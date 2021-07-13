What's New to Stream on Hulu for July 2021

Crossing the Streams is our look at all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month, and this time we’re checking out the new Hulu arrivals for July 2021 including a mini Stephen king marathon, an oddball comedy, and more!

Hulu Pick of the Month for July 2021

While most movies tend to wade through the populace without making waves, others leave viewers clearly divided at either extreme with their opinions. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (premieres July 9th) belongs in the latter camp as audiences seem to either love it or hate it. My take on it should be clear by its inclusion here as my Hulu pick of the month for July 2021, but a longer explanation can be found in my review. The short version, though, is that this the kind of ridiculous, wacky, weird comedy we just don’t see much out of Hollywood these days, and it’s ultimately a breath of fresh air for that reason. Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo, and Jamie Dornan are all straight-up delightful in a story about friendship, supervillains, talking crabs, and more. Would I have loved more than just two song ‘n’ dance numbers? Sure, but they’re both great so I’m not complaining. It’s just a carefree, give-no-shits kind of movie that embraces silliness like it was oxygen, and sometimes that’s exactly the kind of spirit you need.

A Stephen King Marathon

Stephen King’s filmography, like his writing, is filled with highs, lows, and everything in between, and now Hulu is making it easy to enjoy a mini-marathon capturing that fluctuating quality. Dreamcatcher (2003, premieres July 3rd) is a mess of a story brought to the screen by talented people — who make an even bigger mess of the story. Surprisingly, though, the mess still makes for a good time as Thomas Jane, Jason Lee, Damian Lewis, Timothy Olyphant, and Donnie Wahlberg run afoul of alien slugs and military assholes. Tom Sizemore and Morgan Freeman’s eyebrows also star, and director Lawrence Kasdan struggles to keep control. It’s not good, but there’s big fun to be had as things go sideways.

By contrast, Sleepwalkers (1992) is a poor story that can’t quite climb its way out of the toilet to deliver real entertainment. Terrible CG effects, a shoddy script (by King himself), and some rough acting by one of the leads. King’s screenplay, an original not based on any of his tales, tries to tie too much into the mix without making any one element compelling. Mythology, incest, feline warriors — it sounds like it should be a blast, but King and director Mick Garris are never able to find that gear.

From the bottom of the mix to the top, Rob Reiner’s Stand By Me (1986) adapts King’s novella “The Body” into a beautifully realized film. The coming of age tale follows four friends on a quest to see a dead body, and it’s a journey filled with laughs, adventure, drama, and more. It’s a story about friendships, the ones we hang onto and the ones we lose, and it remains an all-timer.

Finally, Graveyard Shift (1990) is neither a hit nor a miss and instead delivers a simple, old-fashioned creature feature. The monsters here, aside from the jerks in management, are ancient rats mutated into monstrous form that start targeting workers at a mill. It’s no gem, but there’s good and gooey fun to be had with the puppet vermin and the carnage they unleash.

Musically Inclined Hulu Originals

Big, life-altering music festivals are a thing of the past for numerous reasons, but some of the best can be glimpsed in some of their glory via documentary footage. One of the best is one of the most recent as Summer of Soul (premieres July 2nd) arrives from director Questlove. Subtitled Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised, the film explores 1969’s Harlem Cultural Festival which celebrated African American music with legendary appearances from Nina Simone, BB King, Gladys Knight, Stevie Wonder, Mavis Staples, and more. New interviews with artists and archival footage of performances combine to capture the importance and power of the event, and it makes for a memorable watch you’ll want to play loud.

McCartney 3,2,1 (premieres July 16th) is another new look at musical genius, this time in the form of a six-episode miniseries featuring interviews with Paul McCartney. Topics cover the gamut of his career and life from The Beatles and Wings to his solo career and relationships with friends, lovers, and wives. Music plays a role here too with clips and songs, but it’s the conversation that takes center stage as they go through numerous tracks triggering memories of times long past.

The Best of Drafthouse Films

Drafthouse Films was a short-lived boutique label associated with the Alamo Drafthouse theater chain, but over the course of a few years, they released some highly memorable films. Several of their titles are hitting Hulu on July 15th. The Act of Killing (2012) is probably the most critically acclaimed among their collection, and it’s easy to see why. Joshua Oppenheimer co-directs this documentary that sees Indonesian death-squad leaders recreate some of the atrocities via homages to Hollywood films and musicals. It’s alternately absurd and haunting with a particularly powerful sequence involving a family member of a past victim.

I Declare War (2012) is more of a lightweight genre outing, but there’s creativity in its tale and execution. The film follows an adventurous summer as neighborhood kids play war games, but personal conflict turns the fun towards violence leading to more elaborate and dangerous battles. It arguably pulls some of its punches, but the end result is still an engaging and thought-provoking ride.

Hitoshi Matsumoto’s R100 (2013), though, is a work of mad genius. Takafumi is a single dad who no longer feels happiness, but that changes when he takes a chance on an exclusive S&M service that sends women to “hurt” him at unexpected times. The combination of surprise and pain brings him the ultimate joy, one made visible via visual/aural effects, but things get out of hand leaving him searching for a way out. It’s a smart, surprising, sexy, and ultimately sweet tale that deserves to be seen and felt.

The Complete Hulu List for July 2021

Release Date Title Note July 1 StrayThe Mighty Ones: Complete Season 2 Hulu Original RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 7 (MTV) 127 Hours 28 Days Later 28 Weeks Later 68 Kill 78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene A Ciambra The Adventures of Hercules Almost Human Alpha & Omega: Legend of The Saw Toothed American Gun An Acceptable Loss Australia Bad Teacher Band Aid Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest Beetlejuice The Best Man Better Living Through Chemistry Big Fish Bitter Harvest Blue Sky Bohemian Rhapsody Breakdown Bruno Caddyshack Caddyshack II Candyman 3: Day of the Dead Carnage Park Caveman Chaplin Chuck The Chumscrubber Citizen Jane: Battle for the City Cliffhanger The Condemned Confession Of A Shopaholic The Conversation Coyote Ugly The Cured Dangerous Minds Dealin’ With Idiots Dealt Dear White People Donnybrook Dumb & Dumber Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me Eliminators Enemy at the Gates The Face of Love Factotum Fargo The Feels Fired Up! Foxfire Frank Serpico Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell Free To Run From Paris with Love Galaxy Quest The Gift Gimme the Loot The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo Gorp Graduation Grandma Hellions Hideaway House of the Dead House of the Dead 2 The House That Jack Built Housesitter I Daniel Blake I Do… Until I Don’t I Remember You Ice Age In The Cut Indignation Intermission Intolerable Cruelty Johnny English Knowing The Ladies Man Last Days Here Let’s be Evil Manic The Mask Maximum Risk Mercury Rising Morning Glory Mystic Pizza The Natural Ode to Joy Open Range Open Water Open Water 2: Adrift Passage to Mars Personal Shopper The Polar Express Rabid Dogs Rebel in the Rye Reno 911!: Miami: The Movie Revolutionary Road Robocop Robocop 2 Robocop 3 Rookie of the Year Seabiscuit Shelley Sightseers Sleeping With The Enemy Sleepwalkers Soldier Boyz Something’s Gotta Give Somewhere Sorority Row Space Jam Stand By Me Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home Star Trek: First Contact Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift The Stepfather Stonewall Stray Sunshine Super Troopers Sweet Virginia Taffin Take Every Wave Take Shelter Taken The Terminator They Came Together Thunderheart Timeline Tooth Fairy Twisted Underworld Underworld Awakening Underworld Evolution Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans Universal Soldier The Unknown Girl Walking Tall Whip It White Nights William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet Wolves July 2 Summer of Soul (Hulu Original) Bill & Ted Face the Music July 3 Flower of Evil: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki) I’ll Go To You When The Weather Is Fine: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki) More Than Friends: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki) Dreamcatcher July 4 Leave No Trace July 8 My Wife and Kids: Complete Series (ABC) Murdoch Mysteries: Complete Season 13 (Acorn) Papillon July 9 This Way Up: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original) Grown-ish: Season 4 Premiere (Freeform) Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar In a World… Moffie July 10 47 Meters Down July 12 Love Island UK: Season 7 Premiere (iTV) July 14 Cleopatra in Space: Complete Season 1 (Peacock) Cleopatra en el Espacio: Complete Season 1 (Peacock) My All-American July 15 American Horror Stories: Two-Episode Series Premiere (FX) 20,000 Days on Earth A Field In England The Act of Killing Amira & Sam Borgman Bullhead Cheap Thrills The Complex: Lockdown The Congress The Connection Enforcement Exit Plan The Final Member The FP I Declare War The Keeping Room Men & Chicken Mood Indigo Pieta R100 Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made Wrong July 16 McCartney 3,2,1 (Hulu Original) July 17 Horimiya: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation) July 22 Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers: Special (NBC) July 26 The Artist July 29 The Resort

