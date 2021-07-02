What's New to Stream on Netflix for July 2021

Crossing the Streams is a series of columns spotlighting all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month. This time we’re checking out the new Netflix arrivals for July 2021 including an R.L. Stine trilogy, an action film with a stellar cast of talented women, and more!

Netflix Pick of the Month for July 2021

R.L. Stine is still a popular author, but back in the 90s, he was a publishing juggernaut with genre tales for young readers under his Goosebumps and Fear Street series. The former got the feature treatment a few years ago, and now the older-skewing series is getting its on-screen due. Fear Street: 1994 (premieres July 2nd) is a 90s slasher made in the 21st century, and it’s a fantastic ride filled with neon lighting, catchy needle drops, and bloody kills. It also delivers laughs and likable characters, and that’s no small thing. The film embraces its older-skewing audience with R-rated language and gore including graphic and disturbing kill. Even better? It’s the first in a new trilogy with the other two installments premiering over the next two weeks — 1978 arrives July 9th, and 1666 premieres July 16th.

New Netflix Films with a Genre Bent

You’ve seen multiple iterations on the “cabin in the woods” theme, but now it’s time for an Italian one. A Classic Horror Story (premieres July 14th) sees five people survive an RV crash only to wake up in a forest near a creepy house. Their night goes from bad to worse, though, when an even creepier cult comes calling. Both the premise and the title intrigue, and both directors (Roberto De Feo, Paolo Strippoli), while relatively new on the scene, are already showing a clear interest in the spookier side of cinema.

Rabies (2010) and Big Bad Wolves (2013) are a pair of terrific genre flicks out of Israel, among the first from the country’s film community, and while the films’ two directors have gone their separate ways both have solo projects heading to a screen near you. Navot Papushado is first out of the gate with Gunpowder Milkshake (premieres July 14th), a stylish-looking action film about female gunslingers and the man foolish enough to try putting them down. So far so good, but check out this cast — Karen Gillan, Carla Gugino, Lena Headey, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Paul Giamatti. Yes, please.

Vampire movies are ubiquitous on genre shelves, and most are pretty interchangeable. It’s a nice change of pace, then, when filmmakers find an original spin with their bloodsucker tale. 2019 saw a fun little one with the cleverly named Blood Vessel about a vamp on a ship, and now Blood Red Sky (premieres July 23rd) sends one into the friendly skies on a passenger plane. The aircraft is hijacked, but the terrorists don’t know who’s seated in coach. A vampire versus hijackers 20,000 feet in the air? Could be fun!

Laughter Truly is the Best Medicine

Sure, horror and action are fun, but sometimes you just want to laugh at funny shit. Netflix has you covered this month with one of the more absurdly entertaining trilogies you’ve ever seen. Starting with 1997’s Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Mike Myers and friends delivered some ridiculously smart skewerings of the spy movie genre along with very big laughs. The fun continues through Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) and Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002). The films have fallen out of favor with some over the years, but recent rewatches have confirmed that they’re still damn funny, endlessly creative, and visually entertaining movies.

By contrast, Midnight Run (1988) has never been more loved than it is these days. Deservedly so, too, as Martin Brest’s film delivers action, heart, and some terrific laughs with its tale of a bounty hunter transporting a mob accountant. Robert De Niro is the former, Charles Grodin is the latter, and the pair have perhaps the best odd couple chemistry since, well, The Odd Couple (1968). Add in great supporting turns from Yaphet Kotto, John Ashton, Dennis Farina, and Joe Pantoliano, and you have one of the great comedies of the 80s.

Mindy Kaling is great in The Office, but her eponymously named show never found the same degree of laughs or emotional honesty. Happily, the newest time is the charm as her latest creative effort is already succeeding on both counts. Never Have I Ever (season two premieres July 15th) doesn’t star Kaling, but it’s about a first-generation Indian-American teen dealing with friends, school, dating, and home life. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is fantastic in the lead role and shows real comedic chops, and it’s narrated by John McEnroe (as himself) delivering some very funny observations and references. The heart lands, the conflicts engage, and the laughs keep coming.

The Oldest New Arrival to Netflix

Netflix isn’t known for its older content, and by older I of course mean pre-2000, so it’s always special when they bring ancient movies onto the service. There are usually a few new ones added per month, mostly from the 90s, but once in a while they reach even further back — to the 80s. The Karate Kid (1984) was a summer hit, and its legacy carries on to today with the Cobra Kai series, but it also has a couple theatrical sequels as well. The Karate Kid: Part II (1986) and The Karate Kid: Part III (1989) are also new this month meaning you can binge the entire trilogy if you’re up for the challenge.

The Complete Netflix List for July 2021

Release Date Title Note 7/1 Air Force One (1997) Audible Netflix Documentary Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) The Best of Enemies (2019) Boogie Nights (1997) Born to Play (2020) Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1 Charlie's Angels (2000) Congo (1995) Dennis the Menace (1993) Dynasty Warriors Netflix Film The Game (1997) Generation 56k Netflix Series Hampstead (2017) The Karate Kid (1984) The Karate Kid Part II (1986) The Karate Kid Part III (1989) Kung Fu Panda (2008) Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) Life as We Know It (2010) Love Actually (2003) Mary Magdalene (2018) Memoirs of a Geisha (2005) Midnight Run (1988) Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway Netflix Anime Film Mortal Kombat (1995) No Strings Attached (2011) Not Another Teen Movie (2001) Ophelia (2018) Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3 She's Out of My League (2010) Spanglish (2004) Star Trek (2009) The Strangers (2008) Stuart Little (1999) Supermarket Sweep: Season 1 Sword of Trust (2019) Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) Underworld (2003) Underworld: Awakening (2012) Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2006) What Dreams May Come (1998) Why Do Fools Fall in Love (1998) Young Royals Netflix Series Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005) 7/2 The 8th Night Netflix Film Big Timber Netflix Series Fear Street Part 1: 1994 Netflix Film Haseen Dillruba Netflix Film Mortel: Season 2 Netflix Series Snowpiercer (2013) 7/3 Grey's Anatomy: Season 17 7/4 We The People Netflix Family 7/5 You Are My Spring Netflix Series 7/6 I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 Netflix Comedy Special 7/7 Brick Mansions (2014) Cat People Netflix Documentary Dogs: Season 2 Netflix Documentary Major Grom: Plague Doctor Netflix Film The Mire: '97 Netflix Series This Little Love of Mine (2021) The War Next-door Netflix Series 7/8 Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime Netflix Documentary Home Again (2017) Midnight Sun (2018) Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Netflix Anime 7/9 Atypical: Season 4 Netflix Series Biohackers: Season 2 Netflix Series The Cook of Castamar Netflix Series Fear Street Part 2: 1978 Netflix Film How I Became a Superhero Netflix Film Last Summer Netflix Film Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach Netflix Comedy Special Virgin River: Season 3 Netflix Series 7/10 American Ultra (2015) 7/13 Ridley Jones Netflix Family 7/14 A Classic Horror Story Netflix Film The Guide to the Perfect Family Netflix Film Gunpowder Milkshake Netflix Film Heist Netflix Documentary My Unorthodox Life Netflix Series Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? Netflix Documentary 6/15 Beastars: Season 2 Netflix Anime Emicida: AmarElo - Live in São Paulo Netflix Documentary My Amanda Netflix Film Never Have I Ever: Season 2 Netflix Series A Perfect Fit Netflix Film 7/16 The Beguiled (2017) Deep Netflix Film Explained: Season 3 Netflix Documentary Fear Street Part 3: 1666 Netflix Film Johnny Test Netflix Family Twilight (2008) The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 (2011) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 (2012) 7/17 Cosmic Sin (2021) 7/20 Milkwater (2020) 7/21 Chernobyl 1986 Netflix Film The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 Netflix Documentary One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1 Sexy Beasts Netflix Series Too Hot to Handle: Brazil Netflix Series Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans Netflix Family 7/22 9 to 5: The Story of a Movement Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop Netflix Anime 7/23 Bankrolled Netflix Film Blood Red Sky Netflix Film Kingdom: Ashin of the North Netflix Film The Last Letter From Your Lover Netflix Film Masters of the Universe: Revelation Netflix Series A Second Chance: Rivals! Netflix Family Sky Rojo: Season 2 Netflix Series 7/24 Charmed: Season 3 Django Unchained (2012) 7/26 The Walking Dead: Season 10 Wynonna Earp: Season 4 7/27 All American: Season 3 Mighty Express: Season 4 Netflix Family The Operative (2019) 7/28 Bartkowiak Netflix Film Fantastic Fungi (2019) The Flash: Season 7 The Snitch Cartel: Origins Netflix Series Tattoo Redo Netflix Series 7/29 Resort to Love Netflix Film Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom Netflix Anime 7/30 Centaurworld Netflix Family Glow Up: Season 3 Netflix Series The Last Mercenary Netflix Film Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean Netflix Documentary Outer Banks: Season 2 Netflix Series 7/31 The Vault (2021)

