Home
About
Features
Search
Features and Columns · Movies · Streaming Guides

What’s New to Stream on Netflix for September 2022

Looking for what’s new to Netflix for September 2022? We have you covered here with a look at everything hitting the streamer this month.
Netflix Guide September
By  · Published on September 7th, 2022

Crossing the Streams is a series of columns spotlighting all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month. This time we’re checking out the new Netflix arrivals for September 2022. They include festival season titles like Athena and Blonde, a Stanley Kubrick classic, and more!

Netflix Pick of the Month for September 2022

Athena

There’s a lot going on at the Venice International Film Festival this year, much of it being drama off the screen, but one of the films to gain traction based on the film itself is Romain Gavras’ Athena (premieres September 23rd). The movie explores escalating racial tensions in France that lead to a full-on revolution of sorts with combat in the city streets surrounding a particular tower block. Minorities rebel against oppressive law enforcement, resulting in some reportedly impressive action set-pieces and filmmaking. The narrative riffs on Greek classics while updating the themes to today’s universal tensions regarding race, class, and authority. It’s always risky picking a Netflix Original Film as the monthly highlight — I’m looking at you, Carter — but this one seems like a safe bet.

More Netflix Original Films for September 2022

Blonde

There’s something special about road trip thrillers, particularly the ones that see the action unfold on long stretches of desert highways with no help in sight. Think The Hitcher (1986) or Breakdown (1997) for two of the best. End of the Road (premieres September 9th) looks to be aiming for that similar sweet spot with its tale of a family targeted by a killer while driving through New Mexico. It clocks in at under ninety minutes, stars Queen Latifah, Ludacris, and Beau Bridges, and is written by a guy who’s been writing 90s thrillers since the 90s, including Passenger 57 (1992), Money Train (1995), Lakeview Terrace (2008), and The Intruder (2019). Expect some fun, low-calorie fun.

If you thought Danny DeVito’s Throw Momma from the Train (1987) was the last word on comedic riffs on Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers on a Train (1951), well, you’d be wrong. Do Revenge (premieres September 16th) moves the action off the rails and into high school, where teens agree to target each other’s bullies. They’re probably not looking for murder, but the premise remains, and with Sophie Turner and Maya Hawke in the lead roles, this promises to be an engaging, well-written, and lively black comedy (hopefully despite that nearly two-hour running time…)

Sometimes a basic-sounding plot can be elevated by talents you’re just not expecting. Such is the case with Lou (premieres September 23rd), a thriller about a young mother whose child is kidnapped, sending her on a storm-fueled race to find her. Jurnee Smollett is the mother, and she’s aided by Allison Janney as a neighbor with a history of her own. Add in Logan Marshall-Green and Matt Craven with Anna Foerster behind the camera, and you have an action/thriller that piques the interest in all the right ways.

Finally, Netflix’s biggest and loudest film for September is Andrew Dominik’s Blonde (premieres September 28th). The epic (166-minute!) feature is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel offering up an imagined look at the life and death of Norma Jeane/Marilyn Monroe. Ana de Armas plays the lead alongside a cast that also includes Garret Dillahunt, Sara Paxton (Last House on the Left remake reunion!), Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson, Scoot McNairy, Toby Huss, and more. It’s been in the press for its NC-17 rating, but here’s hoping it’s actually good and worth all the fuss.

The Oldest New Arrival on Netflix for September 2022

A Clockwork Orange

One of the complaints against Netflix’s streaming service is its dearth 0f “older” films, with that distinction meaning movies released prior to the 90s. Go look. There aren’t very many on there. So we highlight the oldest new arrival each month, and for September, that film is Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange (1971). The film remains a potent look at near-future technology, and authoritarian overreach as an unruly young man (Malcolm McDowell) is “reconditioned” by the state. It’s an abrasive, absurd, and compelling journey into madness and social commentary.

A Classic Comedic Trilogy!

Austin Powers
New Line Cinema

A fourth Austin Powers film has been rumored for some time now — there’s even an IMDB page, so you know it’s true! — and while it won’t be dropping anytime soon, it’s never the wrong time to revisit the earlier films. Sure, there’s been something of a backlash against the trilogy despite the love they received on release, but don’t let a handful of party poopers convince you to turn your back on a good time. Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) sees a super agent from the 60s flash frozen and reawakened in the late 90s in the hopes of stopping Dr. Evil. Mike Myers plays both roles, and the film’s brilliantly stupid take on the James Bond films still holds up.

The fun continues in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) as both the villain and the spy head back to the 60s for more adventures. Other returning characters with fantastic names include Basil Exposition, Scott Evil, Robin Swallows, and more. Myers and director Jay Roach once again have a blast blending cheeky humor, Bond parodies, and fun set-pieces into an entertaining ride. Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) heads to the 70s and introduces Michael Caine as Austin’s father alongside a new villain once more played by Myers. Comedy is subjective, obviously, but these movies do such a smart job of playing dumb that the laughs come easily for those open to puns, gags, innuendo, and utter silliness. They’re worth a revisit.

The Complete Netflix List for September 2022

Release DateTitleNote
9/1American Beauty (1999)
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)
Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)
Barbie Mermaid Power (2022)
The Bridges of Madison County (1995)
A Cinderella Story (2004)
A Clockwork Orange (1971)
Clueless (1995)
Despicable Me (2010)
Despicable Me 2 (2013)
Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
Fenced InNetflix Film
Friday After Next (2002)
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)
He's Just Not That Into You (2009)
I Survived a Crime: Season 1
If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
The Italian Job (2003)
John Q (2002)
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24Netflix Anime
Just Friends (2005)
A Knight's Tale (2001)
Liss Pereira: AdultingNetflix Comedy
Little Nicky (2000)
A Little Princess (1995)
Love in the VillaNetflix Film
Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
Next Friday (2000)
The Notebook (2004)
Off the HookNetflix Series
Resident Evil (2002)
Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)
Road House (1989)
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2Netflix Family
Save the Last Dance (2001)
Scarface (1983)
Snow White & the Huntsman (2012)
Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1
This Is 40 (2012)
9/2Buy My HouseNetflix Series
Dated and RelatedNetflix Series
Devil in OhioNetflix Series
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2Netflix Series
FakesNetflix Series
The Festival of TroubadoursNetflix Film
Ivy + BeanNetflix Family
Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to GoNetflix Family
Ivy + Bean: Doomed to DanceNetflix Family
You’re Nothing SpecialNetflix Series
9/3Little WomenNetflix Series
9/5Call the Midwife: Series 11
Cocomelon: Season 6Netflix Family
Once Upon a Small TownNetflix Series
Vampire Academy (2014)
9/6Bee and PuppyCatNetflix Family
Get Smart With MoneyNetflix Documentary
Rodrigo Marques: King of UncouthNetflix Comedy
Sheng Wang: Sweet and JuicyNetflix Comedy
Untold: The Race of the CenturyNetflix Documentary
9/7Chef's Table: PizzaNetflix Documentary
Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial KillerNetflix Documentary
9/8EntrappedNetflix Series
DioramaNetflix Film
9/9Cobra Kai: Season 5Netflix Series
End of the RoadNetflix Film
Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2Netflix Series
Narco-SaintsNetflix Series
No LimitNetflix Film
9/12Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3Netflix Family
9/13Colette (2018)
Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles ForumNetflix Comedy
In the Dark: Season 4
9/14Broad PeakNetflix Film
The Catholic SchoolNetflix Film
El Rey, Vicente FernándezNetflix Series
Heartbreak HighNetflix Series
The Lørenskog DisappearanceNetflix Series
Sins of Our MotherNetflix Documentary
9/15Dogs in Space: Season 2Netflix Family
Intervention: Season 21
TerimNetflix Documentary
9/16The Brave OnesNetflix Series
Do RevengeNetflix Film
Drifting HomeNetflix Anime
Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2Netflix Series
Gymnastics Academy: A Second ChanceNetflix Family
I Used to Be FamousNetflix Film
JogiNetflix Film
Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2Netflix Series
Mirror, MirrorNetflix Film
SantoNetflix Series
Skandal! Bringing Down WirecardNetflix Documentary
This Is the End (2013)
Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall
9/19Go Dog Go: Season 3Netflix Family
9/20Patton Oswalt: We All ScreamNetflix Comedy
9/21Designing MiamiNetflix Series
Fortune Seller: A TV ScamNetflix Documentary
Iron Chef MexicoNetflix Series
The PerfumierNetflix Film
The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood HeistNetflix Documentary
9/22The Dreamlife of Georgie StoneNetflix Documentary
Karma's World: Season 4Netflix Family
Snabba Cash: Season 2Netflix Series
Thai Cave RescueNetflix Series
9/23AthenaNetflix Film
The Girls at the BackNetflix Series
Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2Netflix Series
A Jazzman's BluesNetflix Film
LouNetflix Film
Pokémon: The Arceus ChroniclesNetflix Family
9/24Dynasty: Season 5
Fullmetal Alchemist The Final AlchemyNetflix Film
9/26My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2Netflix Family
A Trip to InfinityNetflix Documentary
9/27Elysium (2013)
The Munsters (2022)
Nick Kroll: Little Big BoyNetflix Comedy
9/28BlondeNetflix Film
Eat the Rich: The GameStop SagaNetflix Documentary
Inheritance (2020)
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6Netflix Series
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2Netflix Series
9/29The EmpressNetflix Series
9/30AnikulapoNetflix Film
EntergalacticNetflix Special
Floor is Lava: Season 3Netflix Series
Human PlaygroundNetflix Series
Phantom PupsNetflix Family
RainbowNetflix Film
What We Leave Behind (2022)

Follow all of our monthly streaming guides.

Related Topics: ,

Rob Hunter has been writing for Film School Rejects since before you were born, which is weird seeing as he's so damn young. He's our Chief Film Critic and Associate Editor and lists 'Broadcast News' as his favorite film of all time. Feel free to say hi if you see him on Twitter @FakeRobHunter.

Recommended Reading

  • Romance Fiends Won’t Object to New Legal Series ‘Partner Track’

    Georgia Lee’s ‘Partner Track’ favors romance over the law, for better or worse.

  • The Ending of ‘Partner Track’ Explained

    Netflix’s ‘Partner Track’ ends with a shocking discovery: one that could make for a tumultuous second season.

  • The Ending of ‘Day Shift’ Explained

    At the end of ‘Day Shift,’ a surprising final shot teases at a sequel.

  • ‘Day Shift’ Delivers a Blast of Bloody Vampire Fun

    The best thing about Los Angeles? All the damn vampires.