What’s New to Stream on Amazon Prime for September 2022

Looking for what’s new to Amazon Prime for September 2022? We have you covered with a look at everything hitting the streamer this month.

By Rob Hunter · Published on August 31st, 2022

Crossing the Streams is our series of guides looking at all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month. This time we’re checking out what’s new to streaming on Amazon Prime in September 2022, including My Best Friend’s Exorcism, a prequel to The Lord of the Rings, and more!

Amazon Prime Pick of the Month for September 2022

Writer Grady Hendrix may be a mixed bag on the film front so far — 2017’s Mohawk is good stuff while 2019’s Satanic Panic is a bust — but his books continue to deliver with a fun mix of horror and comedy. More of his novels are optioned, but the first one to the screen is an adaptation of My Best Friend’s Exorcism (premieres September 30th), the story of two best friends who have to go head to head with the devil when one of them becomes possessed. Elsie Fisher and Amiah Miller star, and if writer Jenna Lamia and director Damon Thomas can nail the voice of the book, the result should be an entertaining tale of friendship and evil.

More Prime Originals for September 2022

Amazon Prime

No movie or show is truly “unnecessary” as everyone’s interests are valid, but that said, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (premieres September 2nd) is a massive gamble. The audience is arguably ready and willing, given the success of Peter Jackson’s two trilogies, but there’s no guarantee they’ll follow over to a streaming series — and they really need to, as Amazon is betting big with its billion-dollar investment. The lack of big names might hurt, but the audience for fantasy is big, so… good luck! All of that aside, the show has promise, particularly for fans of J.R.R. Tolkien’s stories, as characters new and old engage in epic tales of good and evil in the centuries well before Bilbo entered the picture.

On the other end of the budgetary scale is Amazon’s English-language remake of Goodnight, Mommy (premieres September 16th). Naomi “Can’t Say No to a Role” Watts stars as a woman whose two sons take issue with her bandaged face. Mystery and physical violence follow. The 2014 original is readily available and very good (depending on your taste for slow burn terrors), so it’s unclear what this remake will bring to the table aside from a lack of subtitles, but we’re still curious to check it out.

Get a Jump on Halloween!

Lions Gate Films

Do I really need to sell you on John Landis’ An American Werewolf in London (1981)? Sure, the director should have been found guilty of manslaughter six years later for his aggressive negligence on the set of Twilight Zone: The Movie, but don’t let that distract you from this film’s eternal greatness. Big laughs, still fantastic practical effects, some gnarly horror beats, and more make this the werewolf movie to beat.

The Blair Witch Project (1999) is another groundbreaking horror film that remains near the top of its particular subgenre (okay, found footage isn’t really a subgenre, but you know what I’m saying, so why cause trouble?) Friends in the woods, recording their every move, terrified and blowing snot as branches snap and the wind howls around them? The third act still chills. For those curious among you, Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows (2000) is also streaming.

Eli Roth’s Cabin Fever (2003) belongs in the body horror camp, and while other elements of the film aren’t as successful, it absolutely delivers on the gooey and gross goods. Monsters are one thing, but a viral killer that’s already invaded your body and is ready to bust loose? Yeah, that’s disturbing as hell. I don’t advise it, but Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009) is also streaming.

No joke, there have been twenty-seven killer shark movies released so far in 2022, and they’re all pretty crappy. It’s been a while since we’ve had a decent one (probably The Shallows from six years ago!), but one of the greats is hitting Prime this month and is worth a watch. Open Water (2003) features a pair of somewhat unlikable characters, but it’s their predicament, and the execution that follows that earns its acclaim. Based on a true story about two tourists accidentally left behind by a dive boat, the film sees them surrounded by sharks, real ones, and it delivers some real ocean thrills.

Speaking of terrific thrills and chills, Neil Marshall’s The Descent (2006) remains one of the genre’s scariest entries thanks to a combination of creature design, cinematography, direction, acting, and more. Several friends go spelunking only to find drama, betrayal, and pale, humanoid creatures awaiting them in the dark. Turn your lights off, turn the volume up, and enjoy.

New Movies from 2022!

You can’t go wrong pairing Channing Tatum with a smart dog. At least, that’s the hope behind Dog (2022, premieres September 16th), a hit movie about two U.S. Marines (Tatum and the dog) bonding during an uncomfortable road trip. Expect a mix of comedy and heart as the film deals with loss and the struggles faced by those returning from combat, and maybe, if we’re lucky, a little bit of dancing too. The film did quite well in theaters, so you’ll want to catch it if (like me) you’ve so far missed it.

From a hit to a movie no one saw, The Outfit (2022, premieres September 16th) offers up a crime movie with a pretty solid cast. Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, and Dylan O’Brien lead the cast, with Rylance playing a tailor drawn into the world of bad guys and worse guys. It’s less about the action antics than it is about the mind games and turning plot points, but fans of the cast will want to give it a spin. (And then you can chase it with Not Okay, which reunites Deutch and O’Brien in something a bit more high energy.)

The goal of these shoutouts is typically to highlight movies I dig or point you towards new arrivals worth seeking out, but the new Firestarter (2022, premieres September 23rd) doesn’t really fit either of those categories. It’s a bad film that makes the original from the 80s look like a top-tier Stephen King adaptation (which it most definitely is not). As with the recent Pet Sematary redo, they mess with key elements that completely tank the dramatic weight of the tale — here, they have young Charlie kill a cat intentionally, which severely limits any empathy we feel for her. Skip it unless you’re a masochist who’s having trouble sleeping.

I don’t recall seeing Memory (2022, premieres September 23rd) earlier this year, but at a certain point, all Liam Neeson thrillers bleed together. This one boasts the usually reliable Martin Campbell in the director’s chair and seemed to get some decent reviews and let’s be honest, there’s no way it’s worse than Neeson’s other 2022 entry, Blacklight. Hoo boy.

We’ll end on one of the best and most entertaining films hitting Prime this month, Michael Bay’s Ambulance (2022, premieres September 30th). After too long in the weeds with Transformers gibberish, Bay took advantage of Los Angeles’ pandemic-emptied highways and streets to film some spectacular action sequences involving chases, shootouts, and more. The character work is also good stuff here with a mix of madness, heart, and humor, but it’s the action beats that’ll have you coming back for more.

The Complete Amazon Prime List for September 2022

Release Date Title Note 9/1 1917 (2019) freevee 21 Grams (2004) 23:59 (2011) The Adjustment Bureau (2011) The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension

(1984) All About My Mother (1999) freevee American Beauty (1999) American Ninja (1985) American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987) American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989) American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1991) American Ninja Warrior S12-13 (2022) An American Werewolf in London (1981) Annie (2014) freevee Apartment 143 (2012) As Good as It Gets (1997) freevee Autumn in New York (2000) Bad Influence (1990) Bad Teacher (2011) freevee Banacek S1-2 (1972) freevee Big Top Pee-Wee (1988) Black Sunday (1977) The Blair Witch Project (1999) Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows (2000) The Bone Collector (1999) freevee Broken Embraces (2009) freevee Cabin Fever (2003) Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009) Can’t Hardly Wait (1998) freevee Charlie's Angels (2000) freevee Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle (2003) freevee The Clan (2015) Cold Creek Manor (2003) Cowboys & Aliens (2011) freevee Crazy Heart (2010) Criminal (2016) freevee The Descent (2006) The Dilemma (2011) Dust 2 Glory (2017) Employee Of The Month (2006) Europa Report (2013) The Expendables (2010) The Expendables 2 (2012) The Expendables 3 (2014) Failure to Launch (2006) Fight Club (1999) For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada (2012) freevee Friday Night Lights S1-S5 (2007) Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) freevee Frontera (2014) The Ghost And The Darkness (1996) God’s Not Dead (2014) freevee Gorky Park (1983) Happy Feet (2006) freevee Happy Feet (2011) freevee Hard Eight (1997) He Got Game (1998) Heartburn (1986) Here Comes the Devil (2012) Hidden Figures (2016) freevee How to Train Your Dragon (2010) The Huntsman: Winter's War (2016) freevee I Saw The Devil (2010) I’m Still Here (2010) In Time (2011) Instructions Not Included (2013) Intersection (1994) Jason’s Lyric (1994) Juan of the Dead (2012) Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016) freevee Leatherheads (2008) freevee Legally Blonde (2001) Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) Let the Right One In (2008) The Lifeguard (2013) The Longest Ride (2015) freevee Love Story (1970) Loving Pablo (2018) Madea's Big Happy Family (2011) freevee Madea's Big Happy Family (2011) freevee Madea's Family Reunion (2006) freevee Mandrill (2009) Matador (1986) freevee Match Point (2005) freevee The Mod Squad (1999) Models of the Runway S1-2 (2009) freevee Moonlight & Valentino (1995) Mother! (2017) The Motorcycle Diaries (2004) Mr. Baseball (1992) Murder, She Wrote (1984) freevee Murder, She Wrote: A Story to Die For (2000) freevee My Beautiful Laundrette (1986) Night Falls on Manhattan (1997) Open Water (2003) The Out-of-Towners (1999) The Package (1989) Pain and Glory (2019) freevee Pulse (2005) The Recruit (2003) Reign of Fire (2002) Rescue Dawn (2007) Rings (2017) The Rockford Files S1-6 (1974) freevee Role Models (2008) Role Models Unrated (2008) Ronaldo (2015) Rookie of the Year (1993) Roxanne (1987) The Sacrament (2013) Save The Last Dance (2001) Shattered (2022) Silence (2016) freevee The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Sin Nombre (2009) Skyfall (2012) Staying Alive (1983) Stop-Loss (2008) freevee Superstar (1999) Support Your Local Sheriff (1969) The Suze Orman Show (2002) freevee Texicanas (2019) There's Something About Mary (1998) freevee The Transporter (2002) Trollhunter (2011) Uncommon Valor (1983) The Usual Suspects (1995) Van Wilder: Freshman Year (2009) Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008) Volver (2006) freevee WAGS Miami S1-S2 (2022) Wanted (2008) War of The Worlds (2005) Weekend at Bernie’s (1989) We’re No Angels (1955) Where’s the Money (2017) freevee Whiplash (2014) freevee Wild Bill (1995) The Young Victoria (2010) Yours, Mine & Ours (2005) 9/2 The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Prime Original 9/7 The Crowned Clown (2019) He Is Psychometric (2019) Prison Playbook (2017) Reply 1994 (2013) Reply 1988 (2015) Search: WWW (2019) Signal (2016) 9/9 Aline (2022) Flight / Risk (2022) Prime Original 9/11 How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) freevee 9/15 Thursday Night Football (2022) Prime Original 9/16 Dog (2022) Firebird (2022) Goodnight Mommy (2022) Prime Original The Outfit (2022) 9/19 Heatwave (2022) 9/21 Prisma (2022) Prime Original 9/23 Firestarter (2022) Memory (2022) September Mornings S2 (2022) Prime Original 9/27 Our Idiot Brother (2011) 9/30 Ambulance (2022) Jungle (2022) Prime Original My Best Friend’s Exorcism (2022) Prime Original Un Extraño Enemigo S2 (2022) Prime Original

