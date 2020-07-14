What's New to Stream on Hulu for July 2020

Hulu has been stuck in the third-place position when it comes to movie streaming behind Netflix and Amazon Prime because most people still see them strictly as a home for next-day television. They have movies too, though, and more than a few of them are gems that make Hulu a destination beyond last night’s TV shows. The complete list of new movies and shows available to stream on Hulu for July 2020 is below, but I wanted to highlight the best of the bunch along with several others worth seeking out.

Hulu Pick of the Month

One of 2020’s best films is hitting Hulu this month, so it’s a no-brainer that I’m naming it my pick of the month. The Assistant arrives on July 20th and delivers a searing commentary on both the abuses hurled toward personal assistants in general and the more specific nightmare of working for a Harvey Weinstein-like movie producer. The film unfolds over a single day and is harrowing in its intimacy even as it acknowledges that being abused doesn’t absolve your own wrongdoings.

Bringing the Funny

Christopher Guest’s faux-doc comedies are some of the best in the business, and for my money Best in Show (2000) is one his best of the best. It follows the contestants, judges, and fans of a popular dog show with absolute wit and brilliant performances, and once you’ve seen it and love it you should make a night of it as Hulu also has three more of Guest’s films. They say “the perfect film” is a myth, but if that was true how would you explain My Cousin Vinny (1992) being a perfect film? Hulu’s big new release this month is their Sundance 2020 pick up, Palm Springs (premieres July 10th), and while I’m not exactly convinced it was worth the hefty price they paid it’s definitely a fun riff on the Groundhog Day formula — never as funny or as sweet, but it’s entertaining and fun.

Fun, ’70s Style

You can say this about one or two other decades, but the ’70s were really a time unto themselves when it comes to cinema. Two of the decade’s absolute gems are new to Hulu this month, and both are absolutely worth seeing. First up is the Roger Ebert-penned Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970) which puts psychedelic shenanigans, legitimate laughs, and some softcore T&A together with a trippy, creepy, mass murder. It’s weirdly wonderful stuff. Hammer’s Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974), meanwhile, is an adventure unto itself as a stylish hero stalks and slaughters vampires across the European countryside. It’s big, bloody fun that puts the focus on the protagonist rather than another charismatic vampire.

Creepy Stuff

Horror fans should be happy this month, too, as Hulu brings some recent gems into their streaming family. The Devil’s Candy (2015) remains an intense slice of Satanic horror that succeeds in giving viewers a family we root for and want to see survive against threats both human and otherwise. Sea Fever (2019) gets you wet starting July 9th with its viral-like horror story about a previously undiscovered lifeform and the people it infects. Paranoia, fear, and nasty eye carnage follows. Finally, the latest installment of Blumhouse’s Into the Dark feature series arrives with The Current Occupant on July 17th. I know little about it outside of its asylum setting, but the series has delivered some good ones recently so I’ll be tuning in.

The Complete List

July 1st

12 and Holding (2005)

2001 Maniacs (2005)

The Axe Murders of Villisca (2016)

The Bellboy (1960)

Beloved (1998)

Best In Show (2000)

Between Us (2016)

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970)

Birdwatchers (2008)

Boogie Woogie (2009)

The Bounty (1984)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

Brokedown Palace (1999)

Buffy, the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Bug (1975)

Buried (2010)

California Dreamin’ (2007)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

The Catcher Was A Spy (2018)

The Catechism Cataclysm (2011)

Change of Plans (2009)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cinderfella (1960)

Citizen Soldier (2016)

The Client (1994)

Cold War (2012)

The Color Purple (1985)

A Complete History of My Sexual Failures (2008)

The Cured (2017)

Danger Close (2019)

Dark Touch (2013)

Day Night Day Night (2006)

The Devil’s Candy (2015)

The Devil’s Rejects (2005)

Dheepan (2015)

Die Hard 4 aka Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

Downhill Racer (1969)

The Edukators (2004)

Eloise’s Lover (2009)

Exorcismus (2010)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2004)

An Eye for a Eye (166)

Father of My Children (2009)

52 Pick-Up (1986)

Filth & Wisdom (2008)

Flashback (1990)

The Flat (2011)

Footloose (2011, but the 1984 original is also available)

For Your Consideration (2006)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

The Forgiveness of Blood (2011)

Freddy Vs Jason (2003)

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

Furlough (2018)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Grizzly Man (2005)

Hateship, Loveship (2013)

Hornet’s Nest (2012)

Hot Rod (2007)

House of 1000 Corpses (2003)

The House That Jack Built (2018)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2013)

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack (1995)

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)

A Kid Like Jake (2018)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2002)

The Last Mistress (2007)

Len and Company (2015)

Liar, Liar (1997)

Love Songs (2007)

The Man from London (2007)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

March of the Penguins (2005)

A Mighty Wind (2003)

Moonstruck (1987)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

The Necessities of Life (2008)

Nick Nolte: No Exit (2008)

Nights and Weekends (2008)

The Ninth Gate (1999)

Norma Rae (1979)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Polisse (2011)

Poseidon (2006)

Post Grad (2009)

Psycho Granny (2019)

Rabbit Hole (2010)

Rebel in the Rye (2017)

Right at Your Door (2006)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Room of Death (2007)

Search for General Tso Chicken (2014)

The Shock Doctrine (2009)

The Shrine (2010)

Sliver (1993)

Speed 2: Cruise Control (1997)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Spiderhole (2010)

Spring Forward (1999)

Starting Out in the Evening (2007)

A Storks Journey (2017)

Sugar Hill (1993)

Sunset Strip (2000)

Tales From the Golden Age (2009)

Tank 432 (2015)

The Tenant (1976)

Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man (2009)

Things to Come (2016)

This Christmas (2007)

Three Blind Mice (2008)

Three Musketeers (2011)

Trapped Model (2019)

The Trip (2010)

The Trip to Italy (2014)

The Trip to Spain (2017)

Trishna (2011)

Trivial (2017)

The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996)

Waiting for Guffman (1996)

Waiting Room (2018)

We Are What We Are (2010)

We Have Pope (2011)

The Weather Man (2005)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

West Side Story (1961)

When A Man Comes Home (2007)

July 2nd

The Whistlers (2019)

July 3rd

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

To the Stars (2019)

July 8th

BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

July 9th

Sea Fever (2019)

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

July 10th

Cake: Season 3 Premiere (FX)

CMA: Best of Fest: Special (ABC)

Palm Springs (Hulu Original)

Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

July 11th

China: The Panda Adventure (2001)

Horses

The Secret of Life on Earth (1993)

July 13th

My Scientology Movie (2015)

The Rest Of Us (2019)

July 15th

Diary of a Prosecutor: Complete Season 1 (Viki)

Plunderer: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Promised Neverland: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Aniplex)

Search: WWW: Complete Season 1 (Viki)

The Weekend (2018)

July 17th

Into the Dark: The Current Occupant (Hulu Original)

July 19th

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)

July 20th

The Assistant (2019)

July 21st

The Last Full Measure (2019)

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Season 1, Episodes 1-9 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

July 22nd

Bolt (2008)

July 26th

2099: The Soldier Protocol (2019)

July 27th

Good Deeds (2017)

Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

July 28th

Maxxx: Complete Season 1 (All3Media)

July 30th

Bull (2019)

The Flood (2019)

In My Skin: Complete Season 1 (BBC)

July 31st

Brassic: Complete Season 1 (ITV)

A Certain Scientific Railgun T: Season 3, Episodes 1-11 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Follow all of our monthly streaming guides.