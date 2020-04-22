HBO Max Will Launch in May

There are too many streaming services out there to count these days, but here’s another one that will interest some of you. The highly anticipated HBO Max will launch on May 27, promising a host of Max Originals, in addition to plenty of older titles from the WarnerMedia library, as well as some licensed content.

The goal of the service is to provide something for everyone — from older folks to bratty kids — and with 10,000 hours-worth of movies and television available from the get-go, subscribers will be spoiled for choice.

However, while every streaming service promises big things prior to launch, I expect this one to be a big hit. HBO Max will be a powerful force in the streaming wars, as it already has some big hitters at its disposal. Some of the Originals will undoubtedly be excellent given HBO’s track record when it comes to producing quality, but older shows and movies could be the service’s bread and butter.

We previously talked about how licensed content was Netflix’s most viewed last year, but that’s been the case for a while. Leading the charge were shows like Friends and the CW titles, all of which are owned by WarnerMedia. When the influx of Original content becomes too daunting, viewers turn to their comfort foods. And when it comes to comfort food, HBO Max is a freaking buffet.

Unsurprisingly, the streamer isn’t allowing Netflix or any other competitor to have access to their biggest weapons. Friends, the CW shows, Game of Thrones, The West Wing, South Park, Rick and Morty, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Big Bang Theory, The Sopranos, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and several others will be available to stream on HBO Max come the launch date. The streamer has also struck some deals with the BBC and Studio Ghibli, so expect to see everything from Doctor Who to Spirited Away on there as well.

Of course, there is also WarnerMedia’s extensive movie library and TCM. Subscribers will also be able to watch the DC films, The Lord of the Rings franchise, Crazy Rich Asians, Gremlins, When Harry Met Sally, The Wizard of Oz, Casablanca, Citizen Kane, The Shining, Singin’ in the Rain, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and The Goonies. Those are just a few examples, but they show just how strong the selection will be.

In regards to new content, the service will launch with exclusive scripted and unscripted shows and movies from big names like Anna Kendrick and Paul Feig. Elmo from Sesame Street will also host his own talk show, and there will be brand new episodes of Looney Tunes. The latter is worth the $14.99 monthly subscription alone, as Looney Tunes cartoons are fun for all ages groups.

Future arrivals also include a Game of Thrones prequel series, Dune: The Sisterhood, Ridley Scott’s Raised by Wolves, Adventure Time specials, Overlook, Justice League Dark, and a bunch of other exciting projects that you can read all about here.

For now, though, let’s take a look at the Max Originals that will premiere on May 27.

Love Life

Produced by Kendrick and Feig, Love Life is a romantic comedy anthology series which follows a different protagonist’s quest for love each season. Kendrick also plays the lead in Season 1, and she’ll be joined by a cast that includes Zoe Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compere, and Leslie Manville. The series also comes from Sam Boyd, who wrote and directed 2018’s In a Relationship, which is also about love.

On the Record

This documentary tells the story of music producer Drew Dixon and her decision to come forward and publicly accuse Russell Simmons of sexual assault. She wasn’t the only woman to come forward, however, and On the Record will also include Sil Lai Abrams and Sheri Sher’s experiences. The doc will also delve into how the women were silenced following the assaults, while looking at the myriad of forces that made them stay silent for so long.

Craftopia

Hosted by YouTube personality Lauren Riihimaki — who’s been dubbed the “millennial Martha Stewart” — this series will focus on kids as they turn their crafting dreams into a reality. The winner will take home a trophy, but more importantly, Craftopia is a show that’s dedicated to inspiring creativity in children.

Legendary

Produced by some of the folks who made Queer Eye one of the best shows to ever exist, Legendary is a ballroom-themed competition series that will require teams to dress the part and take part in balls. The cast includes MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ, Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado, and Megan Thee Stallion will make up the celebrity judges. Put on your best dress and bring your dancing shoes for this one.

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo

That’s right. Some genius at HBO decided to make a talk show, only with the Muppets instead of your typical late night hosts. Everyone knows that Muppets are better than people, so whoever came up with this idea deserves a raise. Elmo is the star of course, but Cookie Monster and the rest of the gang will also feature. Furthermore, the guests include everyone from Jimmy Fallon to Batman. This show looks very strange and totally unmissable.

Looney Tunes Cartoons

What’s up, doc? The Looney Tunes are back in action, that’s what’s up. Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the rest of the lovable rascals will return for 80 brand new cartoon shorts, all of which promise to feature their zany antics and plenty of hilarious gags. It’s only fitting that the Looney Tunes return in 2020 as well, given that Space Jam predicted the coronavirus almost 25 years ago.