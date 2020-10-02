What's New to Stream on Hulu for October 2020

Hulu has been stuck in the third-place position when it comes to movie streaming behind Netflix and Amazon Prime because most people still see them strictly as a home for next-day television. They have movies, too, though, and more than a few of them are gems that make Hulu a destination beyond last night’s TV shows. The complete list of new movies and shows available to stream on Hulu for October 2020 is below, but I wanted to highlight the best of the bunch along with several others worth seeking out.

Hulu Pick of the Month for October 2020

Adaptations of Clive Barker‘s fiction have seen highs (The Midnight Meat Train) and lows (Dread), but most land somewhere in between. Books of Blood premieres on October 7th as a Hulu Original and has the potential to be among the best. It’s an anthology film, which is fitting as its title comes from Barker’s six-volume collection of stories and novellas, and while it’s unclear which (if any) tales it will be tackling beyond the title, the talent roster is impressive. Seth MacFarlane is producing — yes, that Seth MacFarlane — and Britt Robertson and Anna Friel headline. Some of the tales have received their own individual films, for better or worse, so here’s hoping this effort is one of the good ones.

More Horror? More Horror!

Hulu has a couple more horror originals landing this month, and both are new series. Monsterland opens for business on October 2nd in the form of an anthology series. Each episode unfolds a tale of terror and bleak humanity set in a different part of the country, and while there’s some crossover, the stories otherwise stand alone. Later, Helstrom arrives on October 16th with a more traditional narrative. It follows two odd siblings — the children of an even odder serial killer — who work to track other evil-doers with the intention of stopping them. There’s a tinge of the ’90s series Millennium here, and that’s not a bad thing, so we’ll see how it plays out under the Marvel banner.

A Trio of Remakes…

Sometimes your hunger for horror is so strong that you find yourself not being very partial at all. Maybe you’ve already watched all the good to great horror that Hulu has to offer this month, but you still want more regardless of the quality. Well, don’t say I didn’t warn you. Three remakes are landing this month, and while the second one is pretty okay the other two are… not. When a Stranger Calls (2006) loses the effect of the late ’70s original in part by turning it into a CW “horror-lite” and never recovers. Jessica Alba headlines The Eye (2008), and while it can’t match the horror of the original, it manages some solid visuals with its various ghosts. And then there’s the Martyrs (2016) remake. Don’t watch that.

But What If I Don’t Like Horror, Rob?

I’m not here to judge, so instead, allow me to point you towards some solid entertainment that’s not horror-themed. Action fans should give the criminally maligned Terminator: Dark Fate a shot when it drops on October 9th, as it’s the best sequel since part three and delivers some solid set-pieces. Fans of The Bourne Identity might want to check out the complete first season of Treadstone to see how the morally questionable CIA program at the heart of the franchise fairs in long-form. And last but certainly not least, the season six premiere of the funny and sweet Superstore lands on October 23rd.

The Complete Hulu List for October 2020

Date Title Note 10/1 31 (2016) Across The Line (2015) After Life (2010) Anti-Trust (2001) A Beautiful Mind (2001) Blade (1998) Blade 2 (2002) Blade: Trinity (2004) Blood Ties (2014) Blue City (1986) The Curse Of Downers Grove (2015) Deep Blue Sea (1999) The Do-Deca-Pentathlon (2011) Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993) Drugstore Cowboy (1989) The Executioners (2018) The Express (2008) The Eye (2008) Fallen (1998) Girls Against Boys (2013) Good Hair (2009) Guess Who (2005) Hostel (2006) Hostel: Part II (2007) House Of 1000 Corpses (2003) The Hurt Locker (2009) Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) Interview With the Vampire (1994) Joe (2014) Judy & Punch (2019) Kicking & Screaming (2005) Killers (2010) Lady in a Cage (1964) Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985) Martyrs (2016) Mud (2013) Nurse 3D (2014) The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012) The Portrait of a Lady (1996) The Quiet Ones (2014) Raging Bull (1980) The Sandman (2018) Senorita Justice (2004) Sk8 Dawg (2018) The Skull (1965) Snakes On A Plane (2006) Spaceballs (1987) Species (1995) Superbad (2007) Thanks for Sharing (2013) Tooth Fairy (2008) Triumph of the Spirit (1989) Vampire (2011) Wayne's World 2 (1993) When A Stranger Calls (2006) William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet (1996) Zombie Killers: Elephant's Graveyard (2015) 10/2 Monsterland: Complete Season 1 Hulu Original 10/3 Ma Ma (2015) 10/7 Books of Blood Hulu Original 10/8 Scream 4 (2011) 10/9 Terminator: Dark Fate (2020) 10/11 Infamous (2020) Savage Youth (2018) Scotch: A Golden Dream (2018) 10/12 The Swing Of Things (2020) 10/15 The Purge: Complete Season 2 Treadstone: Complete Season 1 Bad Roomies (2015) The Escort (2016) High Strung (2016) It Came from the Desert (2017) Playing with Fire (2019) 10/16 Helstrom: Complete Season 1 Hulu Original The Painted Bird (2019) 10/17 Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1 10/18 Friend Request (2016) 10/20 F*ck That's Delicious: Complete Season 4 10/21 Cyrano, My Love (2019) 10/23 Bad Hair Hulu Original 10/26 What to Expect When You're Expecting (2012) 10/29 Bad Therapy (2020)

