Home
About
Features
Search
Features and Columns · Movies · Streaming Guides · TV

All the Horror You Need to Stream in January 2023

Ring in the new year with a bucket or blood or two.
Horror Streaming January 2023
By  · Published on January 6th, 2023

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to watch in January 2023:

I’m not really one for New Year’s resolutions. But I do think there are a couple of “good habits” we can all nurture moving into 2023 as horror fans in the streaming age.

We could all do a better job of supporting services like Kanopy, which in addition to being marvelously curated, is free through certain public libraries. And speaking of free, we would all do well to sing the praises of services like Tubi, which use ads to bring ridiculously niche (and often hard-to-find) films to the masses. There are smaller things, too: share your surprise finds with pals, tidy up your bloated watchlist, and try to be mindful of when the algorithm is working against rather than for you. You get the picture.

All that said: be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in January 2022.

Please keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

January 2023 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

The streaming service champion of the month is Screambox! They really showed up this month with a whack of deep cuts in the horror/giallo crossroads and I’m very here for it! Good work boys.

The streaming service dunce of the month is usually Disney+. But we’re going to kick the year off by wagging our boney witch finger at the usually excellent ARROW, who for the first time in recent memory, isn’t adding a new horror film to their library. Nothing but love for ARROW but it’s your own damn fault for setting our expectations so high.

Collection Corner: January 2022 Horror Streaming

Horror Streaming Highlights for January 2023

Pick of the Month: Possession (1981)

Possession Sam Neill

Synopsis: A spy named Mark (Sam Neill) returns home to find his wife, Anna (Isabelle Adjani), who wants a divorce. She won’t explain why. And when Mark finally peels himself off the floor, he resolves to get to the bottom of his wife’s increasingly erratic and unexplainable behavior. Surely this is just a classic case of bitches-be-crazy hysteria, right? Wait, where did all those tentacles come from?

Like most normal people, I have a running mental note of all the films that give off palpable “my divorce is causing my brain to liquefy” energy. Steven Spielberg’s Hook is certainly up there. As is the custody battle-inspired The Brood. But none of them hold a flickering candle to Possession, the celluloid scream unleashed into the world in 1981 by director and co-writer Andrzej Żuławski.

If you haven’t had the incomparable pleasure of letting Possession‘s twisting tendrils ooze through your T.V. screen, murmurs of its notoriety may still have reached you: Isabelle Adjani’s contorted form writhing against the subway tile; some unparsable fleshy mass in a rundown apartment; the concrete carcass of West Berlin.

If Possession has been collecting dust in your watchlist and this is the sign you’ve been waiting for, there isn’t really anything I can say to prepare you. Keep an open mind but be wary of what such receptivity may let in (e.g. a crush on Isabelle Adjani).

And for those of you repeat watchers/sickos out there looking to double-bill Shudder’s exciting new addition with something equally miserable and depraved, check out this list of Possession pairings from myself and Anna Swanson.

Available on Shudder on January 5th.

What did the taxidermist say to his dead fiancé? Get stuffed!

Beyond The Darkness
Aquarius Releasing

Synopsis: An orphaned, rich, and wildly disturbed taxidermist (Kieran Canter) handles the sudden death of his fiancé very well. Just kidding, he exhumes her corpse, stuffs her, and puts her in his bed. Now, under the watchful eye of his housekeeper/wetnurse (Franca Stoppi), the taxidermist hunts for his beloved’s replacement! 

There are a host of sumptuously scuzzy giallo slasher films hitting Screambox this month. And while the temptation to sing the praises of the Australian-made, Italian-inspired Next of Kin is tempting, the more under-seen stone worth turning over is Joe D’Amato‘s masterpiece: Beyond the Darkness.

Somehow, despite its bananas plot, Beyond the Darkness is actually a remake of the 1966 Franco Nero vehicle The Third Eye. But that film doesn’t have a score by the prog-rock band Goblin. If artful revulsion is your game and you have an iron-clad stomach, this one’s for you.

Available on Screambox January 1st.

Half man … half monster … all “Manster”

The Manster

Synopsis: Nothing bad ever came from injecting mold into unwitting human experiments, right? Right? Just ask cocky foreign correspondent Larry Stanford (Peter Dyneley), who has been unknowingly singled out for one of Dr. Robert Suzuki’s (Tetsu Nakamura) nefarious, body-altering experiments.

If you want a good, tangible example of why Tubi is a streaming service worth championing, look no further than The Manster (which, yes, is a portmanteau of man and monster). Like, sure, you could line Jeff Bezos’ pocketbook and watch the film on Prime Video. But the real ones know that the true B Movie experience lives on the people’s platform, Tubi.

As far as schlock goes, The Manster distinguishes itself by virtue of its almost entirely Japanese cast, crew, and shooting locations. I mean, just get a look at that poster! Part Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde part How to Get Ahead in Advertising, at 72 minutes, this goofy little flick is a perfect Saturday morning matinee watch.

Available on Tubi January 1st.

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ‘EO’ director Jerzy Skolimowski’s ‘The Shout’

The Shout

Synopsis: Bored while officiating a game of cricket at a psychiatric facility, a man named Crossley (Alan Bates) relays a tale to an affable visitor (Tim Curry). The tale concerns another man (also named Crossley), who ingratiates himself into the lives of an experimental musician (John Hurt) and his wife (Susannah York). Claiming to have learned occult practices while living in the Outback, the musician pushes his unwanted guest to show off his abilities with nightmarish results.

There are a number of excellent films currently streaming in The Criterion Channel’s terse celebration of Jerzy Skolimowski’s work. But only one of them is about death shouting.

Once you’ve recovered from the somewhat distracting fact that Alan Bates is a dead ringer for What We Do in the Shadow‘s Matt Berry, the phrase “holy shit, did Skolimowski make any other horror movies?” is bound to enter your mind. Terrifyingly lucid, given its dreamy presentation and miasmatic subject matter, The Shout is a stunning work of domestic horror that deserves fresh eyes on it.

Perhaps it’s the presence of Susannah York talking, but The Shout is in good company alongside other psychological terror trips of the 1970s: ImagesLet’s Scare Jessica To Death and even The Witch Who Came From the Sea. Teaming with symbolist imagery and painterly compositions, The Shout is a striking piece of cinematic magic.

Available on The Criterion Channel January 1st

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in January 2023.
Streaming ServiceMovieDate
The Criterion ChannelThe Birds (1963)Jan 1
The Criterion ChannelPsycho (1960)Jan 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Shout (1978)Jan 1
FreeveeFreaky (2020)Jan 1
FreeveeThe Purge (2013)Jan 1
FreeveeZombieland (2009)Jan 1
HBO MaxChild’s Play (2019)Jan 1
HBO MaxGhostbusters (1984)Jan 1
HBO MaxGhostbusters II (1989)Jan 1
HBO MaxHereditary (2018)Jan 1
HBO MaxInsidious: Chapter 2 (2013)Jan 1
HBO MaxPiranha 3D (2010)Jan 1
HBO MaxPiranha 3DD (2012)Jan 1
HBO MaxStephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)Jan 1
HBO MaxStephen King’s Silver Bullet (1985)Jan 1
HBO MaxTeen Wolf (1985)Jan 1
HBO MaxTeen Wolf Too (1987)Jan 1
HBO MaxThe Cabin in the Woods (2012)Jan 1
HBO MaxThe Haunting (1999)Jan 1
HBO MaxThe Unborn (2009)Jan 1
HBO MaxThe Menu (2022)Jan 3
HBO MaxThe Nun (2018)Jan 6
HuluThe Mummy (1999)Jan 1
HuluThe Mummy Returns (2001)Jan 1
HuluThe Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)Jan 1
HuluPrometheus (2011)Jan 1
HuluZombieland (2009)Jan 1
HuluHouse of Darkness (2022)Jan 7
NetflixI Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)Jan 1
NetflixLife (2017)Jan 1
NetflixThe ‘Burbs (1989)Jan 1
NetflixThe Conjuring (2013)Jan 1
NetflixResident Evil: Afterlife (2010)Jan 1
Paramount+Arachnophobia (1990)Jan 1
Paramount+Cursed (2005)Jan 1
Paramount+Halloween VIII: Resurrection (2002)Jan 1
Paramount+Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)Jan 1
Paramount+Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)Jan 1
Paramount+Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)Jan 1
Paramount+The Monster Squad (1987)Jan 1
Paramount+The Witches (unclear which version)Jan 3
Paramount+Night of the Living Dead (unclear which version)Jan 9
Paramount+Predators (2010)Jan 9
Paramount+The Burning (1981)Jan 9
Paramount+Underworld (2003)Jan 9
Paramount+Underworld Awakening (2012)Jan 9
Paramount+Underworld Evolution (2006)Jan 9
Paramount+Underworld; Rise of the Lycans (2009)Jan 9
Paramount+Carrie (unclear which version)Jan 15
Paramount+Teen Wolf: The Movie (2023)Jan 26
PeacockCell (2016)Jan 1
PeacockDoom (2005)Jan 1
PeacockRepentance (2014)Jan 1
PeacockWarm Bodies (2013)Jan 1
PeacockThe Quiet Ones (2014)Jan 1
Prime VideoFriday the 13th (1980)Jan 1
Prime VideoParanormal Activity 2 (2010)Jan 1
Prime VideoParanormal Activity 3 (2011)Jan 1
Prime VideoParanormal Activity 4 (2012)Jan 1
Prime VideoRec (2007)Jan 1
Prime VideoRec 2 (2009)Jan 1
Prime VideoRec 3: Genesis (2012)Jan 1
Prime VideoRosemary’s Baby (1968)Jan 1
Prime VideoThe Amityville Horror (1979)Jan 1
Prime VideoThe Devil’s Backbone (2001)Jan 1
Prime VideoOrphan: First Kill (2022)Jan 31
ScreamboxAlison’s Birthday (1981)Jan 1
ScreamboxAll the Colors of Giallo (2019)Jan 1
ScreamboxBeyond Darkness (1979)Jan 1
ScreamboxBloody Moon (1981)Jan 1
ScreamboxCathy’s Curse (1977)Jan 1
ScreamboxCount Dracula (unclear which version)Jan 1
ScreamboxDark Waters (1993)Jan 1
ScreamboxDemonia (1990)Jan 1
ScreamboxThe Devil’s Honey (1986)Jan 1
ScreamboxEaten Alive (1976)Jan 1
ScreamboxIl Demonio (1963)Jan 1
ScreamboxJust Desserts: The Making of Creepshow (2007)Jan 1
ScreamboxKiller Crocodile (1989)Jan 1
ScreamboxKiller Crocodile 2 (1990)Jan 1
ScreamboxKnife of Ice (1972)Jan 1
ScreamboxNext of Kin (1982)Jan 1
ScreamboxNightmare Castle (1965)Jan 1
ScreamboxPaganini Horror (1988)Jan 1
ScreamboxShock Treatment (1981)Jan 1
ScreamboxSignal 100 (2019)Jan 1
ScreamboxThe Uncanny (1977)Jan 1
ScreamboxVampyros Lesbos (1971)Jan 1
ScreamboxViy (1967)Jan 1
ScreamboxWax Mask (1997)Jan 1
ScreamboxZombie 3 (1988)Jan 1
ScreamboxZombie 4: After Death (1989)Jan 1
ShudderLake Mungo (2008)Jan 1
ShudderNear Dark (1987)Jan 1
ShudderUndead (2003)Jan 2
ShudderQ: The Winged Serpent (1982)Jan 2
ShudderPossession (1981)Jan 5
ShudderThe Wolf of Snow Hollow (2020)Jan 5
ShudderDawn Breaks Behind the Eyes (2021)Jan 9
ShudderCountess Dracula (1971)Jan 9
ShudderTake Back the Night (2021)Jan 16
ShudderRoad Games (1981)Jan 16
ShudderSorry About the Demon (2022)Jan 19
ShudderLet the Wrong One In (2021)Jan 23
ShudderIsolation (unclear which version)Jan 23
ShudderThe Lair (2022)Jan 26
ShudderDeath Spa (1989)Jan 30
ShudderIn Search of Darkness: Part III (2022)Jan 30
TubiSpawn (1997)Jan 1
TubiLittle Nicky (2000)Jan 1
TubiFinal Destination (franchise)Jan 1
TubiHannibal (2001)Jan 1
TubiHouse of Wax (2005)Jan 1
TubiLet Me In (2010)Jan 1
TubiThe Crazies (1973)Jan 1
TubiThe Manster (1959)Jan 1
TubiThe Silence of the Lambs (1991)Jan 1
TubiTremors (franchise) Jan 1

Horror Titles Expiring from Streaming Soon

Streaming ServiceMovieDate
The Criterion ChannelBell, Book and Candle (1958)Jan 31
The Criterion ChannelThe Vanquishing of the Witch Baba Yaga (2014)Jan 31
The Criterion ChannelEverybody Dies! (2016)Jan 31
The Criterion ChannelHell-Bound Train (1930)Jan 31
The Criterion ChannelChristine (1983)Jan 31
HBO MaxThe Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)Jan 20
HBO MaxAmityville 3-D (1983)Jan 31
HBO MaxAmityville II: The Possession (1982)Jan 31
HBO MaxSweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)Jan 31
HBO MaxThe Dead Zone (1983)Jan 31
HBO MaxThe Possession (2012)Jan 31
HuluBlack Death (2010)Jan 14
HuluUnderworld Awakening (2012)Jan 31
HuluUnderworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)Jan 31
HuluUnderworld Evolution (2006)Jan 31
HuluUnderworld (2003)Jan 31
HuluSaw (2004)Jan 31
HuluSaw 2 (2005)Jan 31
HuluSaw 3 (2006)Jan 31
HuluSaw 4 (2007)Jan 31
HuluSaw 5 (2008)Jan 31
HuluSaw 6 (2009)Jan 31
HuluSaw: The Final Chapter (2010)Jan 31
HuluNight of the Living Dead (1990)Jan 31
HuluMy Bloody Valentine (2009)Jan 31
HuluI, Frankenstein (2014)Jan 31
HuluGodzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003)Jan 31
HuluGodzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2003)Jan 31
HuluGodzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (2000)Jan 31
HuluGodzilla Vs. Destoroyah (2000)Jan 31
HuluGodzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)Jan 31
HuluChristine (1983)Jan 31
HuluBlack Christmas (2006)Jan 31
NetflixBlair Witch (2016)Jan 3
NetflixDeath of Me (2020)Jan 16
NetflixAddams Family Values (1993)Jan 31

Related Topics: ,

Meg Shields is the humble farm boy of your dreams and a senior contributor at Film School Rejects. She currently runs three columns at FSR: The Queue, How'd They Do That?, and Horrorscope. She is also a curator for One Perfect Shot and a freelance writer for hire. Meg can be found screaming about John Boorman's 'Excalibur' on Twitter here: @TheWorstNun. (She/Her).

Recommended Reading

  • All the Horror You Need to Stream in December 2022

    Want to have a holy horror Christmas this December? Let’s have a peek at what’s streaming.

  • All the Horror You Need to Stream in November 2022

    Pick your poison: worms, clowns, or knife-happy Santas.

  • All the Horror You Need to Stream in October 2022

    It’s showtime boils and ghouls!

  • All the Horror You Need to Stream in September 2022

    Fall is just around the corner — so get those ooky spooky watchlists ready!