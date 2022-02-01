Home
Features and Columns · Movies · Streaming Guides

All the Horror You Need to Stream in February 2022

Whether you’re in the mood for some romance with a bit of goop OR some goop with a bit of romance, the freaky February streaming scene has got you covered.
Horror Streaming February
Published on February 1st, 2022

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving from your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to watch in February 2022:

Love is in the air. Or wait, maybe it’s snow. Hmm. Maybe it’s both.

Horror fans have a lot to look forward to this month in the realm of streaming. Between the new collections, Valentine’s Day specials, and career retrospectives, there’s plenty to fill up your monthly quota of spine-tingling offerings.

Be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in February 2022. Keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

February 2022 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

Horror Streaming Highlights for February 2022

Pick of the Month: Joe Bob’s Heartbreak Trailer Park – New Valentine’s Day Special

Joe Bob's Heartbreak Trailer Park

Synopsis: Everyone’s favorite Lone Star-sipping horror host is back with a live Valentine’s day special of ghoulish delights. So grab your beverage of choice, some generously iced sugar cookies, and snuggle up for a cozy stay-at-home showing of ooky spooky cinema.

Look, we were big fans of Shudder’s The Last Drive-In before the pandemic hit. And as the Omicron variant continues to force many of us to retreat indoors (the nor’easters and freezing February rain aren’t helping!), anything that makes a night on the couch feel a little more special is worth getting excited about. In last year’s Valentine’s Day special, Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl (Diana Prince) showcased two twisted love stories: 1994’s Tammy and the T-Rex and 2016’s The Love Witch. As of publishing, this year’s double feature is still under wraps. But with four special guests and the promise of “two movies about deranged passion” and more than enough films to fit the bill, we’re itching to see what Shudder’s resident cowboy has in store.

Streams on Shudder TV Friday, February 11th. 

The most romantic movie of all time (that also has a scene where Jeff Goldblum’s jaw sloughs off)

The Fly

Synopsis: it’s a tale as old as time: Boy meets girl. Boy seduces girl by showing girl his teleportation pods. Boy gets jealous when girl appears to have feelings for her coworker. Boy gets drunk and decides to test his teleporter on himself. Boy accidentally splices his DNA with a tiny, buzzing stowaway, with progressively gruesome results.

Arguably the most mainstream entry in David Cronenberg’s horror output, The Fly is hard and fast proof that remakes can be good, actually. The 1980s saw a boom of goo-coated remakes of 1950s B-movies (including The ThingThe Blob, and Cat People). But, unlike its peers and despite the odds, The Fly was met with critical acclaim (and an Academy Award, no less). Cronenberg’s big mainstream break (which, and I cannot stress this enough, is also one of the grossest films ever made) is one of the most romantic films ever made: a heartbreaking portrait of love’s ability to endure in the shadow of illness and decay. If you want to watch something schmaltzy that also features corrosive spit and nail peeling, Cronenberg has got you covered.

Available on Prime Video on February 1st

It’s the end of the world as we know it. But Harry Belafonte is here to save us

The World The Flesh And The Devil streaming horror February 2022

Synopsis: When miner Ralph Burton finally drags himself back to the surface, he realizes that the cave-in he experienced wasn’t an isolated incident. While he was trapped underground, a nuclear holocaust wiped out all of humanity. Finding New York City deserted, Ralph’s assumption that he’s the last man on earth is shaken when he meets Sarah, another survivor. Their close friendship is disturbed by the arrival of another survivor, Benson Thacker, a racist who takes issue with Ralph’s Blackness. 

February is Black History Month, and there are a good handful of genre offerings arriving to streaming services this month featuring Black leads (Queen of the Damned hive, rise up!). But with a title like The World, The Flesh and the Devilwho could resist? Directed by Ranald MacDougall and released in 1959, the film is a part of Criterion Channel’s new collection “Starring Harry Belafonte,” a celebration of the trailblazing Jamaican-American singer, screen star, and activist. The collection features highlights from Belafonte’s career: Bright Road (1953), Odds Against Tomorrow (1959), The Angel Levine (1970), Uptown Saturday Night (1974), Beat Street (1984), and Kansas City (1996).

With the enviable vibe of a lost Twilight Zone episode by way of Richard Matheson, The World, The Flesh and the Devil is a marvelous and under-seen example of post-apocalyptic genre fare. Anxiety-riddled and unafraid to tackle its thematic bugaboos head-on, MacDougall’s movie is an unmissable watch this month and an incredible introduction to Belafonte’s incredible screen presence.

Available on The Criterion Channel on February 1st.

A lovey-dovey collection (featuring monsters, murders, and zombies — oh my!)

Zombies For Sale streaming horror February 2022

Synopsis: Arriving on ARROW this month, the “Curse of True Love” collection promises to do what it says on the tin (of chocolates, presumably). Horror lovers can be starry-eyed romantics too! And just because a film has guts, gore, and gruesome kills doesn’t mean they can’t be genuinely stirring and sweet. So snuggle on up and enjoy this smattering of spooky schmultz.

Whether you’re flying solo or have a partner in crime, if you’re staying at home this Valentine’s Day consider checking out ARROW’s offering of romanticly inclined genre offerings. The collection brings together five titles from the streaming service’s library: A Ghost Waits (2020), which tells of a man who falls in love with the ghost he’s been tasked with exorcising; Zombie for Sale (2019), a Korean-language film about a pharmaceutical company that accidentally creates a zombie; Henri-Georges Clouzot’s Manon (1949), a doomed WWII romance; Marty Loves Katie (2017) a comedic short film about old wounds and The Love of a Woman (1953), the dramatic final film of Jean Grémillon.

Available on ARROW on February 14th.

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in February 2022.
Streaming ServiceMovieDate
ARROWBlood Harvest (1987)Feb 1
ARROWThe House of the Dead (1978)Feb 1
ARROWNight Train to Terror (1985)Feb 1
ARROWFunny Games (1997)Feb 1
ARROWFunny Games (2007)Feb 1
ARROWKaboom (2010)Feb 7
ARROWDon’t Go In The House (1979)Feb 7
ARROWThe Killing of a Sacred Deer (2016)Feb 11
ARROWAnother Wolfcop (2016)Feb 16
ARROWDan Curtis’ Dracula (1974)Feb 18
The Criterion ChannelThe World, the Flesh and the Devil (1959)Feb 1
HBO MaxAn American Haunting (2005)Feb 1
HBO MaxThe Butterfly Effect (2004)Feb 1
HBO MaxThe Butterfly Effect 2 (2006)Feb 1
HBO MaxThe Dark Half (1993)Feb 1
HBO MaxSweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street (2007)Feb 1
HBO MaxAntlers (2021)Feb 1
HuluBatman Returns (1992)Feb 1
HuluBlack Swan (2010)Feb 1
HuluHouse of the Dead (2003)Feb 1
HuluInvasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)Feb 1
HuluJohn Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars (2001)Feb 1
HuluLake Placid (1999)Feb 1
HuluThe Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)Feb 1
HuluThe Ring Two (2005)Feb 1
HuluRosemary’s Baby (1968)Feb 1
HuluThe Stepfather (2009)Feb 1
HuluThe Deep House (2021)Feb 3
HuluThe Shape of Water (2017)Feb 15
HuluThe Feast (2021)Feb 18
HuluThe Last Rite (2021)Feb 24
IMDb TVBeloved (1998)Feb 1
IMDb TV Hellboy (2019)Feb 1
IMDb TVVenom (2005)Feb 1
NetflixThe Addams Family (1991)Feb 1
NetflixAnaconda (1997)Feb 1
NetflixThe Book of Eli (2010)Feb 1
NetflixThe Devil’s Advocate (1997)Feb 1
NetflixThe Exorcist (1973)Feb 1
NetflixThe Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2021)Feb 18
Paramount+Invasion of the Body Snatchers (unclear which version)Feb 1
Paramount+Rosemary’s Baby (1968)Feb 1
Paramount+The Deep House (2021Feb 3
Paramount+A House on the Bayou (2021)Feb 3
PeacockBlade (1998)Feb 1
PeacockBlade 2 (2002)Feb 1
PeacockBlade: Trinity (2004)Feb 1
PeacockPsycho (1998)Feb 1
PeacockPsycho II (1983)Feb 1
PeacockPsycho III (1986)Feb 1
Prime VideoThe Fly (1986)Feb 1
ShudderTales from the Hood (1995)Feb 1
ShudderTales from the Hood 2 (2018)Feb 1
ShudderTales from the Crypt: Demon Knight (1995)Feb 1
ShudderTales from the Crypt: Bordello of Blood (1996)Feb 1
ShudderCherry Falls (2000)Feb 1
ShudderQueen of the Damned (2002)Feb 1
ShudderRoh (2019)Feb 1
ShudderBlood Glacier (2013)Feb 2
ShudderThe Last Winter (2006)Feb 2
ShudderSlapface (2022)Feb 3
ShudderRock, Paper, Scissors (2017)Feb 7
ShudderEntwined (2019)Feb 7
ShudderFragile (2005)Feb 7
ShudderI Blame Society (2020)Feb 8
ShudderAll the Moons (2022)Feb 10
ShudderJoe Bob’s Heartbreak Trailer Park - New Valentine’s Day Special (2022)Feb 11
ShudderKnocking (2021)Feb 14
ShudderCorporate Animals (2019)Feb 14
ShudderI Am a Ghost (2012)Feb 14
ShudderSilent Retreat (2016)Feb 14
ShudderSpring (2014)Feb 14
ShudderEat Brains Love (2019)Feb 14
ShudderThey Live in the Grey (2022)Feb 17
ShudderDawn of the Beast (2021)Feb 21
ShudderDogs (1976)Feb 21
ShudderDetention (2019)Feb 21
ShudderHellbender (2022)Feb 24
TubiAbraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)Feb 1
Tubi30 Days of Night (2007)Feb 1
Tubi30 Days of Night: Dark Days (2010)Feb 1
TubiA Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)Feb 1
TubiExorcist II: The Heretic (1977)Feb 1
TubiFreddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)Feb 1
TubiFreddy vs. Jason (2003)Feb 1
TubiI’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)Feb 1
TubiInsidious: The Last Key (2018)Feb 1
TubiSlender Man (2018)Feb 1
TubiThe Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)Feb 1
TubiThe Glass House (2001)Feb 1
TubiThe Grudge 2 (2006)Feb 1
TubiTwilight Zone: The Movie (1983)Feb 1
TubiPanic Room (2002)Feb 1
TubiWes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994)Feb 1
TubiResident Evil: Vendetta (2017)Feb 1
TubiResident Evil: Retribution (2012)Feb 1
TubiResident Evil: Damnation (2012)Feb 1
TubiUnderworld: Blood Wars (2016)Feb 1
TubiUnderworld: Evolution (2006)Feb 1

Horror Titles Expiring from Streaming Soon

Streaming ServiceMovieDate
HBO MaxAnnabelle Comes Home (2019)Feb 28
HBO MaxThe Cell 2 (2009)Feb 28
HBO MaxConstantine (2005)Feb 28
HBO MaxThe Curse of La Llorona (2019)Feb 28
HBO MaxEvent Horizon (1997)Feb 28
HBO MaxThe Gallows (2015)Feb 28
HBO MaxIt: Chapter 2 (2019)Feb 28
HBO MaxThe Nun (2018)Feb 28
HBO MaxOuija Origin Of Evil (2016)Feb 28
HBO MaxThe Return Of The Living Dead (1985)Feb 28
HBO MaxSeverance (2006)Feb 28
HBO MaxTim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)Feb 28
HBO MaxZombieland (2009)Feb 28
HuluAbraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)Feb 28
HuluSeven (1995)Feb 28
HuluSinister (2012)Feb 28
HuluThe Stepfather (2009)Feb 28
HuluThe Stepford Wives (2004)Feb 28
NetflixPolaroid (2019)Feb 8
NetflixMars Attacks! (1996)Feb 28

Meg Shields is the humble farm boy of your dreams and a senior contributor at Film School Rejects. She currently runs three columns at FSR: The Queue, How'd They Do That?, and Horrorscope. She is also a curator for One Perfect Shot and a freelance writer for hire. Meg can be found screaming about John Boorman's 'Excalibur' on Twitter here: @TheWorstNun. (She/Her).

