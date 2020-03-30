What's New to Stream on Netflix for April 2020, and What's Leaving

Some people spend their days arguing over the merits of Netflix, but the rest of us are too busy enjoying new movies, engaging series, and fun specials. It’s just one more way to re-watch the movies we already love and find new ones to cherish, and this month sees some of both hitting the service.

The complete list of movies and shows hitting (and leaving) Netflix this month — April 2020 — is below, but first I’m going to highlight a few that stand apart from the bunch.

Netflix Pick of the Month

There are plenty of folks who dislike Ricky Gervais for his caustic sense of humor and sometimes abrasive personality, but there are far more of us who find his attitude both refreshing and entertaining. No matter which side you’re on, though, his new series After Life should act as something of a salve to help bring people together as it delivers terrific laughs and an incredible amount of heart with its small town story about a man grieving the recent death of his wife. Season two arrives on April 24th and once again sees Gervais channeling the loneliness and anger we all feel from time to time, and along with a fantastic supporting cast he creates a beautiful world built on bitter truths and immense warmth.

A Pair of Trilogies That Start Strong…

The first Lethal Weapon (1987) film helped redefine the buddy cop action/comedy genre, the second (1989) improved things further, and the third (1992)? Well it’s still good fun. All three films in the trilogy are now available and well worth a revisit. FYI, something called Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) is also on Netflix, but I can’t recommend it in good conscience. The Matrix (1999) was even more of a groundbreaking experience, and while its sequels, The Matrix Reloaded (2003) and The Matrix Revolutions (2003), are far from essential viewing there’s still fun to be had.

Netflix Originals of Note

Netflix Original Films are an unpredictable lot, but sometimes we get lucky, as with March’s brilliant The Platform. Will this month’s Originals be nearly as good? Here’s hoping. Coffee & Kareem spills on April 3rd with its action/comedy tale of a cop (Ed Helms) who finds trouble when his new girlfriend’s son tries to scare him off. Alan Yang’s Tigertail arrives on April 10th with an acclaimed story about an immigrant family trying to make it work in America. Sergio stands tall on April 17th with a true story about a UN diplomat during the US invasion of Iraq, and it stars Wagner Moura and Ana de Armas.

Westerns!

Sometimes you just want to lie back and relax with the comforting sound of horse hooves, gun shots, and memorable music scores. Sergio Leone’s The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966) begins its legendary standoff on April 2nd and is always worth a re-watch as Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef, and Eli Wallach face off in glorious manner. Sam Mendes’ Road to Perdition (2002) may not technically be a western, but come on, it’s a western set amid gangsters and hitmen in early 1930s America. It’s also fantastic.

The Complete List

April 1st

40 Days and 40 Nights (2002)

Bloodsport (1988)

Cadillac Records (2008)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke (1978)

Community: Season 1-6

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The Death of Stalin (2017)

Deep Impact (1998)

The Girl with All the Gifts (2016)

God’s Not Dead (2014)

The Hangover (2009)

How to Fix a Drug Scandal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Just Friends (2005)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Kim’s Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Minority Report (2002)

Molly’s Game (2017)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Mud (2012)

Nailed It!: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Promised Land (2012)

Road to Perdition (2002)

The Roommate (2011)

The Runaways (2010)

Salt (2010)

School Daze (1988)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

The Social Network (2010)

Soul Plane (2004)

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sunrise in Heaven (2019)

Taxi Driver (1976)

Wildling (2018)

April 2nd

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

April 3rd

La casa de papel: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Coffee & Kareem — NETFLIX FILM

Money Heist: The Phenomenon — NETFLIX FILM

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy — NETFLIX FAMILY

StarBeam — NETFLIX FAMILY

April 4th

Angel Has Fallen (2019)

April 5th

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

April 6th

The Big Show Show — NETFLIX FAMILY

April 7th

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 9th

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

April 10th

Brews Brothers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LA Originals — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love Wedding Repeat — NETFLIX FILM

The Main Event — NETFLIX FILM

Tigertail — NETFLIX FILM

La vie scolaire — NETFLIX FILM

April 11th

Code 8 (2019)

April 14th

Chris D’Elia: No Pain — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

April 15th

The Innocence Files — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Outer Banks — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 16th

Despicable Me (2010)

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fauda: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hail, Caesar! (2016)

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Jem and the Holograms (2015)

April 17th

Betonrausch — NETFLIX FILM

#blackAF — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) — NETFLIX FILM

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Legado en los huesos — NETFLIX FILM

Sergio — NETFLIX FILM

Too Hot to Handle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 18th

The Green Hornet (2011)

April 20th

Cooked with Cannabis — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Midnight Gospel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Vatican Tapes (2015)

April 21st

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

April 22nd

Absurd Planet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Circus of Books — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Plagues of Breslau — NETFLIX FILM

El silencio del pantano — NETFLIX FILM

The Willoughbys — NETFLIX FILM

Win the Wilderness — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 23rd

The House of Flowers : Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 24th

After Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Extraction — NETFLIX FILM

Hello Ninja: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

April 25th

The Artist (2011)

Django Unchained (2012)

April 26th

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 27th

Battle: Los Angeles (2011)

Never Have I Ever — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 29th

Extracurricular — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Nadiya’s Time to Eat — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A Secret Love — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Summertime — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 30th

Dangerous Lies — NETFLIX FILM

Drifting Dragons — NETFLIX ANIME

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) — NETFLIX FILM

The Victims’ Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What’s Leaving?

Leaving 4/4/20

American Odyssey: Season 1

Leaving 4/8/20

Movie 43

Leaving 4/15/20

21 & Over

Leaving 4/16/20

Lost Girl: Season 1-5

Leaving 4/17/20

Big Fat Liar

Leaving 4/19/20

The Longest Yard

Leaving 4/24/20

The Ugly Truth

Leaving 4/29/20

National Treasure

Leaving 4/30/20

A Cinderella Story

A Little Princess

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The Craft

Crash

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Friday the 13th

Good Burger

GoodFellas

The Hangover

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Rosemary’s Baby

Rounders

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Shawshank Redemption

Space Jam

Spy Kids

Step Brothers

Strictly Ballroom

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

True Grit

