What's New to Stream on Amazon Prime for October 2020

Amazon Prime Video is the only streaming service with a cost that also gets you free shipping, and that, my friends, is a deal. They’re in the original programming game, but their biggest offering remains the ton of films available to watch anytime for Prime members. The complete list of new titles available to stream on Amazon Prime in October 2020 is below, but first I’m going to shower some affection and point some eyeballs towards a few specific films. Here’s what’s new and notable!

Amazon Prime Pick of the Month for October 2020

A new quartet of films from Blumhouse hits Prime this month, and while we’ll be watching all four, one stands slightly apart for both its premise and its cast. Evil Eye opens on October 13th and stars the always great Sarita Choudhury as a woman who grows to believe that her daughter’s new suitor is the reincarnation of a murderer from her past. These films look to be better-budgeted than Blumhouse’s other foray into streaming TV (Hulu’s Into the Dark series), so here’s hoping.

Welcome to the Blumhouse!

While Evil Eye looks the most promising, there are three more titles coming in this batch of Blumhouse originals. Black Box can be opened starting October 6th and stars Mamoudou Athie as a young man suffering severe and dangerous memory issues. The Lie, also arriving on October 6th, comes from The Killing‘s Veena Sud and sees a couple tasked with covering up a horrific crime committed by their own daughter (the film premiered two years ago at TIFF under the title Between Earth and Sky, so that’s probably not a great sign, but we’ll see…). Finally, Nocturne sees the sunset starting October 13th and tells the story of a musician who finds a devilish leg up on her closest competition: her own sister.

Conspiracies Afoot!

Conspiracies in the real world run the gamut from the ridiculous to the deadly, and the movies aren’t far behind. The Da Vinci Code (2006) belongs in the former camp, and while both the novel and this adaptation were big hits, that doesn’t make it any less silly. Still, you can rarely go wrong with Tom Hanks in a lead role. Of course, any regular readers of this site (or my Twitter feed) know that I will take any and every opportunity to pimp the sadly under-appreciated Quantum of Solace (2008). The conspiracy here involves water access and greed, but while that’s interesting to a point the film soars elsewhere — mainly its action, its top-tier bond girl (Olga Kurylenko), and its brilliance as the fourth act to Casino Royale.

October Horrors!

While both Netflix and Hulu have gone heavy with new horror offerings for the month, Prime seems content with the premiere of the Blumhouse titles above. They’ve sweetened the pot a little, though, with a handful of older titles that will have their fans. 30 Days Of Night (2007) is the best of the bunch as director David Slade delivers a fantastic adaptation of the graphic novel complete with nasty vampires, memorable set-pieces, and a heroic Josh Hartnett. John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998), by contrast, isn’t nearly as good, but there’s fun to be had as Carpenter once again infuses genre fare with Western sensibilities and style. Nurse (2013) isn’t a good film, necessarily, but there’s some stylish bloodshed to be had as the titular character slices her way through unwitting victims. Finally, The Mothman Prophecies (2002) is a bit under-appreciated for its take on the urban legend as it finds some real chills alongside a committed Richard Gere.

The Complete Amazon Prime List for October 2020

Date Title Note 10/1 30 Days Of Night (2007) Battlefield Earth (2000) The Big Hit (1998) Blood Ties (2014) The Da Vinci Code (2006) The Departed (2006) Drugstore Cowboy (1989) Eight Millimeter (1999) Funny Girl (1968) The Gambler Wore A Gun (1961) Get Shorty: Seasons 1-3 Girl, Interrupted (1999) The Grudge 3 (2009) Guess Who (2005) Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror (Shudder) Joe (2014) John Carpenter's Vampires (1998) Killers (2010) Kindred Spirits (2020) A Knight's Tale (2001) La Sucursal (2019) Madea's Big Happy Family (2011) The Mask Of Zorro (1998) The Mothman Prophecies (2002) Mud (2013) National Security (2003) Next Level (2019) Noose For A Gunman (1960) Nurse (2014) The Pianist (2003) Quantum Of Solace (2008) Raging Bull (1980) Señorita Justice (2004) Southside With You (2016) Spaceballs (1987) Species (1995) Thanks For Sharing (2013) Triumph Of The Spirit (1989) The Wedding Planner (2001) 10/2 Bug Diaries Halloween Specia Amazon Original Special Savage X Fenty Show. Vol. 2 Amazon Original Special 10/6 Black Box Amazon Original Movie The Lie Amazon Original Movie Mr. Robot: Season 4 The Transporter Refueled (2015) 10/8 Archive (2020) Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) 10/10 Jack And Jill (2011) 10/13 Evil Eye Amazon Original Movie Nocturne Amazon Original Movie 10/14 A Most Beautiful Thing (2020) 10/15 Halal Love Story (2020) Playing With Fire (2019) 10/16 Time Amazon Original Movie What the Constitution Means to Me Amazon Original Special 10/21 Cyrano, My Love (2019) 10/23 Mirzapur Amazon Original Series 10/26 What To Expect When You're Expecting (2012) 10/27 Battle Los Angeles (2011) 10/29 Soorarai Pottru (2020) 10/30 Truth Seekers Amazon Original Series 10/31 I'll See You In My Dreams (2015)

