Movies · Streaming Guides

What’s New to Stream on Netflix for November 2021

New movies are great, but Netflix has some compelling new series this month too.
Netflix November
By  · Published on November 2nd, 2021

Crossing the Streams is a series of columns spotlighting all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month. This time we’re checking out the new Netflix arrivals for November 2021. They include the live-action premiere of an anime classic, new films from Idris Elba and Halle Berry, and more!

Netflix Pick of the Month for November 2021

The Harder They Fall

A new feature with Idris Elba at the front is always a film worth watching, but it’s especially exciting when that new film is a western. The Harder They Fall (premieres November 3rd) sees an accomplished outlaw whose early retirement is interrupted by bad news — an even worse outlaw, a bad, bad man, has been released from jail. And he deserves to die. Elba’s co-stars include Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, LaKeith Stanfield, Damon Wayans Jr., and Delroy Lindo. Director Jeymes Samuel has been on a western kick since making a short in the genre back in 2013, and his feature debut promises his interest in cowboys, horses, and six-shooters hasn’t waned. (He’s attached to another western as well called The Notorious Nine.) There really aren’t enough new westerns being made these days, so that paucity plus the talent involved here has as stoked.

New Netflix Films

Red Notice

Rebecca Hall makes her feature directorial debut with Passing (premieres November 10th), an acclaimed drama about two African American friends who reunite later in life to catch up. The two women (Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga) haven’t seen each other since childhood, and their friendship grows complicated by the realization that one of them has been passing for white in her daily life. The film is based on a novel from the late 1920s and is set in that period, and it’s reportedly a strong showcase for both Thompson and Negga. Perhaps fittingly, the film is presented in black & white.

From the critically acclaimed to the pure popcorn, Red Notice (premieres November 12th) sees Dwayne Johnson in the role of FBI profiler on the hunt for international criminals — yes, the FBI’s purview is domestic only, but shut up, it’s a movie. He crosses paths with two high-profile thieves (Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot), and presumably, their interactions lead to lots of action and hijinks. Director Rawson Marshall Thurber’s last feature was 2018’s Skyscraper (also starring Johnson), and his action/comedy bonafides also include 2016’s Central Intelligence (also starring Johnson). Is either of those films actually any good? Who’s to say really. The odds are these three are on autopilot for a movie like this, but hopefully, it still delivers some fun thrills.

And from popcorn to another drama directed by a talented female actor, Bruised (premieres November 24th) is directed by and stars Halle Berry as an MMA fighter. Berry trained intensely for the role, and in addition to the fight scenes, she also digs into some serious dramatic beats as a fighter forced out of the sport after an act of barbarity who’s reunited with the son she gave up for adoption as an infant. Expect some strong character work and intense brawls inside the octagon.

New Netflix Shows

Cowboy Bebop

While some jagoffs have already been attacking Cowboy Bebop (premieres November 19th) sight unseen — the trailer was edited weird! the character of Faye isn’t dressed skimpily enough! — I’m happy to say it’s actually quite a bit of fun. To be clear, I’m coming at it as someone who has never seen the anime, but a few episodes in it’s clearly a good time for fans of fast-moving sci-fi/western antics. John Cho headlines (and is having a blast) alongside Daniella Pineda and Mustafa Shakir, and the combination of sharp visuals, snappy dialogue, and an engaging narrative go a long way.

2016’s Train to Busan remains a terrifically thrilling and high-energy slice of zombie horror, and it’s just one of writer/director Yeon Sang-ho’s numerous successes. His latest project is a six-episode limited series called Hellbound (premieres November 19th), and it once again looks like a lot of fun. The story feels like an extended riff on the soul-collectors from 1990’s Ghost — people are notified in advance of their expiration date, and large, dark demons arrive to drag their souls to hell. It’s unclear what causes this turn of events and what can be done to stop it, but consider us all aboard when it launches this month.

Kevin Hart returns to Netflix with a new limited series that sees him move in another new direction. True Story (premieres November 24th) casts him as a popular comedian — so far, no stretch — whose return to his hometown and reunion with his brother (Wesley Snipes) leads to a night of danger, crime, and close calls. The star lands in real trouble, and Snipes is the only one capable of helping him out. It’s definitely an interesting pairing, and while Snipes is more than capable of comedy he’s undeniably strong with the more serious stuff.

The Oldest New Arrival

Stripes

One of many ongoing criticisms of Netflix’s offerings is their bias for more recent fare, so each month we highlight the oldest new arrival as a way of putting a fine point on it. (The other big issue is the dwindling lack of non-Netflix titles, and this month is the worse on record with less than forty catalog films/shows added that don’t bear the Netflix stamp.) Anyway, Stripes (1981) is November’s oldest offering, and it’s not even close as the next oldest is from the early 90s. On the bright side, Stripes remains a terrific comedy seeing Bill Murray and Harold Ramis in their prime. They’re joined by a stellar supporting cast too including John Candy, Warren Oates, PJ Soles, Sean Young, John Larroquette, John Diehl, Judge Reinhold, and more. It’s a fun, silly time.

The Complete Netflix List for November 2021

Release DateTitleNote
11/121 Jump Street (2012)
60 Days In: Season 6
Addams Family Values (1993)
American Gangster (2007)
Angry Birds: Season 4 - Slingshot Stories
Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2
The Big Wedding (2013)
Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)
The Claus FamilyNetflix Film
Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas
An Elf's Story: The Elf on the Shelf
First Knight (1995)
Forged in Fire: Season 7
Gather (2020)
The General's Daughter (1999)
It Follows (2014)
Johnny Mnemonic (1995)
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
Last Action Hero (1993)
Moneyball (2011)
Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher (2021)
My Dad's Christmas Date (2020)
The Nightingale (2018)
A River Runs Through It (1992)
Snakes on a Plane (2006)
Stripes (1981)
Tagged (2021)
Te Ata (2016)
Texas Rangers (2001)
Total Recall (2012)
11/2Camp Confidential: America's Secret NazisNetflix Documentary
Ridley Jones: Season 2Netflix Family
11/3The Harder They FallNetflix Film
Lords of ScamNetflix Documentary
11/4Catching KillersNetflix Documentary
11/5Big Mouth: Season 5Netflix Series
The ClubNetflix Series
A Cop MovieNetflix Documentary
GlóriaNetflix Series
Love HardNetflix Film
Meenakshi SundareshwarNetflix Film
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3Netflix Series
The Unlikely MurdererNetflix Series
YaraNetflix Film
Zero to HeroNetflix Film
11/6ArcaneNetflix Series
11/7Father Christmas is BackNetflix Film
11/9Swap ShopNetflix Series
Your Life Is a JokeNetflix Comedy
11/10AnimalNetflix Documentary
Gentefied: Season 2Netflix Series
PassingNetflix Film
11/11Love Never LiesNetflix Series
11/12Legacies: Season 3
Red NoticeNetflix Film
11/14Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
11/15America's Next Top Model: Season 21-22
Kuroko's Basketball: Last Game
Lies and DeceitNetflix Series
Snowbound for Christmas (2019)
Survivor: Season 16 + 37
11/16Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf QuestNetflix Family
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, SingNetflix Family
11/17Christmas FlowNetflix Series
Prayers for the StolenNetflix Film
The Queen of Flow: Season 2Netflix Series
Supergirl: Season 6
Tear Along the Dotted LineNetflix Series
Tiger King 2Netflix Documentary
11/18Carlos Ballarta: False ProphetNetflix Comedy
Dogs in SpaceNetflix Family
Lead Me HomeNetflix Documentary
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the StarNetflix Film
11/19Blown Away: ChristmasNetflix Series
Cowboy BebopNetflix Series
DhamakaNetflix Film
ExtinctNetflix Family
HellboundNetflix Series
Love Me InsteadNetflix Film
The Mind, Explained: Season 2Netflix Documentary
ProcessionNetflix Documentary
tick, tick...BOOM!Netflix Film
11/20New WorldNetflix Series
11/22OutlawsNetflix Film
Vita & Virginia (2018)
11/23Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2Netflix Series
Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two KidnappingsNetflix Documentary
Waffles + Mochi's Holiday FeastNetflix Family
11/24A Boy Called ChristmasNetflix Film
BruisedNetflix Film
Robin RobinNetflix Family
Selling Sunset: Season 4Netflix Series
True StoryNetflix Series
11/25F is for Family: Season 5Netflix Series
Super CrooksNetflix Series
11/26A Castle For ChristmasNetflix Film
Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit MeierNetflix Documentary
Green SnakeNetflix Film
Light the NightNetflix Series
School of ChocolateNetflix Series
Spoiled BratsNetflix Film
11/28ElvesNetflix Series
11/2914 Peaks: Nothing is ImpossibleNetflix Documentary
11/30Charlie's Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a TwistNetflix Family
Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy StoriesNetflix Family
Charlie's Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines MusicalNetflix Family
Coming Home in the Dark (2021)
More the MerrierNetflix Film
The Summit of the GodsNetflix Film

Follow all of our monthly streaming guides.

Rob Hunter has been writing for Film School Rejects since before you were born, which is weird seeing as he's so damn young. He's our Chief Film Critic and Associate Editor and lists 'Broadcast News' as his favorite film of all time. Feel free to say hi if you see him on Twitter @FakeRobHunter.

