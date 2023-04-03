What’s New to Stream on Netflix for April 2023

Why watch new movies when you can marathon Hitchcock or the Bourne trilogy instead?

Crossing the Streams is a series of columns spotlighting all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month. This time we’re checking out the new Netflix arrivals for April 2023. They include Holy Spider, a Hitchcock marathon, and more!

Netflix Pick of the Month for April 2023

Utopia

Sometimes you want a thriller that’s fun, exciting, and hugely cathartic in its suspenseful finale. Other times, though? You want it mean, gritty, and more grounded in a sad reality. (Real talk, that’s not just me, right?) Holy Spider (2022, premieres April 7th) is the latter kind of thriller, one that starts mean, ends mean, and keeps things gristly in between. It’s a rarity in that it’s set in Iran (and in Persian), and it sets its sight on a very real killer that walked the city streets killing women of “ill repute.” Religion is both the man’s motivation and shield once his actions go public as a female journalist is shocked to see him garner support from those who agree with his values. It’s equal parts shocking and depressing, and director Ali Abbasi spills it onto the screen with tense scenes and intimate character beats. The film is absolutely an acquired taste, but fans of the dark will want to give it a spin.

Ready, Set, Action!

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently lighting up the box office, and it’s easy to see why. Style, fun, and action, baby! It’s successful in part because it represents a rarity in modern-day action franchises from Hollywood — it’s action without the overbearing feel of CG. Unlike Marvel films and other big blockbusters of the day, the CG is kept to a relative minimum while most of the action fun comes via gun fights and martial arts brawls. It’s been a while since Hollywood has given us something like that, and one of the last big franchises to do so is hitting Netflix this month.

Doug Liman’s The Bourne Identity (2002) kicks off a stellar trilogy — The Bourne Supremacy (2004) and The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) are also new to Netflix for April — focused on a secret agent with amnesia. Matt Damon is Bourne, and he fights, scraps, shoots, chases and is chased all around the world through these three in search of both his identity and his freedom. Paul Greengrass steps into the director’s chair for the second two, and while some viewers take issue with his action, it all plays beautifully for me. Damon put in the work and paired with strong choreography, the result is some spectacular fight sequences. The car chases deserve their own mention as they’re crafted every bit as beautifully, delivering real thrills along the way. If it’s been a while since you’ve seen the trilogy, a rewatch is definitely in order.

A Mini Alfred Hitchcock Marathon

Maybe modern cinema isn’t your bag, and you instead enjoy thrills from simpler times. Well, have I got a mini-marathon for you… The master of suspense, Alfred Hitchcock, has three films landing on Netflix for April. First up is arguably his most famous (infamous?) film, Psycho (1960). Adapted from the great Robert Bloch’s bestselling novel, it’s the story of a boy, his mother, and the unfortunate trollops who come to stay at their motel. Of course, they’re not actually trollops, but that’s dementia and criminal insanity for ya. Hitchcock’s film still retains its power thanks to smart direction, some unexpected surprises, and Anthony Perkins’ dedicated performance.

I know I’m in the minority on this, and the film is far from Hitchcock’s best movie, but The Birds (1963) remains one of the master’s most purely entertaining features. Tippi Hedren arrives in a small, coastal California town, and a vicious turn in avian behavior follows. The bird violence comes and goes without explanation which makes it all the more terrifying, and the townspeople’s unstable mob mentality is every bit as frightening. The film’s dated by its optical effects, but the damn thing still works beautifully if you give yourself over to its charms and thrills.

Finally, Marnie (1964) is one of the filmmaker’s less celebrated films, but it’s still an enjoyable little thriller whose reputation has only improved since its release. Tippi Hedren stars as a woman triggered by the color red and prone to stealing large sums of money from her employers, and Sean Connery is just the man who can fix her. Therein rests part of the film’s problem as Connery, while an actor of many skills, is not the ideal choice when it comes to his affection for women. Some odd choices follow, but the end result is still a twisty, layered mystery having some dark fun with the premise and execution.

The Oldest New Arrival to Netflix for April 2023

Netflix is often (and rightfully) criticized for ignoring older cinema — ie films produced before the 80s and 90s — in favor of newer fare, but this month is arguably their best on that front in some time. The oldest arrival is actually Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho from 1960, but since we’re celebrating ol’ Hitch above, we’re focusing this section on what else qualifies as old. For that, we turn to the 70s and a whole different genre with Hal Needham’s Smokey and the Bandit (1977). Burt Reynolds is the bandit helping run beer over state lines, Jackie Gleason is the smokey hot on his heels, and Sallie Field is the smokin’ ball of common sense riding between them. Add in Jerry Reed, Paul Williams, some fun car stunts, an #acab sensibility well ahead of its time, and pure lunacy, and you have the makings of an entertaining ride that was a monster hit back in 1977. If you’re looking to keep the fun rolling, Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) is also new this month.

The Complete Netflix List for April 2023

Release Date Title Note 4/1 28 Days (2000) American Hustle (2013) Battleship (2012) The Birds (1963) Born on the Fourth of July (1989) The Bourne Identity (2002) The Bourne Supremacy (2004) The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) Charlie Wilson's War (2007) Conan the Destroyer (1984) Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat (2003) Dr. Seuss' The Lorax (2012) Friday Night Lights (2004) Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1 Hoarders: Season 12 Hotel Transylvania (2012) How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) How to Train Your Dragon (2010) I, Frankenstein (2014) Inception (2010) Inside Man (2006) The Land Before Time (1988) A League of Their Own (1992) Marnie (1964) Matilda (1996) The Negotiator (1998) Not Another Teen Movie (2001) Psycho (1960) Puss in Boots (2011) Shark Tale (2004) Shrek Forever After (2010) Smokey and the Bandit (1977) Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain (2022) Zombieland (2009) 4/2 War Sailor: Limited Series Netflix Series 4/3 Magic Mixies: Season 1 Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter: Season 1 4/4 My Name Is Mo’Nique Netflix Comedy The Signing Netflix Series 4/5 Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now Netflix Documentary 4/6 Beef Netflix Series The Last Stand (2013) 4/7 Chupa Netflix Film Holy Spider (2022) Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign Netflix Film Oh Belinda Netflix Film Thicker Than Water Netflix Series Transatlantic Netflix Series 4/8 Hunger Netflix Film 4/10 CoComelon: Season 8 Netflix Family 4/11 All American: Homecoming Season 2 Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman Netflix Comedy 4/12 American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing Netflix Documentary Celeste Barber: Fine, Thanks Netflix Comedy Operation: Nation Netflix Film Smother-in-Law: Season 2 Netflix Series 4/13 The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2 Netflix Family Florida Man Netflix Series Obsession Netflix Series 4/14 Phenomena Netflix Film Queenmaker Netflix Series Queens on the Run Netflix Film Seven Kings Must Die Netflix Film Weathering Netflix Film 4/15 Doctor Cha Netflix Series Time Trap (2017) 4/16 The Best Man Holiday (2013) The Mustang (2019) The Nutty Boy Part 2 Netflix Family 4/17 Oggy Oggy: Season 2 Netflix Family 4/18 Better Call Saul: Season 6 How to Get Rich Netflix Series Longest Third Date Netflix Documentary 4/19 Chimp Empire Netflix Documentary Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always Netflix Film 4/20 The Diplomat Netflix Series Tooth Pari: When Love Bites Netflix Series 4/21 Chokehold Netflix Film Indian Matchmaking: Season 3 Netflix Series One More Time Netflix Film Rough Diamonds Netflix Series A Tourist's Guide to Love Netflix Film 4/22 Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4 Netflix Family 4/25 The Hateful Eight (2015) John Mulaney: Baby J Netflix Comedy 4/26 The Good Bad Mother Netflix Series Kiss, Kiss! Netflix Film Love After Music Netflix Series Workin' Moms: Season 7 Netflix Series 4/27 Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2 Netflix Series The Matchmaker Netflix Film The Nurse Netflix Series Sharkdog: Season 3 Netflix Family Sweet Tooth: Season 2 Netflix Series 4/28 AKA Netflix Series InuYasha: Season 6 King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touc Netflix Series

