Re-Imaging Classic Film Scenes Through the Apps of Social Distancing

Anyone who first saw The Thing on cable knows that the context of exhibition is crucial. When those anxious wide-angles are compressed to fit the dimensions of a cathode-ray television, John Carpenter’s sci-fi whodunnit feels like a totally different film. And what good’s a split diopter if static obfuscates anything even resembling a “sharp” image?

Everything about interface alters intent. And as trite as the power of his original message has become, Marshall McLuhan wasn’t wrong: the medium is the message. And as far as human contact is concerned, the medium has shifted considerably this year. To put it lightly.

That’s the idea behind From screening to (live) streaming, a short film that imagines famous movies in the context of popular live-streaming apps in the era of COVID-19. The Breakfast Club as seen through distance learning. Risky Business as a Tik Tok. The “Cat Lady” from A Clockwork Orange re-envisioned as a live-streamed yoga class. The short film offers a marriage of our present predicament and our pop culture past; inviting us to look at a familiar visual language from another perspective.

You can watch From screening to (live) streaming here:

Who made this?

“From screening to (live) streaming” was created by Milan-based video artists and directors Davide Rapp and Andrea Dal Martello. You can check out Dal Martello’s official website here. You can peruse Rapp’s Vimeo account here.

