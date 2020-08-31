What's New to Stream on Netflix for September 2020

Some people spend their days arguing over the merits of Netflix, but the rest of us are too busy enjoying new movies, engaging series, and fun specials. It’s just one more way to re-watch the movies we already love and find new ones to cherish, and this month sees some of both hitting the service. The complete list of new movies and shows hitting (and leaving) Netflix this month — September 2020 — is below, but first I’m going to highlight a few that stand apart from the bunch.

Netflix Pick of the Month for September 2020

Cuties (aka Mignonnes) faced some recent controversy due to poor marketing and trouble-making tools, but the focus belongs rightfully on the film itself. Writer/director Maïmouna Doucouré’s film was critically acclaimed out of Sundance, and it promises a warm tale of preteen girls discovering their creativity and femininity through dance. Ignore the online noise, and enjoy the music of this French import instead.

Look at This Cast!

Antonio Campos (Christine, 2016) might not be a name director, but he’s an acclaimed one meaning plenty of talented actors want to work with him. Exhibit A is The Devil All the Time which arrives on September 16th and stars Tom Holland, Riley Keough, Robert Pattinson, Haley Bennett, Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, Sebastian Stan, and Jason Clarke. It’s a crime drama spanning decades in a small, post-WWII town, and it looks like an engaging, atmospheric tale.

An Unlikely Sequel!

Do you ever find yourself sitting around wishing there was a direct-to-video sequel to Sudden Death, Jean-Claude Van Damme’s twenty-five-year-old action film set in and around a hockey rink? Well, you’re in for a treat starting September 29th as Welcome to Sudden Death premieres with Michael Jai White in the lead role! Is he playing Darren McCord’s son? Maybe! We’ll all find out together later this month.

More Netflix Original Movies!

Freaks: You’re One of Us makes its superhero landing on September 2nd. It’s something you probably haven’t seen before — a German superhero movie — and that alone might be a reason to watch. Happily, the teaser looks to be pretty entertaining. Two days later brings the premiere of Charlie Kaufman’s I’m Thinking Of Ending Things on September 4th. Advance reviews have been very kind and positive, and while I can’t say as I agree with any of them the fact that I’m in the minority means you might be a fan too. I’m a staunch defender of McG’s The Babysitter (2017) as the damn thing is entertaining as hell, and I’m cautiously optimistic about his follow-up, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, which drops on September 10th. Samara Weaving is absent this time around which feels like a bad choice, but we’ll see, we’ll see.

The Complete Netflix List for September 2020

September 1st

Adrift (2018)

Anaconda (1997)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Barbershop (2002)

Barbie Princess Adventure (2020)

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices — NETFLIX FAMILY

Borgen: Season 1-3

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! — NETFLIX FAMILY

Children of the Sea (2019)

Coneheads (1993)

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Glory (1989)

Grease (1978)

Magic Mike (2012)

The Muppets (2011)

Muppets Most Wanted (2014)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

La Partita / The Match — NETFLIX FILM

Pineapple Express (2008)

Possession (2002)

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland: Season 1

Puss in Boots (2011)

Red Dragon (2002)

Residue (2017)

Sex Drive (2008)

Sister, Sister: Season 1-6

The Smurfs (2011)

True: Friendship Day — NETFLIX FAMILY

Wildlife (2018)

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

September 2nd

Bad Boy Billionaires: India — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Chef’s Table: BBQ — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Freaks – You’re One of Us — NETFLIX FILM

September 3rd

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Love, Guaranteed — NETFLIX FILM

Young Wallander — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 4th

Away — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I’m Thinking of Ending Things — NETFLIX FILM

The Lost Okoroshi (2019)

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 7th

Midnight Special (2016)

My Octopus Teacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Record of Youth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Waiting for “Superman” (2010)

September 8th

StarBeam: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 9th

Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give — NETFLIX FILM

Get Organized with The Home Edit — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La Línea: Shadow of Narco — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mignonnes / Cuties — NETFLIX FILM

The Social Dilemma — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 10th

The Babysitter: Killer Queen — NETFLIX FILM

The Gift: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Greenleaf: Season 5

The Idhun Chronicles — NETFLIX ANIME

Julie and the Phantoms — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 11th

The Duchess — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Family Business: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

Pets United — NETFLIX FAMILY

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Se busca papá / Dad Wanted — NETFLIX FILM

September 15th

America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2

Ancient Aliens: Season 3

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Izzy’s Koala World — NETFLIX FAMILY

Michael McIntyre: Showman — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Pawn Stars: Season 2

The Rap Game: Season 2

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Universe: Season 2

September 16th

Baby: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Challenger: The Final Flight — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Criminal: UK: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Devil All The Time — NETFLIX FILM

MeatEater: Season 9 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Paramedic — NETFLIX FILM

Signs: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sing On! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 17th

Dragon’s Dogma — NETFLIX ANIME

The Last Word — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 18th

American Barbecue Showdown — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous — NETFLIX FAMILY

Ratched — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 21st

A Love Song for Latasha — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 22nd

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kiss the Ground (2020)

The Playbook — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mighty Express — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 23rd

Enola Holmes — NETFLIX FILM

Waiting… (2005)

September 24th

The Chef Show: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Real Steel (2011)

September 25th

A Perfect Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Country-Ish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The School Nurse Files — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sneakerheads — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 26th

The Good Place: Season 4

September 27th

Bad Teacher (2011)

Van Helsing: Season 4

September 28th

Whose Vote Counts, Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 29th

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Welcome to Sudden Death (2020)

September 30th

American Murder: The Family Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Wentworth: Season 8

What’s Leaving Netflix during September 2020?

Leaving 9/4/20

Christopher Robin

Leaving 9/5/20

Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 9/8/20

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Leaving 9/10/20

The Forgotten

Leaving 9/14/20

Cold Case Files: Season 1

Leaving 9/15/20

Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made

Leaving 9/16/20

The Witch

Leaving 9/17/20

Train to Busan

Leaving 9/20/20

Sarah’s Key

Leaving 9/21/20

Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5

SMOSH: The Movie

Leaving 9/22/20

20 Feet From Stardom

Leaving 9/26/20

The Grandmaster

Leaving 9/28/20

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Leaving 9/30/20

2012

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Knight’s Tale

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Dear John

Despicable Me

Donnie Brasco

Frances Ha

House of the Witch

Inside Man

Insidious

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Menace II Society

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Schindler’s List

Seabiscuit

Sinister

Starship Troopers

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Devil’s Advocate

The Social Network

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

