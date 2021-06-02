  1. Home
What's New to Stream on Netflix for June 2021

June on Netflix sees the premieres of new original films, specials, shows, and more. Plus some older stuff you've actually heard of!

New Netflix June

Crossing the Streams is a series of columns spotlighting all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month. This time we’re checking out the new Netflix arrivals for June 2021, including the final season of an acclaimed comedy series, new originals with Liam Neeson and Kevin Hart, and more!

Keep reading to see what’s new on Netflix for June 2021!

Netflix Pick of the Month for June 2021

Kims Convenience

I tend to focus more on movies in both these columns and my own personal interests, but some series are worth the time investment. Kim’s Convenience is one of those series as it delivers a funny, warm, and entertaining sitcom about a Korean family in Canada. The couple are immigrants, their two grown children are first-generation Korean/Canadians, and the shop they run is a hub for a wonderfully eclectic community of varied ethnicities, identities, and characters. If that’s not enough to get you to watch, it’s often hilarious and stars Simu Liu — soon to be hitting the big screen as the lead of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The fifth and final season of Kim’s Convenience arrives on Netflix starting June 2nd, and while I’ll be sad to see them go I’m happy to spend more time with them.

An ’80s Double Feature

Streets Of Fire

Was the 80s the best decade in movies? Probably not, but it sure as hell was a formative one for many of us. Walter Hill’s Streets of Fire (1984) was far from a big hit at the time — it was a box-office bomb — and I only caught it a few years later on HBO, but it remains a singular vision that could only have been birthed in the 1980s and has continued to gain fans in the years since. Michael Paré, Rick Moranis, Diane Lane, Willem Dafoe, Amy Madigan, and Bill Paxton star in a film that blends genres with action, romance, western themes, and music for a story of good, evil, and the power of a real banger of a song. It’s unforgettable and oozing with equal parts style and attitude, and if it’s somehow eluded you all these years you no longer have any excuse.

By contrast, Rob Reiner’s Stand By Me (1986) was a modest hit on release, but it too has continued to grow in esteem ever since. The film adapts a novella called “The Body” from Stephen King’s Different Seasons collection, and it remains a remarkable tale of friendship and nostalgia for simpler times. Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, and Jerry O’Connell make up the core group while supporting players include Kiefer Sutherland, John Cusack, and Richard Dreyfuss. The kids might not be living in the decade of your own childhood, but the themes, joys, and feelings of it all are universal all the same.

New Netflix Films for June 2021

The Ice Road

Fans of Netflix’s Bird Box (2018) and other similar apocalyptic thrillers will want to keep an eye out for Awake (premieres June 9th). Gina Rodriguez stars as a woman struggling to survive in a world where people can no longer sleep. They can’t fall asleep! You already know this one ends with Rodriguez taking a nap, but getting there could be an entertaining adventure as people get cranky and go crazy from lack of sleep leading to all kinds of conflicts. I’m not entirely sold on this premise — it literally hinges on people nodding off — but it has potential.

Speaking of a lack of sleep, Fatherhood (premieres June 18th) stars Kevin Hart as a new father and widower forced to raise a daughter by himself. Expect plenty of Three Men and a Baby (1987) related laughs as Hart fumbles with parental duties, but make room for tears too as he struggles and misses his dead wife and finds the beauty of being a dad. It’s from Paul Weitz meaning it can go either way, but let’s hope it’s more About a Boy (2002) than American Dreamz (2006).

Finally, and most importantly, Liam Neeson’s second action/thriller of the year arrives this month too! The Ice Road (premieres June 25th) sees him as a big rig trucker known for handling dangerously ice terrain, and he’s called into action when a mine collapse leaves people on the brink of death. He has to drive equipment across a frozen ice field along with Laurence Fishburne, Amber Midthunder, and others, and you just know they’re not all gonna make it. (Sorry Fishburne.) Add in trucks falling through ice and bad guys trying to sabotage the mission, and you have the recipe for fun.

The Oldest New Arrival on Netflix

Fta

Netflix is often and rightfully criticized for its lack of older titles — I’m talking pre-2000 here — so each month I like to highlight the oldest new arrival. This might surprise some of you, but Jane Fonda once caught real flack from Americans for her political activism. These days she’s applauded, but in the 60s and 70s she was pretty disliked by stupid people. FTA (1972) is a documentary about a touring comedy/entertainment show headlined by Fonda and Donald Sutherland as they travel around delighting US troops and others at every stop. Music, comedy, commentary, and more make for a lively show, and it remains an engaging look at how much some passionate people will risk for their beliefs.

The Complete Netflix List for June 2021

Release DateTitleNote
6/1Abduction (2011)
The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
American Outlaws (2001)
Bad Teacher (2011)
The Best Man (1999)
The Big Lebowski (1998)
Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
Cradle 2 the Grave (2003)
Flipped (2010)
Fools Rush In (1997)
Happy Endings - Season 1-3
I Am Sam (2001)
Love Jones (1997)
Million Dollar Baby (2004)
Ninja Assassin (2009)
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
Stand by Me (1986)
Starsky & Hutch (2004)
Streets of Fire (1984)
Super Monsters: Once Upon a RhymeNetflix Family
Swordfish (2001)
The Wedding Guest (2018)
What Women Want (2000)
The Wind (2018)
6/22 Hearts (2020)
Alone - Season 7
CarnavalNetflix Film
Kim's Convenience: Season 5
6/3Alan Saldaña: Locked UpNetflix Comedy Special
Creator's File: GOLDNetflix Series
Dancing QueensNetflix Film
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2Netflix Film
Summertime - Season 2Netflix Series
6/4Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our PlanetNetflix Documentary
Feel Good - Season 2Netflix Series
Sweet ToothNetflix Series
Trippin' with the KandasamysNetflix Film
XtremeNetflix Film
6/5Kitty Love: An Homage to CatsNetflix Documentary
6/7Vampire Academy (2014)
6/9AwakeNetflix Film
Fresh, Fried & CrispyNetflix Series
L.A.’s Finest - Season 2
Tragic JungleNetflix Film
6/10Camellia Sisters (2021)
A Haunted House 2 (2014)
LocombianosNetflix Series
6/11Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) - Season 2Netflix Series
Lupin: Part 2Netflix Series
Skater GirlNetflix Film
TreseNetflix Anime
Wish DragonNetflix Family
6/13The Devil Below (2021)
Picture a Scientist (2020)
6/14Elite Short StoriesNetflix Series
6/15FTA (1972)
Let's Eat
Life of Crime (2013)
Power Rangers Dino Fury - Season 1
Rhyme Time Town - Season 2Netflix Family
Sir! No Sir! (2005)
Workin' Moms - Season 5Netflix Series
6/16Lowriders (2016)
Penguin Town
Silver SkatesNetflix Film
6/17Black Summer - Season 2Netflix Series
The Gift - Season 3Netflix Series
Hospital Playlist - Season 2Netflix Series
KatlaNetflix Series
Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
6/18Elite - Season 4Netflix Series
A FamilyNetflix Film
FatherhoodNetflix Film
Jagame ThandhiramNetflix Film
The Rational LifeNetflix Series
The World's Most Amazing Vacation RentalsNetflix Series
6/19NeverthelessNetflix Series
6/22This Is PopNetflix Documentary
6/23Good on PaperNetflix Film
The House of Flowers: The MovieNetflix Film
Murder by the CoastNetflix Documentary
Too Hot to Handle - Season 2Netflix Series
6/24Godzilla Singular PointNetflix Anime
The Naked Director - Season 2Netflix Series
The Seventh Day (2021)
Sisters on TrackNetflix Documentary
6/25The A List - Season 2Netflix Series
The Ice RoadNetflix Film
Sex/LifeNetflix Series
6/26Wonder BoyNetflix Documentary
6/28Killing Them Softly (2012)
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's JudgementNetflix Anime
6/29StarBeam - Season 4Netflix Family
6/30America: The Motion PictureNetflix Film
Lying and Stealing (2019)
Sophie: A Murder in West CorkNetflix Documentary

Follow all of our monthly streaming guides.

