All the Horror You Need to Stream in April 2022

You know what they say: April showers bring May flowers … and plenty of new streamable horror offerings.

Published on April 5th, 2022

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving from your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to watch in April 2022:

Happy April dear readers, we’ve once again made it Spring once more. So, depending on your hemisphere of choice, the promising signs of brighter, greener days are on the horizon. But, while it may grow cheerier outside, horror fans will persist in their dedication to keeping things nice and spooky all year round.

Even though we’re halfway to Halloween, there are still plenty of genre goodies to be found this month. From returning streaming favorites to hard-to-find curios, there’s a little something for everyone, so buckle up and put the kettle on.

Be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in April 2022. Keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

April 2022 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

There’s only a handful of horror content leaving The Criterion Channel — including one of our recommendations from a couple of months ago, the post-apocalyptic racial commentary The World, the Flesh, and the Devil starring Harry Belafonte.

starring Harry Belafonte. The entire Twilight franchise is coming to Hulu this month. It’s also leaving HBO Max at the end of April. So if you’ve been itching to revisit the early careers of two of our most talented working actors, this is the month to do it!

is coming to Hulu this month. It’s also leaving HBO Max at the end of April. So if you’ve been itching to revisit the early careers of two of our most talented working actors, this is the month to do it! If you want a reminder that death is coming for us all, the first two films in the Final Destination franchise are streaming for free on IMDb TV at the start of the month.

franchise are streaming for free on IMDb TV at the start of the month. Remember when Marvel made actual horror films? We do. The entire blood-soaked Blade trilogy is available on Netflix as of April 1st.

trilogy is available on Netflix as of April 1st. New 2022 releases hitting streaming this month include The Sacred Spirit (ARROW: April 15); Choose or Die (Netflix: April 15); The Cellar (Shudder: April 15), and Virus 32 (Shudder: April 21).

(ARROW: April 15); (Netflix: April 15); (Shudder: April 15), and (Shudder: April 21). Shudder’s “ Halfway to Halloween Hotline ” is back every Friday in April from 3 pm – 4 pm ET. Call Shudder’s VP of programming for a personal horror movie recommendation! A new hotline phone number will be announced each Friday on Shudder’s social media platforms.

” is back every Friday in April from 3 pm – 4 pm ET. Call Shudder’s VP of programming for a personal horror movie recommendation! A new hotline phone number will be announced each Friday on Shudder’s social media platforms. Also on Shudder in April: the fourth season of The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs returns on Friday, April 29.

Horror Streaming Highlights for April 2022

Pick of the Month: The Passing (1983)

Synopsis: Two widowed World War II veterans live together on the crumbling outskirts of Baltimore. A young blue-collar family man is sentenced to death after accidentally killing his wife’s attacker. One of the veterans enrolls in a mysterious program that promises to place the psyches of the old in the bodies of the new. One hopeful participant, one unwilling victim … what could go wrong?

A passion project of director/writer/producer/co-star John Huckert, The Passing tackles its weighty themes (love, loneliness, the inevitability of death) with a shoestring budget and contagious devotion to its subjects. Criminally underseen since the first week of its theatrical release way back in the 1980s, the film straddles surrealist sci-fi-horror spaces with ease, offering a singular document of no-budget ambition and stomach-sinking identity horror. It’s like a rape-revenge film got in a car crash with 2001: A Space Odyssey. And if that piques your interest, you’d do best to seek this gem out.

Available on ARROW on April 4th.

A marvelous double bill of supernatural Blaxploitation

Synopsis: A whole swath of provocative Blaxploitation films are hitting Criterion Channel this month — boasting a solid mix of pulp classics and genre rarities. And two of that number are in the horror zone! So if you’re in the mood to learn more about a time in cinema history when Black artists behind and in front of the camera broke political and aesthetic boundaries (and you want to get your horror fix) look no further!

Released in 1974, Sugar Hill is the sole directorial effort of prolific producer Paul Maslansky (the man responsible for Jason and the Argonauts, Return to Oz, and Police Academy … talk about range!). The film follows Diana “Sugar” Hill (Marki Bey) who entreats a voodoo queen to summon Baron Samedi when her boyfriend is killed by gangsters. After selling her soul to the loa of the dead, Sugar is given a zombie army to take on her enemies. Meanwhile, Sugar’s old flame, Detective Valentine, is on the case.

As for the other half of the double bill, we’ve got 1976’s J.D.’s Revenge directed by Arthur Marks. The film follows a slain 1940s gangster named J.D. who returns from the dead to exact his titular revenge by possessing the body of a mild-mannered, Black law student. Steeped in a thick soup of New Orleans atmosphere, J.D.’s Revenge is a hypnosis-filled ride grounded featuring two above-the-board performances by Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) and Louis Gossett Jr (Roots, Watchmen).

Available on The Criterion Channel on April 1st.

A gem of “boy, I love to feel bad” cinema

Synopsis: Desperate for money, an asbestos removal owner named Gordon offers to remove the toxic material from an abandoned psych ward in just one week. As the cleanup crew arrives, their already fragile psyches are put to the test as tensions rise during the rush job and old wounds begin to rip open.

Session 9 has picked up something of a cult status over the years, and with good reason. Brad Anderson‘s 2001 film is a chilling film brimming with a thoroughly ominous atmosphere and a rock-solid ensemble cast comprised of the “competent middle-aged average joe” types that rarely populate horror features. Awash in ambiguity and privy to one of the bleakest endings in horror history, Session 9 is a disorienting and criminally underseen gem best watched with all the lights on as far away from derelict buildings as humanly possible.

Available on Shudder on April 1st.

You got your werewolf movie in my erotic thriller! You got your erotic thriller in my werewolf movie!

Synopsis: Late one night, mild-mannered editor Will Randall is bitten by a wolf. After securing a tetanus shot, Will soon finds that his senses are heightened, his sleep patterns are erratic, he’s an animal in the sack, and overall, he’s feeling like a new man. While Will tries to suss out whether his transformation is a blessing or a curse, a bigger, more deadly struggle emerges. Namely: corporate drama at his publishing house.

Mike Nichols‘ feature film debut was 1966’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Thirty years later, audiences had to answer the question: who’s afraid of Mike Nichols’ Wolf? The answer, as it happens was “nobody” because, for all its bark, this bad boy has zero bite in the thrills and chills department. But don’t hold that against Wolf. This is a mess. But oh what a mess.

You’ve got all the elemental pieces of an erotic thriller: James Spader is out here stealing people’s wives. An indifferent elder statesman (Christopher Plummer) plays god with the job/entire deal of our protagonist (Jack Nicholson). A femme fatale (Michelle Pfeiffer) sulks in the background with a dangling cigarette and nary a lick of self-preservation. Then the film goes and throws its not-werewolf werewolf mythology into the mix. Taken on its own ridiculously goofy terms, Wolf will have you hooting, hollering, and who knows, howling.

Available on Hulu and Tubi on April 1st.

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in April 2022.

Streaming Service Movie Date ARROW The Face at the Window (1939) April 1 ARROW The Passing (1983) April 4 ARROW Battle for the Lost Planet (1986) April 4 ARROW Mutant War (1988) April 4 ARROW The Sacred Spirit (2022) April 15 ARROW Sinful Nuns of Saint Valentine (1974) April 15 ARROW Henry Portrait of a Serial Killer (1986) April 18 The Criterion Channel Daughters of Darkness (1971) April 1 The Criterion Channel J.D.’s Revenge (1976) April 1 The Criterion Channel Sugar Hill (1974) April 1 HBO Max Annabelle (2014) April 1 HBO Max Beetlejuice (1988) April 1 HBO Max Children of the Damned (1964) April 1 HBO Max Insidious (2010) April 1 HBO Max The Relic (1997) April 1 HBO Max The Night House (2021) April 8 HBO Max The Blair Witch Project (1999) April 30 HBO Max House of 1,000 Corpses (2003) April 30 HBO Max The Devil's Rejects (2005) April 30 Hulu Casper (1995) April 1 Hulu Eyes Wide Shut (1999) April 1 Hulu Insomnium (2017) April 1 Hulu John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998) April 1 Hulu Practical Magic (1998) April 1 Hulu Twilight (2008) April 1 Hulu The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) April 1 Hulu The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) April 1 Hulu The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1 (2011) April 1 Hulu The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2 (2012) April 1 Hulu Wolf (1994) April 1 Hulu Let the Right One In (2008) April 8 Hulu Black Death (2010) April 15 IMDb TV Final Destination (2000) April 1 IMDb TV Final Destination 2 (2003) April 1 Netflix Blade (1998) April 1 Netflix Blade II (2002) April 1 Netflix Blade: Trinity (2004) April 1 Netflix The Rental (2020) April 1 Netflix The Ring (2002) April 1 Netflix Choose or Die (2022) April 15 Netflix Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016) April 16 Paramount+ Addams Family Values (1993) April 1 Paramount+ The Believers (1987) April 1 Paramount+ The Fly (unclear which version) April 1 Paramount+ Carrie (unclear which version) April 4 Peacock The Purge: Anarchy (2014) April 1 Prime Video The Sixth Sense (1999) April 1 Prime Video Young Frankenstein (1974) April 1 Prime Video Jeepers Creepers 2 (2002) April 1 Prime Video Carrie (1976) April 1 Prime Video Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956) April 1 Prime Video District 9 (2009) April 1 Shudder Candyman (1992) April 1 Shudder The Evil Dead (1981) April 1 Shudder Evil Dead II (1987) April 1 Shudder The Fog (unclear which version) April 1 Shudder Near Dark (1987) April 1 Shudder The Serpent and the Rainbow (1988) April 1 Shudder Session 9 (2001) April 1 Shudder The Funhouse (1981) April 1 Shudder The Devils (1971) April 1 Shudder Trick ‘r Treat (2007) April 1 Shudder Ritual (2002) April 4 Shudder Summer of 84 (2018) April 4 Shudder See For Me (2021) April 7 Shudder Rocktober Blood (1984) April 11 Shudder Puppet Master (1989) April 11 Shudder Puppet Master II (1990) April 11 Shudder Puppet Master III: Toulon's Revenge (1991) April 11 Shudder Subspecies (1991) April 12 Shudder The Pit and the Pendulum (unclear which version) April 12 Shudder Intruder (2019) April 12 Shudder The Cellar (2022) April 15 Shudder Virus 32 (2022) April 21 Shudder Jamie Marks is Dead (2014) April 25 Tubi Pride + Prejudice + Zombies (2016) April 1 Tubi Beetlejuice (1988) April 1 Tubi Exorcist: The Beginning (2004) April 1 Tubi Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015) April 1 Tubi Leprechaun (1993) April 1 Tubi Oculus (2013) April 1 Tubi Quarantine (2008) April 1 Tubi Salem’s Lot (1979) April 1 Tubi The Grudge 3 (2009) April 1 Tubi The Village (2004) April 1 Tubi Urban Legend (1998) April 1 Tubi Urban Legends: The Final Cut (2000) April 1 Tubi Psycho (1960) April 1 Tubi Wolf (1994) April 1 Tubi Alien (1979) April 1 Tubi District 9 (2009) April 1

Horror Titles Expiring from Streaming Soon

Streaming Service Movie Date The Criterion Channel Collective: Unconscious April 30 The Criterion Channel Butter on the Latch April 30 The Criterion Channel The World The Flesh and The Devil April 30 HBO Max Cursed (2005) April 30 HBO Max Darkness (2004) April 30 HBO Max House (2008) April 30 HBO Max Poltergeist II: the Other Side (1986) April 30 HBO Max Poltergeist III (1988) April 30 HBO Max Stigmata (1999) April 30 HBO Max House of the Dead (2003) April 30 HBO Max Lake Placid (1999) April 30 HBO Max Mirrors (2008) April 30 HBO Max Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) April 30 HBO Max Twilight (2008) April 30 HBO Max The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) April 30 HBO Max The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) April 30 HBO Max The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1 (2011) April 30 HBO Max The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2 (2012) April 30 Netflix Truth or Dare (2018) April 2 Netflix The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017) April 4 Netflix House of the Witch (2017) April 8

