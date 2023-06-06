‘Lord of War’ Is a Cynical Gem and Our Pick of the Week

Lord of War [4K UHD]

What is it? An arms dealer looks back on his career.

Why see it? It was recently announced that a sequel to Andrew Niccol’s 2005 feature is heading into production later this year. Nicolas Cage will return as the world’s most successful independent arms dealer, and Bill Skarsgard will be playing his now adult son who’s followed him into the business. Curious! The original remains a terrifically entertaining, blackly comic look at the real-world terror of an abundance of weapons. Cage narrates, offering a look into how his character got started and survived to become a major global player. It’s funny at times, tragic at others, and wonderfully cynical throughout about this ol’ world of ours. It’s so good that even Jared Leto can’t sink it. This new steelbook features the film’s 4K UHD debut alongside recycled extras, and while it’s a disc worth picking up don’t go in expecting much of a visual upgrade for the already sharp-looking film.

[Extras: Deleted scenes, featurettes, commentary with director]

The Best

Renfield

What is it? Dracula’s familiar decides he’s done with this toxic, abusive relationship.

Why see it? Heard mixed things about this one, but I’m happy to say it’s a legitimately entertaining good time for action/comedy/horror fans. Real talk, the comedic dialogue lands mostly flat and is the least funny part of the movie. Everything else, though, works pretty damn well to deliver laughs, thrills, and good fun. First and foremost here is Nicolas Cage as Dracula — the dude is having a blast in a dream role, and even as a supporting player he steals the show. Like last year’s Day Shift, the film tackles vampires as an action comedy, and it looks great in the process. The action is creative fun, and the bloodletting is copious with the bulk of it being practical fx touched up with CG. That’s pretty uncommon these days, and it pays off with some very cool kills and dismemberments.

[Extras: Deleted scenes, featurettes, commentary]

The Rest

Tulsa King – Season One

What is it? An ex-con mobster from NYC heads to Oklahoma to start a new criminal empire.

Why see it? It’s the golden age right now for 80s action stars as Arnold Schwarzenegger lands a series on Netflix and Sylvester Stallone finds his own on Paramount +. Both are comedic, but while Arnold goes broad, Sly gets a bit cheekier. Tulsa King is a well-crafted, fish out of water tale that finds character, humor, and minor thrills from the situation. He’s joined by a solid supporting cast including Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, and more.

[Extras: Featurettes]

Warriors Two

What is it? Two fighters seek revenge.

Why see it? Sammo Hung’s second directorial feature follows the expected narrative beats, but its standout element is probably the authenticity of its Wing Chun portrayal. It’s the style our hero learns in order to fight back the baddies, and Hung ensures the focus looks and feels authentic while still delivering the expected hits, kicks, and kung fu shenanigans. The film benefits from Hung’s direction with a smart combination of personality and violence taking precedence over traditional familiarities, and the third act brawl doesn’t disappoint. It’s a winner for fans of old school kung fu cinema.

[Extras: Theatrical/extended cuts, commentaries, documentary, interviews]

Also out this week:

Assassin Club, Insidious: 4-Film Collection, Mafia Mamma, Private Parts, The Rules of the Game [4K UHD, Criterion Collection], Todd Tarantula, You Can Live Forever