What’s New to Stream on Hulu for September 2022

Crossing the Streams is our look at all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month, and this time we’re checking out what’s new on Hulu for September 2022, including the best film of 2021, Ridley Scott’s take on Rashomon, new Hulu Originals, and more!

Hulu Pick of the Month for September 2022

Tastes vary, and not everyone can be as correct as I am, but in a year filled with bangers 2021’s best film remains Petite Maman (2021, premieres September 6th). The odds are good that you haven’t seen it — it had only a limited release and minimal marketing fanfare — but its arrival on Hulu means you’re officially out of excuses. Celine Sciamma’s follow-up to 2019’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire is another tale about love and saying goodbye, but this time its focus is grief, youth, innocence, and the beauty of human connection. It’s a fast watch at barely seventy minutes, but it packs so much humanity into that limited time that you’re left feeling emotionally wiped and filled with memories.

New Movies!

While Hulu, like most streamers, is home to older films and new Originals, sometimes new movies you missed on release land here too. Cuttputli (premieres September 2nd) isn’t that, exactly, as it’s premiering here simultaneously with its own Indian premiere, but it’s still new! Ranjit Tewari’s thriller is set in a small town besieged by murder. The serial slayings terrorize the populace, but one rookie cop digs in his heels to catch the killer only to discover a shocking truth behind it all. Small-town murder conspiracies? Sold.

Unlike that Indian thriller, The Last Victim (2021, premieres September 10th) did get a quiet release earlier this year, but no one you know watched it. That’s not necessarily a bad sign as movies get lost in the shuffle every day, and the cast features some familiar faces in Ron Perlman, Ralph Ineson, and Ali Larter. It’s another small-town mystery/thriller, this time with a long-in-the-tooth sheriff squaring off against a murderous gang. Call it a neo-western if you want, if it’s good it’s good.

Finally, while Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel (2021, premieres September 14th) got a wide release in theaters it was still far from a hit having earned less than a third of its budget back. I won’t pretend to be much of a fan of the film, but it’s certainly worth a watch (as is any film by Scott). The themes are important ones but unfortunately, take a back seat to a flashy yet dull Rashomon-style format. Still, the performances are engaging — Ben Affleck is the film’s MVP, no question — and Scott goes all in on creating the world’s medieval atmosphere and visuals.

Best of the 80s!

Ivan Reitman’s Stripes (1981) remains a fun, harmless romp no matter how many times you watch it. Bill Murray and Harold Ramis star as two slacker friends who foolishly enlist in the army only to find a tough drill instructor, crazy hijinks, and an unlikely rescue mission in their immediate future. Warren Oates, P.J. Soles, Sean Young, John Candy, John Larroquette, Judge Reinhold, John Diehl, Joe Flaherty, Dave Thomas, and more familiar faces join in for the fun. It’s just a casually entertaining ride.

By contrast, there’s nothing casual about Robert Harmon’s The Hitcher (1986), an intense, dark, and at times grueling journey across America’s midwest. C. Thomas Howell plays a young guy who makes the mistake of picking up a hitchhiker played by Rutger Hauer. Oops! Turns out this guy is a madman who wants the kid to stop him from killing, and it ain’t gonna be easy. Beautifully shot, riddled with great action, suspense, and character beats, and nihilistic to a point, the film remains an all-timer (and one I’m thrilled is getting a 4K UHD release from Second Sight soon). Siskel & Ebert famously hated the film so much they spoiled the ending on The Tonight Show. Fuck them.

Okay, I wouldn’t actually argue that Young Guns (1988) is the best of anything, but you’d be hard-pressed not to have a fun time with it. The western takes a historical bent in its characters, but this is all about brat pack cosplay as Emilio Estevez, Charlie Sheen, Lou Diamond Phillips, Kiefer Sutherland, Dermot Mulroney, and Casey Siemaszko square off against veterans like Jack Palance, Terence Stamp, and Terry O’Quinn. It’s an 80s action movie, essentially, and it’s forgettable fun. For the completists among you, Young Guns II (1990) is also new this month, as is Bad Girls (1994) which is something of a female spin on the formula.

It’s Action Time!

Speaking of action… three certified bangers are hitting Hulu this month and are worth a rewatch. Cliffhanger (1993) remains one of Sylvester Stallone’s best films, and one of director Renny Harlin’s best too. Stallone plays a mountaineer still recovering from having dropped something a while back, but his remorse is cut short when a mid-air heist goes sideways leaving bad guys scrambling all over his mountain. John Lithgow’s terrific run of 90s villains — including Ricochet (1991) and Raising Cain (1992) — ends here and does so in wonderfully over-the-top style. Add in some great set pieces, and you’re in for a thrilling time.

James Cameron’s True Lies (1994) is another big one from the 90s, but its unavailability on Blu-ray has cut into its ability to find new fans. (Seriously, Cameron, take a Pandora break and release UHDs of this and The Abyss immediately!) Arnold Schwarzenegger is at his most charismatic, Tom Arnold is at his least obnoxious, and Jamie Lee Curtis is just having a blast with the big-budget action. The film’s taken a beating from some as being a product of its time (code for politically incorrect), but big, goofy, fantastically crafted action is timeless my friends.

While those two films are/were beloved, those of us in the pro-Law Abiding Citizen (2009) camp belong to a much smaller group. But a good time is a good time, and the pairing of Gerard Butler and Jamie Foxx delivers some terrific banter (Foxx is a fast talker, Butler slurs, and everyone loves it) and brutal action beats. F. Gary Gray shows his sweet spot is this level of mid-budget thriller (see 1998’s The Negotiator), and combined with a dark plot the result is a highly satisfying ride.

The Complete Hulu List for September 2022

