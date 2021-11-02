What’s New to Stream on Netflix for November 2021

New movies are great, but Netflix has some compelling new series this month too.

By Rob Hunter · Published on November 2nd, 2021

Crossing the Streams is a series of columns spotlighting all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month. This time we’re checking out the new Netflix arrivals for November 2021. They include the live-action premiere of an anime classic, new films from Idris Elba and Halle Berry, and more!

Netflix Pick of the Month for November 2021

A new feature with Idris Elba at the front is always a film worth watching, but it’s especially exciting when that new film is a western. The Harder They Fall (premieres November 3rd) sees an accomplished outlaw whose early retirement is interrupted by bad news — an even worse outlaw, a bad, bad man, has been released from jail. And he deserves to die. Elba’s co-stars include Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, LaKeith Stanfield, Damon Wayans Jr., and Delroy Lindo. Director Jeymes Samuel has been on a western kick since making a short in the genre back in 2013, and his feature debut promises his interest in cowboys, horses, and six-shooters hasn’t waned. (He’s attached to another western as well called The Notorious Nine.) There really aren’t enough new westerns being made these days, so that paucity plus the talent involved here has as stoked.

New Netflix Films

Rebecca Hall makes her feature directorial debut with Passing (premieres November 10th), an acclaimed drama about two African American friends who reunite later in life to catch up. The two women (Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga) haven’t seen each other since childhood, and their friendship grows complicated by the realization that one of them has been passing for white in her daily life. The film is based on a novel from the late 1920s and is set in that period, and it’s reportedly a strong showcase for both Thompson and Negga. Perhaps fittingly, the film is presented in black & white.

From the critically acclaimed to the pure popcorn, Red Notice (premieres November 12th) sees Dwayne Johnson in the role of FBI profiler on the hunt for international criminals — yes, the FBI’s purview is domestic only, but shut up, it’s a movie. He crosses paths with two high-profile thieves (Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot), and presumably, their interactions lead to lots of action and hijinks. Director Rawson Marshall Thurber’s last feature was 2018’s Skyscraper (also starring Johnson), and his action/comedy bonafides also include 2016’s Central Intelligence (also starring Johnson). Is either of those films actually any good? Who’s to say really. The odds are these three are on autopilot for a movie like this, but hopefully, it still delivers some fun thrills.

And from popcorn to another drama directed by a talented female actor, Bruised (premieres November 24th) is directed by and stars Halle Berry as an MMA fighter. Berry trained intensely for the role, and in addition to the fight scenes, she also digs into some serious dramatic beats as a fighter forced out of the sport after an act of barbarity who’s reunited with the son she gave up for adoption as an infant. Expect some strong character work and intense brawls inside the octagon.

New Netflix Shows

While some jagoffs have already been attacking Cowboy Bebop (premieres November 19th) sight unseen — the trailer was edited weird! the character of Faye isn’t dressed skimpily enough! — I’m happy to say it’s actually quite a bit of fun. To be clear, I’m coming at it as someone who has never seen the anime, but a few episodes in it’s clearly a good time for fans of fast-moving sci-fi/western antics. John Cho headlines (and is having a blast) alongside Daniella Pineda and Mustafa Shakir, and the combination of sharp visuals, snappy dialogue, and an engaging narrative go a long way.

2016’s Train to Busan remains a terrifically thrilling and high-energy slice of zombie horror, and it’s just one of writer/director Yeon Sang-ho’s numerous successes. His latest project is a six-episode limited series called Hellbound (premieres November 19th), and it once again looks like a lot of fun. The story feels like an extended riff on the soul-collectors from 1990’s Ghost — people are notified in advance of their expiration date, and large, dark demons arrive to drag their souls to hell. It’s unclear what causes this turn of events and what can be done to stop it, but consider us all aboard when it launches this month.

Kevin Hart returns to Netflix with a new limited series that sees him move in another new direction. True Story (premieres November 24th) casts him as a popular comedian — so far, no stretch — whose return to his hometown and reunion with his brother (Wesley Snipes) leads to a night of danger, crime, and close calls. The star lands in real trouble, and Snipes is the only one capable of helping him out. It’s definitely an interesting pairing, and while Snipes is more than capable of comedy he’s undeniably strong with the more serious stuff.

The Oldest New Arrival

One of many ongoing criticisms of Netflix’s offerings is their bias for more recent fare, so each month we highlight the oldest new arrival as a way of putting a fine point on it. (The other big issue is the dwindling lack of non-Netflix titles, and this month is the worse on record with less than forty catalog films/shows added that don’t bear the Netflix stamp.) Anyway, Stripes (1981) is November’s oldest offering, and it’s not even close as the next oldest is from the early 90s. On the bright side, Stripes remains a terrific comedy seeing Bill Murray and Harold Ramis in their prime. They’re joined by a stellar supporting cast too including John Candy, Warren Oates, PJ Soles, Sean Young, John Larroquette, John Diehl, Judge Reinhold, and more. It’s a fun, silly time.

The Complete Netflix List for November 2021

Release Date Title Note 11/1 21 Jump Street (2012) 60 Days In: Season 6 Addams Family Values (1993) American Gangster (2007) Angry Birds: Season 4 - Slingshot Stories Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2 The Big Wedding (2013) Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992) The Claus Family Netflix Film Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas An Elf's Story: The Elf on the Shelf First Knight (1995) Forged in Fire: Season 7 Gather (2020) The General's Daughter (1999) It Follows (2014) Johnny Mnemonic (1995) JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Last Action Hero (1993) Moneyball (2011) Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher (2021) My Dad's Christmas Date (2020) The Nightingale (2018) A River Runs Through It (1992) Snakes on a Plane (2006) Stripes (1981) Tagged (2021) Te Ata (2016) Texas Rangers (2001) Total Recall (2012) 11/2 Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis Netflix Documentary Ridley Jones: Season 2 Netflix Family 11/3 The Harder They Fall Netflix Film Lords of Scam Netflix Documentary 11/4 Catching Killers Netflix Documentary 11/5 Big Mouth: Season 5 Netflix Series The Club Netflix Series A Cop Movie Netflix Documentary Glória Netflix Series Love Hard Netflix Film Meenakshi Sundareshwar Netflix Film Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 Netflix Series The Unlikely Murderer Netflix Series Yara Netflix Film Zero to Hero Netflix Film 11/6 Arcane Netflix Series 11/7 Father Christmas is Back Netflix Film 11/9 Swap Shop Netflix Series Your Life Is a Joke Netflix Comedy 11/10 Animal Netflix Documentary Gentefied: Season 2 Netflix Series Passing Netflix Film 11/11 Love Never Lies Netflix Series 11/12 Legacies: Season 3 Red Notice Netflix Film 11/14 Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You 11/15 America's Next Top Model: Season 21-22 Kuroko's Basketball: Last Game Lies and Deceit Netflix Series Snowbound for Christmas (2019) Survivor: Season 16 + 37 11/16 Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf Quest Netflix Family StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing Netflix Family 11/17 Christmas Flow Netflix Series Prayers for the Stolen Netflix Film The Queen of Flow: Season 2 Netflix Series Supergirl: Season 6 Tear Along the Dotted Line Netflix Series Tiger King 2 Netflix Documentary 11/18 Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet Netflix Comedy Dogs in Space Netflix Family Lead Me Home Netflix Documentary The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star Netflix Film 11/19 Blown Away: Christmas Netflix Series Cowboy Bebop Netflix Series Dhamaka Netflix Film Extinct Netflix Family Hellbound Netflix Series Love Me Instead Netflix Film The Mind, Explained: Season 2 Netflix Documentary Procession Netflix Documentary tick, tick...BOOM! Netflix Film 11/20 New World Netflix Series 11/22 Outlaws Netflix Film Vita & Virginia (2018) 11/23 Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 Netflix Series Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings Netflix Documentary Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast Netflix Family 11/24 A Boy Called Christmas Netflix Film Bruised Netflix Film Robin Robin Netflix Family Selling Sunset: Season 4 Netflix Series True Story Netflix Series 11/25 F is for Family: Season 5 Netflix Series Super Crooks Netflix Series 11/26 A Castle For Christmas Netflix Film Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier Netflix Documentary Green Snake Netflix Film Light the Night Netflix Series School of Chocolate Netflix Series Spoiled Brats Netflix Film 11/28 Elves Netflix Series 11/29 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible Netflix Documentary 11/30 Charlie's Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist Netflix Family Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories Netflix Family Charlie's Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical Netflix Family Coming Home in the Dark (2021) More the Merrier Netflix Film The Summit of the Gods Netflix Film

Follow all of our monthly streaming guides.

Related Topics: Crossing the Streams, Netflix