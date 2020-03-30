What's New to Stream on Netflix for April 2020, and What's Leaving

Some people spend their days arguing over the merits of Netflix, but the rest of us are too busy enjoying new movies, engaging series, and fun specials. It’s just one more way to re-watch the movies we already love and find new ones to cherish, and this month sees some of both hitting the service.
The complete list of movies and shows hitting (and leaving) Netflix this month — April 2020 — is below, but first I’m going to highlight a few that stand apart from the bunch.
Netflix Pick of the Month
There are plenty of folks who dislike Ricky Gervais for his caustic sense of humor and sometimes abrasive personality, but there are far more of us who find his attitude both refreshing and entertaining. No matter which side you’re on, though, his new series After Life should act as something of a salve to help bring people together as it delivers terrific laughs and an incredible amount of heart with its small town story about a man grieving the recent death of his wife. Season two arrives on April 24th and once again sees Gervais channeling the loneliness and anger we all feel from time to time, and along with a fantastic supporting cast he creates a beautiful world built on bitter truths and immense warmth.
A Pair of Trilogies That Start Strong…
The first Lethal Weapon (1987) film helped redefine the buddy cop action/comedy genre, the second (1989) improved things further, and the third (1992)? Well it’s still good fun. All three films in the trilogy are now available and well worth a revisit. FYI, something called Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) is also on Netflix, but I can’t recommend it in good conscience. The Matrix (1999) was even more of a groundbreaking experience, and while its sequels, The Matrix Reloaded (2003) and The Matrix Revolutions (2003), are far from essential viewing there’s still fun to be had.
Netflix Originals of Note
Netflix Original Films are an unpredictable lot, but sometimes we get lucky, as with March’s brilliant The Platform. Will this month’s Originals be nearly as good? Here’s hoping. Coffee & Kareem spills on April 3rd with its action/comedy tale of a cop (Ed Helms) who finds trouble when his new girlfriend’s son tries to scare him off. Alan Yang’s Tigertail arrives on April 10th with an acclaimed story about an immigrant family trying to make it work in America. Sergio stands tall on April 17th with a true story about a UN diplomat during the US invasion of Iraq, and it stars Wagner Moura and Ana de Armas.
Westerns!
Sometimes you just want to lie back and relax with the comforting sound of horse hooves, gun shots, and memorable music scores. Sergio Leone’s The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966) begins its legendary standoff on April 2nd and is always worth a re-watch as Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef, and Eli Wallach face off in glorious manner. Sam Mendes’ Road to Perdition (2002) may not technically be a western, but come on, it’s a western set amid gangsters and hitmen in early 1930s America. It’s also fantastic.
The Complete List
April 1st
40 Days and 40 Nights (2002)
Bloodsport (1988)
Cadillac Records (2008)
Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke (1978)
Community: Season 1-6
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
The Death of Stalin (2017)
Deep Impact (1998)
The Girl with All the Gifts (2016)
God’s Not Dead (2014)
The Hangover (2009)
How to Fix a Drug Scandal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Just Friends (2005)
Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
Lethal Weapon (1987)
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)
Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)
The Matrix (1999)
The Matrix Reloaded (2003)
The Matrix Revolutions (2003)
Minority Report (2002)
Molly’s Game (2017)
Mortal Kombat (1995)
Mud (2012)
Nailed It!: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
Promised Land (2012)
Road to Perdition (2002)
The Roommate (2011)
The Runaways (2010)
Salt (2010)
School Daze (1988)
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
The Social Network (2010)
Soul Plane (2004)
Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sunrise in Heaven (2019)
Taxi Driver (1976)
Wildling (2018)
April 2nd
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
April 3rd
La casa de papel: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Coffee & Kareem — NETFLIX FILM
Money Heist: The Phenomenon — NETFLIX FILM
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy — NETFLIX FAMILY
StarBeam — NETFLIX FAMILY
April 4th
Angel Has Fallen (2019)
April 5th
The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)
April 6th
The Big Show Show — NETFLIX FAMILY
April 7th
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 9th
Hi Score Girl: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
April 10th
Brews Brothers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
LA Originals — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love Wedding Repeat — NETFLIX FILM
The Main Event — NETFLIX FILM
Tigertail — NETFLIX FILM
La vie scolaire — NETFLIX FILM
April 11th
Code 8 (2019)
April 14th
Chris D’Elia: No Pain — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
April 15th
The Innocence Files — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Outer Banks — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 16th
Despicable Me (2010)
Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fauda: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hail, Caesar! (2016)
Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Jem and the Holograms (2015)
April 17th
Betonrausch — NETFLIX FILM
#blackAF — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) — NETFLIX FILM
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Legado en los huesos — NETFLIX FILM
Sergio — NETFLIX FILM
Too Hot to Handle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 18th
The Green Hornet (2011)
April 20th
Cooked with Cannabis — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Midnight Gospel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Vatican Tapes (2015)
April 21st
Bleach: The Assault
Bleach: The Bount
Middleditch & Schwartz — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
April 22nd
Absurd Planet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Circus of Books — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Plagues of Breslau — NETFLIX FILM
El silencio del pantano — NETFLIX FILM
The Willoughbys — NETFLIX FILM
Win the Wilderness — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 23rd
The House of Flowers : Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 24th
After Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Extraction — NETFLIX FILM
Hello Ninja: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
April 25th
The Artist (2011)
Django Unchained (2012)
April 26th
The Last Kingdom: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 27th
Battle: Los Angeles (2011)
Never Have I Ever — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 29th
Extracurricular — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nadiya’s Time to Eat — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
A Secret Love — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Summertime — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 30th
Dangerous Lies — NETFLIX FILM
Drifting Dragons — NETFLIX ANIME
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) — NETFLIX FILM
The Victims’ Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What’s Leaving?
Leaving 4/4/20
American Odyssey: Season 1
Leaving 4/8/20
Movie 43
Leaving 4/15/20
21 & Over
Leaving 4/16/20
Lost Girl: Season 1-5
Leaving 4/17/20
Big Fat Liar
Leaving 4/19/20
The Longest Yard
Leaving 4/24/20
The Ugly Truth
Leaving 4/29/20
National Treasure
Leaving 4/30/20
A Cinderella Story
A Little Princess
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
The Craft
Crash
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Friday the 13th
Good Burger
GoodFellas
The Hangover
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Rosemary’s Baby
Rounders
Scream 2
Scream 3
The Shawshank Redemption
Space Jam
Spy Kids
Step Brothers
Strictly Ballroom
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
True Grit