‘Free Guy’ Continues to Have the High Score at the Box Office

‘Paw Patrol’ is on a roll, but other new movies were largely ignored.

Twentieth Century Studios

By Christopher Campbell · Published on August 23rd, 2021

Welcome to our weekly box office report, which we do a little differently. Rather than focusing on the money, FSR senior editor Christopher Campbell is more interested in the estimated attendance — or number of tickets sold. Because the value of money changes over the years, but the value of actual moviegoers remains the same. This week, we look at the opening box office attendance numbers for PAW Patrol: The Movie, Reminiscence, The Night House, and The Protégé.

My kids were given a choice of two new releases to watch this weekend: PAW Patrol: The Movie or The Loud House Movie. Both are based on Nickelodeon cartoons. The former was available simultaneously in theaters and streaming on Paramount+; the former was exclusive to Netflix. My kids picked the latter animated feature because the older sibling has mostly outgrown the former’s franchise. If the movie had come out four years ago, he’d have been all over it, but PAW Patrol has a pretty limited age range for its fandom. Kids within that range, however, are obsessed.

It’s also a very young age group, and their parents would rather just keep them at home. Four-year-olds don’t understand movie release dates. There’s no reason to rush them to a new PAW Patrol feature outside the home. There’s so much PAW Patrol content available on television they don’t even know they’ve already seen. So even parents who don’t subscribe to Paramount+ have no great reason to bring the little ones to see the movie on the big screen. Add to the reality that toddlers are most likely to transmit viruses in a cinema, and no thanks!

PAW Patrol: The Movie Box Office

And yet PAW Patrol: The Movie grossed $13 million (estimated*), which could be equated to roughly 1.4 million tickets sold* at the box office. Many more if you consider the fact that the audience was made up mostly of children. Their tickets cost less and therefore more of them are needed to add up to the gross box office amount. Either way, the movie had a bigger debut crowd than this summer’s family film sequel Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway as well as In the Heights, Respect, and the latest parts of the Saw, The Purge, Escape Room, and Don’t Breathe horror franchises.

PAW Patrol: The Movie did land slightly below expectations, however. The amount forecast by Box Office Pro last week would have come out to around 1.5 million tickets. But the reality did fall within the site’s range of expectations (1.1 million to 1.6 million) at least. And it’s above the entire range (0.8 million to 1.3 million) that Box Office Pro predicted one month ago. With favorable reviews (84% at Rotten Tomatoes) and an A- grade from moviegoers via Cinemascore polling, PAW Patrol is on a roll, and it would have done even better had it not also been streaming.

Animated Movies Based on Nickelodeon Cartoons by Box Office Attendance

Rank Movie Title Opening Weekend Attendance Total Domestic Attendance 1 The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 6.6 million 19.3 million 2 The Rugrats Movie (1998) 5.8 million 21.4 million 3 The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 5.2 million 13.8 million 4 Rugrats in Paris: The Movie (2000) 4.2 million 14.2 million 5 Rugrats Go Wild (2003) 1.92 million 6.5 million 6 PAW Patrol: The Movie (2021) 1.4 million 1.4 million 7 The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002) 1.04 million 6.9 million 8 Hey Arnold!: The Movie (2002) 0.98 million 2.4 million 9 The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (2020) 0.09 million 0.5 million

The Protégé, The Night House, and Reminiscence Box Office

The other three new wide releases landed in succession in the back half of the top ten. The respective debut grosses for The Protégé, The Night House, and Reminiscence are $2.94 million, $2.87 million, and $2 million (all estimated*). Respective attendance, therefore, was around: 320,000; 313,000; and 218,000. Altogether they barely add up to the crowd for PAW Patrol: The Movie. Only The Protégé exceeded its expectations forecast last week, though last month Box Office Pro predicted it to make much more.

Reminiscence is the biggest box office disappointment among the three, given its expectations. Once forecast to sell as many as 1.5 million tickets, last week’s figure equated to about 513,000, and it still failed to reach that number. Also given its reported budget ($68 million). But Reminiscence, a sci-fi noir starring Hugh Jackman and written and directed by Lisa Joy (a member of the Nolan family), was also available on HBO Max. And it received abysmal reviews (38% on Rotten Tomatoes) and an unfortunate Cinemascore grade: C+.

Both The Protégé and The Night House ought to have performed better, though. The former, a new hitman actioner from Martin Campbell, received relatively positive reviews (62% on Rotten Tomatoes) and the best Cinemascore grade of the trio (B). It’s no wonder it topped the other two, yet it could have been even more successful. As is, it’s Campbell’s worst debut ever. The Night House, a ghost-centric thriller starring Rebecca Hall, did even better with critics (85% on Rotten Tomatoes). Unfortunately, it did the worst of the bunch with moviegoers (C- grade via Cinemascore).

Martin Campbell Movies by Box Office Attendance

Rank Movie Title Opening Weekend Attendance Total Domestic Attendance 1 Green Lantern (2011) 6.7 million 14.7 million 2 Casino Royale (2006) 6.2 million 25.6 million 3 GoldenEye (1995) 6.02 million 24.5 million 4 The Mask of Zorro (1998) 4.8 million 20.1 million 5 Vertical Limit (2000) 2.9 million 12.8 million 6 The Legend of Zorro (2005) 2.5 million 7.2 million 7 Edge of Darkness (2010) 2.2 million 5.5 million 8 No Escape (1994) 1.9 million 6.5 million 9 The Foreigner (2017) 1.5 million 3.8 million 10 Criminal Law (1988) 0.42 million 1.6 million 11 Defenseless (1991) 0.38 million 1.5 million 12 Beyond Borders (2003) 0.34 million 0.7 million 13 The Protege (2021) 0.32 million 0.32 million

Limited New Releases

Two more new movies opened in theaters over the weekend, in limited release. Sean Penn’s Flag Day received negative reviews (42% on Rotten Tomatoes) yet managed the fifth-best per-screen average (185) overall. And the second-best among indies in limited release (just behind the documentary The Lost Leonardo, which did 195 average attendance). Demonic, a horror movie from Neill Blomkamp (District 9) with even worse reviews (15% on Rotten Tomatoes), opened on eighty-five screens and had one of the worst per-screen averages of the weekend: 47 tickets.

Free Guy Gets Another Play as the Box Office Champ

I don’t normally highlight second-weekend box office, but the continued success of Free Guy is worth noting. The “original” action fantasy topped the chart again. And it exceeded expectations again. This weekend, the movie sold around 2.1 million tickets. That’s only a 33% drop in attendance from its opening weekend, which is the best hold for a movie debuting as high as it did in the past year. The latest attendance estimate is higher than Box Office Pro forecast last week (1.7 million). As a result, its total gross/attendance so far is above what the site predicted it’d be by this date. It certainly helps that Free Guy is not streaming or (legally) available digitally yet.

Box Office Attendance for August 20 - August 22, 2021

Rank Movie Title Weekend Attendance Per-Screen Average Attendance Total Domestic Attendance Studio 1 Free Guy 2.1 million 492 6.4 million 20th Century Studios 2 PAW Patrol: The Movie 1.4 million 446 1.4 million Paramount Pictures 3 Jungle Cruise 0.68 million 190 10.1 million Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 4 Don't Breathe 2 0.55 million 183 2.1 million Screen Gems 5 Respect 0.42 million 130 1.6 million Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) 6 The Suicide Squad 0.37 million 127 5.4 million Warner Bros. 7 The Protégé 0.32 million 124 0.32 million Lionsgate 8 The Night House 0.31 million 140 0.31 million Searchlight Pictures 9 Reminiscence 0.22 million 67 0.22 million Warner Bros. 10 Black Widow 0.13 million 94 19.7 million Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Related Topics: Box Office