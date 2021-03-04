What's New to Stream on Hulu for March 2021

Crossing the Streams is our look at all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month, and this time we’re checking out the new Hulu arrivals for March 2021, including a Mel Brooks masterpiece, the season end of Into the Dark, and more!

Hulu Pick of the Month for March 2021

Are there newer movies hitting Hulu this month? Obviously. Do any of them have a chance at being more entertaining than Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein? Doubtful. The filmmaker’s second release of 1974 — that’s right, this comedic genius also gifted filmgoers with Blazing Saddles that same year — is a black and white riff on the golden age of Universal monster movies. Gene Wilder stars as Victor Frankenstein’s grandson who arrives at the legendary castle hoping to prove his infamous relative was no joke. Happily, the film is filled to the brim with jokes, gags, one-liners, and brilliant performances from the likes of Madeline Kahn, Peter Boyle, Cloris Leachman, Marty Feldman, Teri Garr, and more. There is enough hilarity here for a dozen comedies, and multiple rewatches continue to deliver laughs.

A Blumhouse Season Finale

Jason Blum’s fingers have been dabbling in television for years, and one of his more interesting endeavors has been the Into the Dark series on Hulu. Monthly feature films, connected only by the series name and tenuous ties to holidays, deliver a few highs, a few lows, and lots of mediocrity. The second season comes to an end this month with Blood Moon, which premieres on March 26th, and we’re hoping it goes out on top. Director Emma Tammi (The Wind) and writer Adam Mason (Hangman) deliver a tale that I suspect is werewolf related — always a good thing — with its story about a woman and her son who tangle with small town locals while being wary as the next full moon approaches. A third season has yet to be announced, but as the show has offered a home to a diverse set of upcoming filmmakers that news would be reason enough to celebrate.

Surprising Indie Horrors

Triggered (2020) premieres on March 6th and follows a bunch of young adults into the woods for a high school reunion. Why they would celebrate with a camping trip is anyone’s guess, but it turns into a nightmare when they awake to discover someone has attached explosive collars to each of them while they slept — a countdown begins, and the only way to stay alive is to be the last person standing. Oh, and murdering your friends adds time to your own timer. I’m admittedly in the minority on this one in that while I acknowledge its iffy acting and script I find the combination of both to be incredibly entertaining. This is legitimately one of last year’s funniest films. Add in some gory beats and a silly revenge plot, and you have a ridiculous ninety-minute diversion.

By contrast, Hunter Hunter (2020) premieres on March 19th and approaches its subject matter with nothing but grim seriousness. The film (pictured above) follows a couple living off the grid with their daughter in the woods, but their situation turns dire when a hungry wolf — and a suspicious man — show up nearby. Devon Sawa headlines as the dad trying to keep his family safe, and that involves trying to track down one predator even as he’s unaware of the second. It’s something of a slow burn at times, but things grow ever grimmer, darker, and bloodier as the conclusion grows nearer.

Hulu Originals!

Boss Level premieres on March 5th after making some early appearances at the start of last year, and it comes with some big names attached. Joe Carnahan (Narc) is its director and co-writer, and his two leads are a testosterone-fueled pairing of Frank Grillo and Mel Gibson. The former plays the good guy trapped in a repeating time loop he can’t escape, and Gibson takes on villain duties with his usual gleeful relish. There are some fun beats throughout, and both Grillo and Gibson are entertaining, but the script struggles to avoid feeling repetitive.

Far removed from the action movie front is Kid 90 which premieres on March 12th. The documentary is pulled from hundreds of hours of home video footage shot by Punky Brewster‘s Soleil Moon Frye as a kid/teen in the ’90s. As a young star, she ran with a similar crowd, meaning her days and nights were filled with familiar faces including Stephen Dorff, Jenny Lewis, Jonathan Brandis, David Arquette, and more. It’s doubtful the doc gets into the real hardships of early fame — Brandis committed suicide in 2003 — but it should be an interesting watch for fans of these actors and that time.

The Complete Hulu List for March 2021

Release Date Title Note 3/1 The 13th Warrior (1999) 50/50 (2011) As Good as It Gets (1997) Attack of the 50ft Cheerleader (2012) Attack the Block (2011) Beloved (1998) Blow (2001) Brooklyn's Finest (2010) Cocktail (1988) Demolition Man (1993) The Descent (2006) Dolphin Tale (2011) Dolphin Tale 2 (2014) Employee of the Month (2006) Enemy of the State (1998) The Forbidden Kingdom (2008) The Ghost Writer (2010) The Great Debaters (2007) I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009) Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (Ice Age 3) (2009) In the Line of Fire (1993) Judge Dredd (1995) The Last Face (2017) Malcolm X (1992) McLintock! (1963) The Nanny Diaries (2007) Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006) The Ninth Gate (1999) Pandorum (2009) Patriot Games (1992) Predators (2010) Pretty Woman (1990) Priceless (2016) Rushmore (1998) Scrooged (1988) Shine a Light (2008) Silverado (1985) Sliver (1993) The Social Network (2010) The Spirit (2008) Stargate (1994) Starsky & Hutch (2004) The Terminal (2004) The Tourist (2010) Traitor (2008) Vertical Limit (2000) A Very Brady Sequel (1996) Wedding Crashers (2005) The Whole Nine Yards (2000) Young Frankenstein (1974) 3/5 Ammonite (2020) Beirut (2018) Boss Level (2021) Hulu Original Iron Mask (2019) 3/6 Storks (2016) Triggered (2020) 3/7 Proxima (2007) 3/12 Farewell Amor (2020) Kid 90 (2021) Hulu Original 3/14 Buddy Games (2019) 3/15 1 Night in San Diego (2020) Constructing Albert (2017) Here Awhile (2019) Intersect (2020) Missing 411: The Hunted (2019) Naughty Books (2020) Pink Wall (2019) Pretenders (2019) The Relationtrip (2017) Sister Aimee (2019) The Stand: How One Gesture Shook the World (2020) Tracks (2020) 3/18 Identity (2003) Trolls: TrollsTopia: Season 2 (2021) Hulu Original 3/19 Hunter Hunter (2020) 3/23 100% Wolf (2020) 3/25 Collective (Colectiv) (2020) 3/26 Blood Moon - Into the Dark Hulu Original The Hurricane Heist (2018) Solar Opposites: Season 2 (2020) Hulu Original

