What's New to Stream on Hulu for August 2020

Hulu has been stuck in the third-place position when it comes to movie streaming behind Netflix and Amazon Prime because most people still see them strictly as a home for next-day television. They have movies too, though, and more than a few of them are gems that make Hulu a destination beyond last night’s TV shows. The complete list of new movies and shows available to stream on Hulu for August 2020 is below, but I wanted to highlight the best of the bunch along with several others worth seeking out.

Hulu Pick of the Month

Look, not all rom-coms are created the same. There are plenty of funny ones, more than a few romantic ones, several that are highly entertaining, and a ton that manage none of the above. What there are very, very few of, though, are rom-coms that resist the formula norm. My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) is one of those rarities blending laughs, heart, wit, and an honesty into one of Julia Roberts’ best films. Rupert Everett is aces, both Dermot Mulroney and Cameron Diaz are great, and the movie just works on every level. Watch it. Re-watch it.

An Original and a Remake!

People often scoff blindly at the announcement of new remakes, but they’re intentionally ignoring the fact that sometimes the redo is better than the original. Sometimes, but not always, and to illustrate that I’m highlighting two new remakes to Hulu this month. James Mangold’s 3:10 to Yuma (2007) improves on Delmer Daves’ 1957 original with a compelling cast, suspenseful action beats, and some emotional turmoil. On the flip side, though, 1988’s Child’s Play is a blast of fun and originality, and last year’s mediocre remake can’t touch the pint-sized slasher goodness of Tom Holland’s film.

Star Trekkin’!

It’s always weird when a streaming service adds some of a franchise but not all of the franchise. The offender this time around involves the Star Trek movies. There are thirteen total — six from the original series, four from the Next Generation, and three from the reboots — and six of them are new to Hulu this month! Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979), Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982), Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984), Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989), Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991), and Star Trek: Insurrection (1998), to be precise. So if you’re looking for humpback whales, Chris Pine, or more than one with Number Two, you’re out of luck.

Sometimes You Just Want a Doc!

Look, sometimes you just want to learn something from what you watch. In those cases an informative and entertaining documentary will often do the trick, and this month Hulu has you covered with Slay the Dragon (2020, arrives August 6th). It explores the issue of gerrymandering with detail, clarity, and urgency, and it’s well worth a watch for any American.

The Complete List

August 1st

’71 (2015)

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

Australia (2008)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

Child’s Play (1988)

City Slickers (1991)

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994)

Company Business (1991)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Elena Undone (2010)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Free Fall (2013)

Gayby (2012)

A Good Woman (2006)

Hellraiser (1987)

Hurricane Bianca (2016)

Just Charlie (2017)

The Last Stand (2013)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

A Perfect Murder (1998)

Pit Stop (2013)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

The Saint (1997)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sordid Lives (2000)

Spare Parts (2015)

Stanley & Iris (1990)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Stuck On You (2003)

Top Gun (1986)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Up in the Air (2009)

Were The World Mine (2008)

Monchhichi: Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

The Pier (El Embarcadero): Seasons 1 & 2 (BetaFilm)

UniKitty, Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

August 2nd

Shark vs. Surfer (National Geographic)

August 3rd

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)

Ordinary Love (2019)

August 6th

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Season 14 (Bravo)

Slay the Dragon (2020)

August 7th

This is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing? (FX on Hulu)

August 10th

Hard Night Falling (2019)

Lucky Day (2020)

August 11th

Alive and Kicking (2016)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

August 12th

Smile Down the Runway: Season 1 (Funimation)

August 14th

Bernie the Dolphin 2 (2019)

August 15th

Bake You Rich: Season 1 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Season 16 (HGTV)

Chopped: Seasons 40 & 41 (Food Network)

Christina On The Coast: Season 1 (HGTV)

A Crime to Remember: Season 4 (ID)

Honeymoon Hunters: Season 1 (Travel Channel)

House Hunters International: Season 129 – 134 (HGTV)

Island Life: Season 15 (HGTV)

Mediterranean Life: Season 1 (HGTV)

Murder in Paradise: Season 1 (ID)

Naked and Afraid: Seasons 9 & 10 (Discovery)

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Season 6 (HGTV)

Say Yes to the Dress: Season 17 (TLC)

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Season 1 – DUBBED (Aniplex)

Worst Bakers in America: Season 1 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks in America: Season 16 (Food Network)

August 16th

Behind You (2020)

August 18th

The Cup (2012)

August 20th

Daffodils (2020)

Unacknowledged (2017)

August 21st

Find Me in Paris: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

August 22nd

Love in the Time of Corona: Series Premiere (Freeform)

August 23rd

Blindspot: Season 5 (NBC)

August 24th

The Roads Not Taken (2020)

August 26th

Mom: Season 7 (CBS)

August 28th

The Binge (Hulu Original Film Premiere)

August 31st

Casino Royale (2006)

The Courier (2019)

Primal (2019)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Follow all of our monthly streaming guides.