All the Horror You Need to Stream in February 2022

Whether you’re in the mood for some romance with a bit of goop OR some goop with a bit of romance, the freaky February streaming scene has got you covered.

By Meg Shields · Published on February 1st, 2022

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving from your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to watch in February 2022:

Love is in the air. Or wait, maybe it’s snow. Hmm. Maybe it’s both.

Horror fans have a lot to look forward to this month in the realm of streaming. Between the new collections, Valentine’s Day specials, and career retrospectives, there’s plenty to fill up your monthly quota of spine-tingling offerings.

Be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in February 2022. Keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

February 2022 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

If you’re hip to the free streaming service Tubi , you have a couple of deep dives to choose from, including four A Nightmare on Elm Street flicks and several animated Resident Evil ventures. If you read our recent Beat the Algorithm piece and had your interest piqued about Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, Tubi has you covered!

, you have a couple of deep dives to choose from, including four A Nightmare on Elm Street flicks and several animated Resident Evil ventures. If you read our recent Beat the Algorithm piece and had your interest piqued about Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, Tubi has you covered! A whole bunch of horror anthologies are hitting Shudder this month, including the very good and under-seen Tales from the Hood. The streaming platform is also seeing a number of new releases, including All the Moons, They Live in the Grey, Hellbender, and Slapface, which won the “Best Horror/Thriller/Sci-Fi” award at the Cinequest Film Festival in 2021.

this month, including the very good and under-seen Tales from the Hood. The streaming platform is also seeing a number of new releases, including All the Moons, They Live in the Grey, Hellbender, and Slapface, which won the “Best Horror/Thriller/Sci-Fi” award at the Cinequest Film Festival in 2021. In complete news to me, a Netflix Original Texas Chainsaw Massacre film is hitting the platform this month. Directed by David Blue Garcia (Tejano), the sequel follows a group of influencers (sigh) who run afoul of Leatherface while attempting to spruce up a ghost town.

Original Texas Chainsaw Massacre film is hitting the platform this month. Directed by David Blue Garcia (Tejano), the sequel follows a group of influencers (sigh) who run afoul of Leatherface while attempting to spruce up a ghost town. Since it’s the season, you may be wondering where you can watch the Canadian classic My Bloody Valentine. If you’re stateside, you can find the 1981 movie on Starz , Epix , and Spectrum on Demand .

, , and . Shudder is adding a new collection dedicated to Boris Karloff, which will arrive on Feb. 1st. It includes The Black Cat, Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein, House of Frankenstein, The Mummy, and Son of Frankenstein, along with The Old Dark House, and Black Sabbath.

Horror Streaming Highlights for February 2022

Pick of the Month: Joe Bob’s Heartbreak Trailer Park – New Valentine’s Day Special

Synopsis: Everyone’s favorite Lone Star-sipping horror host is back with a live Valentine’s day special of ghoulish delights. So grab your beverage of choice, some generously iced sugar cookies, and snuggle up for a cozy stay-at-home showing of ooky spooky cinema.

Look, we were big fans of Shudder’s The Last Drive-In before the pandemic hit. And as the Omicron variant continues to force many of us to retreat indoors (the nor’easters and freezing February rain aren’t helping!), anything that makes a night on the couch feel a little more special is worth getting excited about. In last year’s Valentine’s Day special, Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl (Diana Prince) showcased two twisted love stories: 1994’s Tammy and the T-Rex and 2016’s The Love Witch. As of publishing, this year’s double feature is still under wraps. But with four special guests and the promise of “two movies about deranged passion” and more than enough films to fit the bill, we’re itching to see what Shudder’s resident cowboy has in store.

Streams on Shudder TV Friday, February 11th.

The most romantic movie of all time (that also has a scene where Jeff Goldblum’s jaw sloughs off)

Synopsis: it’s a tale as old as time: Boy meets girl. Boy seduces girl by showing girl his teleportation pods. Boy gets jealous when girl appears to have feelings for her coworker. Boy gets drunk and decides to test his teleporter on himself. Boy accidentally splices his DNA with a tiny, buzzing stowaway, with progressively gruesome results.

Arguably the most mainstream entry in David Cronenberg’s horror output, The Fly is hard and fast proof that remakes can be good, actually. The 1980s saw a boom of goo-coated remakes of 1950s B-movies (including The Thing, The Blob, and Cat People). But, unlike its peers and despite the odds, The Fly was met with critical acclaim (and an Academy Award, no less). Cronenberg’s big mainstream break (which, and I cannot stress this enough, is also one of the grossest films ever made) is one of the most romantic films ever made: a heartbreaking portrait of love’s ability to endure in the shadow of illness and decay. If you want to watch something schmaltzy that also features corrosive spit and nail peeling, Cronenberg has got you covered.

Available on Prime Video on February 1st

It’s the end of the world as we know it. But Harry Belafonte is here to save us

Synopsis: When miner Ralph Burton finally drags himself back to the surface, he realizes that the cave-in he experienced wasn’t an isolated incident. While he was trapped underground, a nuclear holocaust wiped out all of humanity. Finding New York City deserted, Ralph’s assumption that he’s the last man on earth is shaken when he meets Sarah, another survivor. Their close friendship is disturbed by the arrival of another survivor, Benson Thacker, a racist who takes issue with Ralph’s Blackness.

February is Black History Month, and there are a good handful of genre offerings arriving to streaming services this month featuring Black leads (Queen of the Damned hive, rise up!). But with a title like The World, The Flesh and the Devil, who could resist? Directed by Ranald MacDougall and released in 1959, the film is a part of Criterion Channel’s new collection “Starring Harry Belafonte,” a celebration of the trailblazing Jamaican-American singer, screen star, and activist. The collection features highlights from Belafonte’s career: Bright Road (1953), Odds Against Tomorrow (1959), The Angel Levine (1970), Uptown Saturday Night (1974), Beat Street (1984), and Kansas City (1996).

With the enviable vibe of a lost Twilight Zone episode by way of Richard Matheson, The World, The Flesh and the Devil is a marvelous and under-seen example of post-apocalyptic genre fare. Anxiety-riddled and unafraid to tackle its thematic bugaboos head-on, MacDougall’s movie is an unmissable watch this month and an incredible introduction to Belafonte’s incredible screen presence.

Available on The Criterion Channel on February 1st.

A lovey-dovey collection (featuring monsters, murders, and zombies — oh my!)

Synopsis: Arriving on ARROW this month, the “Curse of True Love” collection promises to do what it says on the tin (of chocolates, presumably). Horror lovers can be starry-eyed romantics too! And just because a film has guts, gore, and gruesome kills doesn’t mean they can’t be genuinely stirring and sweet. So snuggle on up and enjoy this smattering of spooky schmultz.

Whether you’re flying solo or have a partner in crime, if you’re staying at home this Valentine’s Day consider checking out ARROW’s offering of romanticly inclined genre offerings. The collection brings together five titles from the streaming service’s library: A Ghost Waits (2020), which tells of a man who falls in love with the ghost he’s been tasked with exorcising; Zombie for Sale (2019), a Korean-language film about a pharmaceutical company that accidentally creates a zombie; Henri-Georges Clouzot’s Manon (1949), a doomed WWII romance; Marty Loves Katie (2017) a comedic short film about old wounds and The Love of a Woman (1953), the dramatic final film of Jean Grémillon.

Available on ARROW on February 14th.

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in February 2022.

Streaming Service Movie Date ARROW Blood Harvest (1987) Feb 1 ARROW The House of the Dead (1978) Feb 1 ARROW Night Train to Terror (1985) Feb 1 ARROW Funny Games (1997) Feb 1 ARROW Funny Games (2007) Feb 1 ARROW Kaboom (2010) Feb 7 ARROW Don’t Go In The House (1979) Feb 7 ARROW The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2016) Feb 11 ARROW Another Wolfcop (2016) Feb 16 ARROW Dan Curtis’ Dracula (1974) Feb 18 The Criterion Channel The World, the Flesh and the Devil (1959) Feb 1 HBO Max An American Haunting (2005) Feb 1 HBO Max The Butterfly Effect (2004) Feb 1 HBO Max The Butterfly Effect 2 (2006) Feb 1 HBO Max The Dark Half (1993) Feb 1 HBO Max Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street (2007) Feb 1 HBO Max Antlers (2021) Feb 1 Hulu Batman Returns (1992) Feb 1 Hulu Black Swan (2010) Feb 1 Hulu House of the Dead (2003) Feb 1 Hulu Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956) Feb 1 Hulu John Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars (2001) Feb 1 Hulu Lake Placid (1999) Feb 1 Hulu The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008) Feb 1 Hulu The Ring Two (2005) Feb 1 Hulu Rosemary’s Baby (1968) Feb 1 Hulu The Stepfather (2009) Feb 1 Hulu The Deep House (2021) Feb 3 Hulu The Shape of Water (2017) Feb 15 Hulu The Feast (2021) Feb 18 Hulu The Last Rite (2021) Feb 24 IMDb TV Beloved (1998) Feb 1 IMDb TV Hellboy (2019) Feb 1 IMDb TV Venom (2005) Feb 1 Netflix The Addams Family (1991) Feb 1 Netflix Anaconda (1997) Feb 1 Netflix The Book of Eli (2010) Feb 1 Netflix The Devil’s Advocate (1997) Feb 1 Netflix The Exorcist (1973) Feb 1 Netflix The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2021) Feb 18 Paramount+ Invasion of the Body Snatchers (unclear which version) Feb 1 Paramount+ Rosemary’s Baby (1968) Feb 1 Paramount+ The Deep House (2021 Feb 3 Paramount+ A House on the Bayou (2021) Feb 3 Peacock Blade (1998) Feb 1 Peacock Blade 2 (2002) Feb 1 Peacock Blade: Trinity (2004) Feb 1 Peacock Psycho (1998) Feb 1 Peacock Psycho II (1983) Feb 1 Peacock Psycho III (1986) Feb 1 Prime Video The Fly (1986) Feb 1 Shudder Tales from the Hood (1995) Feb 1 Shudder Tales from the Hood 2 (2018) Feb 1 Shudder Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight (1995) Feb 1 Shudder Tales from the Crypt: Bordello of Blood (1996) Feb 1 Shudder Cherry Falls (2000) Feb 1 Shudder Queen of the Damned (2002) Feb 1 Shudder Roh (2019) Feb 1 Shudder Blood Glacier (2013) Feb 2 Shudder The Last Winter (2006) Feb 2 Shudder Slapface (2022) Feb 3 Shudder Rock, Paper, Scissors (2017) Feb 7 Shudder Entwined (2019) Feb 7 Shudder Fragile (2005) Feb 7 Shudder I Blame Society (2020) Feb 8 Shudder All the Moons (2022) Feb 10 Shudder Joe Bob’s Heartbreak Trailer Park - New Valentine’s Day Special (2022) Feb 11 Shudder Knocking (2021) Feb 14 Shudder Corporate Animals (2019) Feb 14 Shudder I Am a Ghost (2012) Feb 14 Shudder Silent Retreat (2016) Feb 14 Shudder Spring (2014) Feb 14 Shudder Eat Brains Love (2019) Feb 14 Shudder They Live in the Grey (2022) Feb 17 Shudder Dawn of the Beast (2021) Feb 21 Shudder Dogs (1976) Feb 21 Shudder Detention (2019) Feb 21 Shudder Hellbender (2022) Feb 24 Tubi Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012) Feb 1 Tubi 30 Days of Night (2007) Feb 1 Tubi 30 Days of Night: Dark Days (2010) Feb 1 Tubi A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) Feb 1 Tubi Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977) Feb 1 Tubi Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991) Feb 1 Tubi Freddy vs. Jason (2003) Feb 1 Tubi I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006) Feb 1 Tubi Insidious: The Last Key (2018) Feb 1 Tubi Slender Man (2018) Feb 1 Tubi The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) Feb 1 Tubi The Glass House (2001) Feb 1 Tubi The Grudge 2 (2006) Feb 1 Tubi Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) Feb 1 Tubi Panic Room (2002) Feb 1 Tubi Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994) Feb 1 Tubi Resident Evil: Vendetta (2017) Feb 1 Tubi Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) Feb 1 Tubi Resident Evil: Damnation (2012) Feb 1 Tubi Underworld: Blood Wars (2016) Feb 1 Tubi Underworld: Evolution (2006) Feb 1

Horror Titles Expiring from Streaming Soon

Streaming Service Movie Date HBO Max Annabelle Comes Home (2019) Feb 28 HBO Max The Cell 2 (2009) Feb 28 HBO Max Constantine (2005) Feb 28 HBO Max The Curse of La Llorona (2019) Feb 28 HBO Max Event Horizon (1997) Feb 28 HBO Max The Gallows (2015) Feb 28 HBO Max It: Chapter 2 (2019) Feb 28 HBO Max The Nun (2018) Feb 28 HBO Max Ouija Origin Of Evil (2016) Feb 28 HBO Max The Return Of The Living Dead (1985) Feb 28 HBO Max Severance (2006) Feb 28 HBO Max Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) Feb 28 HBO Max Zombieland (2009) Feb 28 Hulu Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012) Feb 28 Hulu Seven (1995) Feb 28 Hulu Sinister (2012) Feb 28 Hulu The Stepfather (2009) Feb 28 Hulu The Stepford Wives (2004) Feb 28 Netflix Polaroid (2019) Feb 8 Netflix Mars Attacks! (1996) Feb 28

Related Topics: Horror, Horrorscope