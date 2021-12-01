What’s New to Stream on Netflix for December 2021

‘Cobra Kai’! Leonardo DiCaprio! ‘The Witcher’! Jennifer Lawrence! Netflix is going out with a bang in the final month of this year.

By Rob Hunter · Published on December 1st, 2021

Crossing the Streams is a series of columns spotlighting all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month. This time we’re checking out the new Netflix arrivals for December 2021. They include new films from Jane Campion, Adam McKay, Paolo Sorrentino, and more!

Netflix Pick of the Month for December 2021

Fans of Jane Campion have had a long wait for a new feature from the filmmaker. Bright Star was her last movie, in 2009, and while she’s kept busy with television productions, they don’t quite scratch the same itch. Happily, the wait is over. And even better? The Power of the Dog (premiering December 1st) easily sits as one of 2021’s finest films. A Western of sorts set at the turn of the 20th century, it introduces us to two brothers, played by Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons. The arrival of Kirsten Dunst and her son (Kodi Smit-McPhee) upends their daily grind, and soon love, disdain, and toxic masculinity become the order of the day. It’s a slow-burn drama with four terrific lead performances, but it shifts at times to be funny, surprising, and very dark.

New Movies

Mixtape (premiering December 3rd) has been in various stages of pre-production for over a decade — it was originally on the fast-track with Chloe Grace Moretz set to play the lead — and has finally found a home as a Netflix Original. Moretz is out, Gemma Brooke Allen is in, and the story remains the same. A 12-year-old girl discovers a mixtape made by her parents when they were younger, and part of saying goodbye involves tracking down the songs and learning what her mom and dad were like as youths. It looks to be a light blend of comedy and drama, and depending on the songs they’ve landed it might be a quick hit of nostalgia, too.

Takeshi Kitano is known by most as a tough guy actor-director behind films like Boiling Point, Sonatine, and Brother, but before becoming a badass he was actually a popular comedian. Asakusa Kid (December 9th) is an adaptation of his semi-autobiographical novel and explores his rising star and the comedy legend who helped him along the way. Kitano is not associated with the film beyond his novel, but it looks to be an intriguing look into the life of one of Japan’s great talents.

Sometimes the premise of a film is alone enough to warrant interest. Two (December 10th) doesn’t come from big names behind or in front of the camera, but this little Spanish chiller does have that irresistible premise — two strangers wake up naked in bed together with their abdomens sewed together. How they got into the situation, and how they’re going to get out of it, become priorities that they’ll need to figure out quickly. I literally know no more than that, but honestly, it’s more than enough.

Paolo Sorrentino writes and directs beautiful films. This Must Be the Place, The Great Beauty, and Youth are testament to that, and his latest looks to once again be a treat for the senses. The Hand of God (December 15th) follows a boy’s life in 1980s Naples dealing with family, tragedy, crime, and his ambitions to be a major player in the sports world. Part autobiography, part coming of age tale, and part love letter to the city itself.

Adam McKay went from making silly comedies with Will Ferrell (Anchorman, Talladega Nights) to biting comedies about serious subjects (The Big Short, Vice). His latest looks to blend the two as he brings together a stellar ensemble in a tale of astronomers trying to warn the world about an impending asteroid hit. Don’t Look Up (December 24th) stars the unlikely duo of Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as the scientists, and they’re joined by Melanie Lynskey, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Mark Rylance, Michael Chiklis, Tyler Perry, and Timothee Chalamet.

Jake steals all the attention in the Gyllenhaal clan, but Maggie takes a big step forward with The Lost Daughter (December 31st), her award-winning debut as a writer-director. The film adapts Elena Ferrante’s novel about a middle-aged woman who settles into a solitary life after her kids have grown, only to see the past come crashing back while they’re on vacation. Olivia Colman takes the lead and is joined by Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, and Jessie Buckley. It looks to be an intensely acted drama.

New Series

Netflix has been the streaming home to more and more Indian films in recent years, and they’ve been bringing home television series from the region, too. Aranyak (premiering December 10th) is a procedural about a small-town cop who decides to leave her post, but just as her big city replacement arrives, a teen goes missing. The mystery leads to dark revelations about the town’s present and its past — including the legend of an unnatural killer from the surrounding woods.

Season 2 of The Witcher (December 17th) sees the return of Henry Cavill as the sword-wielding Geralt of Rivia, and while I’d be lying if I said I watched Season 1, I think fans will enjoy what’s coming down the pike. This new season is a stylish romp for fantasy fans with performances that understand the material and have a blast with it.

What Happened in Oslo (December 19th) is a co-production between Norwegian and Israeli creatives, and it tells the story of three young people kidnapped and held for ransom. The series focuses on the struggle to see their release as authorities and the victims’ parents try to bring an end to the situation.

South Korea has been delivering some real bangers to Netflix’s series department (Squid Game, My Name), and that looks to continue in December 2021 with The Silent Sea (December 24th). The show follows a mission to the Moon to retrieve the contents of a secret research facility. Things go sideways as truths emerge, and we’re excited to see what they are. Doona Bae and Yoo Gong take lead roles.

As with Two (see above), Anxious People (December 29th) is a title I’m drawn to on its premise alone. The show follows a bank robber whose plans go sideways leading to a hostage situation, of sorts. The ensemble includes “IKEA addicts, a suicidal millionaire, and a rabbit.” How do you not get intrigued by such a scenario?

Finally, and in need of no real introduction, Season 4 of Cobra Kai (December 31st) is going to close out the year with more nostalgia, laughs, and mixed-bag action beats. I view the fight scenes here like the soccer in Ted Lasso — it ain’t good despite arguably being the focus, and that’s okay! Instead, it’s the characters who pull us back each season.

The Complete Netflix List for December 2021

Release Date Title Note 12/1 Are You The One: Season 3 Blood and Bone (2009) Body of Lies (2008) Bordertown: Mural Murders Chloe (2009) Chocolat (2000) Closer (2004) Death at a Funeral (2007) Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat (2003) The Final Destination (2009) Final Destination 3 (2006) Final Destination 5 (2011) Fool's Gold (2008) The Fourth Kind (2009) Ink Master: Season 3 Ink Master: Season 4 JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN Netflix Anime Kayko and Kokosh Netflix Family Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 Netflix Family Knight Rider 2000 Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4 Law Abiding Citizen (2009) The Legend of Zorro (2005) Life (2017) Looper (2012) Lost in Space: Season 3 Netflix Series The Mask of Zorro (1998) Minority Report (2002) Pet Sematary (1989) The Power of the Dog Netflix Film Premonition (2007) Sabrina (1995) Soul Surfer (2011) Stepmom (1998) Stuart Little 2 (2002) Sucker Punch (2011) Think Like a Man (2012) Tremors (1990) We Were Soldiers (2002) Wild Things (1998) Wyatt Earp (1994) 12/2 The Alpinist (2021) Coyotes Netflix Series Escalona: Season 1 Single All the Way Netflix Film The Whole Truth Netflix Film 12/3 Cobalt Blue Netflix Film Coming Out Colton Netflix Series The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 Netflix Series Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 Netflix Family Mixtape Netflix Film Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 Netflix Documentary Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2 Netflix Series Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas Netflix Family 12/5 JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 12/6 David and the Elves Netflix Film Voir Netflix Documentary 12/7 Centaurworld: Season 2 Netflix Family Go Dog Go: Season 2 Netflix Family Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) Netflix Comedy 12/8 Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special Netflix Comedy 12/9 Asakusa Kid Netflix Film Bathtubs Over Broadway (2018) Bonus Family: Season 4 Netflix Series The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos Netflix Documentary 12/10 Anonymously Yours Netflix Film Aranyak Netflix Series Back to the Outback Netflix Film How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral Netflix Series Saturday Morning All Star Hits! Netflix Series The Shack (2017) Still Out of My League Netflix Film Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) Netflix Series Two Netflix Film The Unforgivable Netflix Film 12/11 Fast Color (2018) The Hungry and the Hairy Netflix Series 12/13 Eye in the Sky (2015) 12/14 The Future Diary Netflix Series Russell Howard: Lubricant Netflix Comedy StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year Netflix Family 12/15 Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4 The Challenge: Season 12 + 25 Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe Netflix Series The Giver (2014) The Hand of God Netflix Film Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2 Masha and the Bear: Season 5 Selling Tampa Netflix Series Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4 12/16 Aggretsuko: Season 4 Netflix Anime A California Christmas: City Lights Netflix Film Darkest Hour (2017) A Naija Christmas Netflix Film Puff: Wonders of the Reef Netflix Documentary 12/17 Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming Netflix Family The Witcher: Season 2 Netflix Series 12/18 Bulgasal: Immortal Souls Netflix Series Oldboy (2003) 12/19 What Happened in Oslo Netflix Series 12/20 Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar Netflix Series 12/21 Grumpy Christmas Netflix Film Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster Netflix Comedy 12/22 Emily in Paris: Season 2 Netflix Series 12/23 Elite Short Stories: Patrick Netflix Series 12/24 1000 Miles from Christmas Netflix Film Don't Look Up Netflix Film Minnal Murali Netflix Film The Silent Sea Netflix Series STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 Netflix Film Vicky and Her Mystery Netflix Film Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous 12/25 Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material Netflix Comedy Single’s Inferno Netflix Series Stories of a Generation - with Pope Francis Netflix Documentary 12/26 Lulli Netflix Film 12/28 Word Party Presents: Math! Netflix Family 12/29 Anxious People Netflix Series Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer Netflix Documentary 12/30 Hilda and the Mountain King Netflix Film Kitz Netflix Series 12/31 Cobra Kai: Season 4 Netflix Series The Lost Daughter Netflix Film Queer Eye: Season 6 Netflix Series Seal Team Netflix Film Stay Close Netflix Series

