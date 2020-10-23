Matt Damon: King of the Cameo

Welcome to The Queue — your daily distraction of curated video content sourced from across the web. Today, we’re watching a montage of every single Matt Damon cameo.

In the right context, a good cameo is the cinematic equivalent of finding an onion ring in your fries. It’s not exactly what you ordered. You weren’t expecting it. But damn are you happy it’s there.

From elegant directorial walk-ons from the likes of William Castle and Alfred Hitchcock to postmodern appeals to celebrity culture, cameos are a tried-and-true tradition. But only one actor seems to treat them like he’s running an on-screen gauntlet of surprise-appearances.

That would be none other than Oscar winner Matt Damon, who is, apparently, not above turning his IMDb into a veritable tome of uncredited credits. Whether it’s subtle, easy-to-miss voiceover narration or “oh, hey, that’s Matt Damon” walk-ons, his list of unexpected appearances is, if nothing else, wildly impressive.

To get a sense of the man’s commitment to cameos, check out the following montage of every single Matt Damon cameo. Or rather: every single Matt Damon cameo…so far.

Watch “Every Matt Damon Cameo“:

Who made this?

This video comes courtesy of the fine folks over at Little White Lies, a film-obsessed magazine based in the United Kingdom. The above video was edited by Leigh Singer. You can follow Little White Lies on Twitter here. And you can check out their official website here. You can subscribe to their YouTube account here.

