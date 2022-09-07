What’s New to Stream on Netflix for September 2022

Looking for what’s new to Netflix for September 2022? We have you covered here with a look at everything hitting the streamer this month.

By Rob Hunter · Published on September 7th, 2022

Crossing the Streams is a series of columns spotlighting all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month. This time we’re checking out the new Netflix arrivals for September 2022. They include festival season titles like Athena and Blonde, a Stanley Kubrick classic, and more!

Netflix Pick of the Month for September 2022

There’s a lot going on at the Venice International Film Festival this year, much of it being drama off the screen, but one of the films to gain traction based on the film itself is Romain Gavras’ Athena (premieres September 23rd). The movie explores escalating racial tensions in France that lead to a full-on revolution of sorts with combat in the city streets surrounding a particular tower block. Minorities rebel against oppressive law enforcement, resulting in some reportedly impressive action set-pieces and filmmaking. The narrative riffs on Greek classics while updating the themes to today’s universal tensions regarding race, class, and authority. It’s always risky picking a Netflix Original Film as the monthly highlight — I’m looking at you, Carter — but this one seems like a safe bet.

More Netflix Original Films for September 2022

There’s something special about road trip thrillers, particularly the ones that see the action unfold on long stretches of desert highways with no help in sight. Think The Hitcher (1986) or Breakdown (1997) for two of the best. End of the Road (premieres September 9th) looks to be aiming for that similar sweet spot with its tale of a family targeted by a killer while driving through New Mexico. It clocks in at under ninety minutes, stars Queen Latifah, Ludacris, and Beau Bridges, and is written by a guy who’s been writing 90s thrillers since the 90s, including Passenger 57 (1992), Money Train (1995), Lakeview Terrace (2008), and The Intruder (2019). Expect some fun, low-calorie fun.

If you thought Danny DeVito’s Throw Momma from the Train (1987) was the last word on comedic riffs on Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers on a Train (1951), well, you’d be wrong. Do Revenge (premieres September 16th) moves the action off the rails and into high school, where teens agree to target each other’s bullies. They’re probably not looking for murder, but the premise remains, and with Sophie Turner and Maya Hawke in the lead roles, this promises to be an engaging, well-written, and lively black comedy (hopefully despite that nearly two-hour running time…)

Sometimes a basic-sounding plot can be elevated by talents you’re just not expecting. Such is the case with Lou (premieres September 23rd), a thriller about a young mother whose child is kidnapped, sending her on a storm-fueled race to find her. Jurnee Smollett is the mother, and she’s aided by Allison Janney as a neighbor with a history of her own. Add in Logan Marshall-Green and Matt Craven with Anna Foerster behind the camera, and you have an action/thriller that piques the interest in all the right ways.

Finally, Netflix’s biggest and loudest film for September is Andrew Dominik’s Blonde (premieres September 28th). The epic (166-minute!) feature is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel offering up an imagined look at the life and death of Norma Jeane/Marilyn Monroe. Ana de Armas plays the lead alongside a cast that also includes Garret Dillahunt, Sara Paxton (Last House on the Left remake reunion!), Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson, Scoot McNairy, Toby Huss, and more. It’s been in the press for its NC-17 rating, but here’s hoping it’s actually good and worth all the fuss.

The Oldest New Arrival on Netflix for September 2022

One of the complaints against Netflix’s streaming service is its dearth 0f “older” films, with that distinction meaning movies released prior to the 90s. Go look. There aren’t very many on there. So we highlight the oldest new arrival each month, and for September, that film is Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange (1971). The film remains a potent look at near-future technology, and authoritarian overreach as an unruly young man (Malcolm McDowell) is “reconditioned” by the state. It’s an abrasive, absurd, and compelling journey into madness and social commentary.

A Classic Comedic Trilogy!

New Line Cinema

A fourth Austin Powers film has been rumored for some time now — there’s even an IMDB page, so you know it’s true! — and while it won’t be dropping anytime soon, it’s never the wrong time to revisit the earlier films. Sure, there’s been something of a backlash against the trilogy despite the love they received on release, but don’t let a handful of party poopers convince you to turn your back on a good time. Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) sees a super agent from the 60s flash frozen and reawakened in the late 90s in the hopes of stopping Dr. Evil. Mike Myers plays both roles, and the film’s brilliantly stupid take on the James Bond films still holds up.

The fun continues in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) as both the villain and the spy head back to the 60s for more adventures. Other returning characters with fantastic names include Basil Exposition, Scott Evil, Robin Swallows, and more. Myers and director Jay Roach once again have a blast blending cheeky humor, Bond parodies, and fun set-pieces into an entertaining ride. Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) heads to the 70s and introduces Michael Caine as Austin’s father alongside a new villain once more played by Myers. Comedy is subjective, obviously, but these movies do such a smart job of playing dumb that the laughs come easily for those open to puns, gags, innuendo, and utter silliness. They’re worth a revisit.

The Complete Netflix List for September 2022

Release Date Title Note 9/1 American Beauty (1999) Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) Barbie Mermaid Power (2022) The Bridges of Madison County (1995) A Cinderella Story (2004) A Clockwork Orange (1971) Clueless (1995) Despicable Me (2010) Despicable Me 2 (2013) Dolphin Tale 2 (2014) Fenced In Netflix Film Friday After Next (2002) A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011) He's Just Not That Into You (2009) I Survived a Crime: Season 1 If Beale Street Could Talk (2018) The Italian Job (2003) John Q (2002) JoJo's Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24 Netflix Anime Just Friends (2005) A Knight's Tale (2001) Liss Pereira: Adulting Netflix Comedy Little Nicky (2000) A Little Princess (1995) Love in the Villa Netflix Film Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet Next Friday (2000) The Notebook (2004) Off the Hook Netflix Series Resident Evil (2002) Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004) Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) Road House (1989) Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 Netflix Family Save the Last Dance (2001) Scarface (1983) Snow White & the Huntsman (2012) Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1 This Is 40 (2012) 9/2 Buy My House Netflix Series Dated and Related Netflix Series Devil in Ohio Netflix Series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 Netflix Series Fakes Netflix Series The Festival of Troubadours Netflix Film Ivy + Bean Netflix Family Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go Netflix Family Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance Netflix Family You’re Nothing Special Netflix Series 9/3 Little Women Netflix Series 9/5 Call the Midwife: Series 11 Cocomelon: Season 6 Netflix Family Once Upon a Small Town Netflix Series Vampire Academy (2014) 9/6 Bee and PuppyCat Netflix Family Get Smart With Money Netflix Documentary Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth Netflix Comedy Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy Netflix Comedy Untold: The Race of the Century Netflix Documentary 9/7 Chef's Table: Pizza Netflix Documentary Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer Netflix Documentary 9/8 Entrapped Netflix Series Diorama Netflix Film 9/9 Cobra Kai: Season 5 Netflix Series End of the Road Netflix Film Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2 Netflix Series Narco-Saints Netflix Series No Limit Netflix Film 9/12 Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3 Netflix Family 9/13 Colette (2018) Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum Netflix Comedy In the Dark: Season 4 9/14 Broad Peak Netflix Film The Catholic School Netflix Film El Rey, Vicente Fernández Netflix Series Heartbreak High Netflix Series The Lørenskog Disappearance Netflix Series Sins of Our Mother Netflix Documentary 9/15 Dogs in Space: Season 2 Netflix Family Intervention: Season 21 Terim Netflix Documentary 9/16 The Brave Ones Netflix Series Do Revenge Netflix Film Drifting Home Netflix Anime Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 Netflix Series Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance Netflix Family I Used to Be Famous Netflix Film Jogi Netflix Film Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2 Netflix Series Mirror, Mirror Netflix Film Santo Netflix Series Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard Netflix Documentary This Is the End (2013) Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall 9/19 Go Dog Go: Season 3 Netflix Family 9/20 Patton Oswalt: We All Scream Netflix Comedy 9/21 Designing Miami Netflix Series Fortune Seller: A TV Scam Netflix Documentary Iron Chef Mexico Netflix Series The Perfumier Netflix Film The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist Netflix Documentary 9/22 The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone Netflix Documentary Karma's World: Season 4 Netflix Family Snabba Cash: Season 2 Netflix Series Thai Cave Rescue Netflix Series 9/23 Athena Netflix Film The Girls at the Back Netflix Series Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2 Netflix Series A Jazzman's Blues Netflix Film Lou Netflix Film Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles Netflix Family 9/24 Dynasty: Season 5 Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy Netflix Film 9/26 My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 Netflix Family A Trip to Infinity Netflix Documentary 9/27 Elysium (2013) The Munsters (2022) Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy Netflix Comedy 9/28 Blonde Netflix Film Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga Netflix Documentary Inheritance (2020) Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6 Netflix Series Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2 Netflix Series 9/29 The Empress Netflix Series 9/30 Anikulapo Netflix Film Entergalactic Netflix Special Floor is Lava: Season 3 Netflix Series Human Playground Netflix Series Phantom Pups Netflix Family Rainbow Netflix Film What We Leave Behind (2022)

Follow all of our monthly streaming guides.

Related Topics: Crossing the Streams, Netflix