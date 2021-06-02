What's New to Stream on Hulu for June 2021

Crossing the Streams is our look at all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month, and this time we’re checking out the new Hulu arrivals for June 2021, including a great new horror film, some 70s classics, and more!

Hulu Pick of the Month for June 2021

One of last year’s best horror films comes to Hulu this month, and it’s a low-key gem. Come True (premieres June 11th) is a feature from the director of the best segment in 2016’s horror anthology Holidays, and Anthony Scott Burns shows he’s the real deal. The film follows a teenager dealing with troubles at home and in her head as her nights are spent descending into nightmares that portend something even worse on the horizon. It’s an ambitious and unsettling experience with atmosphere and style to spare in addition to an engaging score from Burns (under his Pilot Priest moniker) and a strong lead performance by Julia Sarah Stone.

New Hulu Originals for June 2021

Hulu’s light in originals this month, but the documentary Changing the Game makes up for it in weight, timeliness, and importance. It’s from 2019, but the film’s focus is even more relevant today as it explores transgender athletes in high school sports. Michael Barnett’s film is far from objective on the topic, but don’t let that turn you away from a watch — the three young athletes at the center of the film deserve your time and their say on the immense hardships and struggles that come with their situations. The film might not change your view, but it’s never a bad thing to stretch your empathy and listen to others.

When you think Ilana Glazer you think funny, but sometimes comedians feel the urge to go dark and we can’t help but follow. False Positive (premieres June 25th) stars Glazer as a woman whose efforts to get pregnant land her and her husband (Justin Theroux) in Dr. Hindle’s (Pierce Brosnan) clinic — already a bad sign for them as Hindle is the name of the lead in David Cronenberg’s utero-horror The Brood (1979) — but things take a dark turn after their child is born. Gretchen Mol and Josh Hamilton co-star, and while it’s not being billed as a comedy we’re still hoping for a fun slice of genre thrills.

That ’70s Greatness

Sure, your kids would probably lean towards the fancier, live-action/CG hybrid remake from 2006, but the original Charlotte’s Web (1973) is where it’s at, my friends. Debbie Reynolds voices the animated spider, and she’s joined by other ’70s icons like Paul Lynde, Henry Gibson, Agnes Moorehead, and others. The story is every bit as warm and sad as you remember, and the hand-drawn animation conveys the characters and heart beautifully.

Robert Altman’s filmography is filled with divisive movies loved and hated in equal numbers, and the best among them is no different. The Long Goodbye (1973) is a Raymond Chandler mystery told as only Altman would dare, and if it’s not for you that’s fair — but if you love fantastic, mesmerizing, fresh, Los Angeles-based movies with an unforgettable Elliott Gould lead performance then this is an atmospheric masterpiece that never gets old. Alternately whimsical, odd, and devastating, the film sees a private dick lend a friend a hand only to watch everything come tumbling down around him. It’s brilliant stuff.

Michael Winner isn’t nearly as beloved of a filmmaker, but the man delivered more than a few bangers in his time including Chato’s Land (1972), The Mechanic (1972), and The Sentinel (1977). Scorpio (1973) never got the love of those other films, but it still deserves your eyeballs as it delivers a solid thriller about espionage, assassins, and early retirement. Burt Lancaster stars as an aging hitman targeted for extermination by his old bosses at the CIA, and the heat is on as Alain Delon circles in for the kill.

Serious Gems You Might Have Missed

It’s easy to dig movies that deliver a good, entertaining time, but don’t sleep on the films that find serious power in real-world beauty and hard-hitting human truths. Martin Scorsese’s Silence (2016) doesn’t get talked about all that much — it’s not flashy or GIF-worthy, and it’s hardly quotable — but it’s a powerful stunner all the same. It’s also gorgeous as Scorsese captures the raw, natural beauty of landscapes and people long gone. Adam Driver and Andrew Garfield play young priests searching for their mentor (Liam Neeson) in Japan, and they’re not quite prepared for what they find.

Scott Cooper’s Hostiles (2017) was pretty maligned upon release, but while it’s not necessarily an easy-to-watch film, it’s nonetheless an important and powerful one. Christian Bale plays a captain in the US Army, circa 1892, who’s tasked with escorting a Native American chief through enemy territory — the enemy, of course, being both Natives and whites constantly at odds with people and cultures that don’t match their own. It’s alternately beautiful and ugly, mean and emotional, and it pairs strong action and drama with equally memorable performances from the likes of Wes Studi, Rosamund Pike, Jesse Plemons, Peter Mullan, Stephen Lang, and more. It’s not only one of the best westerns of this century, but it’s also one of the best, period.

Night of the Kings (2020) played numerous festivals last year up to and through 2021’s Sundance, and while it’s not a film destined for wide popularity it’s more than worth your time. Writer/director Philippe Lacôte’s magical drama drops viewers into an Ivory Coast prison where power is changing hands beneath a blood-red moon and one man is tasked with telling a tale to captivate the listeners. When it ends, he dies, but the magic is in the journey. This is a beautiful film exploring the power of the story and the storyteller, and it’s unlike anything you’ve seen recently.

The Complete Hulu List for June 2021

Release Date Title Note 6/1 50/50 (2011) The Adventures of Tintin (2011) Across The Universe (2007) Alive (1993) Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004) Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008) Anacondas: Trail Of Blood (2009) Arachnophobia (1990) Batman Begins (2005) The Big Chill (1983) The Birdcage (1997) Black And White (2000) The Blair Witch Project (1999) The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows (2000) Bloody Sunday (2002) Blue Streak (1999) The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009) Bucky Larson: Born To Be A Star (2011) Changing the Game Hulu Original Charlotte's Web (1973) The Company You Keep (2013) Conviction (2010) Convicts (1991) Convoy (1978) The Cookout (2004) The Dark Knight (2008) Desperate Measures (1998) Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005) Dragonfly (2002) Driven (2001) El Dorado (1967) Face/Off (1997) The Forbidden Kingdom (2008) The Full Monty (1997) Fun in Acapulco (1963) Gamer (2009) Get Smart (2008) Hanging Up (2000) Hud (1963) The Hustler (1961) Jennifer 8 (1992) Jennifer's Body (2009) Just Wright (2009) Kick-Ass (2010) Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2000) Last Chance Harvey (2008) The Last House on the Left (2009) Little Women (1994) The Long Goodbye (1973) The Love Letter (1999) The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962) A Most Wanted Man (2014) Once Upon A Crime... (1992) Ordinary People (1980) A Perfect Day (2006) Places In The Heart (1984) A Prayer For The Dying (1987) Primary Colors (1998) Revolutionary Road (2008) Richie Rich (1994) Rules of Engagement (2000) Sabrina (1995) Savage State (2021) Saving Silverman (2001) Scorpio (1973) Silence (2016) Slumdog Millionaire (2008) The Soloist (2009) Some Girls (1988) Something's Gotta Give (2003) Soul Survivors (2001) Still Waiting (2009) Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) Switchback (1997) The Time Machine (2002) To Die For (1995) The Upside (2017) Vanity Fair (2004) Waiting... (2005) Walking Tall (1973) Wayne's World 2 (1993) Weekend at Bernie's (1989) Wilde (1998) Wings Of Courage (1995) Witless Protection (2008) Young Adult (2011) 6/3 A Glitch in the Matrix (2020) Night of the Kings (2021) 6/5 Rams (2021) 6/8 Legion Of Brothers (2017) 6/9 The Croods: A New Age (2020) 6/10 Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 3 Hulu Original Trust (2021) Two of Us (2019) 6/11 Come True (2021) Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 5 (Bravo) 6/13 Dragonheart (1996) Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000) Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer'S Curse (2014) Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (2017) Not Fade Away (2012) Willy's Wonderland (2021) 6/14 Rūrangi: Complete Season 1 (The Yellow Affair) 6/15 Born to Play (2020) Gone Girl (2014) Her Deadly Sugar Daddy Her Name Is Chef (2020) Michael Smerconish: Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking (2020) Nasrin (2020) The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (2020) The Outside Story (2021) Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate (2020) (Lifetime) 6/17 Phobias (2021) 6/20 The Guilt Trip (2012) 6/21 Hostiles (2017) 6/22 Monster Trucks (2017) 6/24 An American Haunting (2006) 6/25 False Positive Hulu Original 6/27 Safer at Home (2021) 6/29 Bratz : The Movie (2007) Harvie & The Magic Museum (2021) 6/30 Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) Jack Reacher (2012) The Sweet Life (2016)

