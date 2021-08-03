Home
About
Features
Search
Features and Columns · Movies · Streaming Guides

What’s New to Stream on Netflix for August 2021

New films from Jason Momoa, France, and the pages of young adult literature!
Netflix August
By  · Published on August 3rd, 2021

Crossing the Streams is a series of columns spotlighting all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month. This time we’re checking out the new Netflix arrivals for August 2021 including sports documentaries, French eco-horror, and more!

Netflix Pick of the Month for August 2021

The Swarm

Eco horror is a niche subgenre that’s changed quite a bit over the years for reasons both good (no more animal abuse!) and bad (let’s use crappy CG!). But the right filmmaker can still make it work and deliver the goods. Director Just Philippot is unproven on that front so far. Yet judging by the premise and trailer at least, The Swarm (premiering on August 6th) looks like it might just be a winner. The movie sees a woman start an edible locust business. But when they get a taste of her blood, her entrepreneurial efforts take a deadly turn. The trailer does a good job of not spoiling things, meaning it’s unclear if they become bloodthirsty — or if she becomes deranged — but I am all in for some disturbing animal attack antics from France.

Something for the Sports Fans

Untold Netflix August 2021

The creators of Netflix’s wildly popular true-crime documentary series Wild Wild Country return with something new: a five-part doc series exploring stories from the world of sports that have never been told in this much detail. Interviews, archival footage, and new insights promise some engaging deep-dives in the vein of ESPN’s 30 for 30 series.

Untold: Malice at the Palace (premiering on August 10th) tackles the infamous brawl that occurred on November 19, 2004, during a game between the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons. An on-court rubbing escalated when a “fan” threw a beer at a player, who then rushed into the stands to return the favor. Soon the entire place erupted into chaos. Injuries, suspensions, and media drubbings followed. The documentary features new interviews with those involved. They include a dumbass “fan” who walked onto the court and threw up hands against Ron Artest. And then went on to play the victim. Fans have always been the absolute worst.

Untold: Deal With the Devil (premiering on August 17th) explores the world of female boxing with a sharp focus on Christy Martin. She entered the sport and became a champion. But her rise was followed by a terrifying fall. Drug addiction, domestic violence, and attempted murder are all part of the story that followed. The doc features a new interview with Martin. Plus interviews with others, including the man who became her trainer, her lover… and her abuser. It’s a pretty engrossing tale about the collision between determination, ego, and adversity.

Untold: Crime and Penalties (premiering on August 31st) tackles the world of hockey in the form of a minor league team straight out of the movies. A seventeen-year-old boy took control of a little nothing team, and he shaped it into a combination of his two loves: professional wrestling and The Mighty Ducks. The end result was about what you’d expect. Chaos, violence, and FBI involvement followed even as the team was finding fans and success. Fans of Slap Shot will want to give this wild story a watch.

More New Netflix Movies

Sweet Girl

Netflix is releasing a ton of new series, seasons, and documentaries this month, but they have a handful of movies, too (in addition to The Swarm). The Kissing Booth 3 (premiering on August 11th) continues the apparently popular tale of Elle Evans and the boys who love her, and while I’ve seen neither of the previous entries they’ve clearly struck a nerve with young viewers. Their success hopefully bodes well for other YA features on the streamer including the eventual sequel to The Half of It that I think we all need and deserve.

Jason Momoa has the big screen locked up with future Aquaman movies (probably…honestly, who knows what DC’s doing at any given moment). But his most interesting work is on the small screen. Apple has his post-apocalyptic series, HBO has his fantasy one, and Netflix has an action movie called Sweet Girl (premiering on August 20th). He plays a man whose wife dies from a preventable illness and leaves him craving revenge. But when bad guys come calling, he’s forced into protection mode for what’s left of his family. I’ll be happy if it’s as least as good as Braven.

The Oldest New Arrival

Ferris Bueller

Netflix isn’t known for its older content. And by older I of course mean pre-2000. So it’s always special when they bring “ancient” movies onto the service. They usually add a few new ones per month, mostly from the ’90s. Once in a while, they reach even further back — all the way to the ’80s! Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) is this month’s oldest new arrival, and while it’s no hidden gem it is still an absolute blast of comical teenage angst and hijinks. Matthew Broderick is a cool little bastard. And the shenanigans that John Hughes unleashes are still every bit as entertaining as you recall. If you haven’t seen this movie in a while it’s well worth a rewatch.

The Complete Netflix List for August 2021

Release DateTitleNote
8/130 Rock - Seasons 1-7
Beethoven (1992)
Beethoven's 2nd (1993)
Beowulf (2007)
Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Darwin’s Game (2020)
Deep Blue Sea (1999)
The Edge of Seventeen (2016)
Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)
Five Feet Apart (2019)
Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5
Good Luck Chuck (2007)
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6
Inception (2010)
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)
The Losers (2010)
The Machinist (2004)
Magnolia (1999)
Major Payne (1995)
My Girl (1991)
My Girl 2 (1994)
The Net (1995)
The Original Kings of Comedy (2000)
Pineapple Express (2008)
Poms (2019)
Seabiscuit (2003)
Space Cowboys (2000)
Team America: World Police (2004)
8/3Pray AwayNetflix Documentary
Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug LordNetflix Documentary
Top Secret UFO Projects: DeclassifiedNetflix Series
8/4Aftermath (2021)
American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
Car Masters: Rust to Riches - Season 3Netflix Series
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of MiamiNetflix Documentary
Control Z - Season 2Netflix Series
Cooking With ParisNetflix Series
8/6Hit & RunNetflix Series
NavarasaNetflix Series
The SwarmNetflix Film
VivoNetflix Film
8/8Quartet (2012)
8/9Shaman KingNetflix Anime
8/10Gabby's Dollhouse - Season 2Netflix Family
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang WangNetflix Comedy Special
UNTOLD: Malice at the PalaceNetflix Documentary
8/11Bake SquadNetflix Series
The Kissing Booth 3Netflix Film
La diosa del asfalto
Misha and the WolvesNetflix Documentary
8/12AlRawabi School for GirlsNetflix Series
Lokillo: Nothing's the SameNetflix Comedy Special
Monster Hunter: Legends of the GuildNetflix Anime
8/13BeckettNetflix Film
Brand New Cherry FlavorNetflix Series
Fast & Furious Spy Racers - Season 5: South PacificNetflix Family
Gone for GoodNetflix Series
The KingdomNetflix Series
Valeria - Season 2Netflix Series
8/15Mother Goose Club - Seasons 3-4
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai - Season 1
Winx Club - Season 6
8/16Walk of Shame (2014)
8/17Go! Go! Cory Carson - Season 5Netflix Family
UNTOLD: Deal with the DevilNetflix Documentary
8/18The DefeatedNetflix Series
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen TapesNetflix Documentary
Out of My LeagueNetflix Film
The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student Netflix Film
8/19Like Crazy (2011)
8/20The ChairNetflix Series
Everything Will Be FineNetflix Series
The Loud House MovieNetflix Family
Sweet GirlNetflix Film
8/23The Witcher: Nightmare of the WolfNetflix Anime
8/24Oggy OggyNetflix Family
UNTOLD: Caitlyn JennerNetflix Documentary
8/25Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & GreedNetflix Documentary
ClickbaitNetflix Series
John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual HealerNetflix Documentary
Motel MakeoverNetflix Series
The November Man (2014)
The Old Ways (2020)
Open Your EyesNetflix Series
Post Mortem: No One Dies in SkarnesNetflix Series
Rainbow High: Part 2
Really Love (2020)
The River Runner (2012)
Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4
The Water Man (2020)
8/26Edens ZeroNetflix Anime
Family Reunion - Part 4Netflix Family
8/27He's All ThatNetflix Film
I Heart ArloNetflix Family
Titletown HighNetflix Series
8/28Bread Barbershop - Season 2
Hometown Cha-Cha-ChaNetflix Series
8/31Sparking JoyNetflix Series
UNTOLD: Crime and PenaltiesNetflix Documentary

Follow all of our monthly streaming guides.

Related Topics: ,

Rob Hunter has been writing for Film School Rejects since before you were born, which is weird seeing as he's so damn young. He's our Chief Film Critic and Associate Editor and lists 'Broadcast News' as his favorite film of all time. Feel free to say hi if you see him on Twitter @FakeRobHunter.

Recommended Reading

  • ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Tastes Like a Missed Opportunity

    Come for the cast, maybe?

  • Navot Papushado on the 99 Movies Stuffed Inside ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’

    We chat with the director about why all contract killer movies begin with an eye towards Hitchcock, Kurosawa, and Leone.

  • ‘Fear Street: 1978’ Moves a Few Steps Backward But Still Finds Some Thrills

    The second chapter in Netflix’s ‘Fear Street’ event sends Sadie Sink to summer camp.

  • A Brief History of the ‘Knives Out 2’ Cast (So Far)

    The sequel was already one of the most anticipated films of 2022 before this A-list cast came together, one by one.