One Perfect Binge Bracket: Comedy Dominates as Round 3 Begins!

As we continue to move through our One Perfect Binge bracket project, it’s become clear that we could all use a laugh every now and again. Comedies dominated the second round, with the likes of Parks and Recreation, Community, and The Office defeating prestige favorites like The Sopranos, Twin Peaks, and Mad Men, respectively.

Perhaps the answer to the big question — What is the most perfectly bingeable show ever? — is that it requires laughter and lightheartedness, even if it occasionally gets a little real. So far, that’s the message we’re getting from the followers of One Perfect Shot who’ve been so kind as to vote in our polls. The other thing worth noting as round 3 begins: the fandoms are strong. Hannibal fans led an incredible late comeback in the final 12 hours to see their favorite defeat The Wire. Fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender turned out in force to vanquish Lost by almost 20%. Do not underestimate the strength of some of Twitter’s most rabid fandoms.

Below you will find the updated bracket and breakdowns of the matchups in round 3. Choose wisely!

The Bracket

Third Round

Below you will find the eight shows that comprise the four third-round matchups. Will Hannibal continue its incredible run of defeating some of the best shows of all-time? After narrowly beating Bojack Horseman, can Seinfeld keep the 90s alive against the powerhouse from Scranton, PA? Can Community take out another prestige drama? And finally, we’ll find out if The Good Place is a real contender as it runs up against the final animated show left, Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The power is in your hands as we begin voting for round three…

(1) Breaking Bad vs. (12) Community

The case for Breaking Bad…

If you’re into major heists, drug deals gone right, drug deals gone wrong, drug busts gone right, drug busts gone wrong, long sit-down breakfasts, hostage situations, identical twin hitmen, romance, family bonding time, science… Breaking Bad is the show for you. It literally has something for everyone. So if you’ve somehow avoided watching it until now, you better get on it. Seriously. (Aurora Amidon)

The case for Community…

Surreal and chronically self-aware, Community satirizes the oddities of community college. With classes including “Intro to Senselessness,” extracurriculars like the annual paintball war, and a secret air conditioning school, there’s something for everyone at Greendale! (Kristen Reid)

(11) Avatar: The Last Airbender vs. (2) The Good Place

The case for Avatar: The Last Airbender…

It’s rare to find a show as consistently sweet, courageous, and captivating as Avatar: The Last Airbender. How spectacular: to throw yourself heart-first into a series that reciprocates with open arms and rock-solid sympathy. Avatar is #OnePerfectBinge. (Meg Shields)

The case for The Good Place…

If you’re looking for a bit more niceness in your TV diet, The Good Place is a perfect escape: it’s got a lovable cast, a subtle but impeccable pun game, and plenty of heartwarming appeals to our shared potential for growth. You need it in your life. And in whatever comes after. (Christina Smith)

(16) Hannibal vs. (4) Parks and Recreation

The case for Hannibal…

Part crime drama, part romance, all drop-dead-gorgeous cinematography, Hannibal is both a breakneck chase and a slow burn that propels you forward. And each season finale is meant to double as a series finale, so there are 3 bombshell “endings” to satisfy you along the way. (Liz Baessler)

The case for Parks and Recreation…

Welcome to Pawnee, home of Lil’ Sebastian (RIP), Indiana’s smallest park and the most lovable crew of municipal government workers in the history of television. Once you get past the slightly awkward first season, it is nothing but non-stop laughter, waffles, and heartfelt moments between people who genuinely love each other… except maybe Jerry. (Angela Morrison)

(6) The Office vs. (7) Seinfeld

The case for The Office…

From awkward dinner parties to office romance, The Office is a side-splitting look at workplace culture. From the office suck-up to the awkward boss, this show marries comedy and tenderness to make its characters feel like family. So embrace that new family and dive in! (Mary Beth McAndrews)

The case for Seinfeld…

For a show about nothing, Seinfeld has given us everything. Iconic catchphrases, ridiculously cringe-worthy scenarios, and four characters whose selfishness and pettiness will make anyone feel better about their own worst impulses. (Angela Morrison)

