Our Pick of the Week Is All About That ‘Risky Business’

Risky Business [4K UHD, Criterion]

What is it? An 80s comedy classic.

Why see it? Tom Cruise is an action star these days, but his early years saw him tackling more varied fare from dramas to comedies. This 1983 feature is one of the latter, unfairly labeled a teenage sex comedy, and it remains a fantastic coming of age tale that, yes, dabbles in teen sex comedy. It’s a funny time, it’s a sexy time — the train scene! — and that’s more than enough. If, for some reason, it’s not though, the film also offers some interesting observations on capitalism and individual responsibility that make for some thought-provoking conversation starters. But real talk, it’s the sexy comedy antics that will keep you coming back. Add in a still terrific score by Tangerine Dream, and you have a classic from the 80s.

[Extras: New 4K restoration, theatrical and director’s cuts, commentary, interviews]

The Best

The Fall Guy [4K UHD]

What is it? A big screen take on a small screen hit!

Why see it? This one got dumped on while in theaters, and that’s unfortunate as it’s a fun, harmless little action/comedy with two strong leads — both with chemistry and great comedic chops — and some real good times. Ryan Gosling is a stunt man, Emily Blunt is the director, and they used to be a thing. Now they can be again if only they can get past the missing star, the dead body, the accusations of murder, and more. It’s maybe not all that funny, but it’s plenty fun between the gags and action beats. People love to hate on director David Leitch, but as with most of his films, his brand of silly entertainment seems to upset folks.

[Extras: Theatrical and extended cuts, gag reel, deleted scenes, featurettes]

Girl on the Bridge

What is it? A knife thrower finds a new assistant.

Why see it? This French tale is a romantic drama pairing two lost souls, one is a carnival knife thrower finding meaning at the end of his blades, and the other is a young woman already giving up on life. Their pairing is both sweet and sexy, and Daniel Auteuil and Vanessa Paradis make both look easy. Drama builds in their time together, and the focus sits on the truth of their time together — he’s throwing deadly knives at her on a daily basis. It’s far from a heavy film, but it’s equally distant from a fast and loose one.

[Extras: Commentary, short film]

The Rest

Back to Black

What is it? The Amy Winehouse story, kind of.

Why see it? As biopics go, this is one about Amy Winehouse exploring her early days up through her breakthrough success. It’s standard fare across the board, and if you’re a big Winehouse fan it might actually be a bit offensive too. The film focuses quite a bit on her particular addictions, almost more so than her talents, and in addition to being something of a downer it also feels like a blame game for a woman whose life ended far too early. Meh. Performances are fine.

[Extras: Featurettes, commentary]

The Cocaine Fiends

What is it? Two propaganda films!

Why see it? Kids back in the 20s through the 50s were easily prone to the influence of bad dudes and naughty ladies, so filmmakers made propaganda films to warn them of the dangers of drugs, sex, and such. These films, a late 20s original and the 1935 remake, explore the drug angle by bringing bad ideas to a young couple who quickly succumb to the pull of the devil’s dust. Films like these are interesting cultural artefacts, but they rarely hold any value of their own on the entertainment front.

[Extras: The Pace That Kills and its remake, commentaries]

The Strangers – Chapter 1

What is it? A real misfire.

Why see it? 2008’s The Strangers remains a legitimately frightening thriller about a young couple and the three sadistic killers ruining their evening. It got a sequel in 2018 that’s never scary but still delivers a lot of stylish slasher fun. So far so good, but now Renny Harlin’s rebooting the franchise — as a trilogy — and chapter 1 sucks a lot of ass. Choices made leave it devoid of scares or suspense, we never care about the characters, and its wrap up teases a part 2 we know is coming but absolutely don’t need. Such a weird choice all around, and while I like seeing Renny Harlin back in horror… this just ain’t it.

[Extras: Commentary, featurettes]

Underground Aces [KL Studio Classics]

What is it? An 80s comedy film you’ve never heard of!

Why see it? While Risky Business above was a great film in the 80s and a great film now, this 1981 comedy has also remained the same — a mild diversion with a couple laughs, a fun cast, and a lot of dead air. Dirk Benedict is a newcomer who gets a job in a parking garage beneath a fancy hotel, and the ensemble around him introduce him to their goofy lifestyles. Like a PG-rated D.C. Cab, it’s the ensemble that brings most of the fun as we’re joined by Melanie Griffith, Frank Gorshin, Michael Winslow, Sid Haig, Jerry Orbach, Ernie Hudson, and more familiar faces. It’s not all that funny, but it squeezes in some smiles.

[Extras: New 2K scan, commentary]

Also out this week:

Arcadian, The Crippled Masters, Farewell My Concubine [Criterion], Jaws 3 [4K UHD], Jaws: The Revenge [4K UHD], The Linguini Incident