All the Horror You Need to Stream in August 2022

Ah, yes, the greatest jump scare of all: August. How the hell are we already two-thirds of the way through 2022? Why must time trudge forward with the unstoppable focus of a dead-eyed slasher villain?
Well, that’s enough hemming and hawing. Many folks “enjoy” summer, I’m told. And if you’re in the right hemisphere and far enough away from the equator, you’re no doubt enjoying some splendid sunny days. (And hey, who knows, maybe some forest fires or a heat wave or two).
So all that said, be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in August 2022. Keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.
August 2022 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet
- If you love noughties horror franchises and have an HBO Max subscription make sure to check out the Blade trilogy, a smattering of entries in the Final Destination series, and a handful of Underworlds, all of which are leaving the service on August 31st.
- All of you sickos who love to compare/contrast modern horror film remakes would do well to follow up Wes Craven’s hilariously horrific A Nightmare on Elm Street with its 2010 remake, which was (believe it or not) produced by Michael Bay. Both films are leaving Netflix at the end of the month.
- Fans of the Subspecies franchise, your time has come. All five films in the series hit ARROW in mid-August in all their goofy glory. For the uninitiated, I highly recommend Allison Pregler‘s old-school commentary videos on this glorious product from Full Moon Studios.
- ARROW is adding a new collection to their service on August 19th: Tooth and Claw, which celebrates the fanged maws of horror. Titles include Sting of Death, Mighty Peking Man, Meridian, and Reptile House. On August 26th, Vinegar Syndrome Selects gets a boost with The Witch Who Came from the Sea, The Child, Toys are Not for Children, and The Baby.
- The first two entries in the found-footage genre-defining franchise The Blair Witch Project and the first two Ghostbusters films arrive on Hulu on August 1st.
- Three Friday the 13th films hit Paramount+ on August 1st (Parts II, III, and VI), and the excellent 2009 remake is streaming for free on Tubi on the same day.
- Queue up a marathon of the Evil Dead franchise with Evil Dead and Evil Dead II arriving on Tubi on the first of the month, and the brutal 2013 remake can be found on both Paramount+ and Prime Video.
- Not one, not two, but three flicks in the Amityville franchise can be found on Shudder this month.
- There is a heck of a lot of new releases this month:
- Don’t Click (2020) will be on Paramount+ on August 1st, and The Adams Family 2 (2021) will arrive on the 11th;
- Backwoods (2020) hits Prime Video on August 1st;
- Fabula (2020), Master Pieces (2020), and PussyCake (2022) can be found on Screambox on August 1st;
- Hail to the Deadites (2020), Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster (2021), and The Ice Demon (2021) will be on Shout! Factory TV on the first of the month;
- Allegoria (2022) hits Shudder on the 1st with What Josiah Saw (2022) arriving on the 4th, Marionette (2020), Motherly (2021) arriving on August 9th, Bloody Oranges (2021) and Alone With You (2021) arriving on August 16th, and Glorious (2022) hitting the service on the 18th,
- So Vam (2022) arrives on the 23rd, and Watcher (2022) arrives on the 26th;
- Day Shift (2022) can be found on Netflix on August 12th;
- They/Them (2022) hits Peacock on August 5th
- And finally … Requiem for a Scream (2022) will hit Tubi on the 26th.
Horror Streaming Highlights for August 2022
Pick of the Month: The Innocents (2022)
Synopsis: In the shadow of an immense Norwegian housing complex, four young children spend their holidays discovering — out of sight and mind of watchful adults — that they have superpowers. While they experiment and test the boundaries of their newfound abilities in the local forest, playtime takes a dark turn.
Eskil Vogt is back, baby. The frequent creative collaborator of Joachim Trier (Vogt’s co-writer on The Worst Person in the World and Thelma, among other projects) makes his sophomore debut with this twisty supernatural thriller about playground play gone wrong. As our own Rob Hunter notes, Vogt is keenly interested in the coming-of-age genre — which horror counts as a frequent bedfellow. Kids are always trying to determine life’s limits. And when said kids are gifted with telepathy and telekinesis, disaster and tragedy are never far behind. Dark, dreamy, and a formidable entry in the “fuck them kids” sub-genre, ensure that The Innocents has a spot on your watchlist this month.
Available on Shudder on August 18th.
A Predator prequel. A Pred-equel, if you will.
Synopsis: Naru, a skilled Comanche warrior, sets off into the Great Plains to track down the threat that has been menacing her home. The hunted soon reveals itself to be a hunter when Naru finds her titular prey is, in fact, a predator from another world.
If you’ve been twiddling your thumbs waiting for 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg to make another movie, good news: Prey (2022) is on the way! With a proven ability to breathe fresh life into genre franchises, Trachtenberg’s stab at the fifth entry in the Predator series (seventh, if we want to count the Alien vs. Predator spin-offs) is easily one of the year’s most anticipated offerings for fans of sci-fi horror hybrids. And according to friend of the site Matt Donato over at Paste, Prey is the best Predator film since the Arnold Schwarzenegger-starring original!
Starring Fort Peck Sioux Tribe-member Amber Midthunder, old Predator fans and soon-to-be Predator fans alike would do well to keep an eye on this one. (If, for nothing else, to answer the question of why the film has had such a bizarre release plan. Curse you, internal studio politics this would have been a hoot to see on the big screen!).
Available on Hulu on August 5th.
Everyone’s favorite killer “kid” returns
Synopsis: Now that the cat is out of the bag (namely, that “nine-year-old” Esther is, in fact, a full-grown adult with proportional dwarfism), audiences want to know how the titular Estonian orphan went from a straightjacket to an adoption list. Detailing her escape from a psychiatric facility and first murderous foray on American soil, this prequel aims to unpack what makes Esther tick.
Since its release in 2009, Jaume Collet-Serra’s Orphan has steadily emerged as one of the cult classics of the early 21st century. Distinguished by its infamously shocking twist, audience interest in one of horror’s greatest villainesses has gone unanswered for far too long! And with Isabelle Fuhrman reprising her role as the titular orphan, fans can look forward to more of Esther’s creepy capers.
Available on Paramount+ on August 19th.
And finally: a killer mutant bear to round out your summer horror watchlist
Synopsis: Corporate profiteers are looking to turn the Maine forest into a dumping ground. But all the dead bodies from rogue animal attacks are really messing with their ability to do business. A husband and wife team heads out into the woods to investigate the local lumber company accused of polluting the local water supply. And, as they soon learn, this careless dumping has had some unintended side effects on the local wildlife.
In our other recommendations, you’ve got three — count’em: three — brand hot spankin’ new genre releases. If I didn’t include at least one golden oldie on here, the universe would be fundamentally out of whack. And we can’t have that now, can we?
The proud owner of one of horror’s grooviest movie posters (no, really, it rips), 1979’s Prophecy may not be “well respected” or “well made,” but don’t let that turn you off. Director John Frankenheimer brings a steady hand to everything he touches, and David Seltzer‘s thematically sound script makes this a rock-solid entry in the eco-horror subgenre. Come for the man-in-a-suit creature effects. Stay for the greatest sleeping bag death to ever grace the silver screen.
Available on Paramount+ and Prime Video on August 1st.
Streamable Horror Incoming This MonthFresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in August 2022.
|Streaming Service
|Movie
|Date
|ARROW
|The Weapon, the Hour, the Motive (1972)
|August 5
|ARROW
|The Killer Reserved Nine Seats (1974)
|August 5
|ARROW
|Smile Before Death (1972)
|August 5
|ARROW
|Subspecies (1991)
|August 12
|ARROW
|Bloodstone: Subspecies II (1993)
|August 12
|ARROW
|Bloodlust: Subspecies III (1994)
|August 12
|ARROW
|Vampire Journals (1997)
|August 12
|ARROW
|Subspecies IV: Bloodstorm (1998)
|August 12
|ARROW
|Bliss (2019)
|August 12
|ARROW
|Hounds Of Love (2016)
|August 12
|ARROW
|Ben (1972)
|August 19
|ARROW
|Willard (1971)
|August 19
|ARROW
|Meridian (1990)
|August 19
|ARROW
|Eyes Without a Face (1960)
|August 26
|The Criterion Channel
|The Curse of Quon Gwon (2005)
|August 1
|The Criterion Channel
|The Vanquishing of the Witch Baba Yaga (2014)
|August 1
|Freevee
|Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)
|August 1
|Freevee
|Life (2017)
|August 1
|Freevee
|Pitch Black (2000)
|August 1
|Freevee
|Van Helsing (2004)
|August 1
|HBO Max
|Bug (2007)
|August 1
|HBO Max
|Damien Omen II (1978)
|August 1
|HBO Max
|Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
|August 1
|HBO Max
|Life After Beth (2014)
|August 1
|HBO Max
|The Field Guide to Evil (2018)
|August 1
|HBO Max
|The Possession (2012)
|August 1
|HBO Max
|Tusk (2014)
|August 1
|HBO Max
|Under the Skin (2014)
|August 1
|Hulu
|Black Swan (2010)
|August 1
|Hulu
|The Blair Witch Project (1999)
|August 1
|Hulu
|Book of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2 (2000)
|August 1
|Hulu
|Ghostbusters (1984)
|August 1
|Hulu
|Ghostbusters II (1989)
|August 1
|Hulu
|Hotel Transylvania (2012)
|August 1
|Hulu
|Nurse 3-D (2014)
|August 1
|Hulu
|See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)
|August 1
|Hulu
|Prey (2022)
|August 5
|Hulu
|Monsters (2010)
|August 15
|Netflix
|Constantine (2005)
|August 1
|Netflix
|Day Shift (2022)
|August 12
|Paramount+
|Aaron's Blood (2016)
|August 1
|Paramount+
|Anguish (1987)
|August 1
|Paramount+
|Don't Click (2020)
|August 1
|Paramount+
|Evil Dead (2013)
|August 1
|Paramount+
|Friday The 13th - Part II (1981)
|August 1
|Paramount+
|Friday the 13th - Part III (1982)
|August 1
|Paramount+
|Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)
|August 1
|Paramount+
|I Am A Ghost (2012)
|August 1
|Paramount+
|Prophecy (1979)
|August 1
|Paramount+
|The Exorcism Of Emily Rose (2005)
|August 1
|Paramount+
|Candyman (unclear which version)
|August 11
|Paramount+
|The Adams Family 2 (2021)
|August 11
|Paramount+
|Orphan: First Kill (2022)
|August 19
|Peacock
|Cooties, 2015
|August 1
|Peacock
|Cop Car (2015)
|August 1
|Peacock
|Flatliners (1990)
|August 1
|Peacock
|The Mummy (1999)
|August 1
|Peacock
|The Mummy Returns (2001)
|August 1
|Peacock
|The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)
|August 1
|Peacock
|They/Them (2022)
|August 5
|Prime Video
|Aaron's Blood (2017)
|August 1
|Prime Video
|Anguish (2015)
|August 1
|Prime Video
|Assimilate (2019)
|August 1
|Prime Video
|Backwoods (2020)
|August 1
|Prime Video
|Don’t Click (2012)
|August 1
|Prime Video
|Evil Dead (2013)
|August 1
|Prime Video
|Fright Night (2011)
|August 1
|Prime Video
|Here On Out (2019)
|August 1
|Prime Video
|I Am A Ghost (2014)
|August 1
|Prime Video
|King Kong (1976)
|August 1
|Prime Video
|Pet Sematary (1989)
|August 1
|Prime Video
|Prophecy (1979)
|August 1
|Prime Video
|Scary Movie 5 (2013)
|August 1
|Prime Video
|The Atoning (2017)
|August 1
|Prime Video
|The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)
|August 1
|Prime Video
|The Haunting (1999)
|August 1
|Prime Video
|The Saint (1997)
|August 1
|Prime Video
|Writer’s Block (2019)
|August 1
|Screambox
|Bad Land (2007)
|August 1
|Screambox
|Buddy BeBop vs The Living Dead (2009)
|August 1
|Screambox
|Creepy (2016)
|August 1
|Screambox
|Fabula (2020)
|August 1
|Screambox
|Master Pieces (2020)
|August 1
|Screambox
|Me and the Devil (2019)
|August 1
|Screambox
|Old Habits Die Hard (2009)
|August 1
|Screambox
|Profondo (2019)
|August 1
|Screambox
|Psycho-Therapy (2019)
|August 1
|Screambox
|PussyCake (2022)
|August 1
|Shout! Factory TV
|Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster (2021)
|August 1
|Shout! Factory TV
|Grizzly Rage (2007)
|August 1
|Shout! Factory TV
|Hail to the Deadites (2020)
|August 1
|Shout! Factory TV
|The Ice Demon (2021)
|August 1
|Shout! Factory TV
|Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace (1996)
|August 1
|Shout! Factory TV
|Q: The Winged Serpent (1982)
|August 1
|Shudder
|Allegoria (2022)
|August 1
|Shudder
|Amityville: The Evil Escapes (1989)
|August 3
|Shudder
|Amityville: A New Generation (1993)
|August 3
|Shudder
|Amityville: Dollhouse (1996)
|August 3
|Shudder
|What Josiah Saw (2022)
|August 4
|Shudder
|The Oracle (1985)
|August 8
|Shudder
|Freeway (1996)
|August 8
|Shudder
|Motherly (2021)
|August 9
|Shudder
|Marionette (2020)
|August 9
|Shudder
|Alone With You (2021)
|August 16
|Shudder
|Achoura (2018)
|August 16
|Shudder
|Bloody Oranges (2021)
|August 16
|Shudder
|Glorious (2022)
|August 18
|Shudder
|The Innocents (2022)
|August 18
|Shudder
|100 Monsters (1968)
|August 22
|Shudder
|Spook Warfare (1968)
|August 22
|Shudder
|Along with Ghosts (1969)
|August 22
|Shudder
|Snake Girl and the Silver-Haired Witch (1968)
|August 22
|Shudder
|So Vam (2022)
|August 23
|Shudder
|Watcher (2022)
|August 26
|Tubi
|Eve’s Bayou (1977)
|August 1
|Tubi
|Amusement (2008)
|August 1
|Tubi
|Bait (2012)
|August 1
|Tubi
|Dark Skies (2013)
|August 1
|Tubi
|The Evil Dead (1981)
|August 1
|Tubi
|Evil Dead II (1987)
|August 1
|Tubi
|Friday the 13th (2009)
|August 1
|Tubi
|Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2019)
|August 1
|Tubi
|Insidious (2010)
|August 1
|Tubi
|The Blob (1988)
|August 1
|Tubi
|The Cabin in the Woods (2011)
|August 1
|Tubi
|The Wolfman (2010)
|August 1
|Tubi
|Requiem for a Scream (2022)
|August 26
Horror Titles Expiring from Streaming Soon
|Streaming Service
|Movie
|Date
|HBO Max
|Beetlejuice (1988)
|August 31
|HBO Max
|Beyond the Black Rainbow (2011)
|August 31
|HBO Max
|Blade (1998)
|August 31
|HBO Max
|Blade II (2002)
|August 31
|HBO Max
|Blade: Trinity (2004)
|August 31
|HBO Max
|Cloverfield (2008)
|August 31
|HBO Max
|Deep Blue Sea (1999)
|August 31
|HBO Max
|Down a Dark Hall (2018)
|August 31
|HBO Max
|Dracula Untold (2014)
|August 31
|HBO Max
|Final Destination (2000)
|August 31
|HBO Max
|Final Destination 2 (2003)
|August 31
|HBO Max
|Final Destination 3 (2006)
|August 31
|HBO Max
|Final Destination 5 (2011)
|August 31
|HBO Max
|From Dusk Til Dawn (1996)
|August 31
|HBO Max
|King Kong (2005)
|August 31
|HBO Max
|Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace (1996)
|August 31
|HBO Max
|Red Dragon (2002)
|August 31
|HBO Max
|Son of Kong (1933)
|August 31
|HBO Max
|The Final Destination (2009)
|August 31
|HBO Max
|Underworld (2003)
|August 31
|HBO Max
|Underworld: Awakening (2012)
|August 31
|HBO Max
|Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)
|August 31
|Hulu
|The Shape Of Water (2017)
|August 14
|Hulu
|Behind You (2020)
|August 15
|Hulu
|Cabin Fever (2003)
|August 31
|Netflix
|A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
|August 31
|Netflix
|A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
|August 31
|Netflix
|Halloween (unclear which version)
|August 31
