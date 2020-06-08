What's New to Stream on Hulu for June 2020, and What's Leaving

Hulu has been stuck in the third-place position when it comes to movie streaming behind Netflix and Amazon Prime because most people still see them strictly as a home for next-day television. They have movies too, though, and more than a few of them are gems that make Hulu a destination beyond last night’s TV shows.

The complete list of new movies and shows hitting Hulu this month — June 2020 — is below, but I wanted to highlight the best of the bunch along with several others worth seeking out.

Hulu Pick of the Month

“Pick” of the month usually refers, of course, to a single title, but I’m breaking with precedent this time to highlight two films of equal standing, themes, and value that together constitute my pick. The American President (1995) and Dave (1993) are both comedies with a dash of romance and a truckload of compassion for people. Their plots are different — the former sees a widowed president dating again, and the latter follows a lookalike who uses his brief time standing in for a sick president to change things for the better — but both offer us a glimpse of what it could be like to have a truly empathetic, intelligent, and motivated president leading our country. They’re also sweet, fun films, so why not make a double feature out of them!

New Movies About Real People

One of last year’s sweeter films unsurprisingly stars Tom Hanks, and he’s playing the late, great Mr. Fred Rogers. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (premieres 6/2) sees him as an inspirational figure in the life of many, and there’s real heart and compassion running through the entire film. Josephine Decker’s Shirley (premieres 6/5) takes a more dramatically twisted path in offering a glimpse into acclaimed author Shirley Jackson’s life. I haven’t seen it yet, but with Elisabeth Moss and Michael Stuhlbarg, and Logan Lerman in the leads it’s one I’ll be watching soon.

A Bruce Willis Double Feature

Two movies starring Bruce Willis arrive on 6/19, and both remind of a time when he used to headline theatrical features before sinking into direct-to-video hell. Hart’s War (2002) sees prisoners of war dealing with the obvious predicament and a murder, while Tears of the Sun (2003) sees Willis lead a squad of soldiers into the Nigerian jungle. Both are quite good with the latter being far heavier on the action front. Curiously, both films also co-star Cole Hauser.

Horrors!

It’s always the right time for monsters, creatures, and other nightmares, and Hulu has a few hitting this month that might be worth your time. First up is the latest entry in Hulu/Blumhouse’s monthly series, Into the Dark, and this time around it’s Good Boy starring Judy Greer as a woman whose anxiety dog is killing off the people causing her anxiety. Crawl (2019) comes up for air on June 18th and brings with it a terrifically entertaining time as alligators go to town on a small town. June 22nd brings the anthology XX (2017) which while a mixed bag — like all anthologies — features at least one thrilling little tale from director Roxanne Benjamin.

The Complete List

June 1st

Children’s Hospital: Complete Series (Adult Swim)

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Adult Swim)

10 Year Plan (2014)

4th Man Out (2016)

Above & Beyond (2014)

Almost Adults (2016)

The American President (1995)

Born to be Wild (2011)

Casino (1995)

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Constantine (2005)

The Cookout (2004)

Dave (1993)

Digging for Fire (2015)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Equilibrium (2002)

Fair Game (2010)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Futureworld (1976)

Grown Ups (2010)

Happily N’Ever After (2007)

Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009)

Honey (2003)

Honey 2 (2011)

I Am Legend (2007)

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1997)

Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story (2014)

Kingpin (1996)

Losing Isaiah (1995)

The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)

Meet Me In Montenegro (2014)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Mo’ Money (1992)

My Girl (1991)

My Girl 2 (1994)

Nate and Hayes (1983)

October Sky (1999)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

The Scout (1994)

Sex Drive (2008)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Trade (2007)

Treading Water (2013)

True Romance (Director’s Cut) (1993)

The Tuxedo (2002)

Undertow (2004)

Up in the Air (2009)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2007)

Women and Sometimes Men (2017)

The Wood (1999)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

The X-Files (1998)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Zardoz (1974)

June 2nd

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

June 4th

Miss Snake Charmer (2020)

June 5th

Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)

Shirley (2020)

June 6th

The Appearance (2018)

June 7th

Where’s Waldo?: Complete Season 1 (Dreamworks)

June 8th

My Absolute Boyfriend: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)

Radiant: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)

From Paris with Love (2010)

June 10th

Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 7 (OWN)

June 12th

Awakenings (1990)

Child’s Play (2019)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Into the Dark: Good Boy (Hulu Original)

Intrigo: Samaria (2019)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Seven Pounds (2008)

June 13th

Dragonheart (1996)

Eye in the Sky (2015)

Windtalkers (2002)

June 15th

Breakup at a Wedding (2013)

The Dustwalker (2020)

Pan (2015)

The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)

June 16th

Brockmire: Complete Season 4 (IFC)

Larry Crowne (2011)

June 17th

Nostalgia (2018)

June 18th

Buffaloed (2020)

Crawl (2019)

June 19th

Bean (1997)

Gigli (2003)

Hart’s War (2002)

La Bamba (1987)

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Out of Sight (1998)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

Zoom (2006)

June 21st

The Chi: Complete Season 3 (Showtime)

June 22nd

Clemency (2019)

XX (2017)

June 25th

Charlie’s Angels (2019)

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band (2020)

June 29th

Carrion (2020)

June 30th

6 Souls (2013)

The Gallows Act II (2019)

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

One for the Money (2012)

That’s My Boy (2012)

What’s leaving?

June 30

Aeon Flux (2005)

Bangkok Dangerous (2008)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Blue City (1986)

Demolition Man (1993)

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who (2008)

Dr. T. and the Women (2000)

Foxfire (1996)

Get Smart (2008)

Gods and Monsters (1998)

GoodFellas (1990)

Grown Ups (2010)

House of D (2005)

I Am Legend (2007)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

Kingpin (1996)

Let Me In (2010)

Monster House (2006)

Phone Booth (2003)

Repentance (2014)

Romancing the Stone (1984)

The Boost (1988)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Eternal (1998)

The Full Monty (1997)

The Green Mile (1999)

The Jewel of the Nile (1985)

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2010)

The Mexican (2001)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)

