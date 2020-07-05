The week of June 30, 2020, brings us a home video selection that includes Hair, a new Laurel & Hardy restoration, the latest from Rubber director Quentin Dupieux, and more. Check out our picks below.

Pick of the Week

Hair [Olive Signature]

What is it? A farm boy’s life changes after a few days in New York City.

Why see it? Hair was a Broadway hit from its first appearances in the late 60s, and while the film adaptation didn’t blow the doors off theaters it has remained a favorite for many. Its the tale of a country boy (John Savage) killing time in the big city before shipping off to Vietnam, but the friends he makes in New York, from Treat Williams to Beverly D’Angelo, change his life. The songs are memorable, Milos Forman’s direction is lively, and the end still hits the gut. Olive’s new Blu-ray features several interviews with cast and crew looking back on the experience, and it’s an informative bundle for fans.

Does it have any special features? Yes. Commentary, interviews, and an essay.

The Best

Evil – Season One

What is it? A woman of science and a man of faith team up to explore the unknown.

Why see it? Does that sound a little like The X-Files? Yes, it does, but the pair here fine-tune their investigations towards those connected to the Catholic Church — the nonmolestation kinds — which all funnels into an overarching thesis on evil itself. It’s good stuff that’s frequently thrilling, and Kristen Bouchard and Mike Colter are a strong pairing. Stories range from one-offs to larger threads and threats that run throughout the season, and there’s more than enough here to pull you back for season two. The show’s created by the people behind the immensely popular The Good Wife and the under-appreciated BrainDead.

Does it have any special features? Yes. Featurettes and deleted scenes.

Laurel & Hardy – The Definitive Restorations

What is it? Twenty-one features and shorts from the legendary comedy duo.

Why see it? Stan Laurel & Oliver Hardy aren’t everyone’s cup of comedic tea — I was always more partial to Abbott & Costello — but there’s no denying their charms, talents, and chemistry. The pair made numerous films together, and this new release offers new digital restorations, both 2K and 4K, of many of their favorites. They look fantastic, retain their laughs and personality, and come with a bevy of extras as well offering insight and information on the films and their productions.

Does it have any special features? Photos, commentaries, interviews, alternate audio tracks.

The Rest

Deerskin

What is it? A man’s new leather jacket takes over his life.

Why see it? Writer/director Quentin Dupieux secured his place in genre film history with the endlessly fantastic and weird Rubber (2010), but his follow up films haven’t come close to recapturing the magic. His latest, though, gets closer than the rest thanks to a just strange enough story and an amiable lead performance by Jean Dujardin. It’s an oddball film that maintains a pleasant tone and pace throughout on its way to a suitable messed up finale.

Does it have any special features? No.

The Etruscan Smile

What is it? A dying man finds redemption even as he looks the other way.

Why see it? Sometimes a film is worth seeing almost exclusively for a single performance, and that’s pretty much the case here. The movie is perfectly okay, and the story of love and family is emotionally satisfying enough, but it’s Brian Cox’s lead turn as a tough guy softened by life’s curveballs that warms the heart and reminds just how talented this guy has always been. The supporting cast is fine too, including Rosanna Arquette and Thora Birch, but it’s Cox you’ll be focused on.

Does it have any special features? No.

Force of Nature

What is it? An attempted heist during a hurricane meets resistance.

Why see it? A hurricane heist? Who’s ever heard of such a thing?! Puerto Rico is the setting here, and while we get small glimpses of the landscape the film takes place almost entirely inside an apartment building. Mel Gibson and Emile Hirsch headline — I know, I know — alongside Kate Bosworth as the good guys facing off against some armed thugs. We get some okay action, but honestly, the big draw here is for Gibson fans only as he’s having a blast playing an old tough bastard.

Does it have any special features? No.

Promise at Dawn

What is it? A man’s life is owed to his mother.

Why see it? Romain Gary was an acclaimed novelist, adventurer, and more, and his autobiographical novel is adapted here showcasing what he believes to be his greatest inspiration — his mother. Charlotte Gainsbourg plays the woman with vitality and warmth highlighting the efforts she made to ensure her son would become the best man he could possibly be, and while he’s fine Pierre Niney can’t quite compete as Gary. It’s a big, sweeping film at times but never neglects the smaller moments.

Does it have any special features? No.

Also out this week on home video (June 30, 2020):

Come and See [Criterion Collection], The Complete Lenzi-Baker Giallo Collection [Severin Films], Deole, James vs His Future Self, Narrow Margin [KL Studio Classics], Orca: The Killer Whale [Scream Factory], Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash, Sukiyaki Western Django, Ten Little Indians [KL Studio Classics]