All the Horror You Need to Stream in August 2022

Here’s our monthly rundown of all the horror flicks dropping and departing from your favorite streaming services in August 2022.

Published on August 5th, 2022

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving from your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to watch in August 2022:

Ah, yes, the greatest jump scare of all: August. How the hell are we already two-thirds of the way through 2022? Why must time trudge forward with the unstoppable focus of a dead-eyed slasher villain?

Well, that’s enough hemming and hawing. Many folks “enjoy” summer, I’m told. And if you’re in the right hemisphere and far enough away from the equator, you’re no doubt enjoying some splendid sunny days. (And hey, who knows, maybe some forest fires or a heat wave or two).

So all that said, be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in August 2022. Keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

August 2022 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

If you love noughties horror franchises and have an HBO Max subscription make sure to check out the Blade trilogy, a smattering of entries in the Final Destination series, and a handful of Underworld s, all of which are leaving the service on August 31st .

subscription make sure to check out the trilogy, a smattering of entries in the series, and a handful of s, all of which are . All of you sickos who love to compare/contrast modern horror film remakes would do well to follow up Wes Craven’s hilariously horrific A Nightmare on Elm Street with its 2010 remake , which was (believe it or not) produced by Michael Bay. Both films are leaving Netflix at the end of the month .

with its , which was (believe it or not) produced by Michael Bay. Both films are . Fans of the Subspecies franchise, your time has come. All five films in the series hit ARROW in mid-August in all their goofy glory. For the uninitiated, I highly recommend Allison Pregler‘s old-school commentary videos on this glorious product from Full Moon Studios.

franchise, your time has come. All five films in the series hit in mid-August in all their goofy glory. For the uninitiated, I highly recommend Allison Pregler‘s old-school commentary videos on this glorious product from Full Moon Studios. ARROW is adding a new collection to their service on August 19th: Tooth and Claw , which celebrates the fanged maws of horror. Titles include Sting of Death , Mighty Peking Man , Meridian , and Reptile House . On August 26th, Vinegar Syndrome Selects gets a boost with The Witch Who Came from the Sea , The Child , Toys are Not for Children , and The Baby .

is adding a new collection to their service on August 19th: , which celebrates the fanged maws of horror. Titles include , , , and . On August 26th, gets a boost with , , , and . The first two entries in the found-footage genre-defining franchise The Blair Witch Project and the first two Ghostbusters films arrive on Hulu on August 1st.

and the first two films Three Friday the 13th films hit Paramount+ on August 1st (Parts II, III, and VI), and the excellent 2009 remake is streaming for free on Tubi on the same day.

films (Parts II, III, and VI), and the excellent 2009 remake is streaming for free on on the same day. Queue up a marathon of the Evil Dead franchise with Evil Dead and Evil Dead II arriving on Tubi on the first of the month, and the brutal 2013 remake can be found on both Paramount+ and Prime Video .

franchise with Evil Dead and Evil Dead II arriving on on the first of the month, and the brutal 2013 remake can be found on both and . Not one, not two, but three flicks in the Amityville franchise can be found on Shudder this month.

franchise can be found on this month. There is a heck of a lot of new releases this month: Don’t Click (2020) will be on Paramount+ on August 1st, and The Adams Family 2 (2021) will arrive on the 11th; Backwoods (2020) hits Prime Video on August 1st; Fabula (2020), Master Pieces (2020), and PussyCake (2022) can be found on Screambox on August 1st; Hail to the Deadites (2020), Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster (2021), and The Ice Demon (2021) will be on Shout! Factory TV on the first of the month; Allegoria (2022) hits Shudder on the 1st with What Josiah Saw (2022) arriving on the 4th, Marionette (2020), Motherly (2021) arriving on August 9th, Bloody Oranges (2021) and Alone With You (2021) arriving on August 16th, and Glorious (2022) hitting the service on the 18th, So Vam (2022) arrives on the 23rd, and Watcher (2022) arrives on the 26th; Day Shift (2022) can be found on Netflix on August 12th; They/Them (2022) hits Peacock on August 5th And finally … Requiem for a Scream (2022) will hit Tubi on the 26th.



Horror Streaming Highlights for August 2022

Pick of the Month: The Innocents (2022)

Synopsis: In the shadow of an immense Norwegian housing complex, four young children spend their holidays discovering — out of sight and mind of watchful adults — that they have superpowers. While they experiment and test the boundaries of their newfound abilities in the local forest, playtime takes a dark turn.

Eskil Vogt is back, baby. The frequent creative collaborator of Joachim Trier (Vogt’s co-writer on The Worst Person in the World and Thelma, among other projects) makes his sophomore debut with this twisty supernatural thriller about playground play gone wrong. As our own Rob Hunter notes, Vogt is keenly interested in the coming-of-age genre — which horror counts as a frequent bedfellow. Kids are always trying to determine life’s limits. And when said kids are gifted with telepathy and telekinesis, disaster and tragedy are never far behind. Dark, dreamy, and a formidable entry in the “fuck them kids” sub-genre, ensure that The Innocents has a spot on your watchlist this month.

Available on Shudder on August 18th.

A Predator prequel. A Pred-equel, if you will.

Synopsis: Naru, a skilled Comanche warrior, sets off into the Great Plains to track down the threat that has been menacing her home. The hunted soon reveals itself to be a hunter when Naru finds her titular prey is, in fact, a predator from another world.

If you’ve been twiddling your thumbs waiting for 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg to make another movie, good news: Prey (2022) is on the way! With a proven ability to breathe fresh life into genre franchises, Trachtenberg’s stab at the fifth entry in the Predator series (seventh, if we want to count the Alien vs. Predator spin-offs) is easily one of the year’s most anticipated offerings for fans of sci-fi horror hybrids. And according to friend of the site Matt Donato over at Paste, Prey is the best Predator film since the Arnold Schwarzenegger-starring original!

Starring Fort Peck Sioux Tribe-member Amber Midthunder, old Predator fans and soon-to-be Predator fans alike would do well to keep an eye on this one. (If, for nothing else, to answer the question of why the film has had such a bizarre release plan. Curse you, internal studio politics this would have been a hoot to see on the big screen!).

Available on Hulu on August 5th.

Everyone’s favorite killer “kid” returns

Synopsis: Now that the cat is out of the bag (namely, that “nine-year-old” Esther is, in fact, a full-grown adult with proportional dwarfism), audiences want to know how the titular Estonian orphan went from a straightjacket to an adoption list. Detailing her escape from a psychiatric facility and first murderous foray on American soil, this prequel aims to unpack what makes Esther tick.

Since its release in 2009, Jaume Collet-Serra’s Orphan has steadily emerged as one of the cult classics of the early 21st century. Distinguished by its infamously shocking twist, audience interest in one of horror’s greatest villainesses has gone unanswered for far too long! And with Isabelle Fuhrman reprising her role as the titular orphan, fans can look forward to more of Esther’s creepy capers.

Available on Paramount+ on August 19th.

And finally: a killer mutant bear to round out your summer horror watchlist

Synopsis: Corporate profiteers are looking to turn the Maine forest into a dumping ground. But all the dead bodies from rogue animal attacks are really messing with their ability to do business. A husband and wife team heads out into the woods to investigate the local lumber company accused of polluting the local water supply. And, as they soon learn, this careless dumping has had some unintended side effects on the local wildlife.

In our other recommendations, you’ve got three — count’em: three — brand hot spankin’ new genre releases. If I didn’t include at least one golden oldie on here, the universe would be fundamentally out of whack. And we can’t have that now, can we?

The proud owner of one of horror’s grooviest movie posters (no, really, it rips), 1979’s Prophecy may not be “well respected” or “well made,” but don’t let that turn you off. Director John Frankenheimer brings a steady hand to everything he touches, and David Seltzer‘s thematically sound script makes this a rock-solid entry in the eco-horror subgenre. Come for the man-in-a-suit creature effects. Stay for the greatest sleeping bag death to ever grace the silver screen.

Available on Paramount+ and Prime Video on August 1st.

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in August 2022.

Streaming Service Movie Date ARROW The Weapon, the Hour, the Motive (1972) August 5 ARROW The Killer Reserved Nine Seats (1974) August 5 ARROW Smile Before Death (1972) August 5 ARROW Subspecies (1991) August 12 ARROW Bloodstone: Subspecies II (1993) August 12 ARROW Bloodlust: Subspecies III (1994) August 12 ARROW Vampire Journals (1997) August 12 ARROW Subspecies IV: Bloodstorm (1998) August 12 ARROW Bliss (2019) August 12 ARROW Hounds Of Love (2016) August 12 ARROW Ben (1972) August 19 ARROW Willard (1971) August 19 ARROW Meridian (1990) August 19 ARROW Eyes Without a Face (1960) August 26 The Criterion Channel The Curse of Quon Gwon (2005) August 1 The Criterion Channel The Vanquishing of the Witch Baba Yaga (2014) August 1 Freevee Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) August 1 Freevee Life (2017) August 1

Freevee Pitch Black (2000) August 1

Freevee Van Helsing (2004) August 1 HBO Max Bug (2007) August 1 HBO Max Damien Omen II (1978) August 1 HBO Max Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) August 1 HBO Max Life After Beth (2014) August 1 HBO Max The Field Guide to Evil (2018) August 1 HBO Max The Possession (2012) August 1 HBO Max Tusk (2014) August 1 HBO Max Under the Skin (2014) August 1 Hulu Black Swan (2010) August 1 Hulu The Blair Witch Project (1999) August 1 Hulu Book of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2 (2000) August 1 Hulu Ghostbusters (1984) August 1 Hulu Ghostbusters II (1989) August 1 Hulu Hotel Transylvania (2012) August 1 Hulu Nurse 3-D (2014) August 1 Hulu See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989) August 1 Hulu Prey (2022) August 5 Hulu Monsters (2010) August 15 Netflix Constantine (2005) August 1 Netflix Day Shift (2022) August 12 Paramount+ Aaron's Blood (2016) August 1 Paramount+ Anguish (1987) August 1 Paramount+ Don't Click (2020) August 1 Paramount+ Evil Dead (2013) August 1 Paramount+ Friday The 13th - Part II (1981) August 1 Paramount+ Friday the 13th - Part III (1982) August 1 Paramount+ Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986) August 1 Paramount+ I Am A Ghost (2012) August 1 Paramount+ Prophecy (1979) August 1 Paramount+ The Exorcism Of Emily Rose (2005) August 1 Paramount+ Candyman (unclear which version) August 11 Paramount+ The Adams Family 2 (2021) August 11 Paramount+ Orphan: First Kill (2022) August 19 Peacock Cooties, 2015 August 1 Peacock Cop Car (2015) August 1 Peacock Flatliners (1990) August 1 Peacock The Mummy (1999) August 1 Peacock The Mummy Returns (2001) August 1 Peacock The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008) August 1 Peacock They/Them (2022) August 5 Prime Video Aaron's Blood (2017) August 1 Prime Video Anguish (2015) August 1 Prime Video Assimilate (2019) August 1 Prime Video Backwoods (2020) August 1 Prime Video Don’t Click (2012) August 1 Prime Video Evil Dead (2013) August 1 Prime Video Fright Night (2011) August 1 Prime Video Here On Out (2019) August 1 Prime Video I Am A Ghost (2014) August 1 Prime Video King Kong (1976) August 1 Prime Video Pet Sematary (1989) August 1 Prime Video Prophecy (1979) August 1 Prime Video Scary Movie 5 (2013) August 1 Prime Video The Atoning (2017) August 1 Prime Video The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) August 1 Prime Video The Haunting (1999) August 1 Prime Video The Saint (1997) August 1 Prime Video Writer’s Block (2019) August 1 Screambox Bad Land (2007) August 1 Screambox Buddy BeBop vs The Living Dead (2009) August 1 Screambox Creepy (2016) August 1 Screambox Fabula (2020) August 1 Screambox Master Pieces (2020) August 1 Screambox Me and the Devil (2019) August 1 Screambox Old Habits Die Hard (2009) August 1 Screambox Profondo (2019) August 1 Screambox Psycho-Therapy (2019) August 1 Screambox PussyCake (2022) August 1 Shout! Factory TV Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster (2021) August 1 Shout! Factory TV Grizzly Rage (2007) August 1 Shout! Factory TV Hail to the Deadites (2020) August 1 Shout! Factory TV The Ice Demon (2021) August 1 Shout! Factory TV Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace (1996) August 1 Shout! Factory TV Q: The Winged Serpent (1982) August 1 Shudder Allegoria (2022) August 1 Shudder Amityville: The Evil Escapes (1989) August 3 Shudder Amityville: A New Generation (1993) August 3 Shudder Amityville: Dollhouse (1996) August 3 Shudder What Josiah Saw (2022) August 4 Shudder The Oracle (1985) August 8 Shudder Freeway (1996) August 8 Shudder Motherly (2021) August 9 Shudder Marionette (2020) August 9 Shudder Alone With You (2021) August 16 Shudder Achoura (2018) August 16 Shudder Bloody Oranges (2021) August 16 Shudder Glorious (2022) August 18 Shudder The Innocents (2022) August 18 Shudder 100 Monsters (1968) August 22 Shudder Spook Warfare (1968) August 22 Shudder Along with Ghosts (1969) August 22 Shudder Snake Girl and the Silver-Haired Witch (1968) August 22 Shudder So Vam (2022) August 23 Shudder Watcher (2022) August 26 Tubi Eve’s Bayou (1977) August 1 Tubi Amusement (2008) August 1 Tubi Bait (2012) August 1 Tubi Dark Skies (2013) August 1 Tubi The Evil Dead (1981) August 1 Tubi Evil Dead II (1987) August 1 Tubi Friday the 13th (2009) August 1 Tubi Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2019) August 1 Tubi Insidious (2010) August 1 Tubi The Blob (1988) August 1 Tubi The Cabin in the Woods (2011) August 1 Tubi The Wolfman (2010) August 1 Tubi Requiem for a Scream (2022) August 26

Horror Titles Expiring from Streaming Soon

Streaming Service Movie Date HBO Max Beetlejuice (1988) August 31 HBO Max Beyond the Black Rainbow (2011) August 31 HBO Max Blade (1998) August 31 HBO Max Blade II (2002) August 31 HBO Max Blade: Trinity (2004) August 31 HBO Max Cloverfield (2008) August 31 HBO Max Deep Blue Sea (1999) August 31 HBO Max Down a Dark Hall (2018) August 31 HBO Max Dracula Untold (2014) August 31 HBO Max Final Destination (2000) August 31 HBO Max Final Destination 2 (2003) August 31 HBO Max Final Destination 3 (2006) August 31 HBO Max Final Destination 5 (2011) August 31 HBO Max From Dusk Til Dawn (1996) August 31 HBO Max King Kong (2005) August 31 HBO Max Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace (1996) August 31 HBO Max Red Dragon (2002) August 31 HBO Max Son of Kong (1933) August 31 HBO Max The Final Destination (2009) August 31 HBO Max Underworld (2003) August 31 HBO Max Underworld: Awakening (2012) August 31 HBO Max Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) August 31 Hulu The Shape Of Water (2017) August 14 Hulu Behind You (2020) August 15 Hulu Cabin Fever (2003) August 31 Netflix A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) August 31 Netflix A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) August 31 Netflix Halloween (unclear which version) August 31

