWManhattan Baby (1982)May 16
ARROWGirls Nite Out (1982)May 16
ARROWDeath Spa (1988)May 20
ARROWPsychic Killer (1975)May 23
ARROWHarmonium (2016)May 23
The Criterion ChannelThe Alchemist Cookbook (2016)May 1
The Criterion ChannelLord Shango (1975)
May 1
FreeveeBlack Swan (2010)May 1
FreeveeEve’s Bayou (1997)May 1
FreeveeThe Hunt (2020)May 1
FreeveeHellboy (2019)May 19
HBO MaxThe Machine That Kills Bad People (1952)May 1
HBO MaxThe Stepford Wives (2004)May 1
HBO MaxUnderworld (2003)May 1
HBO MaxUnderworld: Awakening (2012)May 1
HBO MaxUnderworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)May 1
HBO MaxOld (2021)May 13
HBO MaxCry Wolf (2005)May 14
HuluDrag Me to Hell (2009)May 1
HuluResident Evil (2002)May 1
HuluResident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)May 1
HuluResident Evil: Extinction (2007)May 1
HuluResident Evil: Afterlife (2010)May 1
HuluResident Evil: Retribution (2012)May 1
HuluThe Wolfman (2010)May 1
HuluHatching (2022)May 6
NetflixCorpse Bride (2005)May 1
Paramount+Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)May 2
Paramount+Fresh (2022)May 2
Paramount+Scary Movie (2000)May 2
Paramount+Scary Movie 2 (2001)May 2
Paramount+Sleepy Hollow (1999)May 2
Paramount+The Addams Family (1991)May 2
PeacockCat's Eye (1985)May 1
PeacockConstantine (2005)May 1
PeacockCreepshow (1982)May 1
PeacockDreamcatcher (2003)May 1
PeacockNeedful Things (1993)May 1
PeacockResident Evil (2002)May 1
PeacockResident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)May 1
PeacockResident Evil: Extinction (2007)May 1
PeacockResident Evil: Afterlife (2010)May 1
PeacockResident Evil: Retribution (2012)May 1
PeacockResident Evil: The Final Chapter (2017)May 1
PeacockTwilight (2008)May 1
PeacockTwilight Saga: New Moon (2009)May 1
PeacockTwilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)May 1
PeacockTwilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)May 1
PeacockTwilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)May 1
PeacockSaw 2 (2005)May 2
PeacockSaw 3 (2006)May 2
PeacockSaw 4 (2007)May 2
PeacockSaw 5 (2008)May 2
PeacockSaw 6 (2009)May 2
PeacockSaw 3D (2010)May 2
PeacockFirestarter (1984)May 5
PeacockHalloween II (1981)May 5
PeacockHalloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)May 5
PeacockThey Live (1988)May 5
PeacockVillage of the Damned (1995)May 5
PeacockFirestarter (2022)May 13
Prime VideoThe Rage: Carrie 2 (1999)May 1
Prime VideoThe Woods (2006)May 1
ShudderBroadcast Signal Intrusion (2021)May 1
ShudderGoodnight Mommy (2014)May 1
ShudderThe Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986)May 1
ShudderLeatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)May 1
ShudderThe Babadook (2014)May 2
ShudderThe Midnight Swim (2014)May 2
ShudderThe Twin (2022)May 6
ShudderPopcorn (1991)May 9
ShudderThe Stylist (2020)May 9
ShudderA Ghost Waits (2020)May 9
ShudderThe Sadness (2022)May 12
ShudderBrain Damage (1988)May 16
ShudderThe Found Footage Phenomenon (2022)May 19
ShudderTetsuo The Iron Man (1989)May 23
ShudderTetsuo II: The Body Hammer (1992)May 23
ShudderThe Prowler (1981)May 24
ShudderA Banquet (2022)May 26
ShudderThe Unseen (1980)May 30
ShudderDemon Wind (1990)May 30
ShudderKolobos (1999)May 31
TubiPrometheus (2012)May 1
TubiTwilight (2008)May 1
TubiTwilight Saga: New Moon (2009)May 1
TubiTwilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)May 1
TubiTwilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)May 1
TubiTwilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)May 1
TubiA Cure for Wellness (2016)May 1
TubiEvil Dead (2013)May 1
TubiGrindhouse: Death Proof (2007)May 1
TubiGrindhouse: Planet Terror (2007)May 1
TubiThe Grudge 2 (2006)May 1
TubiHalloween II (1981)May 1
TubiHalloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)May 1
TubiHell Fest (2018)May 1
TubiHostel (2005)May 1
TubiHostel: Part II (2011)May 1
TubiLittle Shop of Horrors (1986)May 1
TubiUrban Legend (1998)May 1
TubiWhen a Stranger Calls (2006)May 1
TubiI’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)May 1

Horror Titles Expiring from Streaming Soon

Streaming ServiceMovieDate
The Criterion of ChannelThe Headless Woman (2008)May 31
The Criterion of ChannelMurders in the Zoo (1933)May 31
The Criterion of ChannelZombi Child (2019May 31
HBO MaxArmy Of Darkness (1992)May 31
HBO MaxDead Heat (1988)May 31
HBO MaxMama (2013)May 31
HBO MaxPulse (2001)May 31
HBO MaxRubber (2010)May 31
HBO MaxStoker (2013)May 31
HBO MaxThe Lawnmower Man (1992)May 31
HBO MaxThe Witches Of Eastwick (1987)May 31
HBO MaxTroll Hunter (2010)May 31
HuluCasper (1995)May 31
HuluFright Night (1985)May 31
HuluGhosts of Mars (2001)May 31
HuluLand of the Dead (2005)May 31
HuluThe Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)May 31
HuluPractical Magic (1998)May 31
NetflixFinal Destination 3 (2006)May 31
NetflixFinal Destination 5 (2011)May 31
NetflixI Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)May 31
NetflixI Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)May 31
NetflixThe Devil's Advocate (1997)May 31
NetflixThe Final Destination (2009)May 31

Meg Shields is the humble farm boy of your dreams and a senior contributor at Film School Rejects. She currently runs three columns at FSR: The Queue, How'd They Do That?, and Horrorscope. She is also a curator for One Perfect Shot and a freelance writer for hire. Meg can be found screaming about John Boorman's 'Excalibur' on Twitter here: @TheWorstNun. (She/Her).

