All the Horror You Need to Stream in June 2023

Summer is just around the bend, so why not celebrate with a ‘Subspecies’ marathon?

By Meg Shields · Published on June 8th, 2023

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to watch in June 2023.

At the risk of being overly formal, I’d like to get some housekeeping out of the way before we launch into this month’s horror streaming offerings. I will not be calling the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max by its new name. The change from Amazon Prime Video to Prime Video? I could deal with that. But Max? No. Not going to happen. Sorry. We all have limits, and this is one of mine.

Back to the fun stuff: it’s no coincidence that June is always something of a banger month for new horror additions to streaming libraries. Could there be some kind of subconscious correlation between Pride Month and genre film? Surely not. In any case, let’s not question a good thing: this month is stacked! So let’s get into it.

Be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in June 2023.

Please keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

June 2023 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

Here ye! There are a good handful of hangers-on from 1980s horror collection leaving The Criterion Channel at the end of the month. Make sure to check out Brain Damage (1988); Basket Case (1982); Dream Demon (1988); Society (1989); Tetsuo: the Iron Man (1989), and T he Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Miss Osbourne (1981).

leaving The Criterion Channel at the end of the month. Make sure to check out (1988); (1982); (1988); (1989); (1989), and T (1981). If modern horror anthologies are your bag 2012’s The ABCs of Death and its 2014 sequel (as well as the first three entries in the V/H/S series) are leaving Hulu at the end of the month.

and its 2014 sequel (as well as the first three entries in the series) are leaving Hulu at the end of the month. The entire Evil Dead franchise (excluding this year’s Evil Dead Rise) is hitting HBO Max on the first of the month.

(excluding this year’s Evil Dead Rise) is hitting HBO Max on the first of the month. Twilight enjoyers can find the franchise on Hulu at the start of the month.

enjoyers can find the franchise on Hulu at the start of the month. Both John Carpenter’s The Thing and its bastard 2011 son are on Tubi as of the first of the month.

The streaming service champion of the month is Tubi, which is (1) free; (2) genre-film friendly, and (3) reliably good at acquisitions. The People’s Streaming Service prevails once again.

The streaming service dunce of the month is once again Disney+, which has really cemented its status as an enemy to horror movies. It’s not all that surprising that the most straight-edge/capitalistic streamer would be the most antagonistic to a rebellious genre like horror. But I’m not going to pull punches! Up yours, D+!

New(ish) Releases

2020

Girl on Crackle as of June 1st;

as of June 1st; The Call on Prime Video as of June 1st.

2021

Willy’s Wonderland on Redbox as of June 13th;

as of June 13th; Captive on Tubi as of June 15th.

2022

Desert Shadows on Crackle as of June 15th;

as of June 15th; Barbarian on Hulu as of June 25th;

as of June 25th; Terrifier 2 on Plex as of June 1st;

as of June 1st; Play Dead on Tubi as of June 17th.

2023

Cryptid on Crackle as of June 1st;

as of June 1st; Infinity Pool on Hulu as of June 23rd;

as of June 23rd; There’s Something Wrong with the Children on Paramount+ as of June 15th;

as of June 15th; M3GAN on Prime Video as of June 27th;

as of June 27th; Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story on Screambox at some point in June;

at some point in June; Subspecies V: Bloodrise (2023) on Screambox at some point in June;

at some point in June; Unwelcome on Shudder as of June 23rd;

as of June 23rd; Brooklyn 45 on Shudder at some point in June;

at some point in June; Children of the Corn on Shudder at some point in June;

at some point in June; Trap House on Tubi on June 9th.

Collection Corner: June 2023 Horror Streaming

ARROW Ero Guro (as of June 2) “The Japanese sub-genre of horror and pink films Ero Guro combines the erotic (ero) and the grotesque (guro) to deviant, decadent and unforgettable effect.” Titles include Shogun’s Joy of Torture, Blind Beast, and Irezumi. Eli Roth Selects (as of June 16) “I absolutely love Arrow and have been a collector of their editions for years, and Arrow Player is the most streamed channel in my house. I’ve seen a lot of Select lists, and while I agree with them, I wanted to highlight some that people might have otherwise overlooked.” Titles include Audition, Basket Case, Contamination, Creepshow 2, Donnie Darko, Madhouse, Society, The Addiction, The Mutilator, The Suspicious Death of a Minor. (Follow this link for Roth’s comments on each title!).



Horror Streaming Highlights for June 2023

Pick of the Month: Infinity Pool (2023)

Neon

Synopsis: An all-inclusive vacation to an isolated island resort never leads to anything horrifying, right? Right? Well, failed novelist James and his heiress wife Em are about to find out! Will James’ writer’s block be cured by the island’s soothing surf and placid beaches? Or will the revelation that the island’s draconian laws are mere suggestions to a privileged few lead the writer down a darker path?

One of the only kinds of inflation I can abide is the career of Brendan Cronenberg (son of David), who has only become more interesting, polished, and self-assured over time. Flawed as it may be, Infinity Pool is a must-watch for anyone with, uh, my notes say “taste”?

Kinky and compelling in equal measure with some banger lead performances from known freaks Alexander Skarsgård and Mia Goth, dive on into the Infinity Pool!

Available on Hulu on June 23.

Expect the unexpected with the most underrated entry in the ‘Child’s Play’ franchise!

Focus Features

Synopsis: The last time we saw Glen, they were naught but a tiny, sharp-toothed babe bursting from Tiffany’s plastic loins as the final jump scare in ‘The Bride of Chucky.’ Now, the tiny tot is all grown up, dying to know who their parents are and what their purpose is. Innocently, Glen manages to resurrect their parents, who proceed to bicker over everything from their kid’s gender to their innate talent for murder.

Seed of Chucky‘s reputation as the stinker of the franchise is inaccurate for two reasons. First, there are no “stinkers” in the Child’s Play franchise. Second, if the series does have a weak link, it’s Child’s Play 3.

While the Child’s Play films have never been shy about switching things up, for many, Seed of Chucky put a bit too much paprika on its slasher sandwich. These people are cowards. Leaning hard and unapologetically into queer paratext, Seed of Chucky is loud and campy in all the right places. The appearance of John Waters should tell you everything you need to know about what this film is trying to do.

Picking up the meta-fiction approach perfected by Wes Craven’s New Nightmare a decade earlier, Seed of Chucky is smarter and funnier than its reputation would suggest.

Available on Tubi June 1**

**Along with every single film in the Child’s Play franchise barring the 2019 remake that doesn’t exist.

A girl’s best friend is her homicidal robot

Synopsis: After unexpectedly becoming the guardian of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, robotics engineer Gemma does what any loving aunt would do: she gives little, emotionally-shattered Cady an un-tested prototype of an AI doll companion. What could possibly go wrong?

Released to thunderous “hell yeahs” as a campy oasis in a sea of self-serious genre fare, 2022’s M3GAN took the internet by storm, as is her prerogative as our new robot overlord.

Directed by Gerard Johnstone (of Housebound fame) and with a screenplay by Malignant scribe Akela Cooper, M3GAN wasn’t the gay icon we expected, the gay icon we absolutely what we deserved. It’s Pride Month. If you can’t meet M3GAN from the comfort of your couch, you’re homophobic. I don’t make the rules (I do).

Available on Prime Video June 27.

A new entry in everyone’s favorite “vampire fail-son” franchise

Synopsis: In this 500-year spanning prequel, we learn about the origins of Radu Vladislas, the sassy half-vampire, half-demon who went from a weapon of the Church to a horrible, long-fingered, blood-slurping goblin man.

If Charles Band‘s Full Moon Entertainment likes one thing, it’s sequels. So a new entry in the Subspecies franchise is less of a surprise than a fun treat. At the risk of showing my hand, my entry point into the multi-film soap opera that is Subspecies was Allison Pregler’s video essay series. You can (and should) watch the first of their videos here. Pregler makes plain what makes the series a fan favorite. Namely that it is very, very silly.

Tubi, bless their hearts, is bringing the entire Subspecies franchise to their library this month. So whether you’re an initiate or an old hat, you can get acquainted with horror’s biggest vampire drama queen: Radu (played in every single film in the franchise by Anders Hove, who more “culturally elevated” readers might recognize from a handful of Lars von Trier films).

Available on Screambox at some point in June

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in June 2023.

Streaming Service Movie Date ARROW Anguish (2015) June 16 ARROW The Pack (2015) June 23 The Criterion Channel The Haunting (1963) June 1 The Criterion Channel Disturbing Behavior (1998) June 1 Crackle Girl (2020) June 1 Crackle Cryptid (2023) June 1 Crackle Desert Shadows (2022) June 15 Crackle Willy's Wonderland June 13 Freevee American Psycho (2000) June 1 Freevee Bubba Ho-Tep (2002) June 1 Freevee Priest (2011) June 1 HBO Max Army of Darkness (1993) June 1 HBO Max Knock Knock (2015) June 1 HBO Max Little Shop of Horrors (1986) June 1 HBO Max The Blackcoat's Daughter (2015) June 1 HBO Max The Evil Dead (1981) June 1 HBO Max The Evil Dead (2013) June 1 HBO Max The Evil Dead II (1987) June 1 HBO Max The Lodge (2019) June 1 HBO Max You're Next (2013) June 1 Hulu Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2011) June 1 Hulu Attack the Block (2011) June 1 Hulu Monster House (2006) June 1 Hulu Predators (2010) June 1 Hulu Tucker and Dale Vs. Evil (2010) June 1 Hulu The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) June 1 Hulu The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) June 1 Hulu The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) June 1 Hulu The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) June 1 Hulu Infinity Pool (2023) June 23 Hulu Barbarian (2022) June 25 Netflix End of Days (1999) June 1 Netflix The Ring (unclear which version) June 1 Netflix Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) June 1 Paramount+ Ghost of Dragstrip Hollow (1959) June 1 Paramount+ The Relic (1997) June 1 Paramount+ The Time Machine (2002) June 1 Paramount+ There’s Something Wrong with the Children (2023) June 15 Peacock The Purge (2013) June 1 Peacock The Purge: Election Year (2016) June 1 Plex Beyond The Black Rainbow (2010) June 1 Plex Terrifier 2 (2022) June 1 Plex Timecrimes (2007) June 1 Prime Video The Gift (2001) June 1 Prime Video The Call (2020) June 1 Prime Video Ghost Of Dragstrip Hollow (1959) June 1 Prime Video Reign of Fire (2002) June 1 Prime Video Shaun of the Dead (2004) June 1 Prime Video The Relic (1997) June 1 Prime Video The Return of the Living Dead (1985) June 1 Prime Video The Time Machine (2002) June 1 Prime Video M3GAN (2023) June 27 Redbox Willy's Wonderland (2021) June 13 Redbox Black Death (2010) June 16 Screambox Autopsy (2008) June TBA Screambox Beneath (2013) June TBA Screambox Christmas Evil (1980) June TBA Screambox The Collector (unclear which version) June TBA Screambox Crazy Desires of a Murderer (1977) June TBA Screambox Day of the Dead (unclear which version) June TBA Screambox Deathcember (2019) June TBA Screambox Dominique (1979) June TBA Screambox Grotesque (2009) June TBA Screambox The Haunting of Molly Hartley (2008) June TBA Screambox Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story (2023) June TBA Screambox The Mangler (1995) June TBA Screambox Rabid (1977) June TBA Screambox Rabid (2019) June TBA Screambox Road Games (1981) June TBA Screambox Subspecies (1991) June TBA Screambox Subspecies II: Boodstone (1993) June TBA Screambox Subspecies III: Bloodlust (1994) June TBA Screambox Subspecies 4: Bloodstorm (1998) June TBA Screambox Subspecies V: Bloodrise (2023) June TBA Shudder An American Werewolf in London (1981) June 1 Shudder Ginger Snaps (2000) June 1 Shudder Ginger Snaps 2 (2004) June 1 Shudder The Howling (1981) June 1 Shudder Howling II: Your Sister is a Werewolf (1986) June 1 Shudder Calvaire (2004) June 5 Shudder The Devil’s Candy (2015) June 12 Shudder Baskin (2015) June 19 Shudder Unwelcome (2023) June 23 Shudder Home Movie (2008) June 26 Shudder Brooklyn 45 (2023) June TBA Shudder Children of the Corn (2023) June TBA Tubi American Psycho (2000) June 1 Tubi The Visit (2015) June 1 Tubi Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) June 1 Tubi Annabelle Comes Home (2019) June 1 Tubi Annabelle: Creation (2017) June 1 Tubi Bride Of Chucky (1998) June 1 Tubi Candyman (1992) June 1 Tubi Child’s Play 2 (1990) June 1 Tubi Child’s Play 3 (1991) June 1 Tubi Cult Of Chucky (2017) June 1 Tubi Curse Of Chucky (2013) June 1 Tubi Devil (2010) June 1 Tubi Doctor Sleep (2019) June 1 Tubi Fright Night (unclear which version) June 1 Tubi Grindhouse: Death Proof (2007) June 1 Tubi Grindhouse: Planet Terror (2007) June 1 Tubi House Of Wax (2005) June 1 Tubi Interview with The Vampire (1994) June 1 Tubi Mama (2013) June 1 Tubi Seed Of Chucky (2004) June 1 Tubi Sinister 2 (2015) June 1 Tubi The Curse Of La Llorona (2019) June 1 Tubi The Last Exorcism (2010) June 1 Tubi The Shining (1980) June 1 Tubi The Thing (1982) June 1 Tubi The Thing (2011) June 1 Tubi The Wolfman (unclear which version) June 1 Tubi Van Helsing (2004) June 1 Tubi Army Of Darkness (1992) June 1 Tubi The Butterfly Effect (2004) June 1 Tubi The Call (2013) June 1 Tubi The Shallows (2016) June 1 Tubi Trap House (2023) June 9 Tubi She Came From the Woods (2017) June 10 Tubi Captive (2021) June 15 Tubi Play Dead (2022) June 17

Horror Streaming Titles Expiring Soon

On Their Way Out: These films have one foot in the grave—bump ‘em to the top of your June 2023 queue while you can!

Streaming Service Movie Date The Criterion Channel The Wicker Man (1973) June 30 The Criterion Channel Sea Devil (2014) June 30 The Criterion Channel Brain Damage (1988) June 30 The Criterion Channel Basket Case (1982) June 30 The Criterion Channel Dream Demon (1988) June 30 The Criterion Channel Society (1989) June 30 The Criterion Channel Tetsuo: The Iron Man (1989) June 30 The Criterion Channel The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Miss Osbourne (1981) June 30 Hulu The Meg (2018) June 23 Hulu The ABCs of Death (2012) June 30 Hulu The ABCs of Death 2 (2014) June 30 Hulu American Psycho (2000) June 30 Hulu The Fan (1996) June 30 Hulu I Saw the Devil (2010) June 30 Hulu It (2017) June 30 Hulu John Tucker Must Die (2006) June 30 Hulu Marrowbone (2017) June 30 Hulu Prom Night (2008) June 30 Hulu Prometheus 2011) June 30 Hulu Satanic (2016) June 30 Hulu Splinter (2008) June 30 Hulu V/H/S (2012) June 30 Hulu V/H/S 2 (2013) June 30 Hulu V/H/S: Viral (2014) June 30 Hulu XX (2017) June 30 Netflix The Darkness (2016) June 15 Netflix The Mist (2007) June 21 Netflix Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010) June 30 Netflix Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004) June 30 Netflix The Stepfather (unclear which version) June 30 Netflix World War Z (2013) June 30 Plex An American Werewolf In London (1981) June 31 Plex The Blair Witch Project (unclear which version) June 31 Plex Cube (1997) June 31 Plex Cube 2: Hypercube (2002) June 31 Plex The Devil's Rejects (2005) June 31 Plex Eden Lake (2008) June 31 Plex Hannibal Rising (2007) June 31 Plex Horns (2013) June 31 Plex Hostel (2005) June 31 Plex Hostel: Part II (2007) June 31 Plex Open Water (2003) June 31 Plex The Road (2009) June 31 Plex We Summon The Darkness (2019) June 31

Related Topics: Horror, Horrorscope