What's New to Stream on Netflix for June 2020, and What's Leaving

Some people spend their days arguing over the merits of Netflix, but the rest of us are too busy enjoying new movies, engaging series, and fun specials. It’s just one more way to re-watch the movies we already love and find new ones to cherish, and this month sees some of both hitting the service.

The complete list of movies and shows hitting (and leaving) Netflix this month — June 2020 — is below, but first I’m going to highlight a few that stand apart from the bunch.

Netflix Pick of the Month

“Four African American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen Squad Leader and the gold fortune he helped them hide.” That’s already a succinctly intriguing premise, but when you add in that Da 5 Bloods (premieres 6/12) is directed and co-written by Spike Lee things get even more interesting. It’s a two and a half hour epic starring Delroy Lindo, Clark Peters, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Chadwick Boseman, Jean Reno, Mélanie Thierry, Paul Walter Hauser, and Veronica Ngo, so yeah, it’s obviously our Netflix pick of the month.

Timely AF

Some movies are trapped in the time and place upon which they were initially released, but others remain timeless due either to the quality of the filmmaking or the sadly cyclical nature of human behavior. These three movies are all good on their own merits, but recent real-world events have made them relevant all over again. James McTeigue’s V for Vendetta (2005), scripted by Lilly and Lana Wachowski, is a thrilling graphic novel adaptation about fighting back against an authoritarian government, and as the masked online activist “group” Anonymous re-enters the news cycle it’s well worth another watch. What Paul Verhoeven’s Starship Troopers (1997) lacks in subtlety and nuance it more than makes up for in gory action and satirical commentary on the jingoism behind America’s fetishizing of violence, weaponry, and military service against others. Finally, Jody Hill’s Observe and Report (2009) may be extremely divisive as a comedy, but its observations about the mentality of immature boys craving authority is spot-on. Give it a watch, and then check out Brianna Zigler’s essay tying the film to last year’s Joker.

Who’s Up for Some More Netflix Originals

Olivier Megaton remains the absolute best name for an action director even if his filmography is hit and miss with forgettable but sometimes entertaining fare (Colombiana, 2011; Taken 2, 2012). The Last Days of American Crime (premieres 6/5) promises something different, though, with the story about a government signal that prevents people from committing criminal acts and the band of thieves planning one last heist before it’s activated. Michael Pitt and Edgar Ramírez star, so it should be worth checking out. Harlan Coben’s thrillers are fantastic reads filled with twists and turns, but they’ve only been adapted to the big screen once (and that was for a fantastic French film). The past few years, though, have seen his books adapted into limited series, and this month sees The Woods (premieres 6/12) get that treatment. Finally, the terribly titled Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (premieres 6/26) could be fun or could be a complete bust, but it stars Rachel McAdams, Will Ferrell, Pierce Brosnan, and Natasia Demetriou from the What We Do in the Shadows show, so we can’t not give it a watch.

Looking for Something Binge-Worthy?

We held a Twitter poll recently to determine the “most binge-worthy” television series of all-time, and as we all know the winner was Quantum Leap. Coming in a close second, though, was NBC’s gorgeous and brutal adaptation of the novels of Thomas Harris. All three seasons of Hannibal (premieres 6/5) are worth your time, and while I personally think the middle season gets lost up its own ass the show’s visuals are never less than exquisite. Season 3 raises the bar and goes out on a high note… but if Netflix were smart, they would pony up the money and produce a fourth season to really bring it all home.

The Complete List

June 1st

Act of Valor (2012)

All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)

Bad News Bears (2005)

The Boy (2016)

Cape Fear (1991)

The Car (1977)

Casper (1995)

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless (1995)

Cocomelon: Season 1

The Disaster Artist (2017)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

The Healer (2017)

The Help (2011)

Inside Man (2006)

The Lake House (2006)

Lust, Caution (2007)

Observe and Report (2009)

Priest (2011)

The Queen (2006)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Starship Troopers (1997)

Twister (1996)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

West Side Story (1961)

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (2008)

Zodiac (2007)

June 2nd

Alone: Season 6

Fuller House: The Farewell Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1

True: Rainbow Rescue — NETFLIX FAMILY

June 3rd

Killing Gunther (2017)

Lady Bird (2017)

Spelling the Dream — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

June 4th

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga — NETFLIX ANIME

Can You Hear Me / M’entends-tu? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 5th

13 Reasons Why: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai — NETFLIX FILM

Hannibal: Season 1-3

The Last Days of American Crime — NETFLIX FILM

Queer Eye: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 6th

Queen of the South: Season 4

June 7th

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (New Episodes Weekly) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 8th

Before I Fall (2017)

June 10th

Curon – NETFLIX SERIES

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5

Lenox Hill — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Middle Men (2009)

My Mister: Season 1

Reality Z — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 11th

Pose: Season 2

June 12th

Da 5 Bloods — NETFLIX FILM

Dating Around: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

F is for Family: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jo Koy: In His Elements — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

ONE PIECE: Alabasta

ONE PIECE: East Blue

ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line

Pokémon Journeys: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Search — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Woods — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 13th

Alexa & Katie Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6

Milea (2020)

June 14th

Marcella: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 15th

Underdogs (2013)

June 16th

Baby Mama (2008)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

The Darkness (2016)

Frost/Nixon (2008)

June 17th

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn (2018)

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 18th

The Order: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A Whisker Away — NETFLIX ANIME

June 19th

Babies: Part 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Father Soldier Son — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Feel the Beat — NETFLIX FILM

Floor Is Lava — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lost Bullet — NETFLIX FILM

Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One-Way To Tomorrow — NETFLIX FILM

The Politician: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rhyme Time Town — NETFLIX FAMILY

Wasp Network — NETFLIX FILM

June 21st

Goldie (2019)

June 22nd

Dark Skies (2013)

June 23rd

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

June 24th

Athlete A — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Crazy Delicious — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aquí — NETFLIX FILM

June 26th

Amar y vivir — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga — NETFLIX FILM

Home Game — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Straight Up (2019)

June 29th

Bratz: The Movie (2007)

June 30th

Adú — NETFLIX FILM

BNA — NETFLIX ANIME

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

What’s Leaving?

Leaving 6/1/20

The King’s Speech

Leaving 6/3/20

God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

Leaving 6/4/20

A Perfect Man

Leaving 6/7/20

Equilibrium

From Paris with Love

Leaving 6/9/20

Mad Men: Season 1-7

Leaving 6/10/20

Standoff

Leaving 6/11/20

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Series 1

Leaving 6/12/20

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire

Leaving 6/13/20

Cutie and the Boxer

Leaving 6/16/20

The Stanford Prison Experiment

Leaving 6/22/20

Tarzan

Tarzan 2

Leaving 6/24/20

Avengers: Infinity War

Leaving 6/27/20

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

Leaving 6/29/20

The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2

Leaving 6/30/20

21

The Amityville Horror

The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8

Blow

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Brooklyn’s Finest

Center Stage

Chasing Amy

Cheers: Season 1-11

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

Click

Cloverfield

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Duchess

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Ghost Rider

Happyish: Season 1

Here Alone

Inception

Instructions Not Included

The Invention of Lying

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kiss the Girls

The Last Samurai

Limitless: Season 1

Little Monsters

Mansfield Park

The Mask of Zorro

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Minority Report

Patriot Games

Philadelphia

The Polar Express

Race to Witch Mountain

The Ring

Scary Movie

Sliver

Stuart Little 2

Tremors

Tremors 2: Aftershocks

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins

Tremors 5: Bloodline

What Lies Beneath

Yes Man

