What's New to Stream on Amazon Prime for November 2020

Crossing the Streams is our monthly look at all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month, and this time we’re checking out the new Amazon Prime arrivals for November 2020. This month’s titles include five new Steve McQueen films, great movies from Charles Bronson and Jack Nicholson, and more!

Amazon Prime Pick of the Month for November 2020

Westerns haven’t gotten the love they deserve for decades now, and although a good one still squeaks in every five years or so, it’s been a while since a big, star-studded gem graced the screen. Lawrence Kasdan’s Silverado (1985) is one such highlight as it blends Western thrills, sweaty characters, a rousing score, and a stellar cast into something truly special and immensely entertaining. Kevin Kline, Kevin Costner, Danny Glover, Scott Glenn, Jeff Goldblum, Linda Hunt, Brian Dennehy, John Cleese, Rosanna Arquette, Amanda Wyss, Jeff Fahey, Earl Hindman, Richard Jenkins… this movie is stacked, and everyone is bringing their all to create a cheer-worthy and exciting western tale. Watch it.

Five New Films From the Director of 12 Years a Slave!

Director Steve McQueen has only released four feature films into the world, from Hunger (2008) to Widows (2018), and all four found critical acclaim to one degree or another. This year he more than doubles that number, though, with a five-film anthology called Small Axe. Three of the entries — Mangrove, Lovers Rock, and Red White and Blue — premiered at recent film festivals to high praise, while both Alex Wheatle and Education will be debuting here on Prime. The films tell stories from London’s West Indian community from the ’60s through the ’80s with a focus on the dramas, big and small, that affected these people. Small Axe‘s first couple of films premiere on November 20th with new films arriving each Friday through December 18th.

An Adventurous Double Feature!

Remember Romancing the Stone (1984)? Director Robert Zemeckis and stars Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, all at the top of their game, came together for an action/adventure/comedy/romance that knocks it out of the park across the board. This is a fun movie powered by two stars and the energetic wit of their director, and while the sequel, The Jewel of the Nile (1985), is a pale imitation, it still makes for a solid double feature. Even better, just watch Romancing the Stone twice.

Horror for November?!

Just because October is over doesn’t mean you can’t still watch horror movies. 28 Days Later (2003) is terrific, nail-biting terror any time of year as its rage-virus thrills are endlessly frightening and eminently watchable. Underworld (2003) isn’t quite as thrilling, but there’s no denying the style on display used to bring a pretty nifty premise to life. Two of its sequels, Underworld: Evolution (2006) and Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009), are also new to Prime this month. I’d be lying if I said I could tell them apart, but there you go.

The Complete Amazon Prime List for October 2020

Release Date Title Note 11/1 28 Days Later (2003) Arizona Whirlwind (1944) Article 99 (1992) As Good As It Gets (1997) Boyz N’ The Hood (1991) Breathless (1983) A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019) A Christmas Switch (2018) Country Strong (2011) Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) Dead Poets Society (1989) Deja Vu (2006) Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009) The Expendables (2010) The Expendables 2 (2012) The Expendables 3 (2014) Firewalker (1986) I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) The Insider (1999) The Iron Lady (2011) The Jewel Of The Nile (1985) The Last Waltz (1978) Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) Me, Myself & Irene (2000) More Than A Game (2009) Mr. Majestyk (1974) Next Day Air (2009) Platoon (1986) Rock N’ Roll Christmas (2019) Romancing The Stone (1984) Ronin (1998) The Sapphires (2013) Silverado (1985) Step Up (2006) The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009) Thank You For Smoking (2006) Twilight (2001) Underworld (2003) Underworld: Evolution (2006) Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009) W. (2008) Wall Street (1987) Water For Elephants (2011) The X Files: I Want To Believe (2008) You Got Served (2004) Zookeeper (2011)



11/3 The Assault (2019) General Commander (2019) 11/4 Blue Story (2020) 11/6 Ferro Amazon Original Series: Season 1 El Presidente (English Dub) Amazon Original Series: Season 1 The Secret: Dare to Dream (2020) Wayne Amazon Presents: Season 1 11/7 Retaliation (2017) 11/8 Community: Seasons 1-6 11/11 Tonight You’re Mine (2012) 11/13 Alex Rider IMDb TV Original: Season 1 American Horror Story: 1984: Season 9 James May: Oh Cook Amazon Original Series: Season 1 The Ride (2018) 11/14 The Dictator (2012) Scrubs: Seasons 1-9 11/15 12 Pups Of Christmas (2019) Christmas Crush (2019) 11/18 Body Cam (2020) 11/20 The Pack Amazon Original Series: Season 1 Seven Stages To Achieve Eternal Bliss (2020) Small Axe Amazon Original Series: Limited Series 11/21 Most Wanted (2020) 11/25 Uncle Frank (2020) Amazon Original Movie 11/26 Bombshell (2019) 11/27 Life in a Year (2020)

