Sammo Hung Headlines Our Home Video Pick of the Week

Millionaires’ Express [Arrow Video]

What is it? A great double feature with The Good, the Bad, the Weird.

Why see it? As with that South Korean gem mentioned directly above, this mid 80s classic brings Eastern sensibilities to the western by way of stellar action and fun comedy. Sammo Hung headlines the ensemble which also includes Cynthia Rothrock, Yuen Biao, Yukari Oshima, and more, and he also directs ensuring a wildly fun time. Various characters converge on a small town in the middle of nowhere — thieves, heroes, Japanese samurai — and the place descends into action-filled chaos. Big brawls, one on one fights, terrific stunts, and entertaining laughs combine for a terrifically entertaining time. Arrow’s new Blu-ray offers up four cuts of the film, all newly restored and looking great.

[Extras: New 2K restoration, four versions of the film, poster, booklet, commentaries, interviews]

The Best

Training Day [4K UHD]

What is it? A fresh-faced detective has a rough first day.

Why see it? While Street Kings remains my favorite David Ayer associated film, his script for Training Day is an all-timer. Director Antoine Fuqua brings an electric energy to to the streets of L.A., and while Ethan Hawke makes for an engaging protagonist, the beating heart here is Denzel Washington. Not in an emotional sense, but because he drives the film’s pulsating tension and danger as a corrupt detective who thinks he’s invincible. The action beats are exhilarating, and they’re couched between scenes rich in character and suspense. The film takes full advantage of its 4K scan capturing the details and dark corners beautifully.

[Extras: Commentary, deleted scenes, featurette, music video]

The Rest

B’Twixt Now and Sunrise: The Authentic Cut

What is it? A writer finds inspiration and a possible salvation.

Why see it? Francis Ford Coppola is obviously an extremely talented filmmaker responsible for some stone-cold classics of American cinema. This is one of the exceptions as it’s instead a sloppy, ugly mess of a film. Some viewers will be swayed by the film’s personal connection — it touches on the death of a child, and the manner of death is nearly identical to that of Coppola’s own son — and seeing the filmmaker work through his own grief is at least interesting, If only the finished product wasn’t so damn shoddy.

[Extras: Documentary]

Devotion

What is it? The true story of a naval friendship.

Why see it? Fresh off of Top Gun: Maverick, Glen Powell returns to the skies as a U.S. Navy pilot leading up to the Korean war. The film’s focus is his friendship with the Navy’s first Black pilot, played by Jonathan Majors, as the two form a bond at a pivotal time in the country’s struggle with race relations. It’s a well told tale, albeit familiar, and arguably a bit too long for what we get. The action beats are well crafted beyond some CG, and there’s a power to the film’s finale. Ultimately, the big draw here is the acting, and both Majors and Powell deliver.

[Extras: Featurettes]

Northern Shade

What is it? A man fears his brother has been lost to a right-wing militia.

Why see it? The core premise here is a good one and ideal for a direct-to-video action film as an Army veteran goes looking for his brother. The discovery that the younger man has been recruited into a violent extremist group makes for a solid trigger point, but the filmmakers don’t quite have the budget to do much with it on the action front. Setting it during the pandemic adds a temporarily intriguing element, but it ultimately adds little to nothing to the story or characters. Still, if you can forgive the lack of cinematic excitement, there’s the thinnest layer of DTV action thrills to be found here.

[Extras: None]

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

What is it? What happens when a cat uses up eight of its nine lives?

Why see it? Shrek may me long dead (the franchise, not the character, as far as I know), but Puss in Boots carries on. This time around he’s hanging up his dashing costume and retiring to the simple life of a kept puss, but when he discovers a way to restore his nine lives he’s off once again for on the adventure of a lifetime. There’s fun to be had with this latest Dreamworks animated tale as both the set-pieces and Antonio Banderas bring high energy beats. The animation style is a bit iffy, though, as it’s going with a shaded, cell animation style at times — an interesting change up but a bit off-putting.

[Extras: Short film, deleted scenes, featurettes]

Also out this week:

Detective Knight: Independence, God’s Country, Hollywood Shuffle [Criterion Collection], Marathon Man [4K UHD], Rocky: The Knockout Collection [4K UHD], The Texas Chain Saw Massacre [4K UHD], Two Films by Marguerite Duras [Criterion Collection]