All the Horror You Need to Stream in January 2022

Because what says “new year, new me” like folk horror and micro-budget genre films?

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving from your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to watch in January 2022.

However you feel about new year’s resolutions, you have to admit that something about January fills the air with the spirit of renewal and change. It’s a month dedicated to new discoveries, beginnings, and turned-over leaves. Which, for horror fanatics, can mean diving deep into under-seen and under-explored genre crannies with a heartened spirit and a hardened resolve.

In that spirit, this month, I’m recommending a swath of offerings that might be collecting dust on the back of your watch list; daunting sub-genres, exploitation oddities, and films that have unfairly fallen through the cracks. Whether your tastes veer towards sci-fi horror, psychedelic video nasties, or historically relevant silent features that miraculously survived the ravages of time.

Be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in January 2021. Keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

January 2022 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

Bad news: the Twilight saga is leaving Netflix this month. Good news: the Twilight saga is coming to Peacock this month.

saga is leaving Netflix this month. Good news: the Twilight saga is coming to Peacock this month. If you’re partial to freaky offerings from the 1970s, you might want to pay close attention to what’s coming to ARROW this month.

Good news: the very funny and very meta Malignant is back on HBO Max this month.

is back on HBO Max this month. Shudder has the goodies this month, including a swath of neat documentaries, a folk horror collection, and two Paul Morrissey films.

Horror Streaming Highlights for January 2022

Pick of the Month: The Witch Who Came From The Sea

Synopsis: Set in a decrepit coastal town, we follow Molly, a single woman who idolizes the memory of her father, who died at sea. Only, that’s not how her sister Cathy remembers it. From her sister’s recollection, their father was a violent, sexually abusive drunk. And while Molly’s fragile conscious rejects the facts, her imaginative subconscious finds more direct ways of confronting her traumatic past. And when a news report announces a shocking double murder with eerie echoes to Molly’s depraved daydreams, fantasy and reality begin to bleed into one another, rather literally.

An anomaly both of genre film and the career of Blaxploitation director Matt Cimber, The Witch Who Came From the Sea is a peerless descent into psycho-sexual muck. Simultaneously transfixing and difficult to watch, Th Witch Who Came From the Sea is a vicious riptide of substance abuse, seaside squalor, and feminine rage.

Featuring an early taste of the photographic talents of the GOAT Dean Cundy and a script by star Millie Perkins’ late husband, Robert Thom (Death Race 2000), The Witch Who Came From the Sea is a unique, sickening, and unforgettable watch. If you are partial to the likes of Images, Possession, or Let’s Scare Jessica to Death, you can’t afford to miss this exploitation gem.

Available on Shudder January 4th.

A folk horror collection for newbies and old hats

Synopsis: One of the most unnerving corners of horror cinema, “folk horror” is a primeval sub-genre full of isolated rural hideaways, local legends, and old-world beliefs. This impressive updated collection from Shudder is a bonafide 101 course on the thrills and chills folk horror has to offer.

Releasing in tandem with the streaming premiere of Woodlands Dark & Days Bewitched, a documentary about (you guessed it) folk horror, Shudder’s “The Folk Horror Collection” is getting a wildly impressive revamp. The word “unprecedented” is not out of place for the goodies in store.

New to the collection are the “unholy trinity” of English folk horror, largely credited with laying the groundwork for the subgenre’s Western permutations: Blood on Satan’s Claw, The Wicker Man, and The Witchfinder General. These nihilistic nightmares from the British isles dabble in an especially Anglo-Saxon flavor of ritualistic sacrifice and paganism.

But, as Adam Scovell rightly notes for the BFI, the term “folk horror” has outgrown its British roots to include a large swath of spooky international offerings, many of which are represented in Shudder’s updated collection.

In addition to the aforementioned unholy trinity, the collection will be adding the Southern Gothic chiller Eve’s Bayou on January 1st. Then, on January 10th, the collection expands with a more international flair with the addition of Alison’s Birthday (Australia), Clearcut (Canada), Edge of the Knife (Haida Nation /Canada), Eyes of Fire (US), Il Demonio (Italy), Lake of the Dead (Norway), Leptirica (Yugoslavia), Lokis (Poland), Tilbury (Iceland), and Wilzcyzca (Poland).

Arriving on Shudder January 1st and 10th.

The most terrifying abduction film of all time

Synopsis: In the fall of 1975, a group of loggers watches their friend get beamed up right before their eyes. Reeling from the disappearance and the media maelstrom that has descended on their small town, the loggers do their best to support one another and their own psyches as they come to grips with what they saw. Then, on a stormy night, their abducted friend returns.

In films, alien abduction films rarely feel truly terrifying. Maybe the cultural proliferation of little grey men is to blame. Perhaps all of those tasteless probe jokes have begun to sour.

So it’s no small feat that Fire in the Sky succeeds where so (so, so) many others have failed. Based very loosely on the infamous Travis Walton incident, Robert Lieberman’s 1993 film focuses on the PTSD-riddled human impact of an extracurricular abduction that radically affected the lives of those affected.

Straddling a tonal line between absolute nightmare fuel and TV movie levels of sincerity, an endearing cast and exquisite work from both cinematographer Bill Pope and the effects geniuses over at Industrial Light and Magic make this space oddity a must-watch for anyone who wished abduction films had 500% more body horror.

Arriving on Hulu January 1st.

A significant (and spooky) rediscovery of pioneering African American cinema

Synopsis: Surreal, stuttering visual allegories eschew linear storytelling for fluttering glimpses of the sins of the Jazz Age, presided over by a glee-filled horned devil. Culminating with a colossal and genuinely jaw-dropping train derailment (in truth: a model train yeet’d into a bonfire), the dreamlike quality of this 16mm artifact makes for a compelling testament to the visionary and renegade spirit of its filmmakers.

Created by self-taught filmmakers James and Eloyce Gist, two African American evangelists who weaponized cinema as a tool for their traveling minister, Hell-Bound Train coincides with Criterion’s Pioneers of African American Cinema collection. Presented on the streaming platform with a score by Dr. Samuel Waymon (who genre freaks might recognize as the man behind the atmospheric soundtrack of Bill Gunn’s Ganja and Hess), the film is a must-watch for those looking to deepen and decolonize their watch habits (and spice things up with a silent picture here and there).

Leaving the Criterion Channel on January 31st.

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in January 2022.

Streaming Service Movie Date ARROW Vampira a.k.a. Old Dracula (1974) Jan 3 ARROW Helga She Wolf of Stilberg (1978) Jan 3 ARROW Shock (1977) Jan 3 ARROW Hotel Poseidon (2021) Jan 3 ARROW Inseminoid a.k.a. Horrorplanet (1981) Jan 7 ARROW Prey (1977) Jan 7 ARROW Deadly Games a.k.a. Dial Code Santa (1989) Jan 7 ARROW The Mangler (1995) Jan 10 ARROW Perdita Durango (1997) Jan 10 ARROW The Day of the Beast (1995) Jan 10 ARROW Still Tickin’: The Return of a Clockwork Orange (2000) Jan 13 ARROW Terror (1978) Jan 14 ARROW Cradle of Fear (2001) Jan 14 ARROW Children Shouldn’t Play with Dead Things (1972) Jan 14 ARROW Bloodbath at the House of Death (1984) Jan 14 ARROW The Devil’s Nightmare (1971) Jan 14 The Criterion Channel Delicatessen (1991) Jan 1 HBO Max Annabelle Comes Home (2009) Jan 1 HBO Max Amityville 3-D (1983) Jan 1 HBO Max Amityville II: The Possession (1982) Jan 1 HBO Max Constantine: City of Demons (2018) Jan 1 HBO Max The Curse of La Llorona (2019) Jan 1 HBO Max The Exorcist (1973) Jan 1 HBO Max Hobo With A Shotgun (2011) Jan 1 HBO Max It Chapter Two (2019) Jan 1 HBO Max John Dies At The End (2012) Jan 1 HBO Max Mimic (1997) Jan 1 HBO Max Mimic 2 (2001) Jan 1 HBO Max Mimic 3: Sentinel (2003) Jan 1 HBO Max The Nun (2018) Jan 1 HBO Max Practical Magic (1998) Jan 1 HBO Max Scooby-Doo (2002) Jan 1 HBO Max Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004) Jan 1 HBO Max The Shining (1980) Jan 1 HBO Max Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005) Jan 1 HBO Max What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962) Jan 1 HBO Max ​​Malignant (2021) Jan 27 Hulu The Collection (2012) Jan 1 Hulu Fire in the Sky (1993) Jan 1 Hulu The Haunting (1999) Jan 1 Hulu Jacob's Ladder (1990) Jan 1 Hulu Paranormal Activity 3 (2011) Jan 1 Hulu Prophecy (1979) Jan 1 Hulu Resident Evil (2002) Jan 1 Hulu Seven (1995) Jan 1 Hulu Sinister (2012) Jan 1 IMDb TV American Psycho (2000) Jan 1 IMDb TV Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (2015) Jan 1 IMDb TV Underworld (2003) Jan 1 IMDb TV Underworld: Awakening (2012) Jan 1 IMDb TV Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) Jan 1 Netflix 1BR (2019) Jan 1 Netflix Gremlins (1984) Jan 1 Netflix I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) Jan 1 Netflix I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) Jan 1 Netflix Interview with the Vampire (1994) Jan 1 Netflix Paranormal Activity (2007) Jan 1 Netflix Scary Stories: To Tell in the Dark (2019) Jan 1 Netflix The Lost Boys (1987) Jan 1 Netflix The Wasteland / The Beast (2022) Jan 6 Paramount+ 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016) Jan 5 Paramount+ Black Sunday (unclear which version) Jan 5 Paramount+ Fire in the Sky (1993) Jan 5 Paramount+ Jacob’s Ladder (unclear which version) Jan 5 Paramount+ Paranormal Activity (2007) Jan 5 Paramount+ Paranormal Activity 2 (2010) Jan 5 Paramount+ Paranormal Activity 3 (2011) Jan 5 Paramount+ Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015) Jan 5 Paramount+ Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014) Jan 5 Paramount+ Red Eye (2005) Jan 5 Paramount+ Resident Evil (2002) Jan 5 Paramount+ The Stepford Wives (unclear which version) Jan 5 Paramount+ Scrooge (unclear which version) Jan 5 Peacock Dawn of the Dead (2004) Jan 1 Peacock The Descent (2006) Jan 1 Peacock The Descent Part 2 (2010) Jan 1 Peacock Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) Jan 1 Peacock Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) Jan 1 Peacock The Little Strangler (2018) Jan 1 Peacock Scream (1996) Jan 1 Peacock Scream 2 (1997) Jan 1 Peacock The Cabin in the Woods (2012) Jan 3 Peacock Twilight (2008) Jan 16 Peacock The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) Jan 16 Peacock The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) Jan 16 Peacock The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) Jan 16 Peacock The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) Jan 16 Prime Video Alien Vs. Predator - Requiem (2008) Jan 1 Prime Video Eve’s Bayou (1997) Jan 1 Prime Video John Tucker Must Die (2006) Jan 1 Prime Video Predator (1987) Jan 1 Prime Video The Village (2004) Jan 1 Prime Video Deadly Detention (2017) Jan 5 Prime Video Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2021) Jan 14 Shudder Blood on Satan’s Claw (1971) Jan 1 Shudder Witchfinder General (1968) Jan 1 Shudder The Wicker Man (1973) Jan 1 Shudder Sinister (2012) Jan 1 Shudder Lake Mungo (2008) Jan 1 Shudder Eve’s Bayou (1997) Jan 1 Shudder Blood for Dracula (1974) Jan 3 Shudder Flesh for Fraknenstein (1973) Jan 3 Shudder Dark August (1976) Jan 4 Shudder Dream No Evil (1970) Jan 4 Shudder Malatesta’s Carnival of Blood (1970) Jan 4 Shudder The Child (1977) Jan 4 Shudder The Premonition (1975) Jan 4 Shudder The Witch Who Came From The Sea (1976) Jan 4 Shudder Beyond Dream’s Door (1989) Jan 5 Shudder Winterbeast (1992) Jan 5 Shudder Fatal Exam (1990) Jan 5 Shudder For the Sake of Vicious (2022) Jan 6 Shudder Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror (2022) Jan 10 Shudder Eyes of Fire (1983) Jan 10 Shudder Il Demonio (1963) Jan 10 Shudder Alison’s Birthday (1981) Jan 10 Shudder Leptricia a.k.a. The She-Butterfly (1973) Jan 10 Shudder Clearcut (1991) Jan 10 Shudder Wilczyca a.k.a. The Wolf (1983) Jan 10 Shudder Lake of the Dead (1958) Jan 10 Shudder Tilbury (1987) Jan 10 Shudder Lokis (1970) Jan 10 Shudder Edge of the Knife a.k.a. SGaawaay K'uuna (2018) Jan 10 Shudder The Last Thing Mary Saw (2022) Jan 20 Shudder The Last Matinee (2020) Jan 24 Shudder Dachra (2018) Jan 24 Shudder Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster (2022) Jan 27 Tubi Aliens (1986) Jan 1 Tubi Machete (2010) May Tubi American Psycho 2 (2002) May Tubi Ghost Ship (2002) May Tubi The Crazies (2010) May Tubi The Exorcist (1973) May Tubi The Omen (2006) May Tubi The Sixth Sense (1999) May Tubi The Fly (1986) May

Horror Titles Expiring from Streaming Soon

Streaming Service Movie Date HBO Max Black Death (2011) Jan 31 HBO Max Ghost in the Machine (1993) Jan 31 HBO Max Rabid (1977) Jan 31 HBO Max The Hunt (2020) Jan 31 HBO Max Underwater (2020 Jan 31 Hulu Black Swan (2009) Jan 31 Hulu Resident Evil (2002) Jan 31 Netflix A Ghost Story (2017) Jan 6 Netflix The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 (2011) Jan 15 Netflix The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 (2012) Jan 15 Netflix The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) Jan 15 Netflix The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) Jan 15 Netflix Twilight (2008) Jan 15 Netflix Shutter Island (2010) Jan 31 The Criterion Collection Mercy, The Mummy Mumbled (1918) Jan 31 The Criterion Collection Hell-Bound Train (1930) Jan 31 The Criterion Collection Mommie Dearest (1981) Jan 31 The Criterion Collection Doctor X (1932) Jan 31 The Criterion Collection What Have You Done to Solange? (1972) Jan 31 The Criterion Collection The Cat o' Nine Tails (1971) Jan 31

