Features and Columns · Movies · Streaming Guides

All the Horror You Need to Stream in September 2021

God-worshipping death cults, snake women, and co-dependent rat-whisperers, oh my!
Horror Streaming Guide September
Published on August 31st, 2021

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving from your favorite streaming services. Here are your horror streaming highlights for September 2021:

We’ve been very clear on this column that September is “Halloween Lite.” So fire up your All Hallow’s engines and put the kettle on because it’s the most wonderful time of the year, baby: Fall!

Say goodbye to sandals and shorts and say hello to sweaters and scarves. Rejoice as the sun sets earlier in the evening, providing the sweet, sweet cover of darkness to make movie-watching that much sweeter. Consider this your official warning: you’ve got precisely one month to plot out your All Hallow’s Marathons. But in the event that you’d like to ease into the festive mood early, there are plenty of genre-friendly films streaming this month for you to pick through.

This September, horror fans can enjoy a spotlighted collection of horror fare by Latinx filmmakers, a masterful genre meld from low-budget legend Larry Cohen, an under-screened tokusatsu terror trip, and a classic creature feature about a boy and his rats. Folks in the mind to tackle a franchise will also find opportunities to dive deep on The Evil DeadI Spit On Your Grave, Jaws, and Phantasm.

Be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in September 2021. Keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the United States.

Horror Streaming Highlights for September 2021

Pick of the Month: Hispanic heritage month on Shudder

Bezelbuth

Synopsis: In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, everyone’s favorite genre streaming service will be highlighting a sizeable chunk of horror offerings from Latinx filmmakers from the United States, Mexico, Central, and South America. These films are already available on Shudder. But collected all in one place, they offer the discerning viewer a chance to dive deep into the ooky spooky realm of Hispanic horror.

Our pick of the month is not one film but many. Even so, if you’re looking for a place to start, we heartily recommend the Satanic gem Belzebuth, a top-tier Shudder Original about the sacrifice of innocents, ancient demons, and a veritable descent into the bowels of faith and fear. Set on the US/Mexico border, Belzebuth director Emilio Portes and co-writer Luis Carlos Fuentes deliver an intense and sharp-edged supernatural procedural that pulls no punches and takes no prisoners. The film follows Detective Ritter (Joaquín Cosio) a hard-working, short-tempered cop reeling from the tragic death of his newborn son. Years later, Det. Ritter discovers that the infant’s death was a part of a bigger, darker, picture. Soon, the harrowed detective finds himself sucked into a grim, religiously-tinged underbelly of Catholic conspiracy and child sacrifice.

The Hispanic Heritage Month collection features the following titles: Belzebuth (Mexico), 2017; Deadtectives (US/Mexico), 2018; The Funeral Home (Argentina), 2020; Good Manners (Brazil), 2017; La Llorona (Guatemala), 2019; Luz: The Flower of Evil (Colombia), 2019; Luciferina (Argentina), 2018; The Nightshifter (Brazil), 2018; Perfect (United States), 2018; Terrified (Argentina), 2017; Tigers Are Not Afraid (Mexico), 2017, and The Untamed (Mexico), 2016.

Available on Shudder September 1st.

God told us to recommend this movie to you

God Told Me To

Synopsis: As the summer sun beats down on the sweltering streets of New York City, a lone gunman perched atop a water tower opens fire on the crowded streets below. Peter Nicholas, a devout NYPD detective, scales the tower to talk down the sniper. The gunman stares at Nicholas, tells him God told him to commit the murders, and jumps to his death. Reeling from the encounter, Nicholas soon discovers that this was no isolated incident. More New Yorkers, seemingly normal and unrelated individuals, are committing violent murders. The only thing that connects them is their final confession: God told them to.

Director Larry Cohen has an unmatched talent for endowing even the most bananapants scenarios with an undeniable sense of humanism. Whether it’s the Aztec god Quetzalcoatl taking up residence in the Chrysler Building (1982’s Q – The Winged Serpent) or a mutated infant wreaking havoc on Los Angeles (1974’s It’s Alive), Cohen always sells his bonkers storylines with an open heart.

To get into what, exactly, makes God Told Me To so off-the-wall would give away its secrets. And if you’re flying blind, I highly recommend you keep it that way. Grounded in Tony Lo Bianco’s committed performance, and exemplifying Cohen’s raw vision of 1970s New York City, God Told Me To is one of a kind. Once again, Larry Cohen does the lord’s work.

Arriving on The Criterion Channel September 1st. God Told Me To is a part of the Channel’s “New York Stories” series, which aims to survey a century of cinematic history through the lens of the Big Apple.

A rare familial horror show from the director of the Gamera series

The Snake Girl And The Silver Haired Witch

Synopsis: A young girl named Sayuri has spent most of her life locked away in an orphanage run by nuns. When she is reunited with her estranged family, it quickly becomes apparent that trouble lurks (slithers, if you will) within the walls of her new home. Her mother is an amnesiac, her sister is locked in the attic, and a housemaid dies suddenly right before Sayuri’s arrival. Somehow…it all ties back to her father’s experiments on venomous snakes.  

Finally: traumatizing snake-women for the whole family. Whether or not The Snake Girl and the Silver-Haired Witch (1968) is a horror film for kids or a scary kids’ movie for adults is unclear. But the result is a phantasmagorical fright fest in the tokusatsu tradition sure to unsettle any child (or adult) who sees it!

An unconventional effort by kaiju auteur Noriaki Yuasa (the man behind Daiei Studios’ much-loved Gamera series), The Snake Girl and the Silver-Haired Witch delivers a skillful adaptation of Kazuo Umezu‘s manga while arguably anticipating numerous J-horror flourishes. Notoriously inaccessible outside of Japan, September marks the film’s first worldwide home video release. So if you’re able, we highly recommend getting in on the ground floor of this disorienting, delirious, and Dali-esque nightmare of familial neglect and sibling rivalry. Who doesn’t like a feverish helping of surrealism in their streaming queue?

Arriving on ARROW September 1st

A deceptively dark portrait of a fragile mind (and his horde of killer rats)

Willard Rat

Synopsis: Boy meets rats. Boy trains rats. Boy sicks teeming swarm of trained rats on those who’ve wronged him. A tale as old as time if ever there was one! A social misfit, but a kind soul at heart, a young man named Willard is ruthlessly mocked by his co-workers. To be fair he is, and I believe this is the technical term, an absolute loser. Hen-pecked at home by his ailing mother and bullied out of his inheritance by his conniving boss, Ben seeks stability in the one thing he can control: his tiny, furry friends.

Let’s say, dear reader, that you are only familiar with the 2003 remake starring an especially greasy Crispin Glover. Why then, you might ask yourself, would you need to slide on your galoshes and venture back three decades to check out the original? How different could the tale of a boy and his killer rats really be? While their plot beats are essentially identical, the two films take very different tonal approaches when it comes to depicting the tragic case of a boy and his rats. Instead of eccentricity and expressionism, Daniel Mann‘s rodent terror trip grounds itself in a harrowing sense of realism.

The 2003 remake does its own, intentionally stylized thing. But Mann’s 1971 film excels at outlining the horrifying lengths self-loathing social outcasts will go to exact their revenge. As Willard Stiles, Bruce Davison puts in an engrossing performance; straddling the line between pathetic mama’s boy and unhinged avenger to devastating effect. Striking supporting performances by genre legends Elsa Lanchester (The Bride of Frankenstein) and Ernest Borgnine (Escape From New York) are just icing on the cake.

Leaving HBO Max September 30th

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in September 2021.
Streaming ServiceMovieDate
Amazon Prime VideoArachnophobia (1990)September 1
Amazon Prime VideoCirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (2009)September 1
Amazon Prime VideoI’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)September 1
Amazon Prime VideoJennifer’s Body (2009)September 1
Amazon Prime VideoPredators (2010)September 1
Amazon Prime VideoThe Boy (2016)September 1
Amazon Prime VideoThe Descent (2006)September 1
Amazon Prime VideoThe Host (2006)September 1
Amazon Prime VideoThe Omen (2006)September 1
Amazon Prime VideoThe Unborn (2009)September 1
Amazon Prime VideoYoung Frankenstein (1974)September 1
ARROWHatchet II (2010)September 1
ARROWI See You (2019)September 1
ARROWThe Snake Girl and the Silver-Haired Witch (1968)September 1
The Criterion ChannelEye of the Devil (1966)September 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Innocents (1961)September 1
The Criterion ChannelGod Told Me To (1976)September 1
HBO MaxArmy of Darkness (1993)September 1
HBO MaxThe Cell 2 (2009)September 1
HBO MaxCloverfield (2008)September 1
HBO MaxEvent Horizon (1997)September 1
HBO MaxThe Evil Dead (1981)September 1
HBO MaxEvil Dead 2 (1987)September 1
HBO MaxThe Gallows (2015)September 1
HBO MaxOuija: Origin of Evil (2016)September 1
HBO MaxSeverance (2007)September 1
HBO MaxMalignant (2021)September 10
HuluAnaconda (1997)September 1
HuluThe Apparition (2012)September 1
HuluCellar Dweller (1988)September 1
HuluCount Yorga, Vampire (1970)September 1
HuluThe Dunwich Horror 1970)September 1
HuluEdward Scissorhands (1990)September 1
HuluFriday the 13th - Part III (1982)September 1
HuluFriday the 13th - Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)September 1
HuluFright Night (1985)September 1
HuluI Spit On Your Grave (2010)September 1
HuluI Spit On Your Grave 2 (2013)September 1
HuluI Spit On Your Grave 3 (2015)September 1
HuluJacob’s Ladder (1990)September 1
HuluThe Omen (1976)September 1
HuluPhase IV (1974)September 1
HuluThe Possession (2012)September 1
HuluPriest (2011)September 1
HuluThe Ring (2002)September 1
HuluStephen King’s It (1990)September 1
HuluThe Tenant (1976)September 1
HuluTim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)September 1
HuluThe X-Files (1998)September 1
HuluFunhouse (2021)September 23
HuluAn American Haunting (2006)September 24
IMDb TVMonster Family (2017)September 1
IMDb TVVictor Frankenstein (2015)September 1
IMDb TVAs Above, So Below (2014)September 16
Paramount+Anaconda (1997)September 1
Paramount+The Dunwich Horror (1970)September 1
Paramount+Friday the 13th - Part III (1982)September 1
Paramount+Friday the 13th - Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)September 1
Paramount+Fright Night (1985)September 1
Paramount+Phase IV (1974)September 1
Paramount+The Omen (unclear which version)September 1
Paramount+The Tenant (1976)September 1
Paramount+Cellar Dweller (1988)September 1
Paramount+Count Yorga, Vampire (1970)September 1
Paramount+Jacob’s Ladder (1990)September 1
Paramount+An American Haunting (2006)September 24
PeacockAn American Werewolf in London (1981)September 1
PeacockBeetlejuice (1988)September 1
PeacockBlade (1998)September 1
PeacockChild's Play (1988)September 1
PeacockThe Fourth Kind (2009)September 1
PeacockThe Last Witch Hunter (2015)September 1
PeacockLet Me In (2010)September 1
PeacockOuija (2014)September 1
PeacockPhantasm II (1988)September 1
PeacockBride of Frankenstein (1935)September 15
PeacockCurse of the Werewolf (1961)September 15
PeacockDr. Cyclops (1940)September 15
PeacockDracula’s Daughter (1931)September 15
PeacockThe Evil of Frankenstein (1964)September 15
PeacockFrankenstein Meets the Wolfman (1943)September 15
PeacockThe Invisible Man Returns (1940)September 15
PeacockThe Invisible Man (1933)

September 15
PeacockThe Invisible Man’s Revenge (1940)

September 15
PeacockThe Invisible Woman (1940)September 15
PeacockThe Mummy (1932)September 15
PeacockThe Mummy’s Curse (1944)September 15
PeacockThe Mummy’s Ghost (1944)September 15
PeacockThe Mummy’s Hand (1940)September 15
PeacockThe Mummy’s Tomb (1942)September 15
PeacockNight Monster (1942)September 15
PeacockPhantom of the Opera (1943)September 15
PeacockPhantom of the Opera (1962)September 15
PeacockSon of Dracula (1943)

September 15
PeacockSon of Frankenstein (1939)
September 15
PeacockWerewolf in London (1935)September 15
NetflixNightbooks (2021)September 15
NetflixJaws (1975)September 16
NetflixJaws 2 (1978)September 16
NetflixJaws 3-D (1983)September 16
NetflixJaws: The Revenge (1987)September 16
NetflixDark Skies (2013)September 19
NetflixNo One Gets Out Alive (2021)September 21
ShudderCarrie (1976)September 1
ShudderInvasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)September 1
ShudderLifeforce (1985)September 1
ShudderThe Haunting (1963)September 1
ShudderPoltergeist (1982)September 1
ShudderSuperhost (2021)September 2
ShudderGrave Encounters (2011)September 6
ShudderGrave Encounters 2 (2012)September 6
ShudderResolution (2012)September 6
ShudderThey Look Like People (2015)September 7
ShudderJugface (2013)September 7
ShudderDark Waters (1994)September 7
ShudderMartyrs Lane (2021)September 9
ShudderMs. 45 (1981)September 13
Shudder#LIKE (2021)September 13
ShudderWoe (2021)September 14
ShudderThe Columnist (2021)September 14
ShudderKriya (2020)September 14
ShudderThe House of the Devil (2009)September 14
ShudderHammer House of Horror (1980)September 20
ShudderThe Devil’s Rain (1975)September 20
ShudderExtraordinary Tales (2015)September 20
Shudder13 Cameras (2016)September 21
ShudderStitches (2012)September 21
ShudderPhantasm (1979)September 27
ShudderPhantasm III: Lord of the Dead (1994)September 27
ShudderPhantasm IV: Oblivion (1998)September 27
ShudderPhantasm Ravager (2016)September 27
ShudderSéance (2021)September 29

Horror Titles Expiring from Streaming Soon

Streaming ServiceMovieDate
HBO MaxDoctor Sleep (2020)September 20
HBO MaxThe Craft (1996)September 30
HBO MaxDark Shadows (2012)September 30
HBO MaxDeerskin (2020)September 30
HBO MaxThe Devil’s Advocate (1997)September 30
HBO MaxFrom Dusk Till Dawn (1996)September 30
HBO MaxHouse on Haunted Hill (1999)September 30
HBO MaxJason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)September 30
HBO MaxJason X (2002)September 30
HBO MaxMy Bloody Valentine 3-D (2009)September 30
HBO MaxPractical Magic (1998)September 30
HBO MaxScary Movie (2000)September 30
HBO MaxScary Movie 2 (2001)September 30
HBO MaxScary Movie 3 (2003)September 30
HBO MaxScream (1996)September 30
HBO MaxScream 2 (1997)September 30
HBO MaxScream 3 (2000)September 30
HBO MaxThe Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)September 30
HBO MaxThe Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)September 30
HBO MaxWillard (1971)September 30
HuluAn American Haunting (2006)September 23
HuluAnaconda (1997)September 30
HuluAnaconda 3: Offspring (2008)September 30
HuluAnacondas: Trail of Blood (2009)September 30
HuluBram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)September 30
HuluCellar Dweller (1988)September 30
HuluCount Yorga, Vampire (1970)September 30
HuluThe Dunwich Horror (1970)September 30
HuluFright Night (1985)September 30
HuluThe Grudge (2004)September 30
HuluHouse of the Dead (2003)September 30
HuluHouse of the Dead 2 (2006)September 30
HuluJacob’s Ladder (1990)September 30
HuluThe Nightingale (2013)September 30
HuluThe Omen (1976)September 30
HuluOpen Water (2004)September 30
HuluOpen Water 2: Adrift (2006)September 30
HuluR.L. Stine: Mostly Ghostly (2008)September 30
HuluR.L. Stine’s Monsterville: The Cabinet of Souls (2015)September 30
HuluR.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend? (2014)September 30
HuluR.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night In Doom House (2016)September 30
HuluR.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour: Don’t Think About It (2007)September 30
HuluThe Ring (2002)September 30
HuluSleepwalkers (1992)September 30
HuluTim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)September 30
HuluTrain to Busan (2016)September 30
HuluThe Wailing (2016)September 30
NetflixAs Above, So Below (2014)September 15
NetflixInsidious (2010)September 30
NetflixProm Night (unclear which version)September 30

That’s all for your September 2021 horror streaming dispatch. See you next month boils and ghouls!

Meg Shields is the humble farm boy of your dreams and a senior contributor at Film School Rejects. She currently runs three columns at FSR: The Queue, How'd They Do That?, and Horrorscope. She is also a curator for One Perfect Shot and a freelance writer for hire. Meg can be found screaming about John Boorman's 'Excalibur' on Twitter here: @TheWorstNun. (She/Her).

