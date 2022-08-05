Home
All the Horror You Need to Stream in August 2022

Here’s our monthly rundown of all the horror flicks dropping and departing from your favorite streaming services in August 2022.
Streaming Horror August 2022
By  · Published on August 5th, 2022

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving from your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to watch in August 2022:

Ah, yes, the greatest jump scare of all: August. How the hell are we already two-thirds of the way through 2022? Why must time trudge forward with the unstoppable focus of a dead-eyed slasher villain?

Well, that’s enough hemming and hawing. Many folks “enjoy” summer, I’m told. And if you’re in the right hemisphere and far enough away from the equator, you’re no doubt enjoying some splendid sunny days. (And hey, who knows, maybe some forest fires or a heat wave or two).

So all that said, be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in August 2022. Keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

August 2022 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

Horror Streaming Highlights for August 2022

Pick of the Month: The Innocents (2022)

The Innocents

Synopsis: In the shadow of an immense Norwegian housing complex, four young children spend their holidays discovering — out of sight and mind of watchful adults — that they have superpowers. While they experiment and test the boundaries of their newfound abilities in the local forest, playtime takes a dark turn.

Eskil Vogt is back, baby. The frequent creative collaborator of Joachim Trier (Vogt’s co-writer on The Worst Person in the World and Thelma, among other projects) makes his sophomore debut with this twisty supernatural thriller about playground play gone wrong. As our own Rob Hunter notes, Vogt is keenly interested in the coming-of-age genre — which horror counts as a frequent bedfellow. Kids are always trying to determine life’s limits. And when said kids are gifted with telepathy and telekinesis, disaster and tragedy are never far behind. Dark, dreamy, and a formidable entry in the “fuck them kids” sub-genre, ensure that The Innocents has a spot on your watchlist this month.

Available on Shudder on August 18th.

A Predator prequel. A Pred-equel, if you will.

Prey

Synopsis: Naru, a skilled Comanche warrior, sets off into the Great Plains to track down the threat that has been menacing her home. The hunted soon reveals itself to be a hunter when Naru finds her titular prey is, in fact, a predator from another world. 

If you’ve been twiddling your thumbs waiting for 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg to make another movie, good news: Prey (2022) is on the way! With a proven ability to breathe fresh life into genre franchises, Trachtenberg’s stab at the fifth entry in the Predator series (seventh, if we want to count the Alien vs. Predator spin-offs) is easily one of the year’s most anticipated offerings for fans of sci-fi horror hybrids. And according to friend of the site Matt Donato over at PastePrey is the best Predator film since the Arnold Schwarzenegger-starring original!

Starring Fort Peck Sioux Tribe-member Amber Midthunder, old Predator fans and soon-to-be Predator fans alike would do well to keep an eye on this one. (If, for nothing else, to answer the question of why the film has had such a bizarre release plan. Curse you, internal studio politics this would have been a hoot to see on the big screen!).

Available on Hulu on August 5th.

Everyone’s favorite killer “kid” returns

Orphan First Kill

Synopsis: Now that the cat is out of the bag (namely, that “nine-year-old” Esther is, in fact, a full-grown adult with proportional dwarfism), audiences want to know how the titular Estonian orphan went from a straightjacket to an adoption list. Detailing her escape from a psychiatric facility and first murderous foray on American soil, this prequel aims to unpack what makes Esther tick.

Since its release in 2009, Jaume Collet-Serra’s Orphan has steadily emerged as one of the cult classics of the early 21st century. Distinguished by its infamously shocking twist, audience interest in one of horror’s greatest villainesses has gone unanswered for far too long! And with Isabelle Fuhrman reprising her role as the titular orphan, fans can look forward to more of Esther’s creepy capers.

Available on Paramount+ on August 19th.

And finally: a killer mutant bear to round out your summer horror watchlist

Prophecy bear

Synopsis: Corporate profiteers are looking to turn the Maine forest into a dumping ground. But all the dead bodies from rogue animal attacks are really messing with their ability to do business. A husband and wife team heads out into the woods to investigate the local lumber company accused of polluting the local water supply. And, as they soon learn, this careless dumping has had some unintended side effects on the local wildlife. 

In our other recommendations, you’ve got three — count’em: three — brand hot spankin’ new genre releases. If I didn’t include at least one golden oldie on here, the universe would be fundamentally out of whack. And we can’t have that now, can we?

The proud owner of one of horror’s grooviest movie posters (no, really, it rips), 1979’s Prophecy may not be “well respected” or “well made,” but don’t let that turn you off. Director John Frankenheimer brings a steady hand to everything he touches, and David Seltzer‘s thematically sound script makes this a rock-solid entry in the eco-horror subgenre. Come for the man-in-a-suit creature effects. Stay for the greatest sleeping bag death to ever grace the silver screen.

Available on Paramount+ and Prime Video on August 1st.

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in August 2022.
Streaming ServiceMovieDate
ARROWThe Weapon, the Hour, the Motive (1972)August 5
ARROWThe Killer Reserved Nine Seats (1974)August 5
ARROWSmile Before Death (1972)August 5
ARROWSubspecies (1991)August 12
ARROWBloodstone: Subspecies II (1993)August 12
ARROWBloodlust: Subspecies III (1994)August 12
ARROWVampire Journals (1997)August 12
ARROWSubspecies IV: Bloodstorm (1998)August 12
ARROWBliss (2019)August 12
ARROWHounds Of Love (2016)August 12
ARROWBen (1972)August 19
ARROWWillard (1971)August 19
ARROWMeridian (1990)August 19
ARROWEyes Without a Face (1960)August 26
The Criterion ChannelThe Curse of Quon Gwon (2005)August 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Vanquishing of the Witch Baba Yaga (2014)August 1
FreeveeHotel Transylvania 2 (2015)August 1
FreeveeLife (2017)August 1
FreeveePitch Black (2000)August 1
FreeveeVan Helsing (2004)August 1
HBO MaxBug (2007)August 1
HBO MaxDamien Omen II (1978)August 1
HBO MaxInvasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)August 1
HBO MaxLife After Beth (2014)August 1
HBO MaxThe Field Guide to Evil (2018)August 1
HBO MaxThe Possession (2012)August 1
HBO MaxTusk (2014)August 1
HBO MaxUnder the Skin (2014)August 1
HuluBlack Swan (2010)August 1
HuluThe Blair Witch Project (1999)August 1
HuluBook of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2 (2000)August 1
HuluGhostbusters (1984)August 1
HuluGhostbusters II (1989)August 1
HuluHotel Transylvania (2012)August 1
HuluNurse 3-D (2014)August 1
HuluSee No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)August 1
HuluPrey (2022)August 5
HuluMonsters (2010)August 15
NetflixConstantine (2005)August 1
NetflixDay Shift (2022)August 12
Paramount+Aaron's Blood (2016)August 1
Paramount+Anguish (1987)August 1
Paramount+Don't Click (2020)August 1
Paramount+Evil Dead (2013)August 1
Paramount+Friday The 13th - Part II (1981)August 1
Paramount+Friday the 13th - Part III (1982)August 1
Paramount+Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)August 1
Paramount+I Am A Ghost (2012)August 1
Paramount+Prophecy (1979)August 1
Paramount+The Exorcism Of Emily Rose (2005)August 1
Paramount+Candyman (unclear which version)August 11
Paramount+The Adams Family 2 (2021)August 11
Paramount+Orphan: First Kill (2022)August 19
PeacockCooties, 2015August 1
PeacockCop Car (2015)August 1
PeacockFlatliners (1990)August 1
PeacockThe Mummy (1999)August 1
PeacockThe Mummy Returns (2001)August 1
PeacockThe Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)August 1
PeacockThey/Them (2022)August 5
Prime VideoAaron's Blood (2017)August 1
Prime VideoAnguish (2015)August 1
Prime VideoAssimilate (2019)August 1
Prime VideoBackwoods (2020)August 1
Prime VideoDon’t Click (2012)August 1
Prime VideoEvil Dead (2013)August 1
Prime VideoFright Night (2011)August 1
Prime VideoHere On Out (2019)August 1
Prime VideoI Am A Ghost (2014)August 1
Prime VideoKing Kong (1976)August 1
Prime VideoPet Sematary (1989)August 1
Prime VideoProphecy (1979)August 1
Prime VideoScary Movie 5 (2013)August 1
Prime VideoThe Atoning (2017)August 1
Prime VideoThe Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)August 1
Prime VideoThe Haunting (1999)August 1
Prime VideoThe Saint (1997)August 1
Prime VideoWriter’s Block (2019)August 1
ScreamboxBad Land (2007)August 1
ScreamboxBuddy BeBop vs The Living Dead (2009)August 1
ScreamboxCreepy (2016)August 1
ScreamboxFabula (2020)August 1
ScreamboxMaster Pieces (2020)August 1
ScreamboxMe and the Devil (2019)August 1
ScreamboxOld Habits Die Hard (2009)August 1
ScreamboxProfondo (2019)August 1
ScreamboxPsycho-Therapy (2019)August 1
ScreamboxPussyCake (2022)August 1
Shout! Factory TVBoris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster (2021)August 1
Shout! Factory TVGrizzly Rage (2007)August 1
Shout! Factory TVHail to the Deadites (2020)August 1
Shout! Factory TVThe Ice Demon (2021)August 1
Shout! Factory TVLawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace (1996)August 1
Shout! Factory TVQ: The Winged Serpent (1982)August 1
ShudderAllegoria (2022)August 1
ShudderAmityville: The Evil Escapes (1989)August 3
ShudderAmityville: A New Generation (1993)August 3
ShudderAmityville: Dollhouse (1996)August 3
ShudderWhat Josiah Saw (2022)August 4
ShudderThe Oracle (1985)August 8
ShudderFreeway (1996)August 8
ShudderMotherly (2021)August 9
ShudderMarionette (2020)August 9
ShudderAlone With You (2021)August 16
ShudderAchoura (2018)August 16
ShudderBloody Oranges (2021)August 16
ShudderGlorious (2022)August 18
ShudderThe Innocents (2022)August 18
Shudder100 Monsters (1968)August 22
ShudderSpook Warfare (1968)August 22
ShudderAlong with Ghosts (1969)August 22
ShudderSnake Girl and the Silver-Haired Witch (1968)August 22
ShudderSo Vam (2022)August 23
ShudderWatcher (2022)August 26
TubiEve’s Bayou (1977)August 1
TubiAmusement (2008)August 1
TubiBait (2012)August 1
TubiDark Skies (2013)August 1
TubiThe Evil Dead (1981)August 1
TubiEvil Dead II (1987)August 1
TubiFriday the 13th (2009)August 1
TubiHaunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2019)August 1
TubiInsidious (2010)August 1
TubiThe Blob (1988)August 1
TubiThe Cabin in the Woods (2011)August 1
TubiThe Wolfman (2010)August 1
TubiRequiem for a Scream (2022)August 26

Horror Titles Expiring from Streaming Soon

Streaming ServiceMovieDate
HBO MaxBeetlejuice (1988)August 31
HBO MaxBeyond the Black Rainbow (2011)August 31
HBO MaxBlade (1998)August 31
HBO MaxBlade II (2002)August 31
HBO MaxBlade: Trinity (2004)August 31
HBO MaxCloverfield (2008)August 31
HBO MaxDeep Blue Sea (1999)August 31
HBO MaxDown a Dark Hall (2018)August 31
HBO MaxDracula Untold (2014)August 31
HBO MaxFinal Destination (2000)August 31
HBO MaxFinal Destination 2 (2003)August 31
HBO MaxFinal Destination 3 (2006)August 31
HBO MaxFinal Destination 5 (2011)August 31
HBO MaxFrom Dusk Til Dawn (1996)August 31
HBO MaxKing Kong (2005)August 31
HBO MaxLawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace (1996)August 31
HBO MaxRed Dragon (2002)August 31
HBO MaxSon of Kong (1933)August 31
HBO MaxThe Final Destination (2009)August 31
HBO MaxUnderworld (2003)August 31
HBO MaxUnderworld: Awakening (2012)August 31
HBO MaxUnderworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)August 31
HuluThe Shape Of Water (2017)August 14
HuluBehind You (2020)August 15
HuluCabin Fever (2003)August 31
NetflixA Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)August 31
NetflixA Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)August 31
NetflixHalloween (unclear which version)August 31

Meg Shields is the humble farm boy of your dreams and a senior contributor at Film School Rejects. She currently runs three columns at FSR: The Queue, How'd They Do That?, and Horrorscope. She is also a curator for One Perfect Shot and a freelance writer for hire. Meg can be found screaming about John Boorman's 'Excalibur' on Twitter here: @TheWorstNun. (She/Her).

