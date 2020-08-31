What's New to Stream on Netflix for September 2020

Some people spend their days arguing over the merits of Netflix, but the rest of us are too busy enjoying new movies, engaging series, and fun specials. It’s just one more way to re-watch the movies we already love and find new ones to cherish, and this month sees some of both hitting the service. The complete list of new movies and shows hitting (and leaving) Netflix this month — September 2020 — is below, but first I’m going to highlight a few that stand apart from the bunch.
Netflix Pick of the Month for September 2020
Cuties (aka Mignonnes) faced some recent controversy due to poor marketing and trouble-making tools, but the focus belongs rightfully on the film itself. Writer/director Maïmouna Doucouré’s film was critically acclaimed out of Sundance, and it promises a warm tale of preteen girls discovering their creativity and femininity through dance. Ignore the online noise, and enjoy the music of this French import instead.
Look at This Cast!
Antonio Campos (Christine, 2016) might not be a name director, but he’s an acclaimed one meaning plenty of talented actors want to work with him. Exhibit A is The Devil All the Time which arrives on September 16th and stars Tom Holland, Riley Keough, Robert Pattinson, Haley Bennett, Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, Sebastian Stan, and Jason Clarke. It’s a crime drama spanning decades in a small, post-WWII town, and it looks like an engaging, atmospheric tale.
An Unlikely Sequel!
Do you ever find yourself sitting around wishing there was a direct-to-video sequel to Sudden Death, Jean-Claude Van Damme’s twenty-five-year-old action film set in and around a hockey rink? Well, you’re in for a treat starting September 29th as Welcome to Sudden Death premieres with Michael Jai White in the lead role! Is he playing Darren McCord’s son? Maybe! We’ll all find out together later this month.
More Netflix Original Movies!
Freaks: You’re One of Us makes its superhero landing on September 2nd. It’s something you probably haven’t seen before — a German superhero movie — and that alone might be a reason to watch. Happily, the teaser looks to be pretty entertaining. Two days later brings the premiere of Charlie Kaufman’s I’m Thinking Of Ending Things on September 4th. Advance reviews have been very kind and positive, and while I can’t say as I agree with any of them the fact that I’m in the minority means you might be a fan too. I’m a staunch defender of McG’s The Babysitter (2017) as the damn thing is entertaining as hell, and I’m cautiously optimistic about his follow-up, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, which drops on September 10th. Samara Weaving is absent this time around which feels like a bad choice, but we’ll see, we’ll see.
The Complete Netflix List for September 2020
September 1st
Adrift (2018)
Anaconda (1997)
Back to the Future (1985)
Back to the Future Part II (1989)
Back to the Future Part III (1990)
Barbershop (2002)
Barbie Princess Adventure (2020)
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices — NETFLIX FAMILY
Borgen: Season 1-3
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! — NETFLIX FAMILY
Children of the Sea (2019)
Coneheads (1993)
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Glory (1989)
Grease (1978)
Magic Mike (2012)
The Muppets (2011)
Muppets Most Wanted (2014)
Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
La Partita / The Match — NETFLIX FILM
Pineapple Express (2008)
Possession (2002)
The Producers (2005)
The Promised Neverland: Season 1
Puss in Boots (2011)
Red Dragon (2002)
Residue (2017)
Sex Drive (2008)
Sister, Sister: Season 1-6
The Smurfs (2011)
True: Friendship Day — NETFLIX FAMILY
Wildlife (2018)
Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)
September 2nd
Bad Boy Billionaires: India — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Chef’s Table: BBQ — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Freaks – You’re One of Us — NETFLIX FILM
September 3rd
Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Love, Guaranteed — NETFLIX FILM
Young Wallander — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 4th
Away — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I’m Thinking of Ending Things — NETFLIX FILM
The Lost Okoroshi (2019)
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
September 7th
Midnight Special (2016)
My Octopus Teacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Record of Youth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Waiting for “Superman” (2010)
September 8th
StarBeam: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
September 9th
Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give — NETFLIX FILM
Get Organized with The Home Edit — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La Línea: Shadow of Narco — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mignonnes / Cuties — NETFLIX FILM
The Social Dilemma — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 10th
The Babysitter: Killer Queen — NETFLIX FILM
The Gift: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Greenleaf: Season 5
The Idhun Chronicles — NETFLIX ANIME
Julie and the Phantoms — NETFLIX FAMILY
September 11th
The Duchess — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Family Business: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8
How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)
Pets United — NETFLIX FAMILY
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Se busca papá / Dad Wanted — NETFLIX FILM
September 15th
America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2
Ancient Aliens: Season 3
Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1
The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Izzy’s Koala World — NETFLIX FAMILY
Michael McIntyre: Showman — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Pawn Stars: Season 2
The Rap Game: Season 2
The Smurfs 2 (2013)
Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Universe: Season 2
September 16th
Baby: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Challenger: The Final Flight — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Criminal: UK: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Devil All The Time — NETFLIX FILM
MeatEater: Season 9 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Paramedic — NETFLIX FILM
Signs: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sing On! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 17th
Dragon’s Dogma — NETFLIX ANIME
The Last Word — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 18th
American Barbecue Showdown — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous — NETFLIX FAMILY
Ratched — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 21st
A Love Song for Latasha — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 22nd
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kiss the Ground (2020)
The Playbook — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mighty Express — NETFLIX FAMILY
September 23rd
Enola Holmes — NETFLIX FILM
Waiting… (2005)
September 24th
The Chef Show: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Real Steel (2011)
September 25th
A Perfect Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Country-Ish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The School Nurse Files — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sneakerheads — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 26th
The Good Place: Season 4
September 27th
Bad Teacher (2011)
Van Helsing: Season 4
September 28th
Whose Vote Counts, Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 29th
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Welcome to Sudden Death (2020)
September 30th
American Murder: The Family Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Wentworth: Season 8
What’s Leaving Netflix during September 2020?
Leaving 9/4/20
Christopher Robin
Leaving 9/5/20
Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7
Leaving 9/8/20
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
Leaving 9/10/20
The Forgotten
Leaving 9/14/20
Cold Case Files: Season 1
Leaving 9/15/20
Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made
Leaving 9/16/20
The Witch
Leaving 9/17/20
Train to Busan
Leaving 9/20/20
Sarah’s Key
Leaving 9/21/20
Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5
SMOSH: The Movie
Leaving 9/22/20
20 Feet From Stardom
Leaving 9/26/20
The Grandmaster
Leaving 9/28/20
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
Leaving 9/30/20
2012
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Knight’s Tale
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Dear John
Despicable Me
Donnie Brasco
Frances Ha
House of the Witch
Inside Man
Insidious
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Menace II Society
Million Dollar Baby
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Schindler’s List
Seabiscuit
Sinister
Starship Troopers
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Devil’s Advocate
The Social Network
Zack and Miri Make a Porno