What’s New to Stream on Amazon Prime for March 2022

Crossing the Streams is our series of guides looking at all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month. This time we’re checking out what’s new to streaming on Amazon Prime in March 2022 including new shows, new movies, and a whole lot of Pam Grier!

Amazon Prime Pick of the Month for March 2022

Upload premiered on Prime in 2020, and it remains one of the funniest, most creative shows that not nearly enough of you are watching and talking about. The premise posits a near future where the nearly deceased can be uploaded into a virtual reality offering both immortality and a way for loved ones to visit. A never-better Robbie Amell stars as a tech inventor who’s murdered and ends up in that virtual afterlife, and along with both living and dead characters he struggles to adjust to his new “life” while also investigating who killed him. Upload: Season 2 (premieres March 11th) continues the story, and it’s every bit as funny, affecting, and thought-provoking in its commentary on technology. There’s a lot to appreciate here, but be prepared to fall in love with Andy Allo who plays an employee of the VR company tasked with being Nathan’s (Amell) outside-world contact. The two have great chemistry, and she’s just a charismatic and talented delight across the board.

New Amazon Prime Movies/Series!

Being the Ricardos (2021) kind of came and went last year, and it’s understandable as the film doesn’t quite work in its narrative telling of the Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz story. Amy Poehler is hoping to do better with her directorial effort, a documentary called Lucy and Desi (premieres March 4th). The film is a biographical look at Ball’s early life, relationship with Arnaz, and massive success on television. The talking heads include the couple’s daughter Lucie, Bette Midler, Carol Burnett, Norman Lear, Charo, and more.

We’re all still patiently waiting for season 3 of The Boys — just five months away now! — and as a temporary tease, the creators of that show and Invincible have collaborated on The Boys Presents: Diabolical (premieres March 4th). An eight-part animated series, the show features multiple tales set in the universe of The Boys about bad heroes and the carnage that follows them around. Voice talents include cast members from the live-action show alongside Ben Schwartz, Seth Rogen, Awkwafina, Simon Pegg, and more.

We missed director/writer Mariama Diallo’s Master (premieres March 18th) at its Sundance premiere this year, but it’s now high on our radar thanks to some glowing reviews. Regina Hall stars as a woman whose experience at a predominantly white Ivy League college grows increasingly more disturbing as dark secrets are revealed. Race and class appear to be themes at play here for what promises to be equal parts unnerving and uncomfortable commentary on modern-day America.

A Pam Grier Marathon!

Pam Grier has had a long career of bad-assery that started back in 1970 with the ridiculously entertaining Beyond the Valley of the Dolls. It was lead roles in blaxploitation films that first launched her to stardom, though, starting with Coffey (1973). Grier plays a nurse whose sister dies from an addiction to drugs, and her grieving process involves hunting down the drug-dealing bastards she holds responsible. The legendary Jack Hill writes/directs the hell out of it delivering a fun, stylish slice of revenge.

Scream, Blacula Scream (1973) sees Grier drop back down to supporting player status, but there’s still minor fun to be had with this sequel to 1972’s Blacula (which is also new to Prime this month). The sequel sees Blacula resurrected through voodoo and immediately (and understandably) fall in love with Grier’s character, but greed, bloodlust, and poor choices lead to her becoming his biggest threat.

The success of Coffy led Grier and Hill to reunite for Foxy Brown (1974), a film that’s unrelated but fairly similar in its setup. Grier plays a woman who’s forced into violent action after her boyfriend is threatened by some mean dudes. That vigilante premise expands in some unnecessarily complicated ways, but the fun remains as Grier and Hill make for a winning pair once more.

William Girdler takes over behind the camera for Sheba, Baby (1975), but he proves himself a good match for Grier’s talents and strengths. This time out she plays a private eye — already a lift over the regular citizens she played previously — who returns to her hometown to protect her father who’s been roughed up by thugs. She takes it personally, and soon the town’s villainous population begins decreasing rapidly.

A Sandra Bullock Double Feature!

Sandra Bullock kicked off her stardom with a one-two punch of Speed (1994) and While You Were Sleeping (1995) — both bangers, and her 11th and 12th films, respectively. She paid her dues beforehand and has delivered some great movies in the years since, but on the romantic comedy front, her last good one remains The Proposal (2009). A blockbuster hit on release, the film holds up as Bullock and Ryan Reynolds have terrific chemistry as a mismatched pair who you just know are going to fall in love against their own better judgment. They’re joined by Betty White, Mary Steenburgen, and Malin Akerman, and it’s a good, fun time at the movies.

Less of a good time is Paul Feig’s The Heat (2013) — I absolutely adore Spy (2015), but this buddy cop flick just doesn’t click for me — which pairs Bullock with Melissa McCarthy as mismatched law enforcement officers working a case together. Surprising no one, Bullock plays an uptight character while McCarthy is the foul slob, but the pair can’t find a comedic rhythm together. Of course, I’m in the minority here as evidenced by the film’s $230 million box-office haul, so take my opinion as one guy’s two cents.

The Complete Amazon Prime List for March 2022

Release Date Title Note 3/1 A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001) IMDbTV Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012) IMDbTV Baby Geniuses (1999) IMDbTV Be Cool (2005) Beast of the Southern WIld (2012) IMDbTV Beautiful Creatures (2013) IMDbTV Beginners (2010) IMDbTV Black Sheep (1996) IMDbTV Blackfish (2013) Blacula (1972) The Book of Life (2014) IMDbTV Chronicle (2012) Coffy (1973) Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009) Cotton Comes to Harlem (1970) Crash (2005) Dead Poets Society (1989) Deep Blue Sea (1999) IMDbTV Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004) Dolittle (2020) IMDbTV Earth to Echo (2014) IMDbTV Emma (2020) IMDbTV Falcon Crest: Seasons 1-9 IMDbTV The Fighter (2010) IMDbTV Fighting (2009) IMDbTV Finding Forrester (2000) IMDbTV Flightplan (2005) The Fourth Kind (2009) IMDbTV Foxy Brown (1974) Get a Job (2016) IMDbTV Gnomeo & Juliet (2011) IMDbTV The Heat (2013) IMDbTV Hitchcock (2012) IMDbTV The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005) IMDbTV Holmes & Watson (2018) IMDbTV The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014) IMDbTV The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994) IMDbTV The Land Before Time XIV: The Journey of the Brave (2016) IMDbTV Law & Order UK: Seasons 1-5 IMDbTV Lawless (2012) Liar, Liar (1997) The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) IMDbTV Prince Avalanche (2013) The Princess Bride (1987) IMDbTV Prometheus (2012) The Proposal (2009) Puss in Boots (2012) Scream, Blacula Scream (1973) Sheba, Baby (1975) A Simple Favor (2018) IMDbTV The Sisters Brothers (2018) IMDbTV Spaceballs (1987) Takers (2010) The Three Stooges (2012) IMDbTV The Tooth Fairy (2010) Unfinished Business (2015) IMDbTV Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005) IMDbTV Weekend at Bernie's (1989) The Young Victoria (2009) IMDbTV Zathura: A SPace Adventure (2005) IMDbTV 3/4 The Boys Presents: Diabolical Amazon Series Bug Out IMDbTV Lucy and Desi Amazon Film 3/10 Harina Amazon Series 3/11 Upload: Season 2 Amazon Series 3/12 If Beale Street Could Talk (2018) IMDbTV 3/15 Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) IMDbTV Fifty Shades of Darker (2017) IMDbTV Fifty Shades Freed (2018) IMDbTV Hitman: Agent 47 (2015) IMDbTV 3/18 Master Amazon Film 3/19 The Invisible Man (2020) IMDbTV 3/25 Destroyer (2018) IMDbTV Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls Amazon Series 3/26 Judy (2019) IMDbTV

