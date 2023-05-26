A Beginner’s Guide to Low Light Cinematography

It’s lights out for some cinematographers. No. Literally.

It’s something of an irony that fire-on-film looks as good as it does. Fire, only second to defunct distributors and studio meddling, is up there as one of the main antagonists of film preservation. This was (obviously) more of a problem when the silver screen was literally silver. Nitrate-based film stock looked incredible. But it was also one spark away from turning any given picture house into a tinder box.

Today, film’s ability to set warehouses ablaze is a thing of the past. But fire’s affinity for the moving image remains. And for certain cinematographers looking to achieve a certain look, fire is also a clever way to illuminate low light scenes.

The following video essay features Chilean director of photography Claudio Miranda unpacking the ins, outs, and fstops of low light cinematography. If Miranda’s name sounds familiar, don’t be surprised. The man has contributed his talents to the likes of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Life of Pi, and most recently, Top: Gun Maverick.

Whether you’ve been casually wondering about how cinematographers light entire scenes with one candle to how filmmakers simulate flickering flames on a closed indoor set, Miranda’s your guy.

This video essay on how filmmakers light scenes with low light is by StudioBinder. This production management software creator also happens to produce wildly informative video essays. They tend to focus on the mechanics of filmmaking itself, from staging to pitches and directorial techniques. You can check out their YouTube account here.

