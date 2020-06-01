What's New to Stream on Netflix for June 2020, and What's Leaving

Some people spend their days arguing over the merits of Netflix, but the rest of us are too busy enjoying new movies, engaging series, and fun specials. It’s just one more way to re-watch the movies we already love and find new ones to cherish, and this month sees some of both hitting the service.
The complete list of movies and shows hitting (and leaving) Netflix this month — June 2020 — is below, but first I’m going to highlight a few that stand apart from the bunch.
Netflix Pick of the Month
“Four African American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen Squad Leader and the gold fortune he helped them hide.” That’s already a succinctly intriguing premise, but when you add in that Da 5 Bloods (premieres 6/12) is directed and co-written by Spike Lee things get even more interesting. It’s a two and a half hour epic starring Delroy Lindo, Clark Peters, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Chadwick Boseman, Jean Reno, Mélanie Thierry, Paul Walter Hauser, and Veronica Ngo, so yeah, it’s obviously our Netflix pick of the month.
Timely AF
Some movies are trapped in the time and place upon which they were initially released, but others remain timeless due either to the quality of the filmmaking or the sadly cyclical nature of human behavior. These three movies are all good on their own merits, but recent real-world events have made them relevant all over again. James McTeigue’s V for Vendetta (2005), scripted by Lilly and Lana Wachowski, is a thrilling graphic novel adaptation about fighting back against an authoritarian government, and as the masked online activist “group” Anonymous re-enters the news cycle it’s well worth another watch. What Paul Verhoeven’s Starship Troopers (1997) lacks in subtlety and nuance it more than makes up for in gory action and satirical commentary on the jingoism behind America’s fetishizing of violence, weaponry, and military service against others. Finally, Jody Hill’s Observe and Report (2009) may be extremely divisive as a comedy, but its observations about the mentality of immature boys craving authority is spot-on. Give it a watch, and then check out Brianna Zigler’s essay tying the film to last year’s Joker.
Who’s Up for Some More Netflix Originals
Olivier Megaton remains the absolute best name for an action director even if his filmography is hit and miss with forgettable but sometimes entertaining fare (Colombiana, 2011; Taken 2, 2012). The Last Days of American Crime (premieres 6/5) promises something different, though, with the story about a government signal that prevents people from committing criminal acts and the band of thieves planning one last heist before it’s activated. Michael Pitt and Edgar Ramírez star, so it should be worth checking out. Harlan Coben’s thrillers are fantastic reads filled with twists and turns, but they’ve only been adapted to the big screen once (and that was for a fantastic French film). The past few years, though, have seen his books adapted into limited series, and this month sees The Woods (premieres 6/12) get that treatment. Finally, the terribly titled Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (premieres 6/26) could be fun or could be a complete bust, but it stars Rachel McAdams, Will Ferrell, Pierce Brosnan, and Natasia Demetriou from the What We Do in the Shadows show, so we can’t not give it a watch.
Looking for Something Binge-Worthy?
We held a Twitter poll recently to determine the “most binge-worthy” television series of all-time, and as we all know the winner was Quantum Leap. Coming in a close second, though, was NBC’s gorgeous and brutal adaptation of the novels of Thomas Harris. All three seasons of Hannibal (premieres 6/5) are worth your time, and while I personally think the middle season gets lost up its own ass the show’s visuals are never less than exquisite. Season 3 raises the bar and goes out on a high note… but if Netflix were smart, they would pony up the money and produce a fourth season to really bring it all home.
The Complete List
June 1st
Act of Valor (2012)
All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)
Bad News Bears (2005)
The Boy (2016)
Cape Fear (1991)
The Car (1977)
Casper (1995)
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Clueless (1995)
Cocomelon: Season 1
The Disaster Artist (2017)
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
The Healer (2017)
The Help (2011)
Inside Man (2006)
The Lake House (2006)
Lust, Caution (2007)
Observe and Report (2009)
Priest (2011)
The Queen (2006)
The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
Starship Troopers (1997)
Twister (1996)
V for Vendetta (2005)
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)
West Side Story (1961)
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (2008)
Zodiac (2007)
June 2nd
Alone: Season 6
Fuller House: The Farewell Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1
True: Rainbow Rescue — NETFLIX FAMILY
June 3rd
Killing Gunther (2017)
Lady Bird (2017)
Spelling the Dream — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
June 4th
Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga — NETFLIX ANIME
Can You Hear Me / M’entends-tu? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 5th
13 Reasons Why: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai — NETFLIX FILM
Hannibal: Season 1-3
The Last Days of American Crime — NETFLIX FILM
Queer Eye: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 6th
Queen of the South: Season 4
June 7th
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (New Episodes Weekly) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 8th
Before I Fall (2017)
June 10th
Curon – NETFLIX SERIES
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5
Lenox Hill — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Middle Men (2009)
My Mister: Season 1
Reality Z — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 11th
Pose: Season 2
June 12th
Da 5 Bloods — NETFLIX FILM
Dating Around: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
F is for Family: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jo Koy: In His Elements — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
ONE PIECE: Alabasta
ONE PIECE: East Blue
ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line
Pokémon Journeys: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Search — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Woods — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 13th
Alexa & Katie Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6
Milea (2020)
June 14th
Marcella: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 15th
Underdogs (2013)
June 16th
Baby Mama (2008)
Charlie St. Cloud (2010)
The Darkness (2016)
Frost/Nixon (2008)
June 17th
An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn (2018)
Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 18th
The Order: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
A Whisker Away — NETFLIX ANIME
June 19th
Babies: Part 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Father Soldier Son — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Feel the Beat — NETFLIX FILM
Floor Is Lava — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lost Bullet — NETFLIX FILM
Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One-Way To Tomorrow — NETFLIX FILM
The Politician: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rhyme Time Town — NETFLIX FAMILY
Wasp Network — NETFLIX FILM
June 21st
Goldie (2019)
June 22nd
Dark Skies (2013)
June 23rd
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
June 24th
Athlete A — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Crazy Delicious — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aquí — NETFLIX FILM
June 26th
Amar y vivir — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga — NETFLIX FILM
Home Game — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Straight Up (2019)
June 29th
Bratz: The Movie (2007)
June 30th
Adú — NETFLIX FILM
BNA — NETFLIX ANIME
George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
What’s Leaving?
Leaving 6/1/20
The King’s Speech
Leaving 6/3/20
God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
Leaving 6/4/20
A Perfect Man
Leaving 6/7/20
Equilibrium
From Paris with Love
Leaving 6/9/20
Mad Men: Season 1-7
Leaving 6/10/20
Standoff
Leaving 6/11/20
Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Series 1
Leaving 6/12/20
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire
Leaving 6/13/20
Cutie and the Boxer
Leaving 6/16/20
The Stanford Prison Experiment
Leaving 6/22/20
Tarzan
Tarzan 2
Leaving 6/24/20
Avengers: Infinity War
Leaving 6/27/20
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
Leaving 6/29/20
The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2
Leaving 6/30/20
21
The Amityville Horror
The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8
Blow
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Brooklyn’s Finest
Center Stage
Chasing Amy
Cheers: Season 1-11
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
Click
Cloverfield
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Duchess
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Ghost Rider
Happyish: Season 1
Here Alone
Inception
Instructions Not Included
The Invention of Lying
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kiss the Girls
The Last Samurai
Limitless: Season 1
Little Monsters
Mansfield Park
The Mask of Zorro
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Minority Report
Patriot Games
Philadelphia
The Polar Express
Race to Witch Mountain
The Ring
Scary Movie
Sliver
Stuart Little 2
Tremors
Tremors 2: Aftershocks
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
Tremors 5: Bloodline
What Lies Beneath
Yes Man