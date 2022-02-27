Home
Features and Columns · Movies

What’s New to Stream on Netflix for March 2022

A Stephen King triple feature? Okay!
Netflix March 2022
Published on February 27th, 2022

Crossing the Streams is a series of columns spotlighting all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month. This time we’re checking out the new Netflix arrivals for March 2022. They include Pieces of Her, three Stephen King adaptations, and more!

Netflix Pick of the Month for March 2022

Pieces Of Her

I for one am all in on streamers finally circling back around to adapting existing novels into limited series instead of relying solely on “original” content. Amazon Prime has Bosch and Reacher, Netflix has been producing Harlan Coben adaptations overseas, and now the biggest streamer has joined the Karin Slaughter fan club with Pieces of Her (premieres March 4th). The eight-episode series is the story of a young woman whose brush with violence reveals a world of secrets hiding behind her mother’s otherwise normal exterior. On the run and with more questions than answers, she sets out to find the truth. Toni Collette plays the mom, and fellow Aussie Bella Heathcote plays her daughter, and right there are two very good reasons to watch. Even better, while I’m only a couple of episodes in so far it’s already a thrilling, well-acted ride. Here’s hoping the trend continues and we start getting some limited series adaptations of Dean Koontz novels like Lightning, The Bad Place, The Husband, etc…

New Netflix Films/Series!

The Adam Project

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has always been an interesting actor, but his best work has seemingly come post-Game of Thrones as he begins stretching new muscles. Seek out the recent A Taste of Hunger (2021) for a sampling of his acting chops, and then chase it with Against the Ice (premieres March 2nd). The roles couldn’t be more different, but this latter film is a standout as both a passion project — he co-wrote the screenplay — and a dramatic thriller about survival against incredible odds. It’s based on a true story too.

From deadly seriousness to lightweight genre shenanigans, our next pick is The Adam Project (premieres March 11th). It’s the latest team-up between director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Reynolds, and while it looks less purely commercial it’s most likely another easy to swallow, unchallenging piece of entertainment. Reynolds plays a time-traveling pilot who crash lands and must rely on the help of his own pre-teen self to save the future. Expect flash and cheese throughout, but that’s not always a bad thing.

Noomi Rapace has been on something of a tear in recent years keeping busy and focusing quite a bit on genre projects. What Happened to Monday (2017, Close (2019), Lamb (2021) — they may not all be winners, but they’re rarely uninteresting choices. Her latest is Black Crab (premieres March 18th), a sci-fi/action film about a small squad of soldiers on an important mission in a post-apocalyptic world. It’s director Adam Berg’s feature debut, but the premise has enough promise so we’ll see what he and Rapace can conjure here.

It might seem off-brand for me, but I’m actually a fan of Bridgerton‘s first season. Will that love continue for Bridgerton: Season 2 (premieres March 25th)? Can’t say for sure yet as I’m only a few episodes into the new season, but so far it feels as if the sass and drama have been ramped up while the sauciness has been toned down. That’s not a criticism, just an observation, and the show’s real strength continues with some engaging characters (Team Eloise!) and commentary on the patriarchal times.

A King/Darabont Double Feature!

The Shawshank Redemption

Frank Darabont hasn’t directed a feature film since The Mist (2007), and it’s a damn shame as the man “gets” Stephen King like few filmmakers do. He tried and failed to get an adaptation of The Long Walk going, and then he got mired down in legal wranglings over The Walking Dead. Sad stuff, but at least we do have his three stellar King films. The first, of course, remains a gem as The Shawshank Redemption (1994) is one of those films that just works on all counts with terrific performances, a fantastic score, and a story of hope and resilience that earns cheers by its end. The haters can suck it, this movie is perfection.

I’m admittedly not as big a fan of The Green Mile (1999), but the issue stems more from King’s source material which never quite finds its groove across those serial installments. Darabont’s film helps considerably, as does the casting of Tom Hanks in the lead role, and the story of a prisoner on death row containing multitudes of magic finds its way on the screen. Moments of cruelty are paired with real kindness, and while it’s far more of a low-key journey it’s still one worth taking.

The Oldest New Arrival to Netflix

Christine

Viewers looking to stretch out their Stephen King time on Netflix can cap the marathon off with John Carpenter’s Christine (1983). Far less beloved than the films above, it’s something of an under-appreciated movie in the filmographies of both King and Carpenter. An awkward teen buys a possessed car and soon falls under its control, and while themes of bullying, masculinity, and more weave throughout, it’s the visuals and soundtrack that drive Christine to greatness. From the car “healing” itself live in-camera to shots of it roaring ablaze through the streets, this is a visceral slice of horror that retains its power to thrill.

The Complete Netflix List for March 2022

Release DateTitleNote
3/121 (2008)
21 Bridges (2019)
Battleship (2012)
Christine (1983)
Coach Carter (2005)
Due Date (2010)
Freddy vs Jason (2003)
Gattaca (1997)
The Gift (2000)
The Green Mile (1999)
The Guardians of Justice - Season 1Netflix Series
My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)
Public Enemies (2009)
Redemption (2013)
The Replacements (2000)
Richie Rich (1994)
The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
Shooter (2007)
Shrek (2001)
Shrek 2 (2004)
Sorry to Bother You (2018)
Starship Troopers (1997)
Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)
Top Gun (1986)
V for Vendetta (2005)
Where the Wild Things Are (2009)
Worst Roommate Ever - Season 1Netflix Documentary
Zoolander (2001)
3/2Against the IceNetflix Film
The Pirates: The Last Royal TreasureNetflix Film
Savage Rhythm - Season 1Netflix Series
3/3He-Man and the Masters of the Universe - Season 2Netflix Family
Midnight at Pera Palace - Season 1Netflix Series
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties - Season 2Netflix Series
Power Rangers: Dino Fury - Season 2Netflix Family
Surviving Paradise: A Family TaleNetflix Documentary
The Weekend AwayNetflix Film
Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!Netflix Comedy
3/4The Invisible ThreadNetflix Film
Lies and Deceit - Season 1Netflix Series
Making Fun - Season 1Netflix Series
MeskinaNetflix Film
Pieces of Her - Season 1Netflix Series
3/5Beirut (2018)
3/7Good Girls - Season 4
3/8An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts - Season 2Netflix Series
Autumn GirlNetflix Film
Chip and Potato - Season 3Netflix Family
Last One Standing - Season 1Netflix Series
Taylor Tomlinson: Look at YouNetflix Comedy
3/9The Andy Warhol DiariesNetflix Documentary
The BombardmentNetflix Film
Byron BaesNetflix Series
The Last Kingdom - Season 5Netflix Series
Queer Eye: Germany - Season 1Netflix Series
3/10DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7
Karma’s World - Season 2Netflix Family
Kotaro Lives Alone - Season 1Netflix Anime
Love, Life & Everything in Between - Season 1Netflix Series
3/11The Adam ProjectNetflix Film
Formula 1: Drive to Survive - Season 4Netflix Series
Life After Death with Tyler Henry - Season 1Netflix Series
Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After - Season 1Netflix Series
3/12Dunkirk (2017)
3/13London Has Fallen (2016)
3/15Adam by Eve: A Live in AnimationNetflix Anime
Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s GorgeousNetflix Comedy
Marilyn’s EyesNetflix Film
One Piece Film: Strong World (2010)
Team Zenko Go - Season 1Netflix Family
3/16Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. (Limited Series)Netflix Documentary
Heist: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank - Season 1Netflix Documentary
Pedal to Medal - Season 1Netflix Series
A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014)
3/17The Butler (2013)
Rescued by RubyNetflix Film
Soil - Season 1Netflix Series
3/18Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question - Season 1Netflix Series
Animal: Season 2Netflix Documentary
Black CrabNetflix Film
Cracow Monsters - Season 1Netflix Series
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love - Season 1Netflix Series
Human Resources - Season 1Netflix Series
Is it Cake?Netflix Series
Light the Night - Part 3Netflix Series
Standing Up - Season 1Netflix Series
Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup (2021)
Top Boy - Season 4Netflix Series
WindfallNetflix Film
Without Saying GoodbyeNetflix Film
Young, Famous & African - Season 1Netflix Series
3/21Call the Midwife - Season 10
In Good HandsNetflix Film
3/22Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old DaysNetflix Comedy
The Principles of Pleasure - Season 1Netflix Series
3/24Love Like the Falling PetalsNetflix Film
3/25Bridgerton - Season 2Netflix Series
Transformers: Botbots - Season 1Netflix Family
3/26Blade Runner: 2049 (2017)
King of Thieves (2018)
3/28The Imitation Game (2014)
3/29Mighty Express - Season 6Netflix Family
Mike Epps: Indiana MikeNetflix Comedy
Thermae Romae NovaeNetflix Anime
3/30All HailNetflix Film
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto KingNetflix Documentary
3/31Casual: Seasons 1-4
Super Pup ZNetflix Family

Follow all of our monthly streaming guides.

