What's New to Stream on Hulu for December 2020

Crossing the Streams is our monthly look at all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month, and this time we’re checking out the new Hulu arrivals for December 2020. This month’s titles include Stanley Kubrick’s final film, the latest season of a beloved comedy series, and more!

Keep reading to see what’s new to Hulu for December 2020!

Hulu Pick of the Month for December 2020

Everyone has their own favorite Christmas movies, but if your tastes lean dangerous, seductive, and endlessly excellent, the odds are good that Eyes Wide Shut (1999) is on your list. Stanley Kubrick’s final film stars Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman as a couple caught up in… er, family drama and decadent parties? There’s mystery and danger, to be sure, but the core of the film is a mesmerizing dissection of a marriage on the edge. The film is well beyond Cruise’s usual comfort zone, and he proves himself more than up to the daunting task of delivering a man who’s lost control of his own life. It’s also, oddly, Kubrick’s warmest film by a colorfully lit mile.

The Best New Arrival of the Month, Allegedly

Letterkenny Season 9 premieres on December 26th, and it’s almost guaranteed to be a wickedly funny salve for the year that’s preceded it. The show’s absurdly dry and witty humor goes over some heads, but those of us on its wavelength are treated to deceptively smart banter and endlessly entertaining characters. Good friends, worse enemies, and a small town where nothing much happens are the perfect ingredients for a casual but memorable series to fall in love with (if you haven’t already).

Romance, 2020 Style

This has been a year, and sometimes it’s only the sweetly familiar beats of a movie romance that works to calm the nerves. If that applies to you, Hulu has two new romances that actually premiered during 2020. First up is Valley Girl (2020), a YA-centric remake of the ’80s “classic,” and while stars Jessica Rothe and Josh Whitehouse aren’t quite Deborah Foreman and Nicolas Cage they’re amiable enough. It’s once again set in the ’80s, but this time it’s in musical form for better or worse delivering some catchy tunes and dance numbers. Endless (2020) received even less press this year, but it actually looks to be the more promising of the two. It’s a supernaturally tinged love story starring Alexandra Shipp and Nicholas Hamilton as a distraught teen holding onto her love for a dead boyfriend trapped in limbo. Open your hearts to love stories no one’s talking about!

Indies You Might Have Missed

Amy Seimetz’s latest effort as director, She Dies Tomorrow (2020), hits Hulu on December 4th and brings a world of anxiety and cosmic horror into your life. The film is a beautifully dry and haunting look at an unraveling — of people, of society — and Seimetz infuses it with beauty, humor, and a twist of terror. It’s among my favorites of the year, and like the best films, it’s one that sits with you for weeks and months after. The Little Hours (2017) arrives on December 23rd, and while it’s an entirely different kind of film, it’s once again a movie that plays smartly with tone and genre. Set in a nunnery during the Middle Ages, the comedy stars Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Kate Micucci, Molly Shannon, John C. Reilly, Fred Armisen, Nick Offerman, and Dave Franco, and nearly all of of them are enjoying the anachronistic curse words.

The Complete Hulu List for December 2020

Release Date Title Note 12/1 30 Days of Night (2007) 50 First Dates (2004) The 6th Day (2000) About Last Night (1986) Angels & Demons (2009) Any Given Sunday (1999) Black Dynamite (2009) Body of Evidence (1993) Cake (2006) Charlotte's Web (1973) The Chumscrubber (2005) The Client (1994) Cliffhanger (1993) The Color of Money (1986) Con Air (1997) The Da Vinci Code (2006) Diary Of A Mad Black Woman (2005) Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005) Dr. No (1962) Dragonball: Evolution (2009) Euphoria (2018) Eyes Wide Shut (1999) The Fifth Element (1997) Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006) Goldeneye (1995) Goldfinger (1964) The Hand that Rocks the Cradle (1992) Hemingway's Garden of Eden (2010) Here On Earth (1999) Hot Air (2019) The Hulk (2003) The Hurt Locker (2008) Into the Blue (2005) The January Man (1989) The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001) The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002) The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003) Love Potion No. 9 (1992) The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor (2008) The November Man (2014) Our Family Wedding (2009) Sands of Iwo Jima (1950) Shrink (2009) Sleeping with the Enemy (1991) Southside With You (2016) The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) Strategic Air Command (1955) Sunshine (2007) True Confessions (1981) Two Weeks (2006) Under the Tuscan Sun (2003) Why Did I Get Married? (2007) The Young Victoria (2009) 12/4 Brassic: Complete Season 2 — ITV Deutschland 89: Complete Season 1 — Sundance The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 1 Hulu Original My Hero Academia: Complete Season 4 (Dubbed) — Funimation She Dies Tomorrow (2020) 12/5 Black Ops (2020) God's Own Country (2017) It Had To Be You (2015) Mr. Jones (2020) Waiting For The Barbarians (2020) 12/6 How To Fake A War (2019) The Secret Garden (2020)



12/7 Valley Girl (2020) 12/8 The Fairy Princess and the Unicorn (2020) 12/10 Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical! — NBC Out Stealing Horses (2019) 12/11 Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 2 Hulu Original Rent-A-Pal (2020) Spy Cat (2020) 12/12 Endless (2020) 12/15 Dirt Music (2019) Hitman: Agent 47 (2015) 12/16 Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye (2016) 12/18 The Hero (2017) 12/21 NOS4A2: Complete Season 2 — AMC 12/22 You Cannot Kill David Arquette (2020) 12/23 The Little Hours (2017) Someone Marry Barry (2014) 12/25 Soldiers of Fortune (2012) 12/26 Letterkenny: Complete Season 9 Hulu Original 12/27 American Animals (2018) 12/28 Hope Gap (2020) Our Idiot Brother (2011) 12/31 Bayou Caviar (2018) Supervized (2019)

