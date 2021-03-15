Sorry, folks, but we still have more than forty days until the end of this year’s (last year’s) Oscar season. However, we’re at least past the hurdle of the final contenders being named. The Oscar nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards, which will be held on April 25, 2021, were announced this morning, and they actually managed to offer some surprises.

Obviously, our first reactions are noticing the snubs, including Delroy Lindo being overlooked for Best Actor for his performance in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods. The late Chadwick Boseman was also missing from the Best Supporting Actor category for his work in that movie, though he did receive a posthumous nomination for Best Actor for his portrayal of a jazz trumpeter in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Personally, I’m also disappointed with the lack of nominees for Da 5 Bloods outside its much-deserved nod for Terence Blanchard‘s original score. I’m also disappointed that One Night in Miami, my favorite film of 2020, was not nominated for Best Picture or Best Director for Regina King, among other snubs, despite this seeming like it’d be we could get three women in the latter category — the Oscars still made history with this being the first time two women filmmakers were nominated for Best Director in the same year, with Nomadland‘s Chloé Zhao and Promising Young Woman‘s Emerald Fennell recognized.

On the positive side, the Best Supporting Actress category includes two performances that weren’t certain to be nominated: newcomer Maria Bakalova from the comedy sequel Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (which also earned a Best Adapted Screenplay nod) and veteran Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung, who plays the grandmother Soonja in Minari. She’s the first Korean ever nominated in an acting category, while her co-star, Steven Yeun is the first Korean-American nominee for Best Actor. Minari also wasn’t a sure thing for Best Picture, nor was filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung expected to be nominated for Best Director, along with his Best Original Screenplay honor.

As for other landmark achievements and records, this year’s Oscar nominations include the most ever earned by women in the film industry — at seventy-six (including multi-nominees) — across the twenty-three competitive categories. And Zhao became the first woman nominated in four categories in a single year, with four (Best Director, Best Picture, Best Editing, and Best Adapted Screenplay, all for Nomadland). Zhao is also the first woman of color nominated for Best Director. And the acting categories saw the most non-white performers yet, with nine of the nominees.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom costume designer Ann Roth tied the record for oldest Oscar nominee in history at age 89 (James Ivory and Agnès Varda are the other two she matches). Meanwhile, Anthony Hopkins became the oldest person nominated for Best Actor, at age 83, for his performance in The Father — another favorite 2020 film of mine, by the way, which pleasantly surprised in the Best Picture category. Also up for Best Actor is the first Muslim contender there, Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal. In the Best Actress category, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom star Viola Davis broke the record for the most-nominated Black actress, now having four (she won in 2017 for another August Wilson adaptation, Fences).

Without further ado (unless there’s anything else remarkable to add to the above later), here are all of the 2021 Oscar nominations:

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Directing

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best International Feature Film

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Original Song

“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Io Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Best Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet