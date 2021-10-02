Home
About
Features
Search
Features and Columns · Movies · Streaming Guides

What’s New to Stream on Netflix for October 2021

Netflix and chills, you say?
Netflix October 2021
By  · Published on October 2nd, 2021

Crossing the Streams is a series of columns spotlighting all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month. This time we’re checking out the new Netflix arrivals for October 2021. They include some new horror, a pair of movies from the far-away year of 1990, and more!

Netflix Pick of the Month for October 2021

Theres Someone Inside Your House

The director of Creep returns for a more traditional slice of horror with There’s Someone Inside Your House (premieres October 6th), and it’s pretty damn great. Patrick Brice delivers a smart, stylish, and wonderfully gory slasher that sees a small town descend into terror when a vicious killer starts targeting teens. Produced by James Wan and Shawn Levy, it’s very much in the spirit of Wes Craven’s Scream. That’s not a bad thing as it’s a fun and bloody good time with a terrific lead performance by Sydney Park. With any luck that Scream comparison continues and we get a college-set sequel for more carnage and character.

More Netflix Chills & Thrills!

Night Teeth

Netflix’s adventure with interactive entertainment continues with their first horror-themed entry, albeit one for the kiddies (and WWE fans). Escape the Undertaker (premieres October 5th) sees WWE triple-team The New Day enter The Undertaker’s haunted home in search of the big man’s magical urn. It’s silly, but I’ll admit I laughed aloud when I chose “I’m too scared” — at the very first prompt — and it immediately cut to end credits. The film is far from creepy, but its target audience should find some fun.

Norway enters the ring with a dark, new thriller about an unhappily married couple who retreat to a cabin in the woods — each planning on killing the other. The Trip (premieres October 15th) takes that already fine premise, though, and adds a new wrinkle in the form of outsiders who pose a whole new threat to the couple. Tommy Wirkola (Dead Snow 2: Red vs Dead) directs with the solid pairing of Noomi Rapace and Aksel Hennie as the murder-minded wife and husband.

A chauffeur finds his own double-barreled trouble in Night Teeth (premieres October 20th) when two passengers reveal their bloody plans for the evening. Sucked into their dangerous world, he is forced to fight any way he can in order to make it home. Knowing nothing more than the synopsis and the title I’m guessing they’re vampires? Ideally, that wouldn’t be the case, but Netflix delivered an entertaining vamp tale just a few months ago with Blood Red Sky, so I’m not complaining. Plus, Megan Fox! (Who also sees her 2021 indie thriller Till Death hitting the service this month.)

Netflix has brought more than a few non-English genre films to its service. Well, this might just be the first time they’ve produced a sequel to one. Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight is a slasher from Poland — their first! — and while it doesn’t exactly add anything new to the game it delivers what it promises. Forest-set terrors. Bloody kills. Obnoxious teens. It looks good in the process, which is something far too many slashers can’t claim. Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 (premieres October 27th) continues the carnage!

An Unexpected Prequel!

Army Of Thieves Netflix October 2021

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead was a big deal for Netflix over the summer, and while it has its fair share of issues it still delivers a fun enough time with its tale of a heist unfolding in a zombie-ridden Las Vegas. But did you know it was getting a prequel? Army of Thieves (premieres October 29th) comes from director Matthias Schweighöfer, who also stars — he returns as safecracker Ludwig Dieter, a bright character spot in the first film — and follows him on an earlier heist in the early days of the zombie apocalypse. He probably survives this time… and that’s a good thing as the character is an entertaining one. It’s unclear at this point how much the zombies will play into the tale. But if it delivers a fun enough heist they won’t be missed.

The Oldest New Arrival

Awakenings

One of the areas where Netflix could use a little improvement is in its curation of older films. Each month we point out the oldest addition as a way to highlight the issue. This month, two movies tie for the honor. And both are from the ancient year of 1990. Awakenings (1990) is a critically acclaimed drama from Penny Marshall starring Robin Williams and Robert De Niro. It’s sweet and engaging and an absolute tear-jerker for those of you with a heart. Williams plays a doctor whose methods help bring ill patients out of their catatonia, but the joy is short-lived. Terrific film.

Ghost (1990) is also based on a true story — I kid, ghosts aren’t real — and follows the efforts of a recently deceased Patrick Swayze in saving his wife, Demi Moore, from a bad friend. It’s a bit quaint now, but the film is a fantastic example of a near-perfect blockbuster. It delivers romance, laughs (Whoopi Goldberg won an Academy Award!), action, horror, thrills, and some sexy pottery shenanigans. You’ve seen it, but it’s worth a rewatch.

The Complete Netflix List for October 2021

Release DateTitleNote
10/1Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
As Good as It Gets (1997)
Awakenings (1990)
B.A.P.S. (1997)
Bad Teacher (2011)
The Cave (2005)
Desperado (1995)
The Devil Inside (2012)
Diana: The MusicalNetflix Special
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996)
Double Team (1997)
The DUFF (2015)
Eagle Eye (2008)
Endless Love (2014)
Forever RichNetflix Film
Ghost (1990)
Gladiator (2000)
The GuiltyNetflix Film
Hairspray (2007)
The Holiday (2006)
Jet Li's Fearless (2006)
The Karate Kid (2010)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003)
Léon: The Professional (1994)
MaidNetflix Series
Malcolm X (1992)
Observe and Report (2009)
Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003)
Paik's SpiritNetflix Series
Project X (2012)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)
Rumor Has It... (2005)
Scaredy CatsNetflix Family
Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
Serendipity (2001)
The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by LightNetflix Anime
A Sinister Sect: Colonia DignidadNetflix Documentary
Spy Kids (2001)
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002)
Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)
Step Brothers (2008)
SwallowNetflix Film
The Ugly Truth (2009)
Till Death (2021)
Titanic (1997)
Tommy Boy (1995)
Unthinkable (2000)
Waterworld (1995)
Zodiac (2007)
10/3Scissor Seven: Season 3Netflix Anime
Upcoming SummerNetflix Film
10/4On My Block: Season 4Netflix Series
10/5Escape The UndertakerNetflix Film
10/6Bad SportNetflix Documentary
Baking ImpossibleNetflix Series
The Blacklist: Season 8
Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things
The Five JuanasNetflix Series
Love Is Blind: BrazilNetflix Series
There's Someone Inside Your HouseNetflix Film
10/7The Billion Dollar CodeNetflix Series
Sexy Beasts: Season 2Netflix Series
​​The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2Netflix Anime
10/8Family Business: Season 3Netflix Series
Grudge / KinNetflix Film
LOL Surprise: The Movie
My Brother, My SisterNetflix Film
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the JungleNetflix Family
Pretty SmartNetflix Series
A Tale Dark & GrimmNetflix Family
10/9Blue PeriodNetflix Anime
Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)
10/11The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2Netflix Family
Going in Style (2017)
The King's AffectionNetflix Series
Shameless (U.S.): Season 11
10/12Bright: Samurai SoulNetflix Anime
Convergence: Courage in a CrisisNetflix Documentary
Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho CanoNetflix Documentary
Mighty Express: Season 5Netflix Family
The Movies That Made Us: Season 3Netflix Documentary
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
Smart People (2008)
10/13Fever Dream / Distancia de RescateNetflix Film
HiacyntNetflix Film
Reflection of YouNetflix Series
Violet Evergarden the Movie
10/14Another Life: Season 2Netflix Series
In the Dark: Season 3
One Night in ParisNetflix Film
10/15CoComelon: Season 4
The Forgotten BattleNetflix Film
The Four of UsNetflix Film
Karma's WorldNetflix Family
Little Things: Season 4Netflix Series
My NameNetflix Series
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Sharkdog's Fintastic HalloweenNetflix Family
The TripNetflix Film
You: Season 3Netflix Series
10/16Misfit: The SeriesNetflix Family
Victoria & Abdul (2017)
10/19In for a Murder / W jak morderstwoNetflix Film
10/20FoundNetflix Documentary
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 3Netflix Family
Night TeethNetflix Film
Stuck TogetherNetflix Film
10/21Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK DocumentaryNetflix Documentary
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6Netflix Family
InsidersNetflix Series
Komi Can't CommunicateNetflix Anime
Life's a Glitch with Julien BamNetflix Series
Sex, Love & goopNetflix Series
10/22Adventure BeastNetflix Series
Dynasty: Season 4
Inside JobNetflix Series
Little Big MouthNetflix Film
Locke & Key: Season 2Netflix Series
Maya and the ThreeNetflix Family
More than Blue: The SeriesNetflix Series
Roaring TwentiesNetflix Documentary
10/24We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
10/25King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)
10/26Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3
Sex: UnzippedNetflix Series
10/27Begin Again (2013)
HypnoticNetflix Film
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2Netflix Film
Sintonia: Season 2Netflix Series
Wentworth: Season 8
10/28Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 3Netflix Series
The MotiveNetflix Documentary
10/29Army of ThievesNetflix Film
Colin in Black & WhiteNetflix Series
Dear MotherNetflix Film
Mythomaniac: Season 2Netflix Series
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go
The Time It TakesNetflix Series

Follow all of our monthly streaming guides.

Related Topics: ,

Rob Hunter has been writing for Film School Rejects since before you were born, which is weird seeing as he's so damn young. He's our Chief Film Critic and Associate Editor and lists 'Broadcast News' as his favorite film of all time. Feel free to say hi if you see him on Twitter @FakeRobHunter.

Recommended Reading

  • ‘Maid’ Empathically Shines a Light on the Harsh Realities of Poverty

    The Netflix series, based on the bestselling memoir, also features a rock-solid performance by Margaret Qualley.

  • ‘Kate’ Lets Mary Elizabeth Winstead Cut Loose as a Pissed Off Assassin

    The plot is as predictable as they come, but fun and bloody action is fun and bloody action.

  • What’s New to Stream on Netflix for September 2021

    New original films starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Logan Marshall-Green, Melissa McCarthy, and more!

  • ‘The Chair’ Strikes a Perfect Balance Between Funny and Earnest

    Amanda Peet and Annie Wyman’s Netflix series asks the hard questions about academia.