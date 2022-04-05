Home
Features and Columns · Movies · Streaming Guides

All the Horror You Need to Stream in April 2022

You know what they say: April showers bring May flowers … and plenty of new streamable horror offerings.
Streaming Horror April
By  · Published on April 5th, 2022

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving from your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to watch in April 2022:

Happy April dear readers, we’ve once again made it Spring once more. So, depending on your hemisphere of choice, the promising signs of brighter, greener days are on the horizon. But, while it may grow cheerier outside, horror fans will persist in their dedication to keeping things nice and spooky all year round.

Even though we’re halfway to Halloween, there are still plenty of genre goodies to be found this month. From returning streaming favorites to hard-to-find curios, there’s a little something for everyone, so buckle up and put the kettle on.

Be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in April 2022. Keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

April 2022 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

Horror Streaming Highlights for April 2022

Pick of the Month: The Passing (1983)

The Passing

Synopsis: Two widowed World War II veterans live together on the crumbling outskirts of Baltimore. A young blue-collar family man is sentenced to death after accidentally killing his wife’s attacker. One of the veterans enrolls in a mysterious program that promises to place the psyches of the old in the bodies of the new. One hopeful participant, one unwilling victim … what could go wrong?

A passion project of director/writer/producer/co-star John Huckert, The Passing tackles its weighty themes (love, loneliness, the inevitability of death) with a shoestring budget and contagious devotion to its subjects. Criminally underseen since the first week of its theatrical release way back in the 1980s, the film straddles surrealist sci-fi-horror spaces with ease, offering a singular document of no-budget ambition and stomach-sinking identity horror. It’s like a rape-revenge film got in a car crash with 2001: A Space Odyssey. And if that piques your interest, you’d do best to seek this gem out.

Available on ARROW  on April 4th.

A marvelous double bill of supernatural Blaxploitation

Sugar Hill

Synopsis: A whole swath of provocative Blaxploitation films are hitting Criterion Channel this month — boasting a solid mix of pulp classics and genre rarities. And two of that number are in the horror zone! So if you’re in the mood to learn more about a time in cinema history when Black artists behind and in front of the camera broke political and aesthetic boundaries (and you want to get your horror fix) look no further!

Released in 1974, Sugar Hill is the sole directorial effort of prolific producer Paul Maslansky (the man responsible for Jason and the Argonauts, Return to Oz, and Police Academy … talk about range!). The film follows Diana “Sugar” Hill (Marki Bey) who entreats a voodoo queen to summon Baron Samedi when her boyfriend is killed by gangsters. After selling her soul to the loa of the dead, Sugar is given a zombie army to take on her enemies. Meanwhile, Sugar’s old flame, Detective Valentine, is on the case.

As for the other half of the double bill, we’ve got 1976’s J.D.’s Revenge directed by Arthur Marks. The film follows a slain 1940s gangster named J.D. who returns from the dead to exact his titular revenge by possessing the body of a mild-mannered, Black law student. Steeped in a thick soup of New Orleans atmosphere, J.D.’s Revenge is a hypnosis-filled ride grounded featuring two above-the-board performances by Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) and Louis Gossett Jr (Roots, Watchmen).

Available on The Criterion Channel on April 1st.

A gem of “boy, I love to feel bad” cinema

Session

Synopsis: Desperate for money, an asbestos removal owner named Gordon offers to remove the toxic material from an abandoned psych ward in just one week. As the cleanup crew arrives, their already fragile psyches are put to the test as tensions rise during the rush job and old wounds begin to rip open.

Session 9 has picked up something of a cult status over the years, and with good reason. Brad Anderson‘s 2001 film is a chilling film brimming with a thoroughly ominous atmosphere and a rock-solid ensemble cast comprised of the “competent middle-aged average joe” types that rarely populate horror features. Awash in ambiguity and privy to one of the bleakest endings in horror history, Session 9 is a disorienting and criminally underseen gem best watched with all the lights on as far away from derelict buildings as humanly possible.

Available on Shudder on April 1st.

You got your werewolf movie in my erotic thriller! You got your erotic thriller in my werewolf movie!

Wolf

Synopsis: Late one night, mild-mannered editor Will Randall is bitten by a wolf. After securing a tetanus shot, Will soon finds that his senses are heightened, his sleep patterns are erratic, he’s an animal in the sack, and overall, he’s feeling like a new man. While Will tries to suss out whether his transformation is a blessing or a curse, a bigger, more deadly struggle emerges. Namely: corporate drama at his publishing house.

Mike Nichols‘ feature film debut was 1966’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?  Thirty years later, audiences had to answer the question: who’s afraid of Mike Nichols’ Wolf? The answer, as it happens was “nobody” because, for all its bark, this bad boy has zero bite in the thrills and chills department. But don’t hold that against Wolf. This is a mess. But oh what a mess.

You’ve got all the elemental pieces of an erotic thriller: James Spader is out here stealing people’s wives. An indifferent elder statesman (Christopher Plummer) plays god with the job/entire deal of our protagonist (Jack Nicholson). A femme fatale (Michelle Pfeiffer) sulks in the background with a dangling cigarette and nary a lick of self-preservation. Then the film goes and throws its not-werewolf werewolf mythology into the mix. Taken on its own ridiculously goofy terms, Wolf will have you hooting, hollering, and who knows, howling.

Available on Hulu and Tubi on April 1st.

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in April 2022.
Streaming ServiceMovieDate
ARROWThe Face at the Window (1939)April 1
ARROWThe Passing (1983)April 4
ARROWBattle for the Lost Planet (1986)April 4
ARROWMutant War (1988)April 4
ARROWThe Sacred Spirit (2022)April 15
ARROWSinful Nuns of Saint Valentine (1974)April 15
ARROWHenry Portrait of a Serial Killer (1986)April 18
The Criterion ChannelDaughters of Darkness (1971)April 1
The Criterion ChannelJ.D.’s Revenge (1976)April 1
The Criterion ChannelSugar Hill (1974)April 1
HBO MaxAnnabelle (2014)April 1
HBO MaxBeetlejuice (1988)April 1
HBO MaxChildren of the Damned (1964)April 1
HBO MaxInsidious (2010)April 1
HBO MaxThe Relic (1997)April 1
HBO MaxThe Night House (2021)April 8
HBO MaxThe Blair Witch Project (1999)April 30
HBO MaxHouse of 1,000 Corpses (2003)April 30
HBO MaxThe Devil's Rejects (2005)April 30
HuluCasper (1995)April 1
HuluEyes Wide Shut (1999)April 1
HuluInsomnium (2017)April 1
HuluJohn Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)April 1
HuluPractical Magic (1998)April 1
HuluTwilight (2008)April 1
HuluThe Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)April 1
HuluThe Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)April 1
HuluThe Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1 (2011)April 1
HuluThe Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2 (2012)April 1
HuluWolf (1994)April 1
HuluLet the Right One In (2008)April 8
HuluBlack Death (2010)April 15
IMDb TVFinal Destination (2000)April 1
IMDb TVFinal Destination 2 (2003)April 1
NetflixBlade (1998)April 1
NetflixBlade II (2002)April 1
NetflixBlade: Trinity (2004)April 1
NetflixThe Rental (2020)April 1
NetflixThe Ring (2002)April 1
NetflixChoose or Die (2022)April 15
NetflixOuija: Origin of Evil (2016)April 16
Paramount+Addams Family Values (1993)April 1
Paramount+The Believers (1987)April 1
Paramount+The Fly (unclear which version)April 1
Paramount+Carrie (unclear which version)April 4
Peacock The Purge: Anarchy (2014) April 1
Prime VideoThe Sixth Sense (1999)April 1
Prime VideoYoung Frankenstein (1974)April 1
Prime VideoJeepers Creepers 2 (2002)April 1
Prime VideoCarrie (1976)April 1
Prime VideoInvasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)April 1
Prime VideoDistrict 9 (2009)April 1
ShudderCandyman (1992)April 1
ShudderThe Evil Dead (1981)April 1
ShudderEvil Dead II (1987)April 1
ShudderThe Fog (unclear which version)April 1
ShudderNear Dark (1987)April 1
ShudderThe Serpent and the Rainbow (1988)April 1
ShudderSession 9 (2001)April 1
ShudderThe Funhouse (1981)April 1
ShudderThe Devils (1971)April 1
ShudderTrick ‘r Treat (2007)April 1
ShudderRitual (2002)April 4
ShudderSummer of 84 (2018)April 4
ShudderSee For Me (2021)April 7
ShudderRocktober Blood (1984)April 11
ShudderPuppet Master (1989)April 11
ShudderPuppet Master II (1990)April 11
ShudderPuppet Master III: Toulon's Revenge (1991)April 11
ShudderSubspecies (1991)April 12
ShudderThe Pit and the Pendulum (unclear which version)April 12
ShudderIntruder (2019)April 12
ShudderThe Cellar (2022)April 15
ShudderVirus 32 (2022)April 21
ShudderJamie Marks is Dead (2014)April 25
TubiPride + Prejudice + Zombies (2016)April 1
TubiBeetlejuice (1988)April 1
TubiExorcist: The Beginning (2004)April 1
TubiInsidious: Chapter 3 (2015)April 1
TubiLeprechaun (1993)April 1
TubiOculus (2013)April 1
TubiQuarantine (2008)April 1
TubiSalem’s Lot (1979)April 1
TubiThe Grudge 3 (2009)April 1
TubiThe Village (2004)April 1
TubiUrban Legend (1998)April 1
TubiUrban Legends: The Final Cut (2000)April 1
TubiPsycho (1960)April 1
TubiWolf (1994)April 1
TubiAlien (1979)April 1
TubiDistrict 9 (2009)April 1

Horror Titles Expiring from Streaming Soon

Streaming ServiceMovieDate
The Criterion ChannelCollective: UnconsciousApril 30
The Criterion ChannelButter on the LatchApril 30
The Criterion ChannelThe World The Flesh and The DevilApril 30
HBO MaxCursed (2005)April 30
HBO MaxDarkness (2004)April 30
HBO MaxHouse (2008)April 30
HBO MaxPoltergeist II: the Other Side (1986)April 30
HBO MaxPoltergeist III (1988)April 30
HBO MaxStigmata (1999)April 30
HBO MaxHouse of the Dead (2003)April 30
HBO MaxLake Placid (1999)April 30
HBO MaxMirrors (2008)April 30
HBO MaxTim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)April 30
HBO MaxTwilight (2008)April 30
HBO MaxThe Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)April 30
HBO MaxThe Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)April 30
HBO MaxThe Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1 (2011)April 30
HBO MaxThe Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2 (2012)April 30
NetflixTruth or Dare (2018)April 2
NetflixThe Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)April 4
NetflixHouse of the Witch (2017)April 8

Meg Shields is the humble farm boy of your dreams and a senior contributor at Film School Rejects. She currently runs three columns at FSR: The Queue, How'd They Do That?, and Horrorscope. She is also a curator for One Perfect Shot and a freelance writer for hire. Meg can be found screaming about John Boorman's 'Excalibur' on Twitter here: @TheWorstNun. (She/Her).

