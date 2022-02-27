What’s New to Stream on Netflix for March 2022

A Stephen King triple feature? Okay!

Crossing the Streams is a series of columns spotlighting all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month. This time we’re checking out the new Netflix arrivals for March 2022. They include Pieces of Her, three Stephen King adaptations, and more!

Netflix Pick of the Month for March 2022

I for one am all in on streamers finally circling back around to adapting existing novels into limited series instead of relying solely on “original” content. Amazon Prime has Bosch and Reacher, Netflix has been producing Harlan Coben adaptations overseas, and now the biggest streamer has joined the Karin Slaughter fan club with Pieces of Her (premieres March 4th). The eight-episode series is the story of a young woman whose brush with violence reveals a world of secrets hiding behind her mother’s otherwise normal exterior. On the run and with more questions than answers, she sets out to find the truth. Toni Collette plays the mom, and fellow Aussie Bella Heathcote plays her daughter, and right there are two very good reasons to watch. Even better, while I’m only a couple of episodes in so far it’s already a thrilling, well-acted ride. Here’s hoping the trend continues and we start getting some limited series adaptations of Dean Koontz novels like Lightning, The Bad Place, The Husband, etc…

New Netflix Films/Series!

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has always been an interesting actor, but his best work has seemingly come post-Game of Thrones as he begins stretching new muscles. Seek out the recent A Taste of Hunger (2021) for a sampling of his acting chops, and then chase it with Against the Ice (premieres March 2nd). The roles couldn’t be more different, but this latter film is a standout as both a passion project — he co-wrote the screenplay — and a dramatic thriller about survival against incredible odds. It’s based on a true story too.

From deadly seriousness to lightweight genre shenanigans, our next pick is The Adam Project (premieres March 11th). It’s the latest team-up between director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Reynolds, and while it looks less purely commercial it’s most likely another easy to swallow, unchallenging piece of entertainment. Reynolds plays a time-traveling pilot who crash lands and must rely on the help of his own pre-teen self to save the future. Expect flash and cheese throughout, but that’s not always a bad thing.

Noomi Rapace has been on something of a tear in recent years keeping busy and focusing quite a bit on genre projects. What Happened to Monday (2017, Close (2019), Lamb (2021) — they may not all be winners, but they’re rarely uninteresting choices. Her latest is Black Crab (premieres March 18th), a sci-fi/action film about a small squad of soldiers on an important mission in a post-apocalyptic world. It’s director Adam Berg’s feature debut, but the premise has enough promise so we’ll see what he and Rapace can conjure here.

It might seem off-brand for me, but I’m actually a fan of Bridgerton‘s first season. Will that love continue for Bridgerton: Season 2 (premieres March 25th)? Can’t say for sure yet as I’m only a few episodes into the new season, but so far it feels as if the sass and drama have been ramped up while the sauciness has been toned down. That’s not a criticism, just an observation, and the show’s real strength continues with some engaging characters (Team Eloise!) and commentary on the patriarchal times.

A King/Darabont Double Feature!

Frank Darabont hasn’t directed a feature film since The Mist (2007), and it’s a damn shame as the man “gets” Stephen King like few filmmakers do. He tried and failed to get an adaptation of The Long Walk going, and then he got mired down in legal wranglings over The Walking Dead. Sad stuff, but at least we do have his three stellar King films. The first, of course, remains a gem as The Shawshank Redemption (1994) is one of those films that just works on all counts with terrific performances, a fantastic score, and a story of hope and resilience that earns cheers by its end. The haters can suck it, this movie is perfection.

I’m admittedly not as big a fan of The Green Mile (1999), but the issue stems more from King’s source material which never quite finds its groove across those serial installments. Darabont’s film helps considerably, as does the casting of Tom Hanks in the lead role, and the story of a prisoner on death row containing multitudes of magic finds its way on the screen. Moments of cruelty are paired with real kindness, and while it’s far more of a low-key journey it’s still one worth taking.

The Oldest New Arrival to Netflix

Viewers looking to stretch out their Stephen King time on Netflix can cap the marathon off with John Carpenter’s Christine (1983). Far less beloved than the films above, it’s something of an under-appreciated movie in the filmographies of both King and Carpenter. An awkward teen buys a possessed car and soon falls under its control, and while themes of bullying, masculinity, and more weave throughout, it’s the visuals and soundtrack that drive Christine to greatness. From the car “healing” itself live in-camera to shots of it roaring ablaze through the streets, this is a visceral slice of horror that retains its power to thrill.

The Complete Netflix List for March 2022

Release Date Title Note 3/1 21 (2008) 21 Bridges (2019) Battleship (2012) Christine (1983) Coach Carter (2005) Due Date (2010) Freddy vs Jason (2003) Gattaca (1997) The Gift (2000) The Green Mile (1999) The Guardians of Justice - Season 1 Netflix Series My Best Friend's Wedding (1997) Public Enemies (2009) Redemption (2013) The Replacements (2000) Richie Rich (1994) The Shawshank Redemption (1994) Shooter (2007) Shrek (2001) Shrek 2 (2004) Sorry to Bother You (2018) Starship Troopers (1997) Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013) Top Gun (1986) V for Vendetta (2005) Where the Wild Things Are (2009) Worst Roommate Ever - Season 1 Netflix Documentary Zoolander (2001) 3/2 Against the Ice Netflix Film The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure Netflix Film Savage Rhythm - Season 1 Netflix Series 3/3 He-Man and the Masters of the Universe - Season 2 Netflix Family Midnight at Pera Palace - Season 1 Netflix Series The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties - Season 2 Netflix Series Power Rangers: Dino Fury - Season 2 Netflix Family Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale Netflix Documentary The Weekend Away Netflix Film Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! Netflix Comedy 3/4 The Invisible Thread Netflix Film Lies and Deceit - Season 1 Netflix Series Making Fun - Season 1 Netflix Series Meskina Netflix Film Pieces of Her - Season 1 Netflix Series 3/5 Beirut (2018) 3/7 Good Girls - Season 4 3/8 An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts - Season 2 Netflix Series Autumn Girl Netflix Film Chip and Potato - Season 3 Netflix Family Last One Standing - Season 1 Netflix Series Taylor Tomlinson: Look at You Netflix Comedy 3/9 The Andy Warhol Diaries Netflix Documentary The Bombardment Netflix Film Byron Baes Netflix Series The Last Kingdom - Season 5 Netflix Series Queer Eye: Germany - Season 1 Netflix Series 3/10 DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7 Karma’s World - Season 2 Netflix Family Kotaro Lives Alone - Season 1 Netflix Anime Love, Life & Everything in Between - Season 1 Netflix Series 3/11 The Adam Project Netflix Film Formula 1: Drive to Survive - Season 4 Netflix Series Life After Death with Tyler Henry - Season 1 Netflix Series Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After - Season 1 Netflix Series 3/12 Dunkirk (2017) 3/13 London Has Fallen (2016) 3/15 Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation Netflix Anime Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous Netflix Comedy Marilyn’s Eyes Netflix Film One Piece Film: Strong World (2010) Team Zenko Go - Season 1 Netflix Family 3/16 Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. (Limited Series) Netflix Documentary Heist: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank - Season 1 Netflix Documentary Pedal to Medal - Season 1 Netflix Series A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014) 3/17 The Butler (2013) Rescued by Ruby Netflix Film Soil - Season 1 Netflix Series 3/18 Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question - Season 1 Netflix Series Animal: Season 2 Netflix Documentary Black Crab Netflix Film Cracow Monsters - Season 1 Netflix Series Eternally Confused and Eager for Love - Season 1 Netflix Series Human Resources - Season 1 Netflix Series Is it Cake? Netflix Series Light the Night - Part 3 Netflix Series Standing Up - Season 1 Netflix Series Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup (2021) Top Boy - Season 4 Netflix Series Windfall Netflix Film Without Saying Goodbye Netflix Film Young, Famous & African - Season 1 Netflix Series 3/21 Call the Midwife - Season 10 In Good Hands Netflix Film 3/22 Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days Netflix Comedy The Principles of Pleasure - Season 1 Netflix Series 3/24 Love Like the Falling Petals Netflix Film 3/25 Bridgerton - Season 2 Netflix Series Transformers: Botbots - Season 1 Netflix Family 3/26 Blade Runner: 2049 (2017) King of Thieves (2018) 3/28 The Imitation Game (2014) 3/29 Mighty Express - Season 6 Netflix Family Mike Epps: Indiana Mike Netflix Comedy Thermae Romae Novae Netflix Anime 3/30 All Hail Netflix Film Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King Netflix Documentary 3/31 Casual: Seasons 1-4 Super Pup Z Netflix Family

