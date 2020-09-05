What's New to Stream on Amazon Prime for September 2020

Amazon Prime Video is the only streaming service with a cost that also gets you free shipping, and that my friends is a deal. They’re in the original programming game, but their biggest offering remains the ton of films available to watch anytime for Prime members. The complete list of new titles available to stream for September 2020 on Amazon Prime this month is below, but first I’m going to shower some affection and point some eyeballs towards a few specific films. Here’s what’s new and notable!

Amazon Prime Pick of the Month for September 2020

Boyz in the Wood — or as it’s listed after a brain-numbingly stupid name change, Get Duked! — is a terrifically funny slice of comedic horror from Scotland. It technically hit Prime on August 28th, but news of its impending arrival dropped late into the month meaning it missed last month’s streaming post. But the past is past, and the present is a gift in the form of this hilarious ode to rebels, outcasts, and non-conformity. See it, and then immediately plan a trip to the Scottish Highlands.

The Author of ‘Gone Girl’ Got a Prime Account!

A graphic novel catches the eye of some online friends in Utopia (arrives 9/25) who soon discover it’s based more in fact than fiction. Digging into its truths, though, brings a heavy-hitting conspiracy to their doorsteps in this American adaptation of the UK hit. Gillian Flynn had originally been set to write this for HBO and director David Fincher, but it’s now found a Fincher-less home on Prime. Happily, it still looks pretty damn interesting. Speaking of Prime series, season two of The Boys drops on 9/4, and if it’s even half as good as the first season it’s must-see TV.

Two From the Billion Dollar Man!

Tyler Perry recently entered the billion dollar club according to Forbes, and to celebrate — not really, but it’s a nice coincidence — two of his films are new to Prime this month. Alex Cross (2012) casts Perry in the title role previously filled by Morgan Freeman in a case involving a serial killer and other shenanigans. It’s not good, but it’s pretty funny! Perry wrote and directed Daddy’s Little Girls (2007), and while I haven’t seen it the film stars Idris Elba and Gabrielle Union in a romantic drama, so it just might be worth a watch.

New to Me 60s Flicks!

Prime is adding a handful of films from the 1960s this month — take that, Netflix! — and while most are ones familiar to me a couple stand out as being wholly new. Lord Love A Duck (1966) is a comedic commentary on British youth of the decade, and it stars a young Roddy McDowall and Tuesday Weld. Director George Axelrod is best known for his writing efforts including The Seven Year Itch (1955), Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter? (1957), Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961), and more, but this looks promising. The White Bus (1967) looks decidedly less funny as it follows a suicidal young woman on her journey home. Lindsay Anderson (If…, 1968) directs, and its running time tops out under an hour, but it’s intriguing all the same.

The Complete Amazon Prime List for September 2020

September 1st

1/1 (2018)

1 Million Happy Nows (2018)

A Birder’s Guide To Everything (2014)

Abe & Phil’s Last Poker Game (2018)

Addicted To Fresno (2015)

Alex Cross (2012)

American Dragons (1998)

Bachelor Lions (2020)

Barney Thomson (2016)

Beach Party (1963)

Bewitched (2005)

Big Time (1988)

Bitter Melon (2018)

Bully (2019)

C.O.G. (2013)

Carrington (1995)

Casino Royale (2006)

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (1977)

Dark Matter (2007)

De-Lovely (2004)

Defense Of The Realm (1986)

Die, Monster, Die! (1965)

Don’t Talk To Irene (2018)

Dr. Goldfoot And The Bikini Machine (1965)

Eaten By Lions (2020)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Enemy Within (2019)

Extreme Justice (1993)

Face 2 Face (2017)

Gas-s-s-s (1970)

I’d Like To Be Alone Now (2019)

I’m Not Here (2019)

Kart Racer (2003)

Kramer Vs. Kramer (1979)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Lord Love A Duck (1966)

Man Of La Mancha (1972)

Microbe And Gasoline (2016)

Miss Nobody (2010)

Muscle Beach Party (1964)

Music Within (2007)

No Way To Live (2017)

Patriots Day (2017)

Rambo (2008)

Sex And The City: The Movie (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Slash (2007)

Slow Burn (2007)

Snapshots (2018)

Sunlight Jr. (2013)

The Bank Job (2008)

The Billion Dollar Hobo (1977)

The Birdcage (1997)

The Dunning Man (2018)

The Festival (2019)

The Go-Getters (2018)

The Graduate (1967)

The Hanoi Hilton (1987)

The Haunted Palace (1963)

The House On Carroll Street (1988)

The Last House On The Left (1972)

The Mechanic (1972)

The Ring Thing (2018)

The Video Dead (1986)

The Visitors (1972)

The Weight Of Water (2002)

The White Bus (1967)

The Woods (2006)

The Yes Men (2004)

To Keep The Light (2018)

The Turkey Bowl (2019)

Twice-Told Tales (1963)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

Warrior Road (2017)

Weather Girl (2009)

What Children Do (2018)

What If It Works? (2018)

Whoever Slew Auntie Roo? (1972)

Yongary: Monster From The Deep (1967)

Zoom (2016)

A Chef’s Life: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Cedar Cove: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Codename: Kids Next Door: Season 1 (Boomerang)

George Gently: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Hero Elementary: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

How to Become a SuperStar Student, 2nd Edition: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

I’m Dying Up Here: Season 1 (Showtime)

Keeping Faith: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Last Hope with Troy Dunn: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Nazi Mega Weapons: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Stuck With You: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Texas Metal: Season 1 (MotorTrend on Demand)

The Blood Pact: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Bureau: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Celtic World: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

The Crimson Field: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Jack Benny Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Roy Rogers TV Show: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Wrong Man: Season 1 (STARZ)

September 2nd

Hell On The Border (2019)

September 4th

*Dino Dana The Movie – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

*The Boys – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

September 16th

Blackbird (2020)

September 18th

*All In: The Fight for Democracy – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Gemini Man (2019)

September 22nd

The Addams Family (2019)

September 25th

Judy (2019)

*Utopia – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

September 28th

Force of Nature (2020)

Inherit The Viper (2020)

September 29th

Trauma Center (2019)

Follow all of our monthly streaming guides.