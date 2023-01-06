All the Horror You Need to Stream in January 2023

Ring in the new year with a bucket or blood or two.

By Meg Shields · Published on January 6th, 2023

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to watch in January 2023:

I’m not really one for New Year’s resolutions. But I do think there are a couple of “good habits” we can all nurture moving into 2023 as horror fans in the streaming age.

We could all do a better job of supporting services like Kanopy, which in addition to being marvelously curated, is free through certain public libraries. And speaking of free, we would all do well to sing the praises of services like Tubi, which use ads to bring ridiculously niche (and often hard-to-find) films to the masses. There are smaller things, too: share your surprise finds with pals, tidy up your bloated watchlist, and try to be mindful of when the algorithm is working against rather than for you. You get the picture.

All that said: be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in January 2022.

Please keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

January 2023 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

Haunted house lovers, beware! Two Amityville movies are leaving HBO Max at the end of the month;

Major selections from three franchises are leaving Hulu at the end of January: Underworld, Saw, and the extended Godzilla universe. (Though, never fear, Underworld is the hot potato of horror streaming and the franchise will arrive on Paramount+ early this month);

HBO Max welcomes the first two Ghostbusters films, the first two Teen Wolf films, and Piranha 3D and its more well-endowed follow-up on the first of the month;

Three of the films in The Mummy franchise hit Hulu on the first of the month;

Paramount+ and Prime Video have a whack of Paranormal Activity films as of January 1st (Prime Video also has the first three films in the Spanish-language [REC] franchise);

Our good friends at Tubi are welcoming two franchises this month: the Final Destination films and the Tremors films;

New-ish releases kicking around this month include: Freaky (2020) on Freevee as of Jan 1st; The Wolf of Snow Hollow (2020) on Shudder as of Jan 5th; Death of Me (2020) on Netflix as of Jan 16th; Dawn Breaks Behind the Eyes (2021) on Shudder as of Jan 9th; Take Back the Night (2021) on Shudder as of Jan 16th; Let the Wrong One In (2021) on Shudder as of Jan 23; The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021) which is leaving HBO Max as of Jan 20th; The Menu (2022) on HBO Max as of Jan 3rd; House of Darkness (2022) on Hulu as of Jan 7th; Orphan: First Kill (2022) on Prime Video as of Jan 31; Sorry About the Demon (2022) on Shudder as of Jan 19th; The Lair (2022) on Shudder as of Jan 26th; In Search of Darkness: Part III (2022) as of Jan 30th; Teen Wolf: The Movie (2023) on Paramount+ as of Jan 26th;



The streaming service champion of the month is Screambox! They really showed up this month with a whack of deep cuts in the horror/giallo crossroads and I’m very here for it! Good work boys.

The streaming service dunce of the month is usually Disney+. But we’re going to kick the year off by wagging our boney witch finger at the usually excellent ARROW, who for the first time in recent memory, isn’t adding a new horror film to their library. Nothing but love for ARROW but it’s your own damn fault for setting our expectations so high.

Collection Corner: January 2022 Horror Streaming

Adam Egypt Mortimer Selects (as of Jan 6) Demented Spiritual Quests (as of Jan 6) Titles include Boxer’s Omen , The Sacred Spirit , Love Exposure ; Portrait of the Artist as an Unhinged Lunatic

Titles include Demonlover ; Beware of a Holy Whore ; Naked Lunch ; Fucked-up Monsters (as of Jan 6) Titles include The Great Yokai War, Gwilliam ;

Ravenous Cannibals (as of Jan 13) Titles include Cannibal Women in the Avocado Jungle of Death , Trapped Alive , Malatesta’s Carnival of Blood ; “It looks like meat’s back on the menu! Fasten your napkin securely around your neck, sharpen your carving knife and take a nice big juicy bite out of this collection of cannibalistic flicks sure to fill any tummies rumbling for gore, savagery, and man-eating mayhem!”

The First Time (as of Jan 20) Titles include A Ghost Waits , The Bird With the Crystal Plumage , Donnie Darko ; “You never forget the first time, and you’ll never forget these first films from a host of legendary, cult, and breakthrough directors.”



Horror Streaming Highlights for January 2023

Pick of the Month: Possession (1981)

Synopsis: A spy named Mark (Sam Neill) returns home to find his wife, Anna (Isabelle Adjani), who wants a divorce. She won’t explain why. And when Mark finally peels himself off the floor, he resolves to get to the bottom of his wife’s increasingly erratic and unexplainable behavior. Surely this is just a classic case of bitches-be-crazy hysteria, right? Wait, where did all those tentacles come from?

Like most normal people, I have a running mental note of all the films that give off palpable “my divorce is causing my brain to liquefy” energy. Steven Spielberg’s Hook is certainly up there. As is the custody battle-inspired The Brood. But none of them hold a flickering candle to Possession, the celluloid scream unleashed into the world in 1981 by director and co-writer Andrzej Żuławski.

If you haven’t had the incomparable pleasure of letting Possession‘s twisting tendrils ooze through your T.V. screen, murmurs of its notoriety may still have reached you: Isabelle Adjani’s contorted form writhing against the subway tile; some unparsable fleshy mass in a rundown apartment; the concrete carcass of West Berlin.

If Possession has been collecting dust in your watchlist and this is the sign you’ve been waiting for, there isn’t really anything I can say to prepare you. Keep an open mind but be wary of what such receptivity may let in (e.g. a crush on Isabelle Adjani).

And for those of you repeat watchers/sickos out there looking to double-bill Shudder’s exciting new addition with something equally miserable and depraved, check out this list of Possession pairings from myself and Anna Swanson.

Available on Shudder on January 5th.

What did the taxidermist say to his dead fiancé? Get stuffed!

Aquarius Releasing

Synopsis: An orphaned, rich, and wildly disturbed taxidermist (Kieran Canter) handles the sudden death of his fiancé very well. Just kidding, he exhumes her corpse, stuffs her, and puts her in his bed. Now, under the watchful eye of his housekeeper/wetnurse (Franca Stoppi), the taxidermist hunts for his beloved’s replacement!

There are a host of sumptuously scuzzy giallo slasher films hitting Screambox this month. And while the temptation to sing the praises of the Australian-made, Italian-inspired Next of Kin is tempting, the more under-seen stone worth turning over is Joe D’Amato‘s masterpiece: Beyond the Darkness.

Somehow, despite its bananas plot, Beyond the Darkness is actually a remake of the 1966 Franco Nero vehicle The Third Eye. But that film doesn’t have a score by the prog-rock band Goblin. If artful revulsion is your game and you have an iron-clad stomach, this one’s for you.

Available on Screambox January 1st.

Half man … half monster … all “Manster”

Synopsis: Nothing bad ever came from injecting mold into unwitting human experiments, right? Right? Just ask cocky foreign correspondent Larry Stanford (Peter Dyneley), who has been unknowingly singled out for one of Dr. Robert Suzuki’s (Tetsu Nakamura) nefarious, body-altering experiments.

If you want a good, tangible example of why Tubi is a streaming service worth championing, look no further than The Manster (which, yes, is a portmanteau of man and monster). Like, sure, you could line Jeff Bezos’ pocketbook and watch the film on Prime Video. But the real ones know that the true B Movie experience lives on the people’s platform, Tubi.

As far as schlock goes, The Manster distinguishes itself by virtue of its almost entirely Japanese cast, crew, and shooting locations. I mean, just get a look at that poster! Part Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde part How to Get Ahead in Advertising, at 72 minutes, this goofy little flick is a perfect Saturday morning matinee watch.

Available on Tubi January 1st.

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ‘EO’ director Jerzy Skolimowski’s ‘The Shout’

Synopsis: Bored while officiating a game of cricket at a psychiatric facility, a man named Crossley (Alan Bates) relays a tale to an affable visitor (Tim Curry). The tale concerns another man (also named Crossley), who ingratiates himself into the lives of an experimental musician (John Hurt) and his wife (Susannah York). Claiming to have learned occult practices while living in the Outback, the musician pushes his unwanted guest to show off his abilities with nightmarish results.

There are a number of excellent films currently streaming in The Criterion Channel’s terse celebration of Jerzy Skolimowski’s work. But only one of them is about death shouting.

Once you’ve recovered from the somewhat distracting fact that Alan Bates is a dead ringer for What We Do in the Shadow‘s Matt Berry, the phrase “holy shit, did Skolimowski make any other horror movies?” is bound to enter your mind. Terrifyingly lucid, given its dreamy presentation and miasmatic subject matter, The Shout is a stunning work of domestic horror that deserves fresh eyes on it.

Perhaps it’s the presence of Susannah York talking, but The Shout is in good company alongside other psychological terror trips of the 1970s: Images; Let’s Scare Jessica To Death and even The Witch Who Came From the Sea. Teaming with symbolist imagery and painterly compositions, The Shout is a striking piece of cinematic magic.

Available on The Criterion Channel January 1st

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in January 2023.

Streaming Service Movie Date The Criterion Channel The Birds (1963) Jan 1 The Criterion Channel Psycho (1960) Jan 1 The Criterion Channel The Shout (1978) Jan 1 Freevee Freaky (2020) Jan 1 Freevee The Purge (2013) Jan 1 Freevee Zombieland (2009) Jan 1 HBO Max Child’s Play (2019) Jan 1 HBO Max Ghostbusters (1984) Jan 1 HBO Max Ghostbusters II (1989) Jan 1 HBO Max Hereditary (2018) Jan 1 HBO Max Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013) Jan 1 HBO Max Piranha 3D (2010) Jan 1 HBO Max Piranha 3DD (2012) Jan 1 HBO Max Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990) Jan 1 HBO Max Stephen King’s Silver Bullet (1985) Jan 1 HBO Max Teen Wolf (1985) Jan 1 HBO Max Teen Wolf Too (1987) Jan 1 HBO Max The Cabin in the Woods (2012) Jan 1 HBO Max The Haunting (1999) Jan 1 HBO Max The Unborn (2009) Jan 1 HBO Max The Menu (2022) Jan 3 HBO Max The Nun (2018) Jan 6 Hulu The Mummy (1999) Jan 1 Hulu The Mummy Returns (2001) Jan 1 Hulu The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008) Jan 1 Hulu Prometheus (2011) Jan 1 Hulu Zombieland (2009) Jan 1 Hulu House of Darkness (2022) Jan 7 Netflix I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) Jan 1 Netflix Life (2017) Jan 1 Netflix The ‘Burbs (1989) Jan 1 Netflix The Conjuring (2013) Jan 1 Netflix Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010) Jan 1 Paramount+ Arachnophobia (1990) Jan 1 Paramount+ Cursed (2005) Jan 1 Paramount+ Halloween VIII: Resurrection (2002) Jan 1 Paramount+ Paranormal Activity 2 (2010) Jan 1 Paramount+ Paranormal Activity 3 (2011) Jan 1 Paramount+ Paranormal Activity 4 (2012) Jan 1 Paramount+ The Monster Squad (1987) Jan 1 Paramount+ The Witches (unclear which version) Jan 3 Paramount+ Night of the Living Dead (unclear which version) Jan 9 Paramount+ Predators (2010) Jan 9 Paramount+ The Burning (1981) Jan 9 Paramount+ Underworld (2003) Jan 9 Paramount+ Underworld Awakening (2012) Jan 9 Paramount+ Underworld Evolution (2006) Jan 9 Paramount+ Underworld; Rise of the Lycans (2009) Jan 9 Paramount+ Carrie (unclear which version) Jan 15 Paramount+ Teen Wolf: The Movie (2023) Jan 26 Peacock Cell (2016) Jan 1 Peacock Doom (2005) Jan 1 Peacock Repentance (2014) Jan 1 Peacock Warm Bodies (2013) Jan 1 Peacock The Quiet Ones (2014) Jan 1 Prime Video Friday the 13th (1980) Jan 1 Prime Video Paranormal Activity 2 (2010) Jan 1 Prime Video Paranormal Activity 3 (2011) Jan 1 Prime Video Paranormal Activity 4 (2012) Jan 1 Prime Video Rec (2007) Jan 1 Prime Video Rec 2 (2009) Jan 1 Prime Video Rec 3: Genesis (2012) Jan 1 Prime Video Rosemary’s Baby (1968) Jan 1 Prime Video The Amityville Horror (1979) Jan 1 Prime Video The Devil’s Backbone (2001) Jan 1 Prime Video Orphan: First Kill (2022) Jan 31 Screambox Alison’s Birthday (1981) Jan 1 Screambox All the Colors of Giallo (2019) Jan 1 Screambox Beyond Darkness (1979) Jan 1 Screambox Bloody Moon (1981) Jan 1 Screambox Cathy’s Curse (1977) Jan 1 Screambox Count Dracula (unclear which version) Jan 1 Screambox Dark Waters (1993) Jan 1 Screambox Demonia (1990) Jan 1 Screambox The Devil’s Honey (1986) Jan 1 Screambox Eaten Alive (1976) Jan 1 Screambox Il Demonio (1963) Jan 1 Screambox Just Desserts: The Making of Creepshow (2007) Jan 1 Screambox Killer Crocodile (1989) Jan 1 Screambox Killer Crocodile 2 (1990) Jan 1 Screambox Knife of Ice (1972) Jan 1 Screambox Next of Kin (1982) Jan 1 Screambox Nightmare Castle (1965) Jan 1 Screambox Paganini Horror (1988) Jan 1 Screambox Shock Treatment (1981) Jan 1 Screambox Signal 100 (2019) Jan 1 Screambox The Uncanny (1977) Jan 1 Screambox Vampyros Lesbos (1971) Jan 1 Screambox Viy (1967) Jan 1 Screambox Wax Mask (1997) Jan 1 Screambox Zombie 3 (1988) Jan 1 Screambox Zombie 4: After Death (1989) Jan 1 Shudder Lake Mungo (2008) Jan 1 Shudder Near Dark (1987) Jan 1 Shudder Undead (2003) Jan 2 Shudder Q: The Winged Serpent (1982) Jan 2 Shudder Possession (1981) Jan 5 Shudder The Wolf of Snow Hollow (2020) Jan 5 Shudder Dawn Breaks Behind the Eyes (2021) Jan 9 Shudder Countess Dracula (1971) Jan 9 Shudder Take Back the Night (2021) Jan 16 Shudder Road Games (1981) Jan 16 Shudder Sorry About the Demon (2022) Jan 19 Shudder Let the Wrong One In (2021) Jan 23 Shudder Isolation (unclear which version) Jan 23 Shudder The Lair (2022) Jan 26 Shudder Death Spa (1989) Jan 30 Shudder In Search of Darkness: Part III (2022) Jan 30 Tubi Spawn (1997) Jan 1 Tubi Little Nicky (2000) Jan 1 Tubi Final Destination (franchise) Jan 1 Tubi Hannibal (2001) Jan 1 Tubi House of Wax (2005) Jan 1 Tubi Let Me In (2010) Jan 1 Tubi The Crazies (1973) Jan 1 Tubi The Manster (1959) Jan 1 Tubi The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Jan 1 Tubi Tremors (franchise) Jan 1

Horror Titles Expiring from Streaming Soon

Streaming Service Movie Date The Criterion Channel Bell, Book and Candle (1958) Jan 31 The Criterion Channel The Vanquishing of the Witch Baba Yaga (2014) Jan 31 The Criterion Channel Everybody Dies! (2016) Jan 31 The Criterion Channel Hell-Bound Train (1930) Jan 31 The Criterion Channel Christine (1983) Jan 31 HBO Max The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021) Jan 20 HBO Max Amityville 3-D (1983) Jan 31 HBO Max Amityville II: The Possession (1982) Jan 31 HBO Max Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) Jan 31 HBO Max The Dead Zone (1983) Jan 31 HBO Max The Possession (2012) Jan 31 Hulu Black Death (2010) Jan 14 Hulu Underworld Awakening (2012) Jan 31 Hulu Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) Jan 31 Hulu Underworld Evolution (2006) Jan 31 Hulu Underworld (2003) Jan 31 Hulu Saw (2004) Jan 31 Hulu Saw 2 (2005) Jan 31 Hulu Saw 3 (2006) Jan 31 Hulu Saw 4 (2007) Jan 31 Hulu Saw 5 (2008) Jan 31 Hulu Saw 6 (2009) Jan 31 Hulu Saw: The Final Chapter (2010) Jan 31 Hulu Night of the Living Dead (1990) Jan 31 Hulu My Bloody Valentine (2009) Jan 31 Hulu I, Frankenstein (2014) Jan 31 Hulu Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003) Jan 31 Hulu Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2003) Jan 31 Hulu Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (2000) Jan 31 Hulu Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah (2000) Jan 31 Hulu Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993) Jan 31 Hulu Christine (1983) Jan 31 Hulu Black Christmas (2006) Jan 31 Netflix Blair Witch (2016) Jan 3 Netflix Death of Me (2020) Jan 16 Netflix Addams Family Values (1993) Jan 31

Related Topics: Horror, Horrorscope