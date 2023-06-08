Home
Features and Columns · Movies · Streaming Guides

All the Horror You Need to Stream in June 2023

Summer is just around the bend, so why not celebrate with a ‘Subspecies’ marathon?
Horror Streaming Guide June
By  · Published on June 8th, 2023

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to watch in June 2023.

At the risk of being overly formal, I’d like to get some housekeeping out of the way before we launch into this month’s horror streaming offerings. I will not be calling the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max by its new name. The change from Amazon Prime Video to Prime Video? I could deal with that. But Max? No. Not going to happen. Sorry. We all have limits, and this is one of mine.

Back to the fun stuff: it’s no coincidence that June is always something of a banger month for new horror additions to streaming libraries. Could there be some kind of subconscious correlation between Pride Month and genre film? Surely not. In any case, let’s not question a good thing: this month is stacked! So let’s get into it.

Be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in June 2023.

Please keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

June 2023 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

The streaming service champion of the month is Tubi, which is (1) free; (2) genre-film friendly, and (3) reliably good at acquisitions. The People’s Streaming Service prevails once again.
The streaming service dunce of the month is once again Disney+, which has really cemented its status as an enemy to horror movies. It’s not all that surprising that the most straight-edge/capitalistic streamer would be the most antagonistic to a rebellious genre like horror. But I’m not going to pull punches! Up yours, D+!

New(ish) Releases

2020

2021

2022

2023

Collection Corner: June 2023 Horror Streaming

Horror Streaming Highlights for June 2023

Pick of the Month: Infinity Pool (2023)

Infinity Pool
Neon

SynopsisAn all-inclusive vacation to an isolated island resort never leads to anything horrifying, right? Right? Well, failed novelist James and his heiress wife Em are about to find out! Will James’ writer’s block be cured by the island’s soothing surf and placid beaches? Or will the revelation that the island’s draconian laws are mere suggestions to a privileged few lead the writer down a darker path?

One of the only kinds of inflation I can abide is the career of Brendan Cronenberg (son of David), who has only become more interesting, polished, and self-assured over time. Flawed as it may be, Infinity Pool is a must-watch for anyone with, uh, my notes say “taste”?

Kinky and compelling in equal measure with some banger lead performances from known freaks Alexander Skarsgård and Mia Goth, dive on into the Infinity Pool!

Available on Hulu on June 23.

Expect the unexpected with the most underrated entry in the ‘Child’s Play’ franchise!

Seed Of Chucky
Focus Features

Synopsis: The last time we saw Glen, they were naught but a tiny, sharp-toothed babe bursting from Tiffany’s plastic loins as the final jump scare in ‘The Bride of Chucky.’ Now, the tiny tot is all grown up, dying to know who their parents are and what their purpose is. Innocently, Glen manages to resurrect their parents, who proceed to bicker over everything from their kid’s gender to their innate talent for murder.

Seed of Chucky‘s reputation as the stinker of the franchise is inaccurate for two reasons. First, there are no “stinkers” in the Child’s Play franchise. Second, if the series does have a weak link, it’s Child’s Play 3.

While the Child’s Play films have never been shy about switching things up, for many, Seed of Chucky put a bit too much paprika on its slasher sandwich. These people are cowards. Leaning hard and unapologetically into queer paratext, Seed of Chucky is loud and campy in all the right places. The appearance of John Waters should tell you everything you need to know about what this film is trying to do.

Picking up the meta-fiction approach perfected by Wes Craven’s New Nightmare a decade earlier, Seed of Chucky is smarter and funnier than its reputation would suggest.

Available on Tubi June 1**

**Along with every single film in the Child’s Play franchise barring the 2019 remake that doesn’t exist.

A girl’s best friend is her homicidal robot

M3gan

Synopsis: After unexpectedly becoming the guardian of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, robotics engineer Gemma does what any loving aunt would do: she gives little, emotionally-shattered Cady an un-tested prototype of an AI doll companion. What could possibly go wrong?

Released to thunderous “hell yeahs” as a campy oasis in a sea of self-serious genre fare, 2022’s M3GAN took the internet by storm, as is her prerogative as our new robot overlord.

Directed by Gerard Johnstone (of Housebound fame) and with a screenplay by Malignant scribe Akela CooperM3GAN wasn’t the gay icon we expected, the gay icon we absolutely what we deserved. It’s Pride Month. If you can’t meet M3GAN from the comfort of your couch, you’re homophobic. I don’t make the rules (I do).

Available on Prime Video June 27.

A new entry in everyone’s favorite “vampire fail-son” franchise

Subspecies V Bloodrise

Synopsis: In this 500-year spanning prequel, we learn about the origins of Radu Vladislas, the sassy half-vampire, half-demon who went from a weapon of the Church to a horrible, long-fingered, blood-slurping goblin man.

If Charles Band‘s Full Moon Entertainment likes one thing, it’s sequels. So a new entry in the Subspecies franchise is less of a surprise than a fun treat. At the risk of showing my hand, my entry point into the multi-film soap opera that is Subspecies was Allison Pregler’s video essay series. You can (and should) watch the first of their videos here. Pregler makes plain what makes the series a fan favorite. Namely that it is very, very silly.

Tubi, bless their hearts, is bringing the entire Subspecies franchise to their library this month. So whether you’re an initiate or an old hat, you can get acquainted with horror’s biggest vampire drama queen: Radu (played in every single film in the franchise by Anders Hove, who more “culturally elevated” readers might recognize from a handful of Lars von Trier films).

Available on Screambox at some point in June

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in June 2023.
Streaming ServiceMovieDate
ARROWAnguish (2015)June 16
ARROWThe Pack (2015)June 23
The Criterion ChannelThe Haunting (1963)June 1
The Criterion ChannelDisturbing Behavior (1998)June 1
CrackleGirl (2020)June 1
CrackleCryptid (2023)June 1
CrackleDesert Shadows (2022)June 15
CrackleWilly's WonderlandJune 13
FreeveeAmerican Psycho (2000)June 1
FreeveeBubba Ho-Tep (2002)June 1
FreeveePriest (2011)June 1
HBO MaxArmy of Darkness (1993)June 1
HBO MaxKnock Knock (2015)June 1
HBO MaxLittle Shop of Horrors (1986)June 1
HBO MaxThe Blackcoat's Daughter (2015)June 1
HBO MaxThe Evil Dead (1981)June 1
HBO MaxThe Evil Dead (2013)June 1
HBO MaxThe Evil Dead II (1987)June 1
HBO MaxThe Lodge (2019)June 1
HBO MaxYou're Next (2013)June 1
HuluAbraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2011)June 1
HuluAttack the Block (2011)June 1
HuluMonster House (2006)June 1
HuluPredators (2010)June 1
HuluTucker and Dale Vs. Evil (2010)June 1
HuluThe Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)June 1
HuluThe Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)June 1
HuluThe Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)June 1
HuluThe Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)June 1
HuluInfinity Pool (2023)June 23
HuluBarbarian (2022)June 25
NetflixEnd of Days (1999)June 1
NetflixThe Ring (unclear which version)June 1
NetflixTerminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)June 1
Paramount+Ghost of Dragstrip Hollow (1959)June 1
Paramount+The Relic (1997)June 1
Paramount+The Time Machine (2002)June 1
Paramount+There’s Something Wrong with the Children (2023)June 15
PeacockThe Purge (2013)June 1
PeacockThe Purge: Election Year (2016)June 1
PlexBeyond The Black Rainbow (2010)June 1
PlexTerrifier 2 (2022)June 1
PlexTimecrimes (2007)June 1
Prime VideoThe Gift (2001)June 1
Prime VideoThe Call (2020)June 1
Prime VideoGhost Of Dragstrip Hollow (1959)June 1
Prime VideoReign of Fire (2002)June 1
Prime VideoShaun of the Dead (2004)June 1
Prime VideoThe Relic (1997)June 1
Prime VideoThe Return of the Living Dead (1985)June 1
Prime VideoThe Time Machine (2002)June 1
Prime VideoM3GAN (2023)June 27
RedboxWilly's Wonderland (2021)June 13
RedboxBlack Death (2010)June 16
ScreamboxAutopsy (2008)June TBA
ScreamboxBeneath (2013)June TBA
ScreamboxChristmas Evil (1980)June TBA
ScreamboxThe Collector (unclear which version)June TBA
ScreamboxCrazy Desires of a Murderer (1977)June TBA
ScreamboxDay of the Dead (unclear which version)June TBA
ScreamboxDeathcember (2019)June TBA
ScreamboxDominique (1979)June TBA
ScreamboxGrotesque (2009)June TBA
ScreamboxThe Haunting of Molly Hartley (2008)June TBA
ScreamboxHollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story (2023)June TBA
ScreamboxThe Mangler (1995)June TBA
ScreamboxRabid (1977)June TBA
ScreamboxRabid (2019)June TBA
ScreamboxRoad Games (1981)June TBA
ScreamboxSubspecies (1991)June TBA
ScreamboxSubspecies II: Boodstone (1993)June TBA
ScreamboxSubspecies III: Bloodlust (1994)June TBA
ScreamboxSubspecies 4: Bloodstorm (1998)June TBA
ScreamboxSubspecies V: Bloodrise (2023)June TBA
ShudderAn American Werewolf in London (1981)June 1
ShudderGinger Snaps (2000)June 1
ShudderGinger Snaps 2 (2004)June 1
ShudderThe Howling (1981)June 1
ShudderHowling II: Your Sister is a Werewolf (1986)June 1
ShudderCalvaire (2004)June 5
ShudderThe Devil’s Candy (2015)June 12
ShudderBaskin (2015)June 19
ShudderUnwelcome (2023)June 23
ShudderHome Movie (2008)June 26
ShudderBrooklyn 45 (2023)June TBA
ShudderChildren of the Corn (2023)June TBA
TubiAmerican Psycho (2000)June 1
TubiThe Visit (2015)June 1
TubiBoo! A Madea Halloween (2016)June 1
TubiAnnabelle Comes Home (2019)June 1
TubiAnnabelle: Creation (2017)June 1
TubiBride Of Chucky (1998)June 1
TubiCandyman (1992)June 1
TubiChild’s Play 2 (1990)June 1
TubiChild’s Play 3 (1991)June 1
TubiCult Of Chucky (2017)June 1
TubiCurse Of Chucky (2013)June 1
TubiDevil (2010)June 1
TubiDoctor Sleep (2019)June 1
TubiFright Night (unclear which version)June 1
TubiGrindhouse: Death Proof (2007)June 1
TubiGrindhouse: Planet Terror (2007)June 1
TubiHouse Of Wax (2005)June 1
TubiInterview with The Vampire (1994)June 1
TubiMama (2013)June 1
TubiSeed Of Chucky (2004)June 1
TubiSinister 2 (2015)June 1
TubiThe Curse Of La Llorona (2019)June 1
TubiThe Last Exorcism (2010)June 1
TubiThe Shining (1980)June 1
TubiThe Thing (1982)June 1
TubiThe Thing (2011)June 1
TubiThe Wolfman (unclear which version)June 1
TubiVan Helsing (2004)June 1
TubiArmy Of Darkness (1992)June 1
TubiThe Butterfly Effect (2004)June 1
TubiThe Call (2013)June 1
TubiThe Shallows (2016)June 1
TubiTrap House (2023)June 9
TubiShe Came From the Woods (2017)June 10
TubiCaptive (2021)June 15
TubiPlay Dead (2022)June 17

Horror Streaming Titles Expiring Soon

On Their Way Out: These films have one foot in the grave—bump ‘em to the top of your June 2023 queue while you can!
Streaming ServiceMovieDate
The Criterion ChannelThe Wicker Man (1973)June 30
The Criterion ChannelSea Devil (2014)June 30
The Criterion ChannelBrain Damage (1988)June 30
The Criterion ChannelBasket Case (1982)June 30
The Criterion ChannelDream Demon (1988)June 30
The Criterion ChannelSociety (1989)June 30
The Criterion ChannelTetsuo: The Iron Man (1989)June 30
The Criterion ChannelThe Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Miss Osbourne (1981)June 30
HuluThe Meg (2018)June 23
HuluThe ABCs of Death (2012)June 30
HuluThe ABCs of Death 2 (2014)June 30
HuluAmerican Psycho (2000)June 30
HuluThe Fan (1996)June 30
HuluI Saw the Devil (2010)June 30
HuluIt (2017)June 30
HuluJohn Tucker Must Die (2006)June 30
HuluMarrowbone (2017)June 30
HuluProm Night (2008)June 30
HuluPrometheus 2011)June 30
HuluSatanic (2016)June 30
HuluSplinter (2008)June 30
HuluV/H/S (2012)June 30
HuluV/H/S 2 (2013)June 30
HuluV/H/S: Viral (2014)June 30
HuluXX (2017)June 30
NetflixThe Darkness (2016)June 15
NetflixThe Mist (2007)June 21
NetflixResident Evil: Afterlife (2010)June 30
NetflixResident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)June 30
NetflixThe Stepfather (unclear which version)June 30
NetflixWorld War Z (2013)June 30
PlexAn American Werewolf In London (1981)June 31
PlexThe Blair Witch Project (unclear which version)June 31
PlexCube (1997)June 31
PlexCube 2: Hypercube (2002)June 31
PlexThe Devil's Rejects (2005)June 31
PlexEden Lake (2008)June 31
PlexHannibal Rising (2007)June 31
PlexHorns (2013)June 31
PlexHostel (2005)June 31
PlexHostel: Part II (2007)June 31
PlexOpen Water (2003)June 31
PlexThe Road (2009)June 31
PlexWe Summon The Darkness (2019)June 31

Meg has been writing professionally about all things film-related since 2016. She is a Senior Contributor at Film School Rejects as well as a Curator for One Perfect Shot. She has attended international film festivals such as TIFF, Hot Docs, and the Nitrate Picture Show as a member of the press. In her day job as an archivist and records manager, she regularly works with physical media and is committed to ensuring ongoing physical media accessibility in the digital age. You can find more of Meg's work at Cinema Scope, Dead Central, and Nonfics. She has also appeared on a number of film-related podcasts, including All the President's Minutes, Zodiac: Chronicle, Cannes I Kick It?, and Junk Filter. Her work has been shared on NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour, Business Insider, and CherryPicks. Meg has a B.A. from the University of King's College and a Master of Information degree from the University of Toronto.

