Believe It Or Not, There Was a ‘Star Wars’ Disco Soundtrack

By Meg Shields · Published on December 7th, 2022

I don’t know about you, but when I’m watching Star Wars: A New Hope I rarely think about how the film was originally released in 1977. For one thing, I wasn’t alive when the first film in the (now expansive) series hit theaters. And for another, Luke Skywalker’s journey taking place in a galaxy far, far away means that we’re spared the tell-tale bellbottoms, chain-smokers, and post-Free Love malaise. Sure, you might date the film if you’re not fully emersed and spend the runtime picking apart how the sausage was made (and re-made, with CGI “enhancements,” thanks to uncle George). But, if you’re in the zone: you don’t really think about how A New Hope was released in the same year as ABBA’s “Dancing Queen.”

This is a long walk to let you know that disco was huge when the first Star Wars film hit theaters. And while John Williams’ score is what we hear on-screen … there was an official Star Wars disco album. Star Wars and Other Galactic Funk was recorded in two days. And believe it or not: it held the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for two whole weeks.

If you’ve never heard of Meco‘s masterpiece before, fear not: the funk is strong with this video essay, which details everything you didn’t want to know about the Star Wars disco album:

