The Story of How Scorsese’s First Movie Saw The Light of Day

Turns out it takes a village to make a Martin Scorsese debut feature. Or at least one Haig Manoogian.

I don’t know about you, dear reader, but stories about directorial debuts scratch a very specific itch in my silly little brain.

I can’t get enough of scrappy debut tidbits: from Sam Raimi and company using hot coffee to keep his hands warm on the frigid set of The Evil Dead … to Chris Penn wearing that track jacket in Reservoir Dogs because there was essentially no costume budget.

There’s almost always a lesson of endurance and grit in these stories. With a side of OSHA violations, of course. And while the story of Martin Scorsese‘s debut feature has plenty of scrappy energy, as the video essay below underlines, his tale is less about raw, chaotic genius, so much as a good reminder that none of our favorite filmmakers got to where they got on their own.

So, without further ado, here’s the story of how Scorsese (and a gaggle of mentors and friends) made what would ultimately become Who’s That Knocking on my Door?

This video on how Martin Scorsese’s first feature film — Who’s That Knocking at My Door — was made is by Andrew Saladino, who runs the Texas-based Royal Ocean Film Society. You can browse their back catalog of videos on their Vimeo account here. If Vimeo isn’t your speed, you can give them a follow on YouTube here.

